Consumer Rating
(15)
2015 Kia Sportage Review

Pros & Cons

  • Eye-catching styling
  • powerful engines, particularly the turbo engine in the SX trim
  • sporty handling
  • good value
  • generous warranty.
  • Modest backseat and cargo space
  • firm ride quality
  • lackluster fuel economy.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Thanks to a fun-to-drive nature, the 2015 Kia Sportage is an entertaining alternative to other small crossover SUVs on the market.

Vehicle overview

When the Kia Sportage made its U.S. debut almost 20 years ago, it tried to take on traditional sport-utility vehicles head-to-head with its serious four-wheel-drive capability. Before long, however, Kia realized that the growing number of buyers was really looking for more than just physically smaller versions of familiar full-size SUVs. They wanted a vehicle that combines the practicality of the sport-utility body style with the more civilized ride and handling qualities of a passenger car.

The 2015 Kia Sportage goes a little beyond that, even. More than just giving you carlike abilities, it effectively backs up what its name implies by offering nimble handling and strong engines. The turbocharged four-cylinder engine on the SX trim level, in particular, is a standout, thanks to its 260 horsepower. You won't find much else out there that's quicker. The Sportage also gives you sleek styling, an extensive list of standard features and options and a price tag that typically undercuts the compact crossover competition.

The 2015 Sportage does have a few shortcomings, however, starting with an interior that's a little short on both passenger room and cargo space compared with some of its rivals. It's something to keep in mind if you routinely chauffeur older kids around town or load up bulky gear for weekend camping trips. The same suspension that makes the Sportage fun to drive also creates a ride quality that may be a little too firm for some folks' tastes, while both of the available engines return EPA fuel economy estimates that are just so-so.

With all that in mind, buyers looking for a small crossover with a larger interior should check out the 2015 Honda CR-V and the 2015 Toyota RAV4. There's also the Sportage's bigger brother, the Kia Sorento, to consider. If a lively on-road driving experience is important to you, the 2015 Ford Escape, 2015 Mazda CX-5 or the smaller but sportier Mini Countryman are smart picks. The mechanically related Hyundai Tucson is also worth checking out. In the final measure, the Edmunds.com "B"-rated 2015 Kia Sportage is most alluring as an alternative to these crossover mainstays. But if small and sporty are your priorities, it should work out well.

2015 Kia Sportage models

The 2015 Kia Sportage is a small crossover SUV with seating for five passengers. It's offered in three trim levels: LX, EX and SX.

The entry-level LX model's list of standard equipment includes 17-inch alloy wheels, rear privacy glass, keyless entry, air-conditioning, cloth upholstery, a height-adjustable driver seat, 60/40-split folding and reclining rear seats, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, full power accessories, cruise control, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity and a six-speaker sound system with a CD player, satellite radio, an auxiliary audio input jack and an iPod/USB audio interface.

Options on the LX include the Popular package (requires UVO eServices package) that adds side mirrors with built-in turn signals, roof rails, a rear spoiler, a trip computer and rear-seat center armrest. The UVO eServices package includes automatic headlights, a rearview camera and Kia's UVO telematics system.

The Sportage EX gets all of the above and adds 18-inch alloy wheels, heated outside mirrors, foglights, dual-zone automatic climate control, a cooled glovebox, upgraded cloth upholstery, a six-way power driver seat, heated front seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and an upgraded Infinity sound system with HD radio.

Adding the EX Premium package gets you power-folding mirrors, a panoramic sunroof, rear parking sensors, keyless entry and ignition, leather upholstery, ventilated front seats, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a 7-inch touchscreen display and a navigation system.

The sportier SX model is equipped much like the EX, but tacks on a turbocharged engine, xenon headlights, daytime running lights and LED taillights, power-folding mirrors, keyless entry and ignition and the navigation system to its list of standard equipment. The SX Luxury option package includes a panoramic sunroof, leather upholstery, ventilated front seats and an auto-dimming rearview mirror.

2015 Highlights

After undergoing more extensive revisions last year, the 2015 Kia Sportage returns with only minor reshuffling of the content of some option packages.

Performance & mpg

The 2015 Kia Sportage is available with two different four-cylinder engines. The LX and EX models come with a 2.4-liter version that produces 182 hp and 177 pound-feet of torque. The SX model gets a more powerful turbocharged 2.0-liter engine that cranks out 260 hp and 269 lb-ft of torque. Both engines come mated to a six-speed automatic. Front-wheel drive is standard, with all-wheel drive available as an option. In Edmunds testing, a front-drive SX sprinted from zero to 60 mph in a quick 6.5 seconds.

EPA fuel economy estimates for the front-drive LX and EX are 24 mpg combined (21 city/28 highway). Adding all-wheel drive drops this number to 22 mpg combined (19/26). The turbocharged SX model returns EPA estimates of 23 mpg combined (20/26) with front-wheel drive and 21 mpg combined (19/24) with all-wheel drive. To put those ratings in perspective, most competitors in the compact crossover category best the Sportage's combined fuel economy numbers by 2 to 3 mpg.

Safety

Standard safety features on all 2015 Kia Sportage models include antilock disc brakes, traction control and stability control, front-seat side airbags, full-length side curtain airbags and active front head restraints.

Kia's latest version of its UVO telematics system, which is offered as an option on the base LX model and is standard on the rest of the lineup, includes emergency and roadside assistance, stolen vehicle tracking, geo-fencing and speed tracking (allowing parents to set limits for teen drivers) and other smartphone-enabled features accessed via the UVO app.

In Edmunds brake testing, a Sportage EX came to a stop from 60 mph in 120 feet -- a couple of feet shorter than the average for this type of vehicle. The sport-oriented SX did even better at 117 feet.

In government crash tests, the all-wheel-drive Sportage earned a top overall rating of five stars, along with five star ratings for both frontal- and side-impact protection. The front-drive Sportage received a four-star overall rating, but still managed to earn five stars in the frontal- and side-impact tests.

In Insurance Institute for Highway Safety crash testing, the Sportage received the highest rating of "Good" in the moderate-overlap frontal-offset, side-impact and roof-strength tests. Its head restraints and seats also earned a "Good" rating for whiplash protection in rear impacts. In the IIHS's demanding small-overlap frontal-offset crash test, however, the Sportage received the lowest score of "Poor."

Driving

Generally, you won't find the words "sporty" and "crossover" used in the same sentence. What we can say, however, is that the 2015 Kia Sportage has a more responsive and fun-to-drive character than you might expect. Credit for this lively feel goes to a suspension that's tuned to favor sharper handling. The tradeoff, of course, is a ride quality that some buyers may find a little too harsh for their taste.

You won't go wrong with either engine. The standard 2.4-liter engine that powers LX and EX models has more than enough power to feel zippy in daily driving. But it might be hard to resist the charms of the SX, as its 260-hp turbocharged mill delivers impressively quick acceleration.

Interior

The interior of the 2015 Kia Sportage is a handsome space with styling that gives it a somewhat bolder look than some of its more traditional competitors. Gauges, knobs, buttons and other controls are thoughtfully laid out and easy to use, especially the navigation system functions accessed via the 7-inch touchscreen. The one aesthetic downside here -- the extensive use of hard plastic throughout the cabin -- is offset by the fact that it's nicely textured and accented by well-placed padding in places it's needed most, like the armrest atop the center-console storage bin.

The front seats offer good comfort and support, but the three-place rear bench is a different story. Legroom is in short supply in the second row and, though the reclining seatbacks are a plus, it would be nice to be able to slide the bench seat forward and back like those in competitive models.

Cargo space also is in short supply compared with other compact crossovers, with just 26.1 cubic feet behind the 60/40-split folding rear seats and only 54.6 cubic feet with both of those sections folded down. A handy divided organizer beneath the cargo floor is good for keeping the inevitable odds-and-ends like jumper cables handy but out of sight, but it can't make up for the cargo hold's overall space deficit, which can be as much as 15 cubic feet less than what's offered by rivals.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2015 Kia Sportage.

5(53%)
4(33%)
3(6%)
2(8%)
1(0%)
4.3
15 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

awesome suv
todd,12/21/2015
LX 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
I have been doing research on cars and suvs for the last 3 months while waiting for my settlement..test drove a few and after reading reviews and watching countless videos on utube from consumers and so called car experts i bought my kia sportage lx fwd used with 20000 miles on it and love this little suv..i looked at hyundai chevy ford mazda honda toyota nissan dodge mitsubishi and kia..i bought this one cheaper than all the rest and the warranty is 5yr 60k miles since its used which is still longer than the rest except hyundai is the same used..anyway i just took it out on vacation to ca. and it was raining windy and cold and it handled great..it went 1886 miles from tulsa to n.cal for 133 bucks which averaged between 26 and 33 mpg..thats going 70-80 mph on average..coming back i went to the coast down through san francisco down to los angeles up to las vegas and back home..averaged little better mpg at 27-33...overall average mpg was 29.7 mpg which is pretty good considering i drive the flow of traffic which at times was 85mph..plus out west there gas is 86 octane rating for regular unleaded..anyway the ride is no different than any other suv ive had..the noise is the same..road feel was the same and this sportage has electric assist steering which is a first for me and its different but it didnt take long to get used to..cornering was pretty good..wet traction was good..some reviews said traction and steering was bad well i didnt have any problems through the rainy wet roads i was still going 65 in a 70 mph speed limit..you should go slower when driving in rain anyway..power was ok..hey its a 4 cyl..not a v8...if you want power go buy a viper or corvette..or even a car with a v6...power was just fine for a 4cyl going through the mountains...anyway i think this suv for the price and looks should be in the top 3..i paid 18000 out the door for mine and for the money im very very happy with my decision to get this kia over all the other suvs i looked at...
Great little SUV/CUV
Robert Brashears,11/05/2015
EX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
I have owned my Sportage for a month now, and I am nothing less than thrilled with it from bumper to bumper. When KIA named the vehicle, the "Sport" aspect of "Sportage" is very appropriate, as the vehicle looks, handles and drives like a small sports sedan. Mine is the EX model, AWD. The EX package includes Panoramic sliding sunroof, leather seating surfaces (front/rear), leather wrapped steering wheel, heated and cooled ventilated front seats, power drivers seat with lumbar, dimming rear view mirror with Homelink, front/rear floor mats, cargo mat, fog lamps, power/folding heated side view mirrors w/turn indicators, Uvo touchscreen entertainment system with backup monitoring, bluetooth, Infinity speakers with 8" sub woofer, navigation, Sirius, keyless entry and push button start/stop, dual climate control, 18" wheels and tires, and a cooled glove box...all for a sticker of $31,650.00. That is an incredible value compared to other manufacturers vehicles in this segment. I found that a Ford, Mazda, Toyota or Honda with the same features, were anywhere from $4,000 to $6,000 more comparably equipped. They also don't come close to matching the 10 year 100,000 mile powertrain warranty, or 6 year 60,000 bumper to bumper warranty that KIA offers. My KIA has a 2.4L, inline 4 cyl. engine that produces 183 HP. It also has a 6 speed auto transmission w/manual mode. The engine is quite peppy, and getting up to 65-70 is no problem. The engine never sounds taxed, or over revved. Shifting is quiet, smooth and precise...no hedging or jerking. Fuel economy is okay...with a combined 22 mpg city/highway. But, the vehicle is full time AWD, so I am okay with that. I will be curious to see if that improves when I take it on the road this summer. The steering is precise, the suspension is taught, not stiff..so small bumps do not beat you to death. Road noise is minimal. and for having a smaller wheelbase, the ride is quite comfortable. It also tracks and corners very crisply, which I really appreciate for city and suburban driving, and getting on and off the expressways. The interior is very nicely appointed. Fit and finish is excellent. Quality materials...not a bunch of hard plastics, and all controls are easily accessible from the driving position. The tilt/telescoping steering wheel has all of the audio, cruise control, and hands free bluetooth controls on it, so no fumbling around with knobs while driving. The rear seating area has plenty of room for 2 adults...but 3 would be quite cramped. Nice headroom in the front and back, although the sloping roof line does require me to tilt my head to the side a bit when entering the vehicle. the sunroof provides a one touch open/close, as do the driver and passenger windows. The seats are quite comfortable, and the power controls and lumbar in the drivers seat make it quite easy to adjust to fit your personal comfort level and driving position. The exterior is sharp!...very sporty. Fit and finish is excellent. Just enough chrome accents to add to the appearance...however, I am not a big fan of the plastic fuel cover. It isn't cheaply made, but I have a feeling if you bumped into it just right, it is going to break...possibly snap off of it's hinges. I would prefer it if the cover were made of steel. Color options are limited...Silver, Black Cherry, White or Blue. Mine is white...and I love how clean it looks...personal preference. The 18" aluminium wheels are very nice, as are the Hancook tires. The provide an additional inch of ground clearance over the base model, and I like that...especially when the snow comes. So...in summary...this is a great little vehicle that 1. Looks amazing, 2. Has a ton of features, 3. Drives and rides exceptionally well, and 4. Has a warranty the other cannot touch, 5. All for a price that is very consumer friendly. All in all...5 stars!
poor brakes
Lucy Shorey,05/21/2016
LX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
7300 miles and total front brake Failure And the dealership was not helpful Wanted over 300.00 dollars ,maybe 2 and 1/2 hours wait time My mechanic did it in 45 minutes for $200.00 What a rip off We called customer service and NO ONE HAD The Common courtesy to call back
Great Value For The Price
RichinVA,11/03/2017
LX 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
My wife and I have had this SUV just under a year. We had really wanted a Kia Sorento as we'd already owned a 2011 Sorento and really liked it. What it ended up coming down to folks was price. We did not want a high car payment yet wanted an SUV for the cargo space and something good on gas. We purchased this Sportage with 23,000 miles on the odometer in excellent condition and got it for an exceptional price. We've taken it on a trip to northern New England and make frequent trips to North Carolina about 2.5 hours away. It's been super reliable, averages high twenties for gas mileage (have gotten up to 35mpg on trips), has more than enough power when needed, stops well and handles just fine. I'm getting ready to turn 60 and have many aches and pains, yet the 2.5 hour trips to North Carolina don't cause me undue discomfort. Yes, the seats are a bit hard, but if on longer trips you stop and stretch every couple hours or so they are fine. I didn't expect luxury seating in an economy SUV. The ride is quiet and the controls are easy to reach and use. As some people note the ride is a bit stiff, but unless you have to drive on rough or poorly maintained roads all the time it's no big deal. I might feel differently if I lived in New England, but here in Virginia where I live, and on our trips to North Carolina, most roads are smooth and in good condition. The dealership has been great to work with and as of 33.000 miles have had no issues. Overall my wife and I are very satisfied with this SUV and plan to keep it for several years.
Features & Specs

MPG
21 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
182 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2015 Kia Sportage features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover17.4%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2015 Kia Sportage
More About This Model

Quick Summary
The Kia Sportage's strongest attributes are amplified in the SX model with the addition of a turbocharged engine that provides the acceleration of a larger motor with little penalty to fuel economy or drivability. It also has a few exterior additions and more standard interior features.

Though it's powerful and respectfully quick in a straight line, the Sportage SX is less fun to drive than the Mazda CX-5, while the Honda CR-V is more comfortable and has greater cargo capacity. Still, the Sportage offers a compelling combination of sharp styling, solid performance, numerous features and a long warranty.

What Is It?
The Kia Sportage is a five-seat compact SUV with a functional, spacious interior and unique exterior styling that sets it apart from the class. The top-of-the-line SX trim is upgraded with a turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-4 that delivers an extra 78 horsepower over the base four-cylinder engine. The upgraded engine doesn't change the 2,000-pound tow rating, but shoppers will be glad to know that the EPA mileage rating in combined driving is only 1 mpg lower than the standard engine.

What's Under the Hood?
With 260 hp and 269 pound-feet of torque, the turbocharged 2.0-liter is one of the most powerful four-cylinder engines you can get in this segment. Versus the base 2.4-liter naturally aspirated engine, the turbo-4 produces 93 lb-ft more peak torque and provides it at lower engine speeds, meaning you don't have to rev the engine as hard to accelerate.

While smaller turbocharged engines can exhibit delayed acceleration called turbo lag, the Sportage only exhibited evidence of this during instrumented testing. In everyday driving, it's so well behaved that you might mistake it for a larger engine. It's also very quiet and smooth, more so than the base 2.4-liter four-cylinder.

How Does It Drive?
Yes, it has dual exhaust pipes and "Sport" in the name, but the Sportage drives like a normal SUV. It's a quick SUV, though, evident by its low 7-second 0-60-mph time, but it's not going to impress your friends. Instead, owners will be pleased at the ease in which it accelerates to highway speeds.

Quick steering gives the Sportage a nimble feel when maneuvering around city streets and tight parking lots. But the overall lightness in the steering wheel itself and a lack of feedback can make the Sportage feel darty and nervous at freeway speeds.

We noticed a fair amount of body roll during testing, but it didn't translate into a cushy driving experience on the road. The ride quality is acceptable, but on the firmer side. Some competitors, like the Honda CR-V, are more refined in this area.

What's the Interior Like?
There are some hard plastics, but everything you come in contact with during normal driving is soft. The gauges are easy to read and the controls are intuitive. We also liked the fast reactions of the standard navigation and infotainment system. We were less fond of the fact that there's only one USB outlet. Fortunately, Kia also provides two 12-volt power ports.

Large sideview mirrors provide good outward visibility, but the rear view is tighter than you might expect due to the rear headrests and small rear window. The standard back-up camera helps make up for it somewhat.

The sloping roof line contributes to the Sportage's attractive design, but it also means less cargo room behind the rear seats. At 26.1 cubic feet, seats-up cargo capacity in the Sportage trails the segment (the Honda CR-V has 35.3 cubic feet). Taller passengers might have to duck while getting in the backseats, and, when it's equipped with the optional sunroof, their heads might brush the roof when seated. Fortunately there's plenty of rear legroom, and while there are no rear climate controls, the Sportage does have rear vents.

Most of the additions that come with the SX Luxury package are worthwhile, like the massive panoramic sunroof, auto-dimming rearview mirror and ventilated front seats. But we find the quality of the leather disappointing, so it's best to consider how much you really want the other items before upgrading to this options package.

What Kind of Fuel Economy Can You Expect?
The SX's turbocharged engine only pays a 1 mpg combined fuel economy penalty versus the base engine, while all-wheel drive drops the number another 2 mpg. Our all-wheel-drive test vehicle stayed close to its 21 mpg combined (19 city/24 highway) rating. It returned 22 mpg on our standard test loop, but averaged closer to 19 mpg during the duration of its 540-mile stay with us, which included both city and highway driving.

How Is It Off-Road?
Although it offers all-wheel drive, the Sportage is intended for light off-road use. Even with all-wheel drive, the low-rolling-resistance Hankook Optimo tires might not fare well in snow or extremely wet conditions. Still, it offers nearly as much clearance as more off-road-oriented vehicles like the Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk. The Sportage's tall front bumper, for example, results in a high approach angle, meaning the Sportage won't scrape steep driveways or embankments.

The all-wheel-drive system automatically biases engine power between the front and rear wheels. It's primarily front-wheel drive to save fuel, but can sense slippage and reroute power to the rear wheels as needed. A "Lock Mode" button can be engaged to evenly split power between the front and rear wheels in low-traction situations. There is no low-range gearing, but the Sportage does offer Downhill Speed Control, which automatically holds the vehicle at 5 mph while driving down slopes with poor traction.

What About Towing?
When outfitted with a trailer hitch, all Sportage trim levels can tow up to 2,000 pounds. This rating is higher than most Japanese competitors, but some V6-powered SUVs of this size can tow more. For recreational vehicle towing, all-wheel-drive Sportages can only be towed on a flatbed. Front-drive models can be towed on a dolly with the front wheels in the air.

How Much Does It Cost?
Our Sportage SX started at $30,495. All-wheel drive tacked on $1,500, while the Luxury package added $3,350. Toss in carpeted floor mats for $130, and our tester totaled $33,975.

Base models start at $22,795 for the front-wheel-drive LX and $26,195 for the midgrade EX model.

What Competing Models Should You Also Consider?
The Honda CR-V doesn't look as distinctive, but it does offer more cargo capacity, superior ride quality and better mileage. It can also be optioned with more active safety features, like a lane departure warning system and a collision mitigation braking system.

Slightly larger, the Jeep Cherokee has an eye-catching design like the Sportage. It offers both a standard four-cylinder and an optional V6 engine that ups the Cherokee's tow rating to 4,500 pounds.

It may not have a turbocharger, but the steering and handling of the Mazda-CX-5 provide a more enjoyable driving experience. Like the Sportage, the CX-5 emphasizes design, but it doesn't impinge on rear seating space.

Why Should You Consider This Vehicle?
It's a compact SUV that doesn't look like anything else in the class. And if you like a little more power under the hood, the Sportage SX provides quick acceleration that few others in the class can match.

Why Should You Think Twice About This Car?
Minimal steering feedback and average handling mean it's not actually sporty. Some competitors provide a more engaging driving experience, while others have more cargo capacity and offer more comprehensive safety features.

The manufacturer provided Edmunds this vehicle for the purposes of evaluation.

Used 2015 Kia Sportage Overview

The Used 2015 Kia Sportage is offered in the following submodels: Sportage SUV. Available styles include LX 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A), LX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A), EX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A), EX 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A), SX 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), and SX 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2015 Kia Sportage?

Price comparisons for Used 2015 Kia Sportage trim styles:

  • The Used 2015 Kia Sportage LX is priced between $11,178 and$14,999 with odometer readings between 28069 and107782 miles.
  • The Used 2015 Kia Sportage EX is priced between $12,123 and$16,998 with odometer readings between 19615 and103697 miles.

