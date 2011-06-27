Used 2011 Kia Sportage Consumer Reviews

Went from a Forester XT to a Sportage SX AWD mike_in_nepa , 07/11/2011 41 of 43 people found this review helpful In the last 7 years, I had 2 different turbo AWD models ('05 Legacy GT and a '09 Forester XT Ltd w/ Nav). It might seem like a step down to go from a Subaru to a Kia, but it actually was a large upgrade for the most part. My Kia Sportage SX AWD is equipped with the Premium Package with Leather, and the Navigation package. My Sportage SX outshines the Forester in terms of comfort, audio, and performance. The seats are very comfortable for long trips, the driver's seat is both heated and cooled, the cabin is much quieter, etc. Visibility is an issue here - looks great, but there are plenty of blind spots. Far less body roll than my Subarus. My fuel economy ranges from 23.1 to 25.5. Report Abuse

Sportage EX Update daviel , 03/13/2011 15 of 15 people found this review helpful I sent in a review at one week's ownership; I have 10,000 miles. I really cannot think of a single complaint-the Sportage is doing fine. I like the handling and the engine. I did not buy this car to be a rocket, but it is fine in traffic; gets off the line quick. Mileage is still good - I do not drive it for max mileage and it's still good. a very comfortable car. I am delighted I bought it - my favorite car! Report Abuse

very nice so far, but... jlg1875 , 04/05/2011 15 of 15 people found this review helpful Bought the LX 2WD on Saturday and though so far I like it, I have a few gripes. I traded in a 2010 Hyundai Santa Fe SE after only 9400 miles. It was a decent vehicle, but living in NJ just outside NYC with constant stop and go traffic, my MPGs were averaging around 20. I agree so far with other reviews, the Sportage's ride is very firm, and with a lot of local streets looking like the moon's surface, I found that out quickly. However, I'm used to it already as the Santa Fe was not the smoothest ride on its 18 inch rims (Sportage has 17 inch). Steering is also very light and will take some getting used to. Interior a little too plasticy, but I don't agree that rear visibility is all that bad. Report Abuse

One year and still loving it brianarm , 05/24/2012 13 of 13 people found this review helpful I have been driving this car for a year now and have put on 11K miles. Not a single thing has gone wrong, it is very reliable. All the small suv's are somewhat disappointing with their gas mileage. I average around 25 mpg in mixed driving without a heavy foot. I make several long trips (650 miles) a year and have to say the seats are incredibly comfortable and I'm 6'1. My mileage was about 30 mpg going about 75 on these trips. The EX gives you a lot a extra goodies - better seats, leather steering wheel, led lights in front, alloys etc. I could not be happier with my decision to buy this car. Report Abuse