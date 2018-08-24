More about the 2019 Kia Sportage

The 2019 Kia Sportage is an attractive and well-rounded compact crossover SUV that puts an emphasis on passenger space and driving enjoyment. Though its look doesn't drift too far away from its predecessor's, its refinement and comfort have been considerably upgraded, making for a much more appealing entry into a very competitive segment. The 2019 Sportage offers a choice of two four-cylinder engines. The base 2.4-liter has 181 horsepower, while the optional turbocharged 2.0-liter engine cranks it up to 240 hp. A six-speed automatic transmission is standard either way. Fuel economy isn't that great, with the 2.4-liter engine topping out at an EPA-estimated 25 mpg combined and the turbo-four dropping to 23 mpg combined. That's with front-wheel drive, mind you. Those numbers sink if you opt for all-wheel drive. Happily, both engines are smooth and quiet, but as you'd expect, the turbo is more fun. Even with all-wheel drive, the Sportage isn't an ideal off-roader. In Kia's words, it's a vehicle that was "conceived for urban adventures." Still, AWD offers that extra margin of safety and sure-footedness, especially in bad weather. You'll just have to weigh the significance of the fuel-economy trade-off. Inside, the Sportage features luxury-class undertones, especially at the top of the model range. But materials quality is quite nice even in the base Sportage, and the cabin stays respectably quiet at speed. The optional 7- or 8-inch touchscreen is easy to use and offers full smartphone connectivity with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Cargo space is less than what most competitors offer. On the upside, rear seat space is surprisingly generous, with more than enough room for a pair of 6-footers or a rear-facing child seat. The openings for the rear doors are also large, and that makes getting in and out easy. The 2019 Sportage is decidedly a step up from its predecessor, and we think it's nice enough to merit close consideration from fans of other brands. Let Edmunds help you figure out which version of the 2019 Kia Sportage is right for you.

2019 Kia Sportage Overview

The 2019 Kia Sportage is offered in the following submodels: Sportage SUV. Available styles include LX 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A), LX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A), EX 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A), EX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A), SX 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), and SX 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A).

The 2019 Kia Sportage EX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $35,555 . The average price paid for a new 2019 Kia Sportage EX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) is trending $4,139 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $4,139 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $31,416 .

The average savings for the 2019 Kia Sportage EX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) is 11.6 % below the MSRP.

