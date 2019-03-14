2020 Lincoln Aviator
What’s new
- All-new vehicle based on the Ford Explorer
- Part of the second Aviator generation introduced for the 2020 model year
Pros & Cons
- Upscale design inside and out
- Powerful standard engine provides quick acceleration
- Lots of advanced features
- Available plug-in hybrid powertrain
- Doesn't have an abundance of headroom
- Overly soft handling saps driver confidence
- Subpar forward and rear visibility
2020 Lincoln Aviator Review
It's been a while since Lincoln's three-row SUV has gone by the name Aviator. For more than a decade it's been the MK … something. Who can keep those letter-coded names straight? With the introduction of a fully redesigned Ford Explorer, however, Lincoln saw an opportunity to resurrect the catchier Aviator moniker.
Thankfully, the 2020 version has little in common with the short-lived Aviator of the early 2000s. It's once again based on the Explorer. But this time around, the 2020 Aviator sports a distinctive design both inside and out, impressive standard equipment and features unique to Lincoln. In fact, the new Aviator is more like a scaled-down Navigator than a rebadged Explorer, and that's a good thing.
The Aviator's plush interior and improved cabin noise management make it an excellent highway cruiser, while its robust turbocharged V6 provides plenty of power. There's even a plug-in hybrid model that makes more power and improves fuel economy while providing a bit of EV range.
On the downside, the Aviator's pricing is above average, especially when you're looking at an example with a lot of added options. It might be a little hard to justify when cross-shopping against established three-row luxury crossover SUV rivals such as the Acura MDX, Audi Q7 and Volvo XC90. But overall we recommend giving the new Aviator a look if you want an appealing mix of versatility, power and features.
Notably, we picked the 2020 Lincoln Aviator as one of Edmunds' Best 3-Row SUVs for 2020.
Our verdict7.7 / 10
How does it drive?7.0
Braking and handling are less exemplary. The brake pedal is overly soft and hard to modulate smoothly. The Aviator also feels big and wallowy when you're driving around turns and doesn't give you much confidence in its stability. Another problem is the transmission's clunky and slow transition between forward and reverse. All of these issues combine to make driving the Aviator less pleasing than we expected.
How comfortable is it?8.5
The highly adjustable seats are quite comfortable once you've managed to dial them in. One notable demerit: The seat is a bit narrow, so you may feel the hard frame on your hips. As for the climate control system, it does a good job of regulating cabin temperature, though the seat heating and cooling are a bit weak.
How’s the interior?7.5
Visibility is another concern. The windshield and rear window are short, blocking some of your view of the road. There are also a lot of surfaces around the cabin that can cause distracting glare and reflections. As for the controls, they're generally easy to use, though the transmission shift buttons and the multifunction buttons on the steering wheel can require taking your eyes off the road to push.
How’s the tech?7.5
The Aviator's driver aids are quite good. The lane keeping and centering system works well and isn't overly noticeable, for instance. Adaptive cruise is smooth in heavy traffic, although it will brake aggressively if you set it to follow the vehicle ahead closely.
How’s the storage?8.0
Inside the cabin, all three rows offer a handful of useful storage options, though the center console box is a bit shallow. Small-item storage isn't class-leading, but it is certainly sufficient. For family taxi duty, the Aviator's second-row seat is roomy enough to install even bulky rear-facing safety seats. The car seat anchors are easy to access.
How economical is it?6.5
Is it a good value?7.5
We do question the value of the Aviator at its highest trim level. Our loaded Black Label test vehicle felt distinctly overpriced at $84,000. If you can live with a less luxe interior, go with the more competitively priced Reserve.
Wildcard8.0
Which Aviator does Edmunds recommend?
Lincoln Aviator models
The 2020 Lincoln Aviator is available in five trim levels: Standard, Reserve, Black Label, Grand Touring and Grand Touring Black Label. The first three trim levels come with a turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 (400 horsepower, 415 lb-ft of torque) and a 10-speed automatic transmission. Rear-wheel drive is standard, with all-wheel drive available as an optional upgrade except on the Black Label, which only comes with AWD. The Grand Touring and the Grand Touring Black Label use a plug-in hybrid powertrain based on the same V6. Power rises to 494 hp and 630 lb-ft of torque.
The standard Aviator is quite well-equipped, with a power liftgate, low-profile roof rails, full LED headlights and taillights, automatic high beams, power-folding mirrors with an auto-dimming driver-side mirror, rain-sensing wipers, puddle lamps, and proximity entry with push-button start.
Inside, you'll find 12-way power-adjustable front seats with heating, two-way lumbar support and seat memory, power tip-and-slide outboard sections of the second-row bench seat, simulated-leather upholstery, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel with tilt-and-telescoping adjustment. You also get a frameless auto-dimming rearview mirror, tri-zone climate control, and a 5.8-inch touchscreen in the second row for climate control options. Heated wipers, a heated steering wheel and heated rear seats are optional.
On the tech front, the Aviator comes standard with a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and 10.1-inch infotainment screen running the latest version of Sync 3. You get satellite radio, navigation, Wi-Fi, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The Aviator offers plenty of charging options, with one 110-volt outlet for the second row, two 12-volt outlets (with one in the cargo area), and USB and USB-C charging ports for the first and second rows.
Standard safety features include blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert, lane keeping assist, forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking, and a rearview camera with a built-in washer.
The Reserve trim adds 20-inch wheels, a 360-degree camera view, a 14-speaker Revel stereo, ambient interior lighting, a power tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, premium leather seats, quad-zone climate control, 14-way power-adjustable front seats with two-way lumbar, power tip-and-slide second-row captain's chairs, and a hands-free liftgate. With all-wheel drive or the optional 22-inch wheels, the Aviator Reserve is equipped with an adaptive suspension.
The Grand Touring comes with a panoramic sunroof, unique exterior accents, and the upgraded plug-in hybrid AWD powertrain.
There are several option packages available for the Aviator. The Class IV Trailer Tow package equips a Class IV hitch and wiring, four- and seven-pin connectors, a beefier 250-amp alternator, trailer sway control, and trailer coverage to the blind-spot monitoring system. The Elements Package Plus adds heated and ventilated first- and second-row seats, a heated steering wheel and heated windshield wipers.
You can also add the Reserve I package, which includes the Elements Package Plus as well as a panoramic sunroof, active parking assist, adaptive cruise control, lane centering, evasive steering assist, and reverse braking assist. You can further upgrade Reserve I-equipped Aviators with the Luxury package, which adds 30-way power-adjustable and massaging front seats, rear door sunshades, a 28-speaker Revel stereo, and rear-seat audio controls.
A Reserve II package makes the Luxury package, Elements Package Plus and Tow package standard, and it adds 22-inch wheels, adaptive headlights and a light-up Lincoln emblem in the grille. This package can be upgraded with the Convenience package, which installs a head-up display, soft-close doors and wireless charging pad and lets you use your phone as a key. The Dynamic Handling package adds adaptive steering, an adaptive suspension with road preview (it reads the road surface ahead and adjusts the suspension before bumps and potholes), and an automatically lowering air suspension.
If you prefer a second-row bench seat to captain's chairs, one is available as an option with all Reserve packages.
The Aviator Black Label starts with the Reserve II equipment, but it tacks on the Convenience package and offers the Tow package and the Dynamic Handling package as options. The Black Label comes with unique 22-inch wheels and appearance cues, and it offers a selection of interior design upgrades with special color schemes. You also get access to Lincoln's Black Label services.
The Black Label Grand Touring steps down to 21-inch wheels and adds the Dynamic Handling package along with the plug-in hybrid AWD powertrain.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2020 Lincoln Aviator.
Most helpful consumer reviews
I took delivery on my "customized ordered-out" 2020 Aviator in November 2019. I consider myself a very educated and conscientious vehicle shopper. I will also admit that I've been a very loyal GM customer, having purchased 13 New GM Cars/Suvs within our household over the past 30 years. First, my reason from turning away from GM was NOT because of any bad experiences with their products. Simply stated, I've become increasingly frustrated with GMs failure to seriously differentiate the production of the Chevrolet, GMC, Buick or Cadillac products! With the exception of some simple exterior cues, GM still insists on sharing one common parts-bin amongst all of its product divisions. From the powertrains to the dashboards, all GM divisions share way to many common parts/features and appear very "dated", to justify the significant difference in pricing that they command. I sincerely was searching for a vehicle to "WOW" me and absolutely stand-out from the crowd of Mid-Size Luxury SUVs. When shopping for a new Mid-Size SUV, I did compare the Cadillac XT6 to the Aviator. If anyone has already completed some simple research they already know that these two vehicles ARE NOT even close in comparison. I encourage you to read an unbiased review, printed in the Feb 2020 issue of Motor-Trend. GM demonstrates some serious neglects in the XT6 development. Mainly, they rushed it through to production without serious thought prior to production. Four serious issues that will keep the XT6 out of reach of the Lincoln Aviator are: 1-they simply stretched the XT5 about 10"; 2-it remains front-wheel drive, 3-it shares the same lackluster 'Naturally-Aspirated' 3.6L (310 HP) V-6 with so many other GM vehicles and 4-it does not offer a Hybrid variant powertrain. Simply "Google" any reviews/comparison reports and you will understand. In contrast, the ALL-NEW, 2020 Lincoln Aviator (with the exception of the chassis below) shares nothing in common with the comparable Ford Explorer which the consumer can identify. Lincoln did some serious homework and accomplished some serious engineering goals! Not only has Lincoln separated itself brilliantly from its Ford brethren, but it truly put a lot of distance between itself and the Cadillac XT6 as well as every other Foreign competitor in the same Class. The Aviator's size inside and out, as well as its Base Twin-Turbocharged 400 HP V-6 Engine are alone, enough to make it a much better value than the aforementioned threats. This vehicle was meticulously designed and is completely new for 2020. The exterior fit/finish are on-par with the finest imports. The interior quality, elegance and comfort puts such imports as Mercedes Benz AMG on notice. The Digital Instrumentation, Infotainment, Sound System and Safety Features are outstanding in its Class. More personally, I have just beyond 2000 miles on my Aviator which has already experienced some northern Wisconsin winter weather. I have yet to experience ANY mechanical or "tech' related issues. I am exceptionally pleased with its comfort, quietness and performance around the City, in the back Country as well as on the multi-lane Interstate Highway system. The engine and powertrain are amazing and function seamlessly. The rear wheel / all-wheel drive performs precise and confidently. All considered, the MSRP of my Aviator is just over $74K and I feel that it is a very good value and investment. I will report back after a full year of service to update my review. I have no fear that my impression will remain extremely positive with the all-new, 2020 Aviator. Shop wisely and be sure to research before you buy!
We have always been a fan of Lincoln but in 2016 there wasn't a Lincoln 7 passenger SUV available. In the past I have owned Cadillac, Lexus and Lincoln. Bought the 7 passenger 2016 GX 460 Luxury and really liked that vehicle and figured in 3 years later Lincoln would be out with the 2020 Lincoln Aviator......All I can say is "WOW".......absolutely the most luxurious SUV on the market besides the 8 passenger Navigator......I owned the Navigator and didn't need that big of SUV at this point in my life. I don't think Lincoln missed anything when this vehicle was designed.......I am proud be back driving from the Lincoln family....I purchased the reserve 202a with every option available and it is a sweet, awesome and beautiful ride!!!!
We purchased our new 2020 Lincoln Aviator Black Label and love it! Lincoln has created a luxury vehicle that literally has auto pilot in some sense. My wife and I are both pilots and this vehicle was named right! This vehicle has all the bells and whistles. The exterior design of the Aviator looks like the side of an aircraft and the turbine design wheels are pretty cool! The Aviator lowers itself out greet you when approaching to easier step into, and once you open the door all you can say is WOW! Lincoln nailed it, and the Black label with it’s luxury leather and suede head liner, and the inside of the vehicle really gives you the sense of an 1930’s-1940’s luxury airliner. Lincoln went as far as to design the leather interior on the steering wheel to look like that of an older style yoke in an airplane. While driving you will enjoy one of the quietest serene experiences, and a great relaxing massage; but if you get to relaxed you can always listen to your 28 speaker Revel sound system. This sound system is so clear and crisp, and the bass is awesome. The Revel sound system is so good that when you call from the car people can always hear me clearly on their end making it an enjoyable conservation, unlike other vehicles that don’t offer this great experience, because of low quality speakers. As for power, don’t worry about that as the Aviator has so much power that you usually can’t hold the gas all the way down as you’ll be over the speed limit too quickly, but don’t worry about knowing what the speed limit is as you drive the cameras on the Aviator will show you the current speed limit as its always scanning due to it’s Speed Limit Recognition feature. This is just some of the features, there are many more. Great job Lincoln!
The vehicle is quiet, smooth and surprisingly fast/agile for a vehicle it's size and price point. I bought a Reserve II w/ the convenience package and Dynamic handling package. The pixel adaptive headlights are awesome. The infotainment system is not as flashy as some competitors (ex: 2020 GLE / 2019 X5), but it is effective and simple to use. It is not loaded up with gimmicky features that are more shiny than helpful (looking at you BMW gesture controls). You also simply can't touch the audio quality of the Revel 28 speaker system in the same price range with the MB / BMW alternatives. I found if you priced out comparable features in the MB and BMW the Lincoln was significantly cheaper. Size wise it kind of hit a sweet spot for me as I wanted a little more cargo/passenger space than the X5, but didn't want a vehicle as big as the X7. Issues: Gas Mileage: I didn't buy the hybrid, but I expected better. I've driven 1000 miles of mixed City/Highway driving (roughly 50/50) and gotten nowhere near the EPA combined. Driving with a light foot I can get 16.8 mpg w/ 93 octane fuel. I will probably bring this to the dealer's attention soon in case it is a mechanical issue of some sort. I mean... I'm not driving uphill both ways to work. Bluetooth Audio Lag: Lincoln Sync 3.7 - connected via Bluetooth to a Samsung S8+ phone is showing noticeable (2 seconds+ audio lag). Did Lincoln not spring for apt-x low latency codecs in a vehicle of this class?. Connected via USB there is still a tiny bit of audio delay, but it is small enough that I'm willing to chalk it up to the digital music processing in the Revel audio system. 30-way perfect position seats: They are comfy, but Edmunds is right... it takes a lot of tweaking to match the seat to your build. They are downright uncomfortable for a big/tall guy until you spend significant time adjusting. Overall, I'm very happy with the vehicle and really couldn't bring myself to drop a star. I would give it a 4.7 out of 5. The Lincoln dealership staff were also very helpful and responsive.
2020 Lincoln Aviator videos
2020 Lincoln Aviator First Look | LA Auto Show
2020 Lincoln Aviator First Look | LA Auto Show
CAMERON ROGERS: The Lincoln MKT was kind of an odd duck. It wanted to be an SUV, a minivan, a wagon. It's kind of hard to tell. But the Aviator, the MKT successor, has its foot firmly planted in the midsize crossover category. Lincoln gave us a sneak peek a few days before its official unveil at this year's LA Auto Show. We first saw the Aviator at this year's New York Auto Show, but that was technically a concept. We walked away impressed by the expressive exterior styling and high quality interior. Thankfully, the final production model retains those same strengths. Next to me is the Grand Touring model, differentiated by its unique grill, blue Lincoln badge in the front, and blue aviator script on the side. The standard engine on this car is a twin turbo V6 with 400 horsepower. But the one next to me is a plug-in hybrid with 450 horsepower and a stunning 600 pound-feet of torque. Step to the side and you'll see the swoopy profile popularized by other luxury SUV coupes, but importantly, without a reduction in headroom. The first thing I noticed when stepping into the Aviator was how impressive this interior is. Without qualifications, this is a true luxury grade interior. And somebody coming from a Mercedes, or an Audi, or a Land Rover is not going to be let down. I mean, you have this really cool 3D texture sort of brushed aluminum look trim extending from a dash. And down here in the center console, you have leather coverings all the way up here. The seat leather seems to be really nice and supple. There's nothing in here that screams this is anything but a luxury car. There are, however, a few things that we hope get sorted out before the Aviator makes it to full production. The seat sits up pretty high. At 6' 4", I'm fairly tall. And this seat is in its lowest position. And my head seems very close to the headliner. The low roofline makes me feel a little claustrophobic when I look out the front. And while I have plenty of room up here on the front, the second and third row were a little tight. I can usually sit behind myself with little to no discomfort in most midsize crossovers. But sitting behind myself in the Aviator was a little tight in leg room. I also tried getting into the third row, and there's really no way to do that gracefully. But the Aviator doesn't just do the luxury stuff. It also has all of today's bells and whistles that you would expect of a car in this price range, from a 28 speaker premium sound system to an adaptive air suspension that can read the road ahead of you and firm up or soften the dampers to make the ride a little bit better. It also has what Lincoln says is the largest head up display in the industry. Has Lincoln finally produced a worthy rival to segment heavyweights like the Audi Q7, Land Rover Discovery, Mercedes Benz GLE, and Volvo XC90? We'll have to wait until summer of 2019, when the Aviator hits dealership lots to find out. Be sure to check out the rest of Edmunds LA Auto Show coverage in addition to the latest car news and reviews at edmunds.com/roadnoise.
Edmunds Reviews Editor Cameron Rogers gets a sneak preview of the 2020 Lincoln Aviator ahead of its official debut at this year's LA Auto Show. The Aviator is a new three-row crossover that promises a supremely comfortable ride, upscale cabin materials and advanced technology features. It's a little too soon to tell if this Lincoln is a true rival to the best luxury SUVs on the market, but our first impressions are positive.
Features & Specs
|Reserve 4dr SUV AWD
3.0L 6cyl Turbo 10A
|MSRP
|$58,700
|MPG
|17 city / 24 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 7
|Transmission
|10-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|400 hp @ 5500 rpm
|Reserve 4dr SUV
3.0L 6cyl Turbo 10A
|MSRP
|$56,190
|MPG
|18 city / 26 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 7
|Transmission
|10-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|400 hp @ 5500 rpm
|Black Label 4dr SUV AWD
3.0L 6cyl Turbo 10A
|MSRP
|$77,695
|MPG
|17 city / 24 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 7
|Transmission
|10-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|400 hp @ 5500 rpm
|Grand Touring 4dr SUV AWD
3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 10A
|MSRP
|$68,800
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 7
|Transmission
|10-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|N/A
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Aviator safety features:
- Evasive Steering Assist
- Steers the vehicle out of harm's way if an impending collision is detected and the driver does not take sufficient action.
- Reverse Brake Assist
- Applies the brakes when the car is reversing if sensors indicate that the car is about to collide with an obstacle behind it.
- Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking
- Warns the driver of obstacles in the road ahead and applies the brakes automatically if the driver does not react quickly enough.
NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|14.7%
Lincoln Aviator vs. the competition
Lincoln Aviator vs. Lincoln Navigator
The Navigator — a full-size, body-on-frame luxury behemoth with massive towing capacity — is the Aviator's big brother. It's also currently our top-ranked full-size luxury SUV for its upscale and eye-catching interior, compliant ride and powerful engines. The Aviator should be more refined on the road thanks to its unibody construction, and it'll be cheaper and easier to park. But it doesn't have the Navigator's capability or presence.
Lincoln Aviator vs. Lincoln Nautilus
The Nautilus may have just gotten a new name, but under the skin it's a refreshed MKX. This two-row midsize SUV is a bit of a mixed bag, offering lots of space but lacking the refinement and style of competitors. The Aviator just has more to offer all around, although it is a bit pricier.
Lincoln Aviator vs. Audi Q7
The Audi Q7 is, for the time being, our top-ranked three-row midsize luxury SUV. It scores high on performance and comfort, and it offers Audi's impressive technology features. But the Aviator comes with a more powerful standard engine and has a bit more space for passengers and cargo. We'll be interested to see how these two stack up once we can test them side by side.
Is the Lincoln Aviator a good car?
What's new in the 2020 Lincoln Aviator?
According to Edmunds' car experts, here's what's new for the 2020 Lincoln Aviator:
- All-new vehicle based on the Ford Explorer
- Part of the second Aviator generation introduced for the 2020 model year
How much should I pay for a 2020 Lincoln Aviator?
The least-expensive 2020 Lincoln Aviator is the 2020 Lincoln Aviator 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 10A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $51,100.
Other versions include:
- Reserve 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 10A) which starts at $58,700
- Reserve 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 10A) which starts at $56,190
- Black Label 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 10A) which starts at $77,695
- Grand Touring 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 10A) which starts at $68,800
- Black Label Grand Touring 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 10A) which starts at $87,800
- 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 10A) which starts at $51,100
- 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 10A) which starts at $53,600
