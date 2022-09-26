FAQ
Is the Kia Sorento Hybrid a good car?
The Edmunds experts tested the 2023 Sorento Hybrid both on the road and at the track. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Sorento Hybrid has 12.6 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Kia Sorento Hybrid. Learn more
Is the Kia Sorento Hybrid reliable?
To determine whether the Kia Sorento Hybrid is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Sorento Hybrid. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Sorento Hybrid's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more
Is the 2023 Kia Sorento Hybrid a good car?
There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2023 Kia Sorento Hybrid is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2023 Sorento Hybrid is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more
How much should I pay for a 2023 Kia Sorento Hybrid?
The least-expensive 2023 Kia Sorento Hybrid is the 2023 Kia Sorento Hybrid EX 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 6A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $36,590.
Other versions include:
- EX 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 6A) which starts at $36,590
- EX 4dr SUV AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 6A) which starts at $38,890
- SX Prestige 4dr SUV AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 6A) which starts at $42,390
What are the different models of Kia Sorento Hybrid?
If you're interested in the Kia Sorento Hybrid, the next question is, which Sorento Hybrid model is right for you? Sorento Hybrid variants include EX 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 6A), EX 4dr SUV AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 6A), and SX Prestige 4dr SUV AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 6A). For a full list of Sorento Hybrid models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more
