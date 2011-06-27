  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(10)
2014 Kia Sportage Review

Pros & Cons

  • Eye-catching styling
  • powerful engines, particularly the turbo engine in the SX trim
  • sporty handling
  • good value
  • generous warranty.
  • Modest backseat and cargo space
  • firm ride quality
  • lackluster fuel economy.
List Price Range
$10,495 - $16,997
Used Sportage for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

Thanks to a fun-to-drive nature, the 2014 Kia Sportage is an entertaining alternative to other small crossover SUVs on the market.

Vehicle overview

Almost every carmaker has at least one small crossover SUV in its showroom, so what makes the 2014 Kia Sportage worth a look? Well, to name three attributes, we'd say head-turning looks, strong performance and plenty of desirable standard features and options.

With its sharply styled front end and muscular fenders, the Sportage certainly stands out from the pack. Those looks are backed up with what's under the hood, too. Here you'll find a new base 182-horsepower, 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine that's pretty powerful for a small crossover SUV. The sportier turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder on the SX trim level raises things to another level, however. With 260 hp, the turbo Sportage can scoot to 60 mph in just 6.5 seconds. Value is another big draw for this Kia, as even when equipped with top-end features such as navigation and ventilated front seats, it's typically less expensive than many other fully loaded models.

There are really only a couple downsides to the Sportage. The main one is interior space; the Sportage just isn't as big as some competitors, and as a result, it comes up short on passenger and cargo room. If you've got a family and are frequently hauling kids and cargo, the Sportage probably isn't ideal. Also, while this Kia is pretty fun to drive, some shoppers may find its ride too firm for their liking and, with either engine, fuel economy is lackluster for a small crossover SUV.

As such, crossover shoppers focused on practicality might want to compare the Sportage to roomier rivals, including the 2014 Honda CR-V, 2014 Subaru Forester and 2014 Toyota RAV4. Those looking for a similarly sprightly driving experience will want to check out the 2014 Ford Escape, 2014 Mazda CX-5 or, if you're open to going smaller, the Mini Countryman. Overall, though, the 2014 Kia Sportage is a solid contender in this group thanks to its fun nature and value for the dollar.

2014 Kia Sportage models

The 2014 Kia Sportage is a small crossover SUV with seating for five. There are three trim levels: LX, EX and SX.

Standard features on the LX include 17-inch alloy wheels, rear privacy glass, air-conditioning, a height-adjustable driver seat, 60/40 split-folding and reclining rear seats, full power accessories, cruise control, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity and a six-speaker sound system with satellite radio, a CD player, an auxiliary audio input jack and an iPod/USB audio interface.

Optional for the LX is the Popular Equipment package that adds roof rails, a rear spoiler, automatic headlights, a trip computer, a second-row armrest, a rear camera display, rear parking sensors and Kia's Uvo voice control and telematics system.

The Sportage EX includes the features in the Popular Equipment package along with 18-inch alloy wheels, heated sideview mirrors, automatic headlights, foglights, dual-zone automatic climate control, a cooled glovebox, a six-way power driver seat, upgraded cloth upholstery, heated front seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and an upgraded Infinity sound system with HD radio.

Adding the EX Premium package nets you power-folding sideview mirrors, a panoramic sunroof, a 7-inch touchscreen display, a navigation system, leather upholstery, ventilated front seats and keyless ignition/entry.

The SX model is equipped much like the EX, but adds a turbocharged engine, xenon headlights and LED taillights. The SX Premium package mirrors the EX Premium, but does not include the panorama roof, which is a separate option.

2014 Highlights

For 2014, the Kia Sportage receives an updated 2.4-liter engine. Now with direct injection, it's more powerful and efficient than before. Other changes include refreshed exterior styling, the addition of high-performance suspension tuning to all trim levels (previously, it was only on the SX) and various feature upgrades, including available xenon headlights, updated navigation and touchscreen systems, a new premium sound system, a ventilated front passenger seat, rear-seat air vents and updated Uvo telematics services. The Sportage's previous base trim level and its available manual transmission have been dropped from the lineup.

Performance & mpg

Power for the 2014 Kia Sportage comes from one of two four-cylinder engines. The LX and EX models come with a 2.4-liter that produces 182 hp and 177 pound-feet of torque. The SX model gets a more powerful turbocharged 2.0-liter engine that cranks out an impressive 260 hp and 269 lb-ft of torque. All versions of the Sportage come with a six-speed automatic. Front-wheel drive is standard, with all-wheel drive offered as an option. In Edmunds testing, a front-drive SX sprinted from zero to 60 mph in a quick 6.5 seconds.

For the front-drive LX and EX, EPA-estimated fuel economy is 24 mpg combined (21 mpg city/28 mpg highway). Picking all-wheel drive drops this down to 22 mpg combined (19 mpg city/26 mpg highway). The turbocharged SX earns an EPA estimated 23 mpg combined (20 mpg city/26 mpg highway) with front-wheel drive and 21 mpg combined (19/24) with AWD. Top competitors in this class typically best the Sportage's combined fuel economy by 2-3 mpg.

Safety

Standard safety features on all 2014 Kia Sportage models include antilock disc brakes, traction control and stability control, front-seat side airbags, full-length side curtain airbags and active front head restraints.

The latest version of Uvo, which is optional on the LX and standard on everything else, includes emergency and roadside assistance, stolen vehicle tracking, geo-fencing and speed tracking (allowing parents to set limits for teen drivers) and other smartphone-based features via the Uvo mobile app.

In Edmunds brake testing, an EX came to a stop from 60 mph in 120 feet -- a couple feet shorter than the average for this type of vehicle. The sport-oriented SX was even better at 117 feet.

In government crash tests, the all-wheel-drive Sportage received an overall top rating of five stars, with five stars for total frontal-impact crash protection and five stars for total side-impact protection. The front-drive Sportage has a four-star overall rating, but still with five stars each in the front and side categories. In Insurance Institute for Highway Safety crash testing, the Sportage received the highest rating of "Good" in the moderate-overlap frontal-offset, side-impact and roof-strength tests. Its head restraints and seats also earned a "Good" rating for whiplash protection in rear impacts. In the IIHS' small-overlap frontal-offset test, however, the Sportage received the lowest score of "Poor."

Driving

The 2014 Kia Sportage isn't a sports car disguised in an SUV wrapper, but it is more fun to drive than most small crossovers. It feels secure and nimble around turns, a benefit of its firmly tuned suspension. Unfortunately, the trade-off here is comfort, and some shoppers are likely to find the ride quality too firm.

We have yet to test a 2014 Sportage with the newly updated 2.4-liter engine, but once we have, we'll update this review. Meanwhile, the Kia Sportage SX's turbocharged 2.0-liter engine delivers a healthy dose of acceleration and is a worthy alternative to the V6s and turbo four-cylinders found in competing crossovers.

Interior

Just as the 2014 Kia Sportage's aggressive exterior styling helps it stand out in a crowd, its handsome cabin gives it an edge over several better-known, but more conservatively styled competitors. There's no shortage of hard plastic in here, but it's nicely textured and there's a good amount of padding where it's needed. Overall, the controls are logically laid out, and the Uvo voice command system and the optional 7-inch touchscreen that comes with the navigation system are easy to use.

The Sportage's front seats are comfortable and supportive, with decent head- and legroom. The rear seat, however, is smaller than the norm, and although it features reclining 60/40-split seatbacks, the bench still doesn't slide fore and aft, which would be handy here for freeing up extra passenger or cargo space.

We say that because, with just 26.1 cubic feet of cargo room with the seats up and 54.6 with both sections folded down, the Kia has roughly 15 fewer cubic feet of space than most rivals. An under-the-cargo-floor storage cubby with a divided cargo organizer gives you some options for stashing small items, however.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2014 Kia Sportage.

5(10%)
4(40%)
3(10%)
2(10%)
1(30%)
2.9
10 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Best Kia I've Had So Far!
Leslie Ray,03/07/2016
LX 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
I've seen some other reviews here that are not particularly generous. I've owned three Kias prior to my current (just acquired) 2014 Kia Sportage. The first two were 2006 and 2007 Kia Spectras (purchased new), both had very comfortable seats, drove well, the 2006 was totaled when I was hit head on (thankfully, the airbags deployed and I wasn't injured in the least). I had the 2007 for 4 years before I decided to purchase a larger vehicle to use for transporting event equipment for my small business. I purchased a 2011 Kia Sportage (new) and while it served most of my needs, I found the front bucket seats to be VERY uncomfortable compared to the Spectra seats. I sold my 2011 Kia Sportage recently and purchased a used 2014 Kia Sportage with only 12K miles on it. The previous owner traded it in citing complaints with the engine. Kia replaced the engine with new, and I picked up the car soon after. So far, I absolutely LOVE the 2014 Kia Sportage! The body went through something of a change since 2011...the front grill is much snazzier (beehive pattern, as opposed to the old straight lines on the 2011). The wheels are much better quality and have an improved look to them. The seats are a LOT more comfortable than the seats in the 2011 Sportage, although still not quite as comfortable as the seats in the Spectra, which was more of an economy car (go figure). The 2014 drives much more smoothly than the 2011; it's quieter, and feels more solid (including the way the doors close--less of a "clang", more of a heavy "clunk". The transition between gears on the 2014 is smoother than the 2011. Bluetooth is MUCH improved in the 2014...the voice is soothing, not irritatingly loud and annoying like the Bluetooth voice in the 2011. I've also noticed that it is much more accurate in terms of interpreting my commands. I like the upgraded buttons on the stereo console--they look sharp, not cheap. The 2014 I purchased has the same parking sensors that the 2011 did, but it also has the backup camera that comes on when you put the car in reverse. This is a feature I had wanted in the 2011, but they wanted another $2500 for it, so I opted not to get it at the time. The 2011 also came with mud flaps, but at the price of $300, I told them to take them off...I wasn't going to pay for them. The 2014 has the flaps, and I like the look as well as the functionality. Overall, I'm very pleased with the 2014 Kia Sportage so far. However, if you previously had a higher quality SUV/Crossover, you will notice the difference and you may not be impressed. For me, the value one gets with the standard features on a Kia, as well as the safety rating and the warranty, make Kia an excellent buy, and I am a loyal Kia owner. (And, no one paid me to say that. Lol.) Update: I've had my 2014 Kia Sportage a while now and I'm still very pleased with it. The braking is much smoother than it was on the 2011 Sportage, and it still drives so much better than the 2011. I did have an issue with a sound that seemed to be emanting from the muffler since I last posted, it turned out that there was a break in a solder joint. Took it in to the dealership for service, and they took care of it right away, no problem. I'm happy to say that the service department at the Kia dealership has been excellent so far (I started going to a dealership a little further from me). Overall, I'm still quite pleased with my 2014 Sportage.
Even Better Second Time Around!
Rob,12/12/2016
SX 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
I bought a new Kia Sportage in 2009 without knowing much about the line or manufacturer, however they had great rebate incentives and a solid warranty. At 96,000 miles, after only routine maintenance and new tires, I traded it in for this upgraded version. After two years of driving my 2014 Sportage SX, I still enjoy it every time behind the wheel. The quality and safety are reliable and the same as I expected, fuel economy could probably be a little better, however I bought this one because of the turbo and it does impact the performance. For those saying it has stiff suspension, you are correct, because it's the sportier design with the turbo the suspension is stiffer for the sport performance and handling. The fuel economy is better when I use the eco mode button, however that's not why I bought the SX. It's a small SUV which works well for hauling kids and groceries with average fuel efficiency, in my opinion, and does the job of something expected in this range of vehicles. I've not had any trouble getting around in the Minnesota winters with it driving on ice and snow, although it doesn't like the extremely cold weather and the fuel use does increase driving below freezing. Why I still enjoy driving it though is not the reliability and safety it provides; it's because of the turbo and the giddyup with which this car moves. It's just fun to drive. Perhaps it's just me because this is the first car I've had with a turbo that can get up and go while cutting in and out of traffic or around curves without feeling like it's getting too tippy. It looks sharp, the interior features are great for the vehicle, ventilated seats are nice in the hot summer with the leather, but not a deal breaker. If you purchase this thinking it's comparable to luxury SUV's out there because it's the top Sportage model, then you'll be disappointed. If you want something still affordable with some nice perks that is fun to drive, then this might be the vehicle for you. UPDATE 12/2018 at 55,000 miles: After four years of owning this car I still enjoy driving it! Still has plenty of giddyup and gets around like new with no struggles in poor weather. Haven't had any maintenance issues or mechanical troubles other than replacing the tires. Would buy again!
My favorite vehicle to date
Mike,10/15/2017
EX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
The 2014 Sportage has meet my needs and expectations, I really love it! The compact size is perfect, the interior & exterior design is great and It's a smooth ride that handles very well, doesn't feel clunky at all. So far, its been very reliable with no major issues to report!
2014 Sportage -- pleased owner
Dale Tomlinson,02/03/2017
LX 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
manual trans was very smooth, but almost geared too low; you could easily drive in 6th gear (overdrive!) at 40 mph, and 1st gear --withiut a heavy load or trailer -- was basically unnecessary. Vehicle was very stable on the road (and off).
See all 10 reviews of the 2014 Kia Sportage
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
21 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
182 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
19 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
182 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
19 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
260 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
21 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
182 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2014 Kia Sportage features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover17.4%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2014 Kia Sportage

Used 2014 Kia Sportage Overview

The Used 2014 Kia Sportage is offered in the following submodels: Sportage SUV. Available styles include LX 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A), LX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A), SX 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), EX 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A), EX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A), and SX 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2014 Kia Sportage?

Price comparisons for Used 2014 Kia Sportage trim styles:

  • The Used 2014 Kia Sportage EX is priced between $13,500 and$16,997 with odometer readings between 44755 and91648 miles.
  • The Used 2014 Kia Sportage LX is priced between $10,495 and$14,495 with odometer readings between 77280 and102380 miles.
  • The Used 2014 Kia Sportage SX is priced between $13,290 and$13,495 with odometer readings between 51368 and84312 miles.

