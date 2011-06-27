  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(59)
2001 Kia Sportage Review

Pros & Cons

  • Budget price, impressive equipment levels, stout construction, high fun factor.
  • Anemic engine, cheap interior materials, limited rear seat and cargo room.
Edmunds' Expert Review

For young families and active singles looking to own a sport-ute without getting into financial servitude, the Sportage is worth a look.

Vehicle overview

Designed from the ground up to be a real truck and not some hopped-up, car-based mini-SUV, the Sportage sports tough ladder-frame construction, shift-on-the-fly four-wheel drive, and a Mazda-based 2.0-liter, 16-valve engine that makes a rather meager 130 horsepower and 127 foot-pounds of torque. A standard five-speed manual or optional four-speed automatic makes sure as much of that power reaches the rear or all four wheels as possible.

Three trim levels and two body styles are available for 2001, in either 2WD or 4WD. Convertibles come with Base trim, while four-door hardtops can be equipped as Base, EX and new Limited models. Even the least expensive Sportage is well equipped, including a full-size spare tire, theft deterrent system, power windows and door locks, power mirrors, tilt steering wheel, six-speaker sound system, and alloy wheels on 4WD versions. EX adds air conditioning, a roof rack, cruise control, a CD player, dark tinted glass and fake wood on the interior.

New for 2001 is the Limited, replete with 140-watt sound system, remote keyless entry, hard spare-tire cover, special wheels and paint, chrome exterior accents, platinum-faced gauges and unique striping. Costing just $545 more than the EX, Limited is also your entry ticket to a two-tone leather interior for an additional 800 clams. Four-wheel ABS is a popular option on any Sportage.

Though leather is available, interior materials are not the Sportage's strong suit, with headliner, dash panel and seat fabric quality well below that of competitors such as the Honda CR-V, Mazda Tribute and Toyota RAV4. But none of those SUVs can boast of a knee airbag, such as the one found on the Kia.

Sportage looks rugged yet cute, perfect for family duty in the 'burbs or a jaunt along a coastline. On the pavement, we found the Sportage confidence inspiring and fun to drive. Lotus engineers worked wonders with the suspension, which includes a relatively sophisticated double-wishbone arrangement up front, and the Sportage is stable and comfortable. Off road, the short, sloping hood provides excellent visibility for climbing or descending hills, and the suspension soaks up ruts and bumps without bottoming out thanks to 7.9 inches of ground clearance.

Seating positions are high and upright, visibility is outstanding, and the layout of the dashboard and controls makes the Sportage easy to manipulate. Rear-seat riders get minimal legroom, but the "stadium style" elevated seating offers a clear view of the outside world. Cargo room behind the rear seat in hardtop models measures 25.8 cubic feet; with the back seat folded, that expands to 55.4.

A more powerful engine, along with higher-grade interior materials, would do wonders for this Kia's overall desirability. Still, you can't deny its substantial price advantage over the competition, not to mention the excellent powertrain warranty. For young families and active singles looking to own a sport-ute without getting into financial servitude, the Sportage is worth a look.

2001 Highlights

Kia's Long Haul warranty, introduced late in model-year 2000, provides powertrain coverage for 10 years or 100,000 miles, while a new Limited trim level includes lots of standard goodies over the already well-equipped Base and EX versions.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2001 Kia Sportage.

5(22%)
4(32%)
3(15%)
2(24%)
1(7%)
3.4
59 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Why all the bad reviews?
TNelson,08/12/2010
I love my Sportage and plan on keeping it for another 8 yrs or so. I also had issues with the power windows and 'chirping' fan belt but I also had an excellent Dealer to deal with who actually honored my warranty. When I drive in the snow, I can pass ANY car on the road with flying colors!
Problem Child
hyundai_91,02/28/2002
Purchased a Sportage new, 10 Service calls in the first 6 months of ownership
GOOD RIG FOR THE $
RICK,03/12/2009
I purchased my Sportage new to replace a nissan that had over 300k on it! My expectations were high and for the most part I am very satisfied. Now my Sportage has 246k miles and as long as I replace the drive belt and change the oil as scheduled I should get much much more out of it. The horsepower is a bit low so I ordered it with a manual 5 spd trans to help make up the difference and the cup holder is a piece of crap but other than that, I love it! My plan now is to retire it from the road and turn it into a toy for offroad!!
Best car ever
rodgerowsley,06/18/2017
4WD 2dr Convertible SUV (2.0L 4cyl 5M)
I bought my kia new off the lot. It has 97,000 miles and hasn't let me down once. I've ramped it, rolled it , towed with it, drag raced it , hit the mud pits, and drove through Indianapolis on I70 at 115mph . My Kia has taken everything I've thrown at it and keeps coming back for more. I've done 7 oil changes , 1 new set of tires and that's it. We have snowy winters in northern Indiana and it skips right over the drifts. 4 wheel drive is excellent . Its not flashy, it's not powerful, it's basic with no frills. I LOVE IT !!! Would buy it again in a heart beat.
Write a review
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 20 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
130 hp @ 5500 rpm
See all Used 2001 Kia Sportage features & specs

More about the 2001 Kia Sportage

Used 2001 Kia Sportage Overview

The Used 2001 Kia Sportage is offered in the following submodels: Sportage SUV. Available styles include 4WD 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 4A), 2WD 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 4A), EX 4WD 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 4A), EX 2WD 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 4A), 2WD 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 5M), 2WD 2dr Convertible SUV (2.0L 4cyl 4A), 4WD 2dr Convertible SUV (2.0L 4cyl 5M), 4WD 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 5M), EX 2WD 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 5M), and EX 4WD 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 5M).

Research Similar Vehicles