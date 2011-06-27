1995 Kia Sportage Review
Other years
List Price Estimate
$624 - $1,326
1995 Highlights
Another mini-SUV is introduced, competing with everything from the Jeep Cherokee to the Geo Tracker. The Sportage offers comfortable seating for four, ample storage space and available four-wheel drive. Designed with Ford and Mazda, with suspension tuning by Lotus, the Sportage should provide a good deal of fun and durability.
dirtroaddave,05/29/2003
Considering the low price I paid new for this vehicle it has been great value as well as comfortable convenient and fun to drive. I like the interior layout which is more like a car than a truck and the higher seat position is perfect for me not too high like many trucks or too low like all cars. It's ideal for a single person or couple plus gear to go and explore the great american west. Gets reasonable highway mileage but can go anywhere.
Genie,04/13/2002
if running above 65 miles noisy.doesn't accelerate that quick
frankie goff,03/24/2010
I love my Kia sportage. It is fun to drive and I have put 21,000 miles on it in the last 11 months. It now has 157,000 miles on it and never had a minites trouble out of it. Signed Frankie Goff
Blaquekaat,07/03/2002
You couldnt pay me to take this car after the problems Ive been thru.
MPG
18 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
139 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
17 city / 21 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
94 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
17 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
139 hp @ 6000 rpm
