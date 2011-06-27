  1. Home
2006 Kia Sportage Review

Pros & Cons

  • Impressive fit and finish, stylish and functional interior, hard-to-beat warranty, standard ABS, side airbags and stability control.
  • Down on power and drivetrain refinement versus its competitors.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Packing an available V6, tons of standard safety equipment and a comfortable cabin all at a bargain-basement price, the 2006 Kia Sportage is a value leader among small SUVs. Buyers with more flexible budgets may want to check out the Kia's stronger-engined competitors, however.

Vehicle overview

The name Sportage doesn't really conjure up warm memories. Many folks remember the Sportage of yesterday, a crude cute-ute that was plagued with quality issues, a weak engine and a cheap interior. Introduced globally in 1993, the Kia Sportage was a body-on-frame compact SUV. Updates and revisions through the years were made in an effort to keep the truck-based 'ute competitive. The axe fell in 2002 when the aging Sportage disappeared to make way for the infinitely more refined midsize Sorento. Kia realized a gap was left when the Sportage departed, and knew it had to whip up a mini-ute just as modern as the successful Sorento.

Debuting last year fully redesigned, the current Kia Sportage shares nothing with its predecessor. We're not just talkin' basic parts here: The new SUV even abandons the original's petite dimensions and truck-based body-on-frame structure in favor of a larger design based on a more carlike unibody platform. Kia's goal with the Sportage is to combine the smooth ride, agile handling and refinement of a passenger car, the style and driving position of an SUV and the interior room of a wagon, all in one versatile package. And the company has succeeded. The 2006 Kia Sportage is longer, wider and taller than the average compact SUV. The stylish interior features quality materials and great ergonomics. A unique split-folding rear seat is able to fold flat to create a level cargo floor. It does this by lowering the bottom cushion into the footwell, and doesn't even require removal of the head restraints.

Power is provided by two different engines: a 2.0-liter, inline four-cylinder engine with continuously variable valve timing, which makes 140 horsepower and 136 pound-feet of torque; and an optional 2.7-liter V6 engine that produces 173 hp and 178 lb-ft of torque. Front-wheel drive is standard, and a full-time four-wheel-drive system is optional. The system senses when one or both front wheels lose grip and automatically diverts up to 50 percent of the engine power to the rear wheels. The system can be manually set to a fixed 50/50 split when extra traction is needed for driving in the snow.

The Sportage scores highly on the safety front by including standard four-wheel antilock disc brakes, stability control, seat-mounted side-impact airbags for front occupants, and front and rear head-protecting side curtain airbags. No longer just a cute little SUV, the 2006 Kia Sportage is now a serious competitor in a class of excellent machines. Its affordably priced combination of carlike ride dynamics, roomy passenger quarters and all-weather capability make for a compelling package.

2006 Kia Sportage models

The Kia Sportage is a compact four-door SUV offered in two trim levels, LX and EX. Both two-wheel drive and all-wheel drive (which Kia calls 4WD) are available. Standard features on the LX include 16-inch alloy wheels, air conditioning, power windows and locks, tinted glass, a rear wiper and a CD stereo system. The EX adds a sunroof, foglamps and keyless entry. Options include a premium audio system and leather seating.

2006 Highlights

The Sportage EX now features a standard tire-pressure monitor, while all models receive a cabin air filtration system.

Performance & mpg

The standard engine on the LX is a 2.0-liter, inline four-cylinder engine. It generates 140 horsepower and 136 pound-feet of torque and is mated to either a five-speed manual transmission or a four-speed automatic with automanual-shift capability (2WD only). Optional on the LX and standard on the EX is a 2.7-liter V6 that produces 173 hp and 178 lb-ft of torque. The V6 is available with the four-speed automatic only. Buyers can get front-wheel drive (2WD) or all-wheel drive (4WD) with either engine.

Safety

The Kia Sportage boasts six standard airbags -- front and side-impact airbags for both driver and passenger, and side curtain airbags for both front- and rear-seat occupants. Four-wheel antilock disc brakes, traction control and stability control are all standard equipment. Neither NHTSA nor the IIHS has crash tested the Sportage.

Driving

The 2006 Kia Sportage provides a carlike ride while returning relatively sporty handling on par with that of most peers. Should you push too hard through a corner, the standard stability and traction control system will intervene to keep you headed in the right direction. Additionally, the Sportage's four-wheel independent suspension system helps smooth bumps without the jittery feel typical of many SUVs. Power from the standard four-cylinder is barely adequate, so we recommend you stick with the larger 2.7-liter V6. The four-speed automatic isn't quite as smooth as the five-speed unit in the CR-V or RAV-4, but it always manages to keep the V6 right in its power band.

Interior

Kia designed a functional, roomy and attractive interior for the Sportage. Most of the materials are of good quality and the build quality is solid. The rear-seat design allows for a flat load floor by the process of lowering its cushion into the rear footwell; removing the head restraints is not necessary. With the rear seat folded, the Sportage offers 67 cubic feet of cargo capacity, a good figure for this class.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2006 Kia Sportage.

5(85%)
4(8%)
3(7%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.8
72 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 72 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Best Car I've Ever Owned!
lmcintyre001@att.net,01/03/2016
LX 4dr SUV (2.7L 6cyl 4A)
I got a good deal on this car and it has been amazing! I've only had it in the shop 4 times in the 130,000 miles I've owned it and none of those were "major" repairs. With regular maintenance and oil changes, this vehicle has been everything I hoped it would be!
The Perfect Car
sportagelover2,12/26/2012
I have owned 2 KIA's and loved them both. My 2006 Sportage has almost 200k on it and still going strong. I would never buy another kind of car. My next one with be a 4 wheel drive now that I live in the mountains. Thank you KIA keep up the great work! PS Try working on the rear end safety :)
Good car
Stillalive,09/05/2010
This was a great mid$ car. Was totaled in crash, and all crumple zones and air bags saved me! Never had any issues with this car. Owned it from 47k to 74k miles. Btw, I paid $9500, and after 14 months, ins paid $8300. Book value went UP even with 27k more miles on it. Avg. 24 mpg mostly freeway. For you gear heads, there is about a 1400 rpm drop between gears. 3800 rpm in 5th gets you about 72 mph on flats. You'll need to drop 1 on hills. Great car for the $.
Great Purchase
JJ,11/28/2006
Did a ton of research as I was a little hesitant about buying a Kia. My first choice was the Honda CR-V and then the Ford Escape. The Sportage puts both of those to shame, especially the Escape. There is no comparison on the interior or the ride. Once I test drove the Sportage I knew it was the right SUV for me. I love it and can't be happier.
See all 72 reviews of the 2006 Kia Sportage
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 21 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
173 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2006 Kia Sportage features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Acceptable
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Poor
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Acceptable

More about the 2006 Kia Sportage

Used 2006 Kia Sportage Overview

The Used 2006 Kia Sportage is offered in the following submodels: Sportage SUV. Available styles include LX 4dr SUV 4WD (2.7L 6cyl 4A), EX 4dr SUV 4WD (2.7L 6cyl 4A), EX 4dr SUV (2.7L 6cyl 4A), LX 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 4A), LX 4dr SUV (2.7L 6cyl 4A), LX 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 5M), and LX 4dr SUV 4WD (2.0L 4cyl 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 2006 Kia Sportage?

Price comparisons for Used 2006 Kia Sportage trim styles:

  • The Used 2006 Kia Sportage EX is priced between $3,800 and$3,800 with odometer readings between 119224 and119224 miles.
  • The Used 2006 Kia Sportage LX is priced between $5,700 and$5,700 with odometer readings between 102980 and102980 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2006 Kia Sportages are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2006 Kia Sportage for sale near. There are currently 2 used and CPO 2006 Sportages listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $3,800 and mileage as low as 102980 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2006 Kia Sportage.

Can't find a used 2006 Kia Sportages you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Kia Sportage for sale - 8 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $7,768.

Find a used Kia for sale - 2 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $11,054.

Find a used certified pre-owned Kia Sportage for sale - 1 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $21,027.

Find a used certified pre-owned Kia for sale - 5 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $23,807.

Should I lease or buy a 2006 Kia Sportage?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

