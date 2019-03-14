2020 Lincoln Aviator Review

It's been a while since Lincoln's three-row SUV has gone by the name Aviator. For more than a decade it's been the MK … something. Who can keep those letter-coded names straight? With the introduction of a fully redesigned Ford Explorer, however, Lincoln saw an opportunity to resurrect the catchier Aviator moniker. Thankfully, the 2020 version has little in common with the short-lived Aviator of the early 2000s. It's once again based on the Explorer. But this time around, the 2020 Aviator sports a distinctive design both inside and out, impressive standard equipment and features unique to Lincoln. In fact, the new Aviator is more like a scaled-down Navigator than a rebadged Explorer, and that's a good thing. The Aviator's plush interior and improved cabin noise management make it an excellent highway cruiser, while its robust turbocharged V6 provides plenty of power. There's even a plug-in hybrid model that makes more power and improves fuel economy while providing a bit of EV range. On the downside, the Aviator's pricing is above average, especially when you're looking at an example with a lot of added options. It might be a little hard to justify when cross-shopping against established three-row luxury crossover SUV rivals such as the Acura MDX, Audi Q7 and Volvo XC90. But overall we recommend giving the new Aviator a look if you want an appealing mix of versatility, power and features. Notably, we picked the 2020 Lincoln Aviator as one of Edmunds' Best 3-Row SUVs for 2020.

Edmunds’ Expert Rating Rated for you by America’s best test team

Our verdict 7.7 / 10

The Lincoln Aviator provides an upscale interior design, a comfortable ride quality and strong acceleration. Other midsize three-row luxury SUVs are more poised when going around turns, but overall we like how the Aviator offers shoppers something a little different.

How does it drive? 7.0

The Aviator is quick in a straight line. While there's a slight delay when you ask it for power, the Aviator really gets going after that. In Edmunds testing, our all-wheel-drive Aviator Black Label covered 0-60 mph in a quick 5.9 seconds.



Braking and handling are less exemplary. The brake pedal is overly soft and hard to modulate smoothly. The Aviator also feels big and wallowy when you're driving around turns and doesn't give you much confidence in its stability. Another problem is the transmission's clunky and slow transition between forward and reverse. All of these issues combine to make driving the Aviator less pleasing than we expected.

How comfortable is it? 8.5

The Aviator reminds us a bit of Lincoln models of old: It's big, heavy and cushy. Bumps are absorbed nicely, although there can be a bit of residual body motion. Wind and traffic noise is minimal, so you can have a quiet conversation in the cabin if you want.



The highly adjustable seats are quite comfortable once you've managed to dial them in. One notable demerit: The seat is a bit narrow, so you may feel the hard frame on your hips. As for the climate control system, it does a good job of regulating cabin temperature, though the seat heating and cooling are a bit weak.

How’s the interior? 7.5

The third row is pretty much a kids-only affair; there's just not much legroom back there. The second row is better and has a lot of legroom, but headroom is a bit limited if you have an Aviator with the optional sunroof. Up front, headroom can be tight for tall adults.



Visibility is another concern. The windshield and rear window are short, blocking some of your view of the road. There are also a lot of surfaces around the cabin that can cause distracting glare and reflections. As for the controls, they're generally easy to use, though the transmission shift buttons and the multifunction buttons on the steering wheel can require taking your eyes off the road to push.

How’s the tech? 7.5

The infotainment screen has large text and virtual buttons, making it friendly no matter your comfort level with technology. However, it's a less sophisticated system than some competitors and lacks some of the coolest new features. For device integration, the first two rows have plenty of options for plugging in devices. Android Auto and Apple CarPlay are standard, but using them locks you out of basic voice controls and creates annoyances with things such as adjusting vehicle settings or switching radio stations.



The Aviator's driver aids are quite good. The lane keeping and centering system works well and isn't overly noticeable, for instance. Adaptive cruise is smooth in heavy traffic, although it will brake aggressively if you set it to follow the vehicle ahead closely.

How’s the storage? 8.0

The Aviator has an edge over competitors for storage behind the third row. Space behind the second row is average, and many competitors offer more maximum cargo volume. Our Aviator test vehicle had the optional air suspension, which you can use to lower the ride height and make it easier to load cargo. If you want to tow, the Aviator offers a solid 6,700 pounds of max towing capacity. The strong V6 engine helps out too.



Inside the cabin, all three rows offer a handful of useful storage options, though the center console box is a bit shallow. Small-item storage isn't class-leading, but it is certainly sufficient. For family taxi duty, the Aviator's second-row seat is roomy enough to install even bulky rear-facing safety seats. The car seat anchors are easy to access.

How economical is it? 6.5

The EPA-estimated ratings of 20 mpg combined (17 city/24 highway) for AWD and 21 combined (18 city/26 highway) for RWD are acceptable for the class. But in our time with the Aviator, our best tank only returned 18 mpg, and our overall average was under 16 mpg.

Is it a good value? 7.5

Lincoln has come a long way in terms of design, content and quality. The Aviator looks and feels luxurious inside and out, with lots of thought put into making sure the first- and second-row passengers have a premium experience. The chrome and piano-black trims are a bit chintzy, but other than that the Aviator offers something special.



We do question the value of the Aviator at its highest trim level. Our loaded Black Label test vehicle felt distinctly overpriced at $84,000. If you can live with a less luxe interior, go with the more competitively priced Reserve.

Wildcard 8.0

The Aviator looks distinctive, which we like. At the same time, it reminds us a bit of Lincoln models of days gone by. This vehicle is best driven in a straight line since it lacks the poise and confidence of European competitors when the road gets twisty. Don't care? Then you'll just be pleased to see Lincoln staking out a distinctive luxury personality.

Which Aviator does Edmunds recommend?

The Aviator Reserve hits a good balance of features and price. It includes some features worthy of a luxury SUV such as quad-zone climate control, a 360-degree camera and a hands-free liftgate. There are a lot of packages to choose from, but we'd certainly start with the Reserve I package for its added driver aids and heated and ventilated first- and second-row seats.

Lincoln Aviator models

The 2020 Lincoln Aviator is available in five trim levels: Standard, Reserve, Black Label, Grand Touring and Grand Touring Black Label. The first three trim levels come with a turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 (400 horsepower, 415 lb-ft of torque) and a 10-speed automatic transmission. Rear-wheel drive is standard, with all-wheel drive available as an optional upgrade except on the Black Label, which only comes with AWD. The Grand Touring and the Grand Touring Black Label use a plug-in hybrid powertrain based on the same V6. Power rises to 494 hp and 630 lb-ft of torque.