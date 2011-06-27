  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(102)
Appraise this car

2017 Kia Sportage Review

Pros & Cons

  • Rides smoothly over bumps
  • Quiet interior at highway speeds
  • Spacious seating front and rear
  • Attractive dashboard layout with many appealing features
  • Fuel economy isn't as good as some top rivals
  • Relatively modest cargo capacity
  • Optional turbocharged engine doesn't pack a big punch
Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

When a vehicle's been around for a few generations, as the Sportage has, its basic characteristics are usually well-established, so you know what to expect from the next one. But for the fully redesigned 2017 Sportage, Kia directly addressed two of our primary complaints about the previous model. First, the formerly cramped backseat is now remarkably roomy, to the point that a family might not need anything more. And second, the formerly firm ride is now relatively compliant.

In short, we're running out of reasons why the Sportage isn't a head-of-the-class standout among small crossover SUVs.

The new 2017 Kia Sportage has a fresh face that prominently features Kia's corporate grille.

If there's one thing that still holds the Sportage back, it's lackluster fuel economy, which we called out last year and must underscore again for 2017 despite mild improvements. This is a predictable problem, as both available engines and the mandatory six-speed automatic transmission are largely carryover items from the outgoing Sportage. The base 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine and all-wheel-drive combo is pegged at 22 mpg in combined driving, according to EPA estimates, trailing the Honda CR-V by a significant 5 mpg, while the optional 2.0-liter turbo can only manage 21 mpg in combined driving. On the bright side, the engines are quiet and refined, and the smooth-shifting transmission responds quickly when you need a downshift.

By the numbers, at least, another 2017 Sportage shortcoming is its cargo capacity, which is limited to 60.1 cubic feet with the rear seatbacks folded down, easily outdone by the RAV4's 73.3 cubes and the CR-V's 70.9. Still, you might find it more than adequate for your needs, and the Sportage is notably nose-to-tail shorter than both rivals, making it a bit more maneuverable in close quarters. Additional strengths include an upscale cabin that's surprisingly quiet at speed, an excellent optional 8-inch Uvo touchscreen and responsive steering that gives this Kia an appropriately sporting feel.

The 2017 Kia Sportage joins a group of affordable crossovers that's never been more competitive. In addition to the above-mentioned RAV4 and CR-V, there's the smaller Honda HR-V, which offers an exceptionally spacious interior for its size and impressive fuel economy but suffers from laggardly acceleration. The Mazda CX-5 is a perennial favorite among our staffers for its capable handling and well-rounded feature set, while the reinvented 2017 Ford Escape merits strong consideration. But if you're shopping for a crossover in this genre, you owe yourself a drive in the thoughtfully redesigned 2017 Sportage.

Standard safety features on all 2017 Kia Sportage models include antilock disc brakes, traction control and stability control, a rearview camera, hill-start assist, front-seat side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags.

The SX Turbo additionally includes a blind-spot monitor with rear cross-traffic alert, a forward collision mitigation system with automatic emergency braking, lane-departure warning and front and rear parking sensors. These items are optional on the Sportage EX, with the blind-spot monitor/cross-traffic alert included in the Premium package and the other items included in the Technology package.

Kia's Uvo telematics suite, standard on the EX and SX Turbo trims (and optional on LX), includes emergency and roadside assistance, stolen vehicle tracking, geo-fencing and speed tracking (allowing parents to set limits for teen drivers) and other smartphone-enabled features accessible via the Uvo app.

2017 Kia Sportage models

The 2017 Kia Sportage is a small crossover SUV with seating for five. It's offered in three trim levels: LX, EX and SX Turbo.

All 2017 Sportage versions have a central control layout that wraps toward you for ease of access.

The LX comes standard with 17-inch alloy wheels, LED running lights, automatic headlights, rear privacy-tinted windows, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, rear climate vents, 60/40-split folding rear seatbacks, a 5-inch touchscreen, Bluetooth and a six-speaker sound system with a USB port, an auxiliary input jack and satellite radio.

The EX upgrades to 18-inch wheels, foglights, heated mirrors, roof rails, a gloss-black grille, a windshield-wiper de-icer, dual illuminated vanity mirrors, keyless entry and ignition, leather upholstery, heated front seats, an eight-way power driver seat (with power lumbar), a leather-wrapped steering wheel, dual-zone automatic climate control, a rear USB charging port and a 7-inch touchscreen with the latest version of Kia's Uvo infotainment system (including Apple CarPlay and Android Auto).

The SX Turbo boasts 19-inch wheels, adaptive xenon headlights, automatic high beams, LED foglights and taillights, power-folding mirrors with LED turn signals, a sport-tuned suspension, a hands-free power tailgate, a panoramic sunroof, LED interior lighting, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a heated flat-bottom steering wheel with paddle shifters, an upgraded driver information display, an eight-way power passenger seat, ventilated front seats, dashboard accent stitching, gloss-black interior accents, an 8-inch touchscreen interface, a navigation system and an eight-speaker Harman Kardon audio system.

A number of these standard features can be added to lower trim levels as options. For the LX, the Popular package adds the roof rails, heated mirrors, windshield-wiper de-icer, power driver seat, heated front seats and illuminated vanity mirrors, while the Cool and Connected package throws in the 7-inch touchscreen with Uvo and the automatic climate control. For the EX, the Premium package adds the panoramic sunroof, power-folding mirrors, auto-dimming rearview mirror, LED interior lighting and heated steering wheel (though this wheel lacks the SX Turbo's flat-bottom design and shift paddles), while the Technology package tacks on the automatic high beams, hands-free power tailgate, ventilated front seats, power passenger seat, 8-inch touchscreen and Harman Kardon audio system.

In LX and EX trim, the 2017 Kia Sportage is motivated by a 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 181 horsepower and 175 pound-feet of torque. The SX Turbo model gets a stronger turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder that cranks out 240 hp and 260 lb-ft. Both engines come paired with a six-speed automatic transmission. Front-wheel drive is standard, with all-wheel drive available as an option.

Given the turbocharged engine's surprising thirst and so-so acceleration, we'd lean toward the regular 2.4-liter engine that comes standard in this 2017 Sportage EX.

According to the EPA, the Sportage LX should return 26 mpg combined (23 city/30 highway) with front-wheel drive and 22 mpg combined (21/25) with all-wheel drive. The Sportage EX's official estimates are slightly different, but expect essentially the same in real-world driving. The SX Turbo drops to 23 mpg combined (21/26) with FWD and 21 mpg combined (20/23) with AWD.

Although these fuel economy numbers are a tick or two better than those of the previous Sportage, they're still unimpressive for a small crossover with four-cylinder power. Many rivals, especially those with AWD, are typically better.

Driving

The Sportage has evolved noticeably from the firm-riding crossover it used to be. Kia seems to have realized that crossover buyers appreciate comfort, too, because the 2017 Sportage strikes a rewarding balance between ride compliance and handling control. There's still a certain athleticism to the way this crossover steers and takes a corner, but impacts now tend to be absorbed or shrugged off rather than transmitted vividly to the cabin. We also appreciate how quiet the reasonably priced Sportage remains at speed; not too long ago, you would have needed a luxury-brand model to enjoy such isolation from the elements.

Given how accomplished the Sportage is otherwise, the engines are something of a letdown. The base 2.4-liter engine operates smoothly, but while it keeps you moving with traffic well enough, there's not much surplus power for passing. We like that Kia provides a higher-performance engine in the SX Turbo, but it doesn't give you the punch you'd expect based on its extra 59 hp, and its fuel economy penalty may be hard to swallow. In any event, we're fans of the six-speed automatic, which is one of the best-mannered transmissions you'll find in this segment.

Interior

The 2017 Sportage's interior is impressively executed. The dashboard has a substantial, upmarket look and includes a broad central control layout that tilts toward the driver, giving the cockpit a sporty character to match the name. Materials quality is class-competitive, and we've noted no squeaks or rattles in our test vehicles to date. The base LX trim is rather sparsely equipped by today's standards, but one could argue that it gives you most of what you need, including Bluetooth, a USB port and a small touchscreen. Higher trims can be outfitted with a high-resolution 8-inch touchscreen that features sharp graphics and quick response times, but even the LX is eligible for an upgrade to the EX's standard 7-inch touchscreen with Uvo infotainment functions (including Apple CarPlay and Android Auto for full smartphone integration).

Passenger space and comfort are outstanding for this size class. As expected in a crossover, the driver and front passenger have plenty of head- and legroom, and the available power seats include bottom cushions that tilt independently for additional customization. Rear occupants are hardly worse off, however. Even with a 6-footer in the driver seat, another 6-footer can sit immediately astern without issue, and he or she will enjoy ample thigh support. This level of accommodation is normally associated with midsize crossovers, so it's a welcome surprise in the compact Sportage.

Although the 2017 Sportage trails segment leaders in terms of outright cargo capacity, this is still a pretty handy vehicle if you've got stuff to haul.

With all that space devoted to making rear passengers happy, there's not a whole lot left over for the cargo area. You get 30.7 cubic feet of space behind the rear seatbacks, which trails class leaders by about 4-6 cubes, while folding down those seatbacks opens up a similarly modest 60.1 cubic feet. That's still a fair amount of hauling capability, though, so it's worth taking a look at the dealership to see if you think you really need more.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2017 Kia Sportage.

4.3
102 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

My Sportage is SeXy!
Ryan Zilker,04/25/2016
SX 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
I have had my 2017 Sportage SX (FWD) for 4 weeks, and 1500 miles. I love it. I had a 2015 Honda CR-V[ibrate]. The Sportage feels like such an upgrade with all of the luxury and technology features, the turbo engine, the quiet interior, the better sound system, the improved handling. Honda is supposed to be the reliability king - I had problems and dealers unwilling to figure out the causes. As a loyal Honda customer (I've had 5), I was nervous about moving to Kia. So far, so good. I'm really happy that I made the move. Kia engineers seem to be really trying to put out a quality vehicle, and so far with the Sportage, they have. Comfortable seats, engaging driving dymamic. Honestly, it feels a little like a grown-up version of my 2010 VW GTI. Friends have been giving me sh!t about moving to a Kia...until they ride in it, and drive it. They're surprised. My only complaints thus far are the fuel efficiency (or lack thereof) and the numb steering.
And The Winner Is
Gary,09/11/2016
EX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
Thirteen Month Update: I guess if I were to change the title, I would change it to " And The Winner Still Is" the Kia Sportage. Every interior and exterior surface still looks totally new. The car's driving dynamics are as sharp as the day I bought it. The steering wheel and front end still perfectly aligned. Not a rattle or vibration anywhere. Though my most recent cars have been Hondas, I've owned two BMWs and a Mercedes 300E and over time they show and feel their age. At 13 months there's not even a hint of that in the Sportage. As I've said twice before, every time I get into the car I look forward to the driving experience. Outshines everything else in the category except in gas mile Seven Month Update: Per my original review, the 2017 Sportage is exceptional in every way. If you enjoy driving and you are in the market for a compact SUV there is just nothing else in this price range, that uses regular unleaded that even comes close to delivering the pleasure of driving the Sportage. Every morning, 7 months later I still look forward to taking it out on the road. The car has a beautiful silhouette that I just never tire of looking at. Seats in the EX are extremely comfortable. The car is easy to park and has plenty of hp to get you on the highway safely. The car is super quiet at least compare to my previous Honda CRVs. The safety features and camera that come with the EX Premium Package work flawlessly as does the whole multi-media interface for easy connections to your cell phone or Ipad. The vehicle is rock solid not a squeak or rattle anywhere. Buying a car is a totally subjective thing but if like myself, there is or was a reluctance to try a Korean car as opposed to an American or Canadian made Japanese vehicle......I think with 2017 the entire Kia line up shows a depth of quality, performance and design sophistication that Honda, Mazda, Toyota and Subaru just don't feel they need to step up to. Would highly recommend that you include both the Sportage on your test drive list. I’m going into week three with my 2017 Sportage EX with AWD and the EX Premium Package and just enjoy the heck out of it. I had crossed shopped the Kia with the Honda CRV and Mazda CX5. Other then gas mileage, the CRV is lacking in every category from ride quality, to handling, to quiet on the road, to the electronics and design language. In terms of design, Honda’s approach is to add 4 pieces of fake chrome and call it a mid cycle refresh. I happen to have had a 2016 CRV rental for 10 days and found the CVT yet another Honda attempt to convince us that it was worth sacrificing any pleasure at all in the driving experience for gas mileage and it just ain’t so. I’m a 6 time Honda owner including 3 CRVs and if the Kia delivers on the reliability I’m hoping for, those will probably be my last Hondas. The Mazda CX5 Touring with AWD was seemingly a less expensive and attractive alternative to the Kia in spite of it being 4-year-old technology, at least until you go just a bit under the skin. Check out the 61 complaints on the NHSTA website for the 2016 CX5, most of which focus on catastrophic failures of the transmission. In fact, look at blogs across the world including New Zealand and Australia, it's a worldwide problem. And borrowing right from the movie Fight Club, the Old GM Handbook and Ford Pinto Directives, Mazda has taken the position that its cheaper to put their CX5 customers in harms way then to retool and fix the problem. All a Mazda Representative could say about the transmission failures was: the problem usually doesn’t happen twice to the same person. If that wasn’t enough to discourage me, there are the strange interior ergonomics of the vehicle with the cup holder placement too far back and thus impossible to use for your GPS, the poor rearward visibility and the location of the armrest. I also drove, to my great disappointment, the Hyundai Tuscon which at least for 2017 had probably the worst, under powered, turbo engine I've ever experienced. I can't believe that anyone in Hyundai top management even bothered to drive the car before they green lighted it. You hit the gas, Nothing happens for 2-3 seconds and the the vehicle begins to move. A total disaster of an engine. The Sportage reminds me in a general way of the Audi Q5. It drives and feels planted like a German car. When you close the doors it sounds like a German car. Its nice to know that Peter Schreyer and the engineers he works with instilled more then a look into the vehicle. All the electronics and infotainment work well and are user friendly. The back up camera, rear traffic avoidance and blind spot monitoring are great. Sound quality on the radio us better then expected. Rearward visibility is excellent. At least on paper, the Magna AWD system with locking differential is probably the most sophisticated and capable on the market other then the Quattro and Subaru systems. So all in and all, I’m very pleased with the vehicle and enjoy driving it.
Still love my Sportage after 2 1/2 years
Jim V,09/06/2016
SX 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
We continue to enjoy our Sportage after 2 1/2 years. Just the right size, nimble and great aceleration, especially in “sport” mode. Serviced at the same great dealership where purchased (Kemper/Bridgewater Kia) for normal maintainence items. No mechanical or warranty issues as of this writing. Our SX model came with all of the electronic safety features which have worked very well. Front seats are very comfortable, back row slightly less. Very pleased with this vehicle and the dealership where purchased.
No longer an Acura owner!
NASA Lil,06/06/2016
EX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
Love this SUV. Test drove one a few months ago and liked it. Drove other SUV's in the mean time- RDX, CX5, RAV4 Hybrid etc. and none of them really appealed to me. Test drove the EX with premium and tech packages- so all the goodies, and I loved it. White with grey interior looks awesome and the infotainment system is very nice. Fuel economy is lousy so lets hope the fuel prices don't go sky high for a while. UPDATE: We have owned the car for about 6 months and so far so good. We put a lot of miles on the Kia going back and forth to our sons college and we only had one real issue. Over the summer the air conditioning failed during a 90 degree day. We were not happy to say the least. When we brought the Sportage to the dealer they told us that they had a new firmware version that will fix the problem. I thought that they were full of it. BUT, low and behold the air conditioning worked perfectly from then on. The best part of the car so far is the Android Auto and Apple Car Play. I would never purchase a car without this technology ever. It works so well that it changes the driving experience. We are looking forward to the snow so we can try out the locking differentials- a feature that sets this compact SUV apart from others in the class.
Features & Specs

MPG
22 city / 29 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
181 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2017 Kia Sportage features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover15.5%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2017 Kia Sportage

Used 2017 Kia Sportage Overview

The Used 2017 Kia Sportage is offered in the following submodels: Sportage SUV. Available styles include LX 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A), EX 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A), LX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A), EX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A), SX 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), and SX 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2017 Kia Sportage?

Price comparisons for Used 2017 Kia Sportage trim styles:

  • The Used 2017 Kia Sportage LX is priced between $11,454 and$20,000 with odometer readings between 3210 and105399 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Kia Sportage EX is priced between $15,299 and$25,992 with odometer readings between 13523 and82791 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Kia Sportage SX is priced between $18,000 and$23,999 with odometer readings between 24805 and118291 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2017 Kia Sportages are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2017 Kia Sportage for sale near. There are currently 149 used and CPO 2017 Sportages listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $11,454 and mileage as low as 3210 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2017 Kia Sportage.

Can't find a used 2017 Kia Sportages you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Kia Sportage for sale - 10 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $11,937.

Find a used Kia for sale - 1 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $9,658.

Find a used certified pre-owned Kia Sportage for sale - 5 great deals out of 5 listings starting at $23,556.

Find a used certified pre-owned Kia for sale - 1 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $21,844.

Should I lease or buy a 2017 Kia Sportage?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

