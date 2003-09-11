Used 2002 Kia Sportage for Sale Near Me
- 232,742 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$1,995
- 158,633 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,990
- Not Provided1 Accident, 6 Owners, Personal Use
$4,980
- 117,509 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,999
- 193,054 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$2,984
- 198,213 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,499
- 119,224 milesFrame damage, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$3,800
- 97,164 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$3,900$1,757 Below Market
- 95,678 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,990
- 118,441 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$5,988
- 90,108 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$5,833
- 129,120 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,990
- 150,916 miles
$5,900
- 100,069 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,451
- 223,017 miles
$2,999
- 123,791 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,500
- 149,755 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,795
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$3,854
iceman8147,11/09/2003
I purchased (2) Kia Sportage convertables over a year ago. Both my wife and I love them. They are perfect for the Florida beach / rush hour traffic scene. You sit up nice and high, but can zip in and out of traffic. With the top off, you can enjoy the fresh ocean air. I have worked in the US automotive industry for 20 years, but after driving my little SUV, I am impressed. The fit and finish on our Sportages was as good as or better than vehicles that I have seen at the NA assembly plants. For the money, they are quite a value. If they had a small V6 in it rather than the I4, fuel economy would be better as the 4 cylinder is worked pretty hard.
