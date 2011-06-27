  1. Home
  2. Kia
  3. Kia Sportage
  4. Used 2000 Kia Sportage
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(54)
Appraise this car

2000 Kia Sportage Review

Pros & Cons

  • Low price, Lotus-tuned suspension, high fun factor.
  • Anemic engine, cheap interior materials, limited rear seat room.
Other years
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
Kia Sportage for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$650 - $1,338
Used Sportage for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

There are roomier, more refined sport-utes on the market, but the Sportage will appeal to those who want to get into an SUV without getting into high payments.

Vehicle overview

Part owned by Ford and Mazda before Hyundai acquired the company, Kia relies heavily on resources from all three automakers as it treads water in a tough marketplace. The Sportage is the product of collaboration between Kia, Ford, Mazda and suspension-tuning guru Lotus. Designed from the start as a sport utility, the Sportage sports tough ladder-frame construction, shift-on-the-fly four-wheel drive, and a Mazda-based 2.0-liter, 16-valve engine that makes 130 horsepower and 127 foot-pounds of torque.

Two trim levels are available: base and EX. Sportage is well-trimmed, including power windows, split folding rear seats, a remote fuel door release, power mirrors, dual airbags, a rear defroster and air conditioning. Optional equipment includes four-wheel antilock brakes, leather interior, cruise control and an automatic transmission. Interior materials are not the Sportage's strong suit with headliner, dash panel, and seat fabric quality well below that of the more expensive CR-V's or RAV4's materials.

A wide variety of colors are available on the Sportage models, a few of which appear to have originated from the minds of the folks currently in charge of painting Hot Wheels cars. The look is rugged yet cute; perfect for family duty in the 'burbs. On-road driving offers a blend of controlled body roll, adequate steering feedback and limited acceleration. On freeway expansion joints the Sportage can feel choppy but not overly harsh or jarring.

On the pavement, we found the Sportage confidence inspiring and fun to drive. Lotus engineers worked wonders here, and the Sportage is stable and comfortable. Off road, the short, sloping hood provides excellent visibility for climbing or descending hills, and the suspension soaks up ruts and bumps without bottoming out.

In the four-door model, the seating position is high and upright, visibility is outstanding, and the layout of the dashboard and controls makes the Sportage easy to manipulate. Rear seat riders get minimal legroom, but the "stadium style" elevated seating offers a clear view of the outside world. The convertible model offers an easy-folding soft top and a full-size spare tire mounted in an outside carrier. From the driver's seat, the Sportage looks and feels much more substantial than its low price would lead you to believe.

A more powerful engine, along with higher-grade interior materials, would do wonders for this Kia's overall desirability. Still, you can't deny its substantial price advantage over the competition. It's not as roomy as the CR-V and it may not have the attitude (or V6) that's found in Nissan's Xterra, but the Sportage will serve your SUV needs in both on-road function and off-road fun. For young families and active singles looking to get into a sport-ute without getting into financial servitude, the Sportage is worth a look.

2000 Highlights

Kia ushers in the 2000 Sportage with a new sound system, dual airbags, new colors and some additional equipment, but keeps last year's MSRP.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2000 Kia Sportage.

5(26%)
4(31%)
3(19%)
2(22%)
1(2%)
3.6
54 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 54 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Great SUV for the money
williwasfirst,09/04/2011
I had a 2000 Kia Sportage base automatic 4x4 (there is no option for that exact car on Edmunds form here so I picked the closest. I drove this car from about 15,000 miles to 100,000, cross country and back. There are nicer SUVs out there obviously but this one was reliable and inexpensive. It's also kind of fun to drive. The 4x4 is great in snow. Also if you live in the city and park on the street you will love it. At 156 inches long, it's very easy to parallel park. I was always amazed at the spots I could fit in. Easier than a Honda Civic.
Over 200k!
nobother,08/19/2010
I purchased mine used 6 years ago to get me through the snowy mountains of Virginia, and it has never let me down. I drive it about 3500 miles per month and so far these are the only repairs: brakes, tires, 02 sensor (at 150k miles), batteries (gone through several of these), power window switch. Cloth seats feel cheap, but otherwise the interior is well planned and accessories are convenient. Exterior, for me, is pretty rough--it sort of looks like a beefy go-cart. I would recommend one for a new driver who will have to deal with inclement weather conditions. Easy to maneuver in snow/rain, easy to park, and there is plenty of glass all the way around so drivers can see surroundings
Love This Car
Grandpappybear,04/02/2007
All used cars have their bugs, so far mine have been small problems, dealer service is expensive, but I still love this car. Most comfortable seats I have ever sat in! I'm a big guy, 300 lbs, so that's great for 6'1". I have a few little noises going on, haven't quite figured out what they are, but so far they have caused no problems. I bought it used also.
not satisfied with the 4x4 performance!
fitz,01/11/2010
We bought it as an extra vehicle for short trips (also have a suburban we love). It is fun to drive. Easy to park. Mine is an automatic. If you really get on the throttle the motor is sufficient but definitely not high performance. I have Michelin Harmony tires. It does a bit better than a 2wd on snow and ice. Forget it off road. Its definitely not a true 4x4. Maybe mine has a mechanical problem??? The ds front and rear slip. The other side seldom spins. If I can't get this resolved I'm going to try a Toyota truck. I need something that will go in all road, terrain and weather conditions.
See all 54 reviews of the 2000 Kia Sportage
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 21 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
130 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
18 city / 21 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
130 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
16 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
130 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
18 city / 21 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
130 hp @ 5500 rpm
See all Used 2000 Kia Sportage features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2000 Kia Sportage

Used 2000 Kia Sportage Overview

The Used 2000 Kia Sportage is offered in the following submodels: Sportage SUV. Available styles include 4dr SUV, 4dr SUV 4WD, 2dr SUV, 2dr SUV 4WD, EX 4dr SUV, and EX 4dr SUV 4WD.

What's a good price on a Used 2000 Kia Sportage?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2000 Kia Sportages are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2000 Kia Sportage for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2000 Kia Sportage.

Can't find a used 2000 Kia Sportages you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Kia Sportage for sale - 6 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $11,688.

Find a used Kia for sale - 11 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $12,321.

Find a used certified pre-owned Kia Sportage for sale - 4 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $18,359.

Find a used certified pre-owned Kia for sale - 12 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $22,871.

Should I lease or buy a 2000 Kia Sportage?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Kia lease specials
Check out Kia Sportage lease specials

Related Used 2000 Kia Sportage info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles