Consumer Rating
(9)
1995 Kia Sportage Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1995 Highlights

Another mini-SUV is introduced, competing with everything from the Jeep Cherokee to the Geo Tracker. The Sportage offers comfortable seating for four, ample storage space and available four-wheel drive. Designed with Ford and Mazda, with suspension tuning by Lotus, the Sportage should provide a good deal of fun and durability.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1995 Kia Sportage.

5(45%)
4(11%)
3(22%)
2(22%)
1(0%)
3.8
9 reviews
9 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Fun Versatile Runabout/SUV
dirtroaddave,05/29/2003
Considering the low price I paid new for this vehicle it has been great value as well as comfortable convenient and fun to drive. I like the interior layout which is more like a car than a truck and the higher seat position is perfect for me not too high like many trucks or too low like all cars. It's ideal for a single person or couple plus gear to go and explore the great american west. Gets reasonable highway mileage but can go anywhere.
it's alright not so bad
Genie,04/13/2002
if running above 65 miles noisy.doesn't accelerate that quick
Fun to drive
frankie goff,03/24/2010
I love my Kia sportage. It is fun to drive and I have put 21,000 miles on it in the last 11 months. It now has 157,000 miles on it and never had a minites trouble out of it. Signed Frankie Goff
Do not purchase this car
Blaquekaat,07/03/2002
You couldnt pay me to take this car after the problems Ive been thru.
See all 9 reviews of the 1995 Kia Sportage
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
139 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
17 city / 21 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
94 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
17 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
139 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 1995 Kia Sportage features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0

More about the 1995 Kia Sportage

Used 1995 Kia Sportage Overview

The Used 1995 Kia Sportage is offered in the following submodels: Sportage SUV. Available styles include 4dr SUV 4WD, 4dr SUV, and EX 4dr SUV 4WD.

