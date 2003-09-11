Used 2002 Kia Sportage for Sale Near Me

3,818 listings
Sportage Reviews & Specs
  • 2002 Kia Sportage
    2002 Kia Sportage

    232,742 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $1,995

  • 2005 Kia Sportage EX in Silver
    2005 Kia Sportage EX

    158,633 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,990

  • 2006 Kia Sportage LX
    2006 Kia Sportage LX

    Not Provided
    1 Accident, 6 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,980

  • 2006 Kia Sportage LX in Dark Green
    2006 Kia Sportage LX

    117,509 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $5,999

  • 2006 Kia Sportage LX in Gray
    2006 Kia Sportage LX

    193,054 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $2,984

  • 2006 Kia Sportage EX in Dark Blue
    2006 Kia Sportage EX

    198,213 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,499

  • 2006 Kia Sportage EX in Silver
    2006 Kia Sportage EX

    119,224 miles
    Frame damage, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,800

  • 2007 Kia Sportage LX in Light Brown
    2007 Kia Sportage LX

    97,164 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    $3,900

  • 2007 Kia Sportage EX in Red
    2007 Kia Sportage EX

    95,678 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,990

  • 2007 Kia Sportage LX in Light Green
    2007 Kia Sportage LX

    118,441 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,988

  • 2007 Kia Sportage EX in Dark Green
    2007 Kia Sportage EX

    90,108 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $5,833

  • 2007 Kia Sportage LX in Light Green
    2007 Kia Sportage LX

    129,120 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,990

  • 2007 Kia Sportage LX in Light Green
    2007 Kia Sportage LX

    150,916 miles

    $5,900

  • 2007 Kia Sportage LX in White
    2007 Kia Sportage LX

    100,069 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,451

  • 2007 Kia Sportage LX in Silver
    2007 Kia Sportage LX

    223,017 miles

    $2,999

  • 2007 Kia Sportage LX in Silver
    2007 Kia Sportage LX

    123,791 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,500

  • 2007 Kia Sportage LX
    2007 Kia Sportage LX

    149,755 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,795

  • 2007 Kia Sportage LX
    2007 Kia Sportage LX

    Not Provided
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $3,854

Consumer Reviews for the Kia Sportage

Overall Consumer Rating
3.670 Reviews
  • 5
    (26%)
  • 4
    (41%)
  • 3
    (10%)
  • 2
    (14%)
  • 1
    (9%)
Luv my Kia
iceman8147,11/09/2003
I purchased (2) Kia Sportage convertables over a year ago. Both my wife and I love them. They are perfect for the Florida beach / rush hour traffic scene. You sit up nice and high, but can zip in and out of traffic. With the top off, you can enjoy the fresh ocean air. I have worked in the US automotive industry for 20 years, but after driving my little SUV, I am impressed. The fit and finish on our Sportages was as good as or better than vehicles that I have seen at the NA assembly plants. For the money, they are quite a value. If they had a small V6 in it rather than the I4, fuel economy would be better as the 4 cylinder is worked pretty hard.
