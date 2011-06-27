  1. Home
2005 Kia Sportage Review

Pros & Cons

  • Generous passenger and cargo space, stylish and functional interior, standard side and head curtain airbags, hard-to-beat warranty, standard ABS and stability control.
  • Down on power and cargo capacity versus its competitors.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Thankfully sharing nothing with its predecessor but its name, the new Sportage offers compact SUV buyers a modern runabout in a stylish and roomy package.

2005 Highlights

An all-new Sportage returns after a two-year hiatus. It's now a car-based SUV intended to compete with the Honda CR-V and Toyota RAV4.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2005 Kia Sportage.

5(83%)
4(15%)
3(2%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.8
131 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 131 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Best vehicle I've ever owned
pattistolar,07/18/2013
I love my 2005 Sportage. I've had it since it was 6 months old and it's never given me any problems whatsoever! It's 8 years old now, with 160,000 km and is the best vehicle I've ever owned. Just change the oil and it just keeps on going. Great in the snow too with just all seasons tires. Yay for Kia!!
Don't knock it 'til you try it!
jordans_stang,03/31/2014
I am impressed. My wife and I have a 2012 Mustang and a 2013 Elantra and decided we wanted a cheap 3rd car to go off-roading and camping. I was so impressed with our Elantra that I decided to look at Sportages and Tucsons. I found that Sportages were listed cheaper, so I tested one. I actually really loved so much about it and so did my wife so we got it for such a good deal. It has so many features for a 2005! We took it up the mountain in 4 inches of fresh snow and it never slipped once--even going up steep hills. It easily tackled rocky and bumpy steep hills, too. I am more than impressed and cannot wait to go camping in the next few months. It has 125,000 miles on it and runs so smooth!
Why I buying another Sportage
BOB PECK,08/14/2009
The KIA Sportage pleases everyone in our family. The gas mileage is excellent @ 20 in city and 27 hwy with a V6! The ride is absolutely excellent. We enjoy the flexibility of the interior for hauling golf clubs and whatever. The KIA gets many compliments from everyone who rides in it. I am so pleased that after 41,000 miles it has had no issues whatsoever. Just change the oil and put gas in it. I recommend the Sportage to anyone who wants a fun, reliable small SUV.
Never Ever had a problem
clash9898,02/21/2010
The Kia Sportage is great. I have had mine since it came out and never had a single problem with it. it's fun to drive especially when i use the manual with the auto clutch. it gets great gas millage and performs great in snow with its 4wd. all around a great vehicle and i respect Kia because of it's performance and reliability.
See all 131 reviews of the 2005 Kia Sportage
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 21 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
173 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
17 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
140 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
17 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
173 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
17 city / 21 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
173 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2005 Kia Sportage features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Acceptable
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Poor
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Acceptable

More about the 2005 Kia Sportage
More About This Model

Buzzwords have become the crutch of every marketing department in the automotive industry. During the introduction of the 2005 Kia Sportage, the manufacturer's reps used the term "DNA" so many times it sounded like closing arguments in the Scott Peterson trial.

They were making the case that although the Sportage shares its engines, transmissions, chassis, dimensions and other minor details with the Hyundai Tucson, it's still a uniquely Kia vehicle.

Yeah, and Scott just liked to fish.

Less Money, More Stuff
Apart from obvious similarities to its corporate cousin, the Kia Sportage is a competent mini SUV, but in today's cutthroat market every vehicle needs a hook. In the case of the Sportage, it's price. Just ask Phil Kelley, Kia's VP of sales. "The Sportage has a positive value proposition," he told us. "With its unexpected value, safety and style, it enables self-confident 'SUV Club' aspirers to get more out of life."

The base price is $15,900, but that's for the stripper 2WD base model that would barely qualify for rental fleet duty. Add 4WD, a reasonable amount of features and the optional V6 engine and the Sportage comes in at just under $20,000. Deck it out in top-of-the-line EX trim and the Sportage tops out at $21,400, which is still a couple grand less than a similarly equipped Honda CR-V, Ford Escape or Hyundai Tucson.

Two engines are available: a 2.0-liter, 140-horsepower inline four-cylinder and a 2.7-liter, 173-hp V6. The V6 comes with a four-speed automatic only, while four-cylinder models can be equipped with a five-speed manual or the automatic.

The base LX model comes with basic stuff like power windows, locks and mirrors and a CD player. Move up to the EX and you get keyless entry, an upgraded stereo, a rear cargo cover and a leather-wrapped steering wheel. Leather seats can be added as well, or you can go with the luxury package that combines leather with heated seats, automatic headlights and a premium audio system with a six-disc CD changer.

An even stronger selling point for the Sportage is its array of standard safety features. Every level of trim comes with four-wheel antilock disc brakes, traction control, six airbags (front, side seat-mounted and side curtain) and stability control. Most vehicles in this class don't offer these items at all, let alone as standard equipment.

Less Tough, More Comfort
A few hours in the Kia Sportage and the popularity of such vehicles isn't hard to understand. The Sportage is easy to get into, easy to see out of and feels instantly familiar.

The front seats remain comfortable after several hours and the thick side bolsters — a rarity in this class — give you something to lean against in the turns. In back, the Sportage has more head-, leg- and hip room than an Escape. Its seats fold completely flat in one motion, opening up an evil 66.6 cubic feet of cargo room, an average amount for the class.

The dash features recessed gauges that are plain but easy to read, and simple climate and radio controls, which could feel more substantial. Higher-line models use metallic accents to liven up the cabin, but this trim just makes the grainy plastic next to it look that much worse.

We drove V6-powered models and came away impressed with the engine's refinement but disappointed with its power. With several other V6s in this class topping 200 hp, the Sportage feels sluggish in comparison. The automatic transmission knows what you want most of the time, and there's a manual-shift gate if you think you can do better.

Unlike most mini-utes that try to isolate you from the road, the Sportage rides a little firmer, with reasonably tight steering and moderate body roll. It's not sporty, but if that's what you're looking for, you're in the wrong category to begin with. Road and wind noise are also kept to a minimum, so the cabin is quiet even if it's bouncing around.

Unlike the original Sportage that used rugged body-on-frame construction and a two-speed four-wheel-drive system, the '05 model rides on a unibody chassis with a fully independent suspension and all-wheel drive. Standard traction control and a push-button center differential lock give it some measure of off-road ability, but like most mini-utes the Sportage wasn't designed for the dirt.

What's In a Name?
If you're a brand snob or need low-range gearing, the second-generation Sportage isn't going to cut it. The transfer case is gone and that Kia badge isn't getting any smaller. But if you value a long warranty, the latest safety equipment, plenty of features and a decent price, Kia now has a truck you will like. Turns out the Kia Sportage does have the right DNA, and the right value proposition.

Used 2005 Kia Sportage Overview

The Used 2005 Kia Sportage is offered in the following submodels: Sportage SUV. Available styles include LX AWD 4dr SUV (2.7L 6cyl 4A), LX Fwd 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 4A), LX Fwd 4dr SUV (2.7L 6cyl 4A), EX AWD 4dr SUV (2.7L 6cyl 4A), EX Fwd 4dr SUV (2.7L 6cyl 4A), LX Fwd 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 5M), and LX AWD 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 2005 Kia Sportage?

Price comparisons for Used 2005 Kia Sportage trim styles:

  • The Used 2005 Kia Sportage LX is priced between $2,900 and$2,900 with odometer readings between 189970 and189970 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2005 Kia Sportages are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2005 Kia Sportage for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2005 Sportages listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $2,900 and mileage as low as 189970 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2005 Kia Sportage.

Can't find a used 2005 Kia Sportages you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Kia Sportage for sale - 1 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $9,698.

Find a used Kia for sale - 4 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $23,106.

Find a used certified pre-owned Kia Sportage for sale - 9 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $21,311.

Find a used certified pre-owned Kia for sale - 11 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $18,605.

Should I lease or buy a 2005 Kia Sportage?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

