This car has not been a bad car until the engine light appeared, P2006 is the code, runner control stuck closed. Only way to repair is replace the intake manifold which cost $1000 for the part and roughly 4-5hrs labor to accomplish. Oh and this is not covered by the "Great" warranty. Our Sportage has 85k miles we are the first owners bought it with 13 miles on it, 3 years and 10 months in first major repair is not covered under the warranty.... this is why we bought the car to avoid this situation with repair costs early on. I have learned my lesson. Go with the cars that are reliable and have a good reputation i.e. Honda, Toyota. dont trust the 10yr 100k mile warranty it doesn't cover a major component to the engine. **update at 110k the engine needed to be replaced and of course it is out of warranty. We provided all of our oil change records as this issue was a problem with models that had the turbo engine Kia, again did not stand by their product and hid behind “its out warranty, nothing we can do”. Please stay away from KIA, it may be less expensive in the beginning but will surpass the expense of a quality vehicle throughout its short life. If you are looking to break down on a highway somewhere and find yourself stranded, buy a Kia. If you want to spend money on costly repairs, buy a Kia. If you want to find yourself renting a car, while costly and time consuming repairs are being done on your car, that was sold as being reliable, go to Kia.

