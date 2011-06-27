I've seen some other reviews here that are not particularly generous. I've owned three Kias prior to my current (just acquired) 2014 Kia Sportage. The first two were 2006 and 2007 Kia Spectras (purchased new), both had very comfortable seats, drove well, the 2006 was totaled when I was hit head on (thankfully, the airbags deployed and I wasn't injured in the least). I had the 2007 for 4 years before I decided to purchase a larger vehicle to use for transporting event equipment for my small business. I purchased a 2011 Kia Sportage (new) and while it served most of my needs, I found the front bucket seats to be VERY uncomfortable compared to the Spectra seats. I sold my 2011 Kia Sportage recently and purchased a used 2014 Kia Sportage with only 12K miles on it. The previous owner traded it in citing complaints with the engine. Kia replaced the engine with new, and I picked up the car soon after. So far, I absolutely LOVE the 2014 Kia Sportage! The body went through something of a change since 2011...the front grill is much snazzier (beehive pattern, as opposed to the old straight lines on the 2011). The wheels are much better quality and have an improved look to them. The seats are a LOT more comfortable than the seats in the 2011 Sportage, although still not quite as comfortable as the seats in the Spectra, which was more of an economy car (go figure). The 2014 drives much more smoothly than the 2011; it's quieter, and feels more solid (including the way the doors close--less of a "clang", more of a heavy "clunk". The transition between gears on the 2014 is smoother than the 2011. Bluetooth is MUCH improved in the 2014...the voice is soothing, not irritatingly loud and annoying like the Bluetooth voice in the 2011. I've also noticed that it is much more accurate in terms of interpreting my commands. I like the upgraded buttons on the stereo console--they look sharp, not cheap. The 2014 I purchased has the same parking sensors that the 2011 did, but it also has the backup camera that comes on when you put the car in reverse. This is a feature I had wanted in the 2011, but they wanted another $2500 for it, so I opted not to get it at the time. The 2011 also came with mud flaps, but at the price of $300, I told them to take them off...I wasn't going to pay for them. The 2014 has the flaps, and I like the look as well as the functionality. Overall, I'm very pleased with the 2014 Kia Sportage so far. However, if you previously had a higher quality SUV/Crossover, you will notice the difference and you may not be impressed. For me, the value one gets with the standard features on a Kia, as well as the safety rating and the warranty, make Kia an excellent buy, and I am a loyal Kia owner. (And, no one paid me to say that. Lol.) Update: I've had my 2014 Kia Sportage a while now and I'm still very pleased with it. The braking is much smoother than it was on the 2011 Sportage, and it still drives so much better than the 2011. I did have an issue with a sound that seemed to be emanting from the muffler since I last posted, it turned out that there was a break in a solder joint. Took it in to the dealership for service, and they took care of it right away, no problem. I'm happy to say that the service department at the Kia dealership has been excellent so far (I started going to a dealership a little further from me). Overall, I'm still quite pleased with my 2014 Sportage.

