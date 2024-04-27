Hotter Kia EV9 GT Coming Next Year

The three-row Kia EV9 electric SUV is just now hitting American roads, but we're already looking forward to what's next. During its CEO Investor Day presentation this week, Kia confirmed a more powerful EV9 GT will arrive next year. It's expected to debut in January.

Kia says the EV9 GT will have "enormous power," and that it will be able to hit 62 mph in less than 4 seconds. That's impressive for a nearly 6,000-pound electric SUV, especially since that's more than a full second quicker than the current dual-motor EV9's acceleration time.

It's unclear exactly how much power the EV9 GT will make, but we're expecting a nice upgrade over the current SUV's 379 horsepower and 516 lb-ft of torque. Perhaps we'll see a version of the dual-motor powertrain used in the smaller EV6 GT, which offers 576 hp and 545 lb-ft of torque.

Of course, the GT's added oomph will likely decrease its driving range. Right now, the EPA rates the dual-motor EV9 GT-Line at 270 miles, though we were able to achieve 306 miles in the Edmunds EV Range Test. Exactly how much lower the GT's range will be is unclear, but considering the boost in performance, we think it'll be worth it.