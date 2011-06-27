Used 2013 Kia Sportage for Sale Near Me
- $6,500Great Deal | $3,249 below market
2013 Kia Sportage LX123,280 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Auto Boutique - Columbus / Ohio
Auto Boutique is proud to offer excellent, pre-owned vehicles. With our no haggle pricing policy you can be sure you're getting the best deal possible on every car as they already discounted and thousands below market value. Buying a car from us is easy. You can purchase the vehicle by paying cash or let our experienced business managers get you the best rate through our lending partners. We make these banks compete for your business so you get the best rate: Capital One, Wells Fargo, Ally Financial, TD Bank, Wright-Patt Credit Union, Santander, USAA and more! Give us a call to confirm if we are partnered with your lender. Visit our web site to fill out an application for a quick and easy approval. Thank you for considering Auto Boutique for your next vehicle purchase.*Disclaimer*Price listed does not include tax, title, registration, AutoXCel paint & fabric protection ($495) & documentation fees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Kia Sportage LX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Trip Computer, USB Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDPB3A26D7470895
Stock: R6822A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- $7,995Great Deal | $1,502 below market
2013 Kia Sportage LX100,273 miles2 AccidentsDelivery available*
Metro Auto - La Habra / California
Front air conditioning|Front air conditioning zones - single|Airbag deactivation - occupant sensing passenger|Front airbags - dual|Side airbags - front|Side curtain airbags - front rear|Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor|Antenna type - diversity mast|Auxiliary audio input - Bluetooth MP3 USB iPod/iPhone jack|In-Dash CD - MP3 Playback single disc|Radio - AM/FM|Satellite radio - SiriusXM|Subwoofer - 1|Surround sound|Total speakers - 6|ABS - 4-wheel|Electronic brakeforce distribution|Front brake diameter - 11.0|Front brake type - ventilated disc|Rear brake diameter - 10.3|Rear brake type - disc|Armrests - rear center with cupholders rear folding|Floor material - carpet|Interior accents - metallic-tone|Shift knob trim - urethane|Steering wheel trim - urethane|Assist handle - front rear|Center console - front console with armrest and storage|Cruise control|Cupholders - front rear|Dimming rearview mirror - manual day/night|Multi-function remote - fuel filler door release|One-touch windows - 1|Power outlet(s) - two 12V front|Power steering|Power windows - lockout button|Reading lights - front rear|Steering wheel - tilt|Steering wheel mounted controls - audio cruise control phone|Storage - accessory hook cargo tie-down anchors and hooks door pockets front seatback in floor sunglasses holder|Vanity mirrors - dual|Liftgate window - manual flip-up|Rear door type - liftgate|Axle ratio - 3.74|Body side moldings - black|Door handle color - body-color|Front bumper color - body-color|Grille color - chrome|Mirror color - body-color|Rear bumper color - body-color|Skid plate(s) - front|Window trim - black|Clock|Gauge - tachometer|Trip computer|Warnings and reminders - low fuel level low oil level low washer fluid tire fill alert|Exterior entry lights|Headlights - LED|Taillights - LED rear center|Side mirror adjustments - manual folding power|Active head restraints - dual front|Body side reinforcements - side impact door beams|Child safety door locks|Child seat anchors - LATCH system|Crumple zones - front rear|Energy absorbing steering column|Impact absorbing bumpers|Front seatbelts - 3-point|Rear seatbelts - 3-point|Seatbelt pretensioners - front|Seatbelt warning sensor - front|Driver seat manual adjustments - height lumbar 6|Front headrests - adjustable 2|Front seat type - bucket|Passenger seat manual adjustments|Rear headrests - adjustable 3|Rear seat folding - flat|Rear seat type - 60-40 split bench|Upholstery - cloth|2-stage unlocking doors|Power door locks|Hill descent control|Hill holder control|Stability control|Traction control|Turns lock-to-lock - 3.0|Front shock type - gas|Front spring type - coil|Front stabilizer bar|Front struts - MacPherson|Front suspension classification - independent|Front suspension type - lower control arms|Rear shock type - gas|Rear spring type - coil|Rear stabilizer bar|Rear suspension classification - independent|Rear suspension type - multi-link|Wireless data link - Bluetooth|Spare tire mount location - inside|Spare tire size - temporary|Spare wheel type - steel|Tire Pressure Monitoring System|Tire type - all season|Wheels - alloy|Front wipers - variable intermittent|Power windows|Rear wiper - variable intermittent|Window defogger - rear
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Kia Sportage LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDPB3A27D7534345
Stock: D7534345
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 11-15-2018
- $8,498Great Deal | $1,265 below market
2013 Kia Sportage LX109,039 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Classic Ford Lincoln - Shelby / North Carolina
EPA 27 MPG Hwy/20 MPG City! iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, CD Player, Aluminum Wheels, All Wheel Drive, Satellite Radio. READ MORE!KEY FEATURES INCLUDEAll Wheel Drive, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, CD PlayerEXPERTS RAVEEdmunds.com's review says "Thanks to a fun-to-drive nature, the 2013 Kia Sportage is a realistic alternative to other top small crossover SUVs on the market.".MORE ABOUT USClassic Ford Lincoln of Shelby, NC is a full service, dealership offering small town service and big volume pricing and selection.Pricing analysis performed on 6/4/2020. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Kia Sportage LX with USB Inputs, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDPBCA26D7441753
Stock: PS4414B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-02-2020
- $8,998Great Deal | $1,524 below market
2013 Kia Sportage LX82,890 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Luther Brookdale Mazda - Brooklyn Center / Minnesota
BEAUTIFUL EXTERIOR AND INTERIOR!BEST DEALS IN TOWN. GET THIS CLEAN CARFAX!DON'T LET THE HIGH MILES SCARE YOU. THIS IS A GREAT VEHICLE AT A GREAT PRICE. THIS VEHICLE HAS PASSED OUR LUTHER SAFETY INSPECTION TO ENSURE SAFE TRANSPORTATION FOR YOU. Economical! This vehicle is rated higher than most vehicles in it's class in terms of fuel economy!GREAT LOOKING INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR!LUTHER BARGAIN LOT ==== CALL 866-947-8111 ==== 7417 Brooklyn Blvd, Brooklyn Park, MN 55443 ===== BARGAIN LOT vehicles are SAFETY inspected. Minor repairs are completed to ensure a safe mode of transportation for a fair budget. Priced to sell, all vehicles are clearly marked. Financing available on MOST units! Only available for a short period of time. Sold 100% AS-IS. Want a second opinion? All vehicles are available for you to take to your mechanic, we encourage it! Carfax, safety inspection, and reconditioning repair orders available for your viewing. Not eligible for warranty or exchange policy. Not eligible for Luther Advantage Card Gas Card. DON’T WAIT ===== LUTHER BARGAIN LOT ==== CALL 866-947-8111 ==== Check whether a vehicle is subject to open recalls for safety issues at safercar.gov Metro Bargain Lot vehicles are SAFETY inspected. Minor repairs are completed to ensure a safe mode of transportation for a fair budget. Priced to sell all vehicles are clearly marked. Only available for a short period of time (~30 days) before they are liquidated. Sold 100% AS-IS. Want a second opinion? All vehicles are available for you to take to your mechanic we encourage it. Carfax safety inspection and reconditioning repair orders available for your viewing. Not eligible for warranty or exchange policy. Not eligible for Luther Advantage Card Gas Card or Promotional Visa Gift Cards.*Financing available on SELECT vehicles*. DON’T WAIT….Call Metro Bargain Lot TODAY at 763-331-7272.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Kia Sportage LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDPB3A24D7413109
Stock: M413109
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- $7,400Great Deal | $1,402 below market
2013 Kia Sportage LX114,642 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Marina Auto Outlet - Webster / New York
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Kia Sportage LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDPB3A29D7450107
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $9,900Great Deal | $2,582 below market
2013 Kia Sportage SX103,000 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Kosters Car Korner - Blooming Prairie / Minnesota
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Kia Sportage SX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDPC3A63D7401355
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Price Drop$12,999Great Deal | $926 below market
2013 Kia Sportage EX77,352 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Acura of Fremont - Fremont / California
**MANAGER SPECIAL - PRICE NOT A MISPRINT - THIS MONTH ONLY!!**, **BLUETOOTH HANDS-FREE CALLING!**, *POWER PACKAGE*, Sportage EX, 4D Sport Utility, 2.4L I4 DGI DOHC 16V, 6-Speed Automatic, FWD, Sand Track, Black w/Leather Seat Trim.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Kia Sportage EX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDPC3A26D7428465
Stock: 54776A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-03-2020
- $10,700Great Deal
2013 Kia Sportage EX109,476 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
World Car Kia - San Antonio / Texas
**BACKUP CAMERA**, **LEATHER SEATS**, **SUNROOF**, **ALLOY WHEELS**, Sportage EX w/ Heated/Cooled Leather Seats & Panoramic Roof, Signal Red. Signal Red 2013 Kia Sportage EX w/ Heated/Cooled Leather Seats & Panoramic Roof FWD 6-Speed Automatic 2.4L I4 DGI DOHC 16V EX Premium Package (**Leather Seat Trim**, Dual Body-Color Power Heated Mirrors, and Heated Front Seats), Sportage EX w/ Heated/Cooled Leather Seats & Panoramic Roof, Signal Red, **AIR CONDITIONING**, **ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL**, **POWER SEATS**, **REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY**, **TRACTION CONTROL**, 18" x 7.0J Alloy Wheels, 3.195 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 7 Speakers, ABS brakes, AM/FM radio: SIRIUS, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Cargo Mat, Cargo Net, Cargo Tray, CD player, Clean Tex Cloth Seat Trim, Cross Bars, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Illuminated entry, Interior Light Kit, Leather Shift Knob, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Premium audio system: UVO, Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3 w/UVO Audio System, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, and Wheel Locks.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Kia Sportage EX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDPC3A23D7501534
Stock: PS501534
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-25-2020
- $10,998Great Deal | $1,399 below market
2013 Kia Sportage SX101,779 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Grant Motors - Fort Myers / Florida
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Kia Sportage SX with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDPCCA67D7366156
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $8,998Good Deal | $1,399 below market
2013 Kia Sportage LX81,402 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
#1 Cochran Toyota - North Huntingdon / Pennsylvania
~ NO HAGGLE PRICING ~, 6 MONTHS/6,000 MILES LIMITED POWERTRAIN WARRANTY ~, CLEAN CAR-FAX ~, Alloy wheels ~, CD player ~. 2.4L I4 DGI DOHC 16V 6-Speed Automatic FWD Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Plus, with #1 Cochran's Market Based Pricing you can feel confident that you are receiving the Best Price and Value available to You! #1 Cochran has been providing the Tri-State area with excellent sales and service experiences for 50 Years. STOP! Buy Today! Let YOUR #1 Cochran experience begin!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Kia Sportage LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDPB3A27D7442622
Stock: CT200710A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-16-2020
- $6,995
2013 Kia Sportage LX79,396 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Hamilton Avenue Auto Sales - Brooklyn / New York
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Kia Sportage LX with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Trip Computer.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDPBCA27D7387735
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Price Drop$11,155Good Deal | $1,155 below market
2013 Kia Sportage LX54,632 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Joe Basil Chevrolet - Depew / New York
LIFETIME POWERTRAIN WARRANTY, FWD, BLUETOOTH CONNECTION, POWER OUTLET, TRACTION CONTROL, STABILITY CONTROL, BACK-UP CAMERA, PRIVACY GLASSThis 2013 Kia Sportage was put to the test to pass a rigorous 101 point inspection. Our certification comes with a 6 month, 6,000 mile Powertrain Warranty and peace of mind knowing your vehicle was thoroughly inspected by our GM certified technicians. This vehicle also comes with free shuttle service, free windshield chip repairs and our special for buy three oil changes get one free and much, much more!Call 206-5251 now to set up a VIP appointment with our Guest Services Team. As a VIP customer you can take advantage of our Direct to Manager and Vehicle Pull Around programs both put in place to provide the highest standard of customer service! See for yourself why the Joe Basil experience is worth the drive from anywhere, even Tonawanda and Lockport!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Kia Sportage LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDPB3A22D7411794
Stock: H3466A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-08-2020
- New Listing$12,499Good Deal | $1,743 below market
2013 Kia Sportage SX82,853 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Enterprise Car Sales Las Vegas - Henderson / Nevada
Transfer of vehicle from another location to your neighborhood Enterprise Car Sales may require payment of a non-refundable transfer fee to begin the process. Contact a Sales Consultant for details. This vehicle passed a rigorous inspection by an ASE-Certified technician and is backed by a 12-Month/12,000 Mile Limited Powertrain Warranty(1). We offer a free CARFAX (R) Vehicle History Report (TM) and a 7-Day Buyback (2) to give you peace of mind that you are buying a quality used vehicle. Call us for further details or stop by today for a test drive! 1-888-227-7253. (1) Limited Powertrain Warranty begins on the vehicle purchase date & extends for 12 months or 12,000 miles, whichever comes first. Coverage runs concurrently with manufacturer warranty. Restrictions apply. Contact a Sales Consultant for details. (2) For a period of 7 days after the date of purchase or 1,000 miles beyond the odometer reading at purchase, whichever comes first, the vehicle may be returned for the exact price originally paid minus a $200 restocking fee, (as allowed by law). Restrictions apply.Price does not include processing, administrative, closing, dealer and handling, or similar fees of $199 or less. Price does not include tax, title, tags, governmental fees, electronic filing charge, any emissions testing and/or state inspection fees, and any finance charges (if applicable).Vehicles subject to prior sale. We make every effort to provide accurate information including but not limited to price, miles and vehicle options, but please verify with your local Enterprise Car Sales location before purchasing. Current mileage may vary due to test drives and vehicle relocation. Used vehicles were previously part of Enterprise short term rental, lease fleet or purchased by Enterprise from other sources including auto auctions, with previous use possibly short term rental, lease or other.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Kia Sportage SX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDPC3A69D7475685
Stock: 8C5RFT
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-14-2020
- $8,995Good Deal | $956 below market
2013 Kia Sportage LX102,203 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Lock 20 Auto - Newcomerstown / Ohio
Look no further you've found the ultimate right-sized crossover our 2013 KIA Sportage LX AWD SUV displayed in Twilight Blue. KIA boasts a sharp and daring design that is impossible to ignore. Powering this crossover is a 2.4 Liter 4 Cylinder which produces an impressive 176hp and is mated to a seamless 6 Speed Automatic transmission. This All Wheel Drive KIA delivers up to 30mpg on the highway and is accented with stylish alloy wheels. Add in projection headlights with front LED accent lighting and KIA's signature chrome grille. Take a look around inside our LX and you'll find a well-built cabin with a personality all its own with amenities that will simply spoil you. Play your tunes with the AM/FM/CD/available SiriusXM audio system sync your smartphone with the Bluetooth wireless technology and set the cruise control and get on your way. The spoiling continues with our Kia when it comes to your safety. Six airbags front active headrests 4-wheel anti-lock brakes electronic stability control and a tire-pressure monitoring system are just a few of these advanced features. These features helped to make the Sportage an IIHS Top Safety Pick so you need not worry you and your passengers are covered. You are one of a kind and the Sportage confirms that. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Kia Sportage LX with USB Inputs, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDPBCA26D7369937
Stock: 5749
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Price Drop$12,995Fair Deal | $652 below market
2013 Kia Sportage LX32,645 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Pensacola DriveTime - Pensacola / Florida
GENIUS TOOLS & VEHICLE BENEFITS: Experience the Genius Way to Buy a Car at DriveTime with true online financing terms, no haggle pricing and a pressure free sales experience. Every vehicle at DriveTime is inspected prior to arriving on the lot and comes complete with a 5-Day vehicle return policy, 30 Day/1500 Mile Limited Warranty. DriveTime vehicles also include a FREE AutoCheck History Report plus an extensive list of vehicle features and safety information. With over 14,000 used cars, trucks, vans and SUVs nationwide, we have the vehicle you�ve been dreaming of! Note: Prices exclude taxes and finance charges and, where allowed by state law, may exclude doc fees up to $299 and other applicable fees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Kia Sportage LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDPB3A22D7482526
Stock: 1120171132
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $9,980Good Deal | $920 below market
2013 Kia Sportage LX84,866 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Kia Of East Hartford - East Hartford / Connecticut
This outstanding example of a 2013 Kia Sportage LX is offered by Kia of East Hartford. This 2013 Kia Sportage comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. This Kia Sportage LX defines excellence in an SUV. It has the convenience of limitless boundaries paired with city sophistication. Comfort. Performance. Safety. Enjoy all three with this well-appointed AWD 2013 Kia. In addition to being well-cared for, this Kia Sportage has very low mileage making it a rare find. More information about the 2013 Kia Sportage: The recently redesigned Sportage has quickly become one of the leaders in its class of compact SUVs, thanks to its stylish design, generous feature set, connectivity and entertainment systems and strong value for the money. Despite its compact size, the new Sportage is of a size that's large enough for a growing family of four, yet it still fits into a compact-car parking space. The Sportage's 4-wheel drive system combines the best of both worlds with a true locking center differential as well as car-like on-road all-wheel drive finesse. Furthermore, Kia's 10-year warranty on powertrain components brings a peace of mind that's not matched by many other brands. Interesting features of this model are spacious, versatile interior, value for the money, connectivity and entertainment features, ride quality and cabin refinement, strong warranty, and Fuel efficiency
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Kia Sportage LX with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDPBCA2XD7431257
Stock: U02616A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- $11,995
2013 Kia Sportage SX85,162 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Avon Auto Brokers - Brockton / Massachusetts
Financing available! We finance all credit situations! Free home delivery available in Massachusetts complete your purchase entirely online. AWD -Priced below the market average!- Bluetooth This 2013 Kia Sportage SX has a great Bright Silver exterior and a clean Black interior! Auto Climate Control Leather Steering Wheel Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Controls Sunroof/Moonroof Seating AM/FM Radio ABS Brakes Satellite Radio Call to confirm availability and schedule a no-obligation test drive! We are located at 159 Memorial Drive Rt.28 Avon MA 02322. Visit Avon Auto Brokers- 2 online at www.avonautobrokers.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 508-584-0577 today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: Yes
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Kia Sportage SX with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDPCCA60D7357959
Stock: 22826A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 11-11-2019
- $11,055Fair Deal
2013 Kia Sportage LX72,330 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Star Auto Mall 512 - Bethlehem / Pennsylvania
Our vehicles include Star Auto Mall 512 certified 100,000 mile warranty, 6 years or newer, under 80,000 miles on qualifying vehicles only! See dealer for details 484-898-8100 ! Star Auto Mall 512 has over 1,500 affordable vehicles in stock. We offer a 3 Day Exchange on qualifying vehicles! Why shop anywhere else? Our dealership specializes in providing you with the best used cars, trucks, and SUVs in the Lehigh Valley. Part of our promise to you is that we will always strive to provide you with unbeatable service. Our goal is to go above and beyond your expectations. So come on down to our dealership in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. We are open Monday through Saturday from 9 am to 8 pm. Contact us with any used car questions you may have, our number is 484-898-8100. Make Star Auto Mall 512 your first choice for affordable used vehicles. AWD.Clean CARFAX.Recent Arrival! 20/27 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Kia Sportage LX with USB Inputs, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDPBCA25D7441002
Stock: U4628
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.