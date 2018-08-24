  1. Home
2019 Kia Sportage

What’s new

  • Only minor adjustments to feature availability this year
  • Part of the fourth Sportage generation introduced for 2017

Pros & Cons

  • Smooth ride quality
  • Spacious seating front and rear
  • Attractive dashboard layout with appealing features
  • Quiet interior at highway speeds
  • Fuel economy isn't as good as that of some top rivals
  • Relatively modest cargo capacity
Which Sportage does Edmunds recommend?

The 2019 Sportage LX with the optional Popular package gets you a lot of features for the money. If you're looking to get some advanced safety features, you'll have to upgrade to the EX trim and add its Technology package.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

7.0 / 10

There's a lot to like about the 2019 Kia Sportage. First and foremost, it's a strong value proposition. It comes with a lot of features for the money, and its warranty coverage is among the longest you'll find. On the road, we give it high marks for its comfortable ride quality, spacious interior and quiet cabin. It's also one of the few small crossover SUVs to offer a powerful optional engine upgrade. On the Sportage SX, you get a turbocharged engine good for 240 horsepower.

Unfortunately, the Sportage is handicapped by its small cargo capacity and less-than-ideal fuel economy. You'll probably like the Honda CR-V more if utility and saving money at the pump are priorities. You might also want to take a look at the stylish Mazda CX-5 or versatile Subaru Forester during your search for a small crossover SUV. Overall, though, Kia's Sportage easily holds its own in this class, and we think it's a solid pick for most shoppers.

2019 Kia Sportage models

The 2019 Kia Sportage is a five-passenger compact crossover SUV available in LX, EX and SX Turbo trim levels. The LX has a decent amount of standard features, while the EX adds a few more and offers the most choice for optional packages. The sporty SX comes with nearly all of the Sportage's features as standard.

Front-wheel drive is standard, and all-wheel drive is an option on all versions. The LX and the EX have a 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine (181 horsepower, 175 pound-feet of torque). The SX Turbo has a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder (240 hp and 260 lb-ft of torque). Adding all-wheel drive drops output slightly to 237 hp.

Standard equipment on the LX includes 17-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, rear privacy glass, a height-adjustable driver seat, a 60/40-split folding and reclining back seat, a rearview camera, a 5-inch touchscreen display, Bluetooth, and a six-speaker sound system with satellite radio, a CD player and one USB port.

We suggest getting the LX with the Popular package. It adds roof rails, UV-reducing glass for the front windows and windshield, a windshield wiper de-icer, dual-zone automatic climate control, a power-adjustable driver's seat, heated front seats, upgraded seat fabric, and Kia's 7-inch Uvo touchscreen interface that includes Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and Kia's eServices remote and emergency services.

The EX includes all of the above items plus 18-inch wheels, foglights, power-folding and heated mirrors, upgraded exterior and interior trim, keyless ignition and entry, blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, leather upholstery and a rear USB charging port.

Kia offers three main option packages for the EX. The EX Premium package adds a panoramic sunroof, a heated steering wheel, a universal garage door opener and an auto-dimming rearview mirror. On top of that, you can get the EX Premium package for its forward collision warning and automatic braking, lane departure warning, automatic high-beams, a hands-free liftgate, front and rear parking sensors, a spare tire, a power-adjustable passenger seat, an 8-inch touchscreen, a navigation system and an eight-speaker Harman Kardon sound system. There's also the EX Sport Appearance package. It adds LED exterior lighting, special exterior and interior trim, paddle shifters and a flat-bottomed steering wheel.

Topping the Sportage range is the SX. It gets the more powerful engine plus a sport-tuned suspension, 19-inch wheels, xenon headlights, LED foglights, an electronic parking brake with auto hold, special exterior trim, the flat-bottom steering wheel, a larger gauge display, and the contents of the EX Technology and Premium packages.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the Kia Sportage EX (2.4L | inline-4 | 6-speed automatic | FWD).

Scorecard

Overall7.0 / 10
Driving7.0
Comfort8.0
Interior7.5
Utility5.5

Driving

7.0
The base 2.4-liter engine yields adequate but unremarkable acceleration. The pricier SX's turbo engine is punchier, though not to the degree promised by its higher than average horsepower output. True to the Sportage name, handling is a strong point as is braking. A solid performer overall.

Acceleration

6.5
The EX feels sprightly at first, but its energy wanes at higher speeds. Zero to 60 mph takes 8.8 seconds, which is average for the class. The turbo SX has more punch, but it lacks the emphatic passing power we expect from an optional engine.

Braking

7.5
You get predictable and consistent pedal responses in typical driving. In our emergency braking test, the EX stopped from 60 mph in 117 feet, a short distance for this segment.

Steering

7.5
The Sportage responds quickly to inputs, and the effort required to turn the wheel is appropriate for a vehicle in this class. It tracks confidently on the highway, and the steering wheel itself feels thoughtfully designed and sporty.

Handling

7.5
Kia's goal is to add a splash of driving excitement to all of its vehicles, and that's roughly what the Sportage delivers. Although the Mazda CX-5 is even better in this respect, the Sportage does feel composed and nimble around corners.

Drivability

8.0
We like the six-speed automatic transmission. It shifts smoothly and predictably, although the lack of torque in the EX requires more downshifting compared to the more powerful SX.

Off-road

6.0
The AWD Sportage can handle a typical dirt road, but there's not enough ground clearance to make this vehicle a serious contender off-road. The AWD system at least has a 50/50-split locking center differential.

Comfort

8.0
The Sportage excels in comfort. The ride is compliant on rough pavement, and the seats provide firm, long-lasting support. Levels of wind noise and road noise are remarkably well-suppressed, further distinguishing this Kia from many similarly priced crossovers.

Seat comfort

7.0
The Sportage's seats are firm yet welcoming, with an agreeable shape for long journeys and a position that delivers a commanding view. Power adjustments for the driver are standard on the EX, while a power passenger seat is optional, as are cooled front seats.

Ride comfort

7.0
Ride comfort is class-competitive, even with the larger 18-inch wheels and tires.

Noise & vibration

8.0
The lack of typical road and wind noise is apparent in the Sportage's cabin. On concrete freeways, the outside world seems unusually far away. It gives the Sportage an upscale character at speed, a rare thing in this price range.

Interior

7.5
The Sportage's well-appointed interior is above average by segment standards. The front cabin features a sporty dashboard with intuitive controls, and the rear has an unexpected abundance of legroom for a small crossover. The compromise is limited cargo capacity.

Ease of use

7.5
Kia's touchscreens (which come in multiple sizes) feature sharp graphics and quick responses. The main controls are clearly labeled and easy to use. The center stack tilts toward the driver, putting more controls within close reach.

Getting in/getting out

7.5
The tall front doors open wide for easy entry. The rear doors are enormous, facilitating entry and exit. There's no issue with head clearance despite the low rear roofline. Feet slide easily underneath the front seats.

Roominess

8.0
No shortage of head- or legroom up front. Surprisingly, the same is true in back — two 6-footers fit without issue. The back seat is remarkably roomy for a compact crossover, and the seat itself is mounted high for good thigh support.

Visibility

7.0
The side windows are large enough to keep track of nearby traffic, and the sizable side-view mirrors also help. The standard rearview camera can be paired with parking sensors, blind-spot monitoring and lane departure warning.

Quality

7.5
The materials quality has improved in the latest Sportage and now ranks among the segment's best thanks to low-gloss plastics and soft-touch surfaces. We noted no squeaks or rattles, though the driver's footrest came loose in daily use.

Utility

5.5
The Sportage falls short in terms of overall utility due to a cabin that puts its priority on passenger space rather than cargo space. The cargo area is pretty small. But small-item storage is good, and towing capacity is a bit better than that of class best-sellers.

Small-item storage

There are plenty of storage bins, including deep door pockets and a variety of center-console spaces. The cupholders are big and useful. The Sportage offers good utility without looking utilitarian.

Cargo space

This is an SUV that puts emphasis on space for passengers rather than for their belongings. The cargo area is still fairly useful, but the Sportage has significantly less cargo capacity than other compact SUVs.

Towing

6.5
The Sportage's 2,000-pound towing capacity is above-average for the class. However, trailer brakes are required to handle the full 2,000 pounds. Otherwise, the limit is 1,650 pounds.

Technology

Kia's touchscreen interfaces are refreshingly easy to use, with the larger two featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. All trim levels can be equipped with accident avoidance tech.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2019 Kia Sportage.

5 star reviews: 69%
4 star reviews: 6%
3 star reviews: 6%
2 star reviews: 13%
1 star reviews: 6%
Average user rating: 4.2 stars based on 16 total reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, Old guy loving this younger folks car
Old Guy,
SX 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)

Here is an update on my 2019 Sportage: This car is something special, quite, holds fast to the road, rides better than the Acura I traded for it. It also gets 26mpg in town and 37 on the road and the turbo provides more power that I can ever use. My brother in-law has an Avalon and swears my Sportage is more comfortable and quieter than his car.

5 out of 5 stars, A Go Getter
Dale,
SX 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)

This car is fantastic it is the best car I have ever owned. I went for the AWD Turbo for the first car I have had with all the bells and whistles. I am totally impressed with my Sportage rides great lots of power milage to. Me is average, I love the electronic helps in the car all the warning items are good I am retired and can use all the help I can get. So far the car is great just exactly what I needed. I would definitely recommend the car for anyone looking for a great smaller SUV.

5 out of 5 stars, Old fella with a young persons car
MrSaggi,
SX 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)

Most comfortable, best driving machine I have ever owned and I traded a much higher priced SUV for this small gem. I get a lot more gas milage than what was advertised and it corners much better than the Acura I traded for it and its much quieter.

5 out of 5 stars, Second Sportage 2019
p l wise,
LX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A)

I had a 2017 LX AWD and when my lease was up opted for the 2019 LX AWD. I just recently returned from a 3,000 mile trip. I averaged 29mpg. The car ran flawlessly and was very comfortable considering the length of the trip.

Features & Specs

LX 4dr SUV features & specs
LX 4dr SUV
2.4L 4cyl 6A
MSRP$23,750
MPG 23 city / 30 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower181 hp @ 6000 rpm
LX 4dr SUV AWD features & specs
LX 4dr SUV AWD
2.4L 4cyl 6A
MSRP$25,250
MPG 21 city / 25 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower181 hp @ 6000 rpm
EX 4dr SUV features & specs
EX 4dr SUV
2.4L 4cyl 6A
MSRP$26,600
MPG 22 city / 29 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower181 hp @ 6000 rpm
EX 4dr SUV AWD features & specs
EX 4dr SUV AWD
2.4L 4cyl 6A
MSRP$28,100
MPG 21 city / 25 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower181 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety

Our experts’ favorite Sportage safety features:

Autonomous Emergency Braking
Detects pedestrians and stopped or suddenly slowing vehicles. Warns the driver and automatically brakes if needed.
Lane Departure Warning System
Warns the driver if the Sportage drifts out of its lane without the driver using a turn signal.
Blind-Spot Detection System
Monitors your blind spots and alerts you to other vehicles through lights in the side mirrors.

NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
Overall4 / 5
Driver4 / 5
Passenger5 / 5
Side Crash RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Side Barrier RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Driver5 / 5
Passenger5 / 5
Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
Front Seat5 / 5
Back Seat5 / 5
RolloverRating
Rollover4 / 5
Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
Risk Of Rollover15.5%
IIHS Rating

The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

Side Impact Test
Good
Roof Strength Test
Good
Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good

Kia Sportage vs. the competition

Kia Sportage vs. Honda CR-V

The Honda CR-V is our top pick among small crossovers. Its available turbocharged engine is both efficient and powerful for the class, and the CR-V's cargo areas is one of the largest in its class. The latest driver safety aids on the CR-V are also more readily offered than on the Sportage. The Sportage has a few advantages, though, including its easier-to-use infotainment system and sportier SX trim. Check out our Honda CR-V long-term test for more in-depth coverage.

Kia Sportage vs. Mazda CX-5

The CX-5 remains one of our favorite small SUVs for its sharp styling and engaging driving dynamics, as our long-term test confirms. The Sportage gets an edge for its overall comfort and more powerful turbocharged engine upgrade. Its warranty coverage is superior, too. On the whole, though, these two models are evenly matched.

Kia Sportage vs. Ford Escape

Despite showing its age after six years in its current generation, the Ford Escape can still hold its own against newer competitors. and our recent long-term test confirms this. We give it high marks for its potent turbocharged engine, intuitive infotainment system and generous cargo capacity. The Kia Sportage has an advantage for value and comfort, making it a close battle with the Ford.

FAQ

Is the Kia Sportage a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2019 Sportage both on the road and at the track, giving it a 7.0 out of 10. You probably care about Kia Sportage fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Sportage gets an EPA-estimated 21 mpg to 26 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Sportage has 30.7 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Kia Sportage. Learn more

What's new in the 2019 Kia Sportage?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Kia Sportage:

  • Only minor adjustments to feature availability this year
  • Part of the fourth Sportage generation introduced for 2017
Learn more

Is the Kia Sportage reliable?

To determine whether the Kia Sportage is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Sportage. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Sportage's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2019 Kia Sportage a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2019 Kia Sportage is a good car. Edmunds' expert testing team reviewed the 2019 Sportage and gave it a 7.0 out of 10. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2019 Sportage is a good car for you. Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2019 Kia Sportage?

The least-expensive 2019 Kia Sportage is the 2019 Kia Sportage LX 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $23,750.

Other versions include:

  • LX 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $23,750
  • LX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $25,250
  • EX 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $26,600
  • EX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $28,100
  • SX 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) which starts at $34,600
  • SX 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) which starts at $33,100
What are the different models of Kia Sportage?

If you're interested in the Kia Sportage, the next question is, which Sportage model is right for you? Sportage variants include LX 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A), LX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A), EX 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A), and EX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A). For a full list of Sportage models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

More about the 2019 Kia Sportage

The 2019 Kia Sportage is an attractive and well-rounded compact crossover SUV that puts an emphasis on passenger space and driving enjoyment. Though its look doesn't drift too far away from its predecessor's, its refinement and comfort have been considerably upgraded, making for a much more appealing entry into a very competitive segment.

The 2019 Sportage offers a choice of two four-cylinder engines. The base 2.4-liter has 181 horsepower, while the optional turbocharged 2.0-liter engine cranks it up to 240 hp. A six-speed automatic transmission is standard either way. Fuel economy isn't that great, with the 2.4-liter engine topping out at an EPA-estimated 25 mpg combined and the turbo-four dropping to 23 mpg combined. That's with front-wheel drive, mind you. Those numbers sink if you opt for all-wheel drive. Happily, both engines are smooth and quiet, but as you'd expect, the turbo is more fun.

Even with all-wheel drive, the Sportage isn't an ideal off-roader. In Kia's words, it's a vehicle that was "conceived for urban adventures." Still, AWD offers that extra margin of safety and sure-footedness, especially in bad weather. You'll just have to weigh the significance of the fuel-economy trade-off.

Inside, the Sportage features luxury-class undertones, especially at the top of the model range. But materials quality is quite nice even in the base Sportage, and the cabin stays respectably quiet at speed. The optional 7- or 8-inch touchscreen is easy to use and offers full smartphone connectivity with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. 

Cargo space is less than what most competitors offer. On the upside, rear seat space is surprisingly generous, with more than enough room for a pair of 6-footers or a rear-facing child seat. The openings for the rear doors are also large, and that makes getting in and out easy.

The 2019 Sportage is decidedly a step up from its predecessor, and we think it's nice enough to merit close consideration from fans of other brands. Let Edmunds help you figure out which version of the 2019 Kia Sportage is right for you.

2019 Kia Sportage Overview

The 2019 Kia Sportage is offered in the following submodels: Sportage SUV. Available styles include LX 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A), LX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A), EX 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A), EX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A), SX 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), and SX 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A).

What do people think of the 2019 Kia Sportage?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Kia Sportage and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 Sportage 4.2 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 Sportage.

What's a good price for a New 2019 Kia Sportage?

2019 Kia Sportage EX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A)

The 2019 Kia Sportage EX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $35,555. The average price paid for a new 2019 Kia Sportage EX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) is trending $4,139 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $4,139 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $31,416.

The average savings for the 2019 Kia Sportage EX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) is 11.6% below the MSRP.

Available Inventory:

We are showing 1 2019 Kia Sportage EX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

Which 2019 Kia Sportages are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 Kia Sportage for sale near. There are currently 1 new 2019 Sportages listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $35,555 and mileage as low as 2400 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 Kia Sportage. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $4,233 on a used or CPO 2019 Sportage available from a dealership near you.

Can't find a new 2019 Kia Sportages you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a new Kia Sportage for sale - 9 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $14,403.

Find a new Kia for sale - 5 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $12,987.

