Consumer Rating
(27)
Appraise this car

2013 Kia Sportage Review

Pros & Cons

  • Sharp styling inside and out
  • more fun to drive than other crossovers
  • powerful and efficient turbo engine in SX trim
  • plenty of premium features
  • intuitive controls
  • generous warranty.
  • Stiff-legged ride
  • backseat doesn't slide or recline
  • less cargo capacity than other crossovers.
List Price Range
$10,000 - $12,990
Used Sportage for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

Thanks to a fun-to-drive nature, the 2013 Kia Sportage is a realistic alternative to other top small crossover SUVs on the market.

Vehicle overview

With its head-turning looks and long list of desirable standard features and options, the 2013 Kia Sportage offers an admirable balance of both style and substance. While the 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine under the hoods of lower trim levels is merely adequate, the firm standard suspension makes for responsive handling. The sportier SX model raises things to a new level, with its 260-horsepower turbocharged 2.0-liter engine and sport-tuned suspension delivering above-average performance.

Despite these admirable qualities, the Sportage does have a couple of notable drawbacks, not the least of which is a ride quality that will undoubtedly be a little too firm for some buyers. The interior is also a bit short on passenger and cargo room compared to several of its competitors.

As such, crossover shoppers focused on practicality might want to compare the Sportage to other, slightly roomier crossovers on the market including the Chevrolet Equinox, 2013 Honda CR-V and Toyota RAV4. Those looking for a similarly sprightly driving experience will want to check out the new 2013 Ford Escape and 2013 Mazda CX-5. Overall, however, the 2013 Kia Sportage is a strong contender in this group thanks to its fun nature and value for the dollar.

2013 Kia Sportage models

The 2013 Kia Sportage is a compact crossover SUV with seating for five. There are a total of four trim levels available, including Base, LX, EX and SX.

Standard features on the base model include 16-inch alloy wheels, air-conditioning, cloth upholstery, 60/40 split-folding rear seats, cruise control, full power accessories, a tilt-only steering wheel, a trip computer, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity and a four-speaker sound system with satellite radio, a CD player, an auxiliary audio input jack and an iPod/USB audio interface.

Stepping up to the Sportage LX adds 17-inch alloy wheels, LED daytime running lights, rear privacy glass and keyless entry. The available Convenience package adds a rearview camera, rear parking sensors, a rear spoiler, roof rack side rails, heated outside mirrors, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel and a rear cargo area cover.

The Sportage EX includes all the goodies in the Convenience package along with 18-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, foglights, dual-zone automatic climate control, a power driver seat, upgraded cloth upholstery, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, an easier-folding rear seat, the Uvo infotainment system and an upgraded sound system with HD radio, digital music storage and a small touchscreen interface. The SX model adds a 2.0-liter turbocharged engine, a sport-tuned suspension, keyless entry/ignition, upgraded gauges, leather upholstery and distinctive exterior and interior styling details.

Other options include a Premium package that bundles a panoramic sunroof, leather upholstery (standard on SX), heated front seats, a ventilated driver seat, keyless entry/ignition (standard on SX), upgraded gauges and an auto-dimming rearview mirror. A touchscreen navigation system with real-time traffic info is available on all but the base model.

2013 Highlights

For 2013, the Kia Sportage returns with a few minor upgrades including standard LED headlamp accents on LX and EX trims.

Performance & mpg

Power for the 2013 Kia Sportage comes from one of two inline four-cylinder engines. Base, LX and EX models come with a 2.4-liter that puts out 176 hp and 168 pound-feet of torque. Base models are only offered with a six-speed manual transmission, while all other versions come with a six-speed automatic with a manual-shift feature. Front-wheel drive is standard, with all-wheel drive offered as an option on all but the base model.

In Edmunds performance tests, a front-wheel-drive Sportage with the 2.4-liter engine and automatic accelerated from zero to 60 mph in 9.4 seconds, an average time for this class. EPA-estimated fuel economy is 21 mpg city/30 mpg highway and 25 mpg combined with the automatic and front-wheel drive; all-wheel drive drops those numbers to 20/27/23.

The SX model gets a more powerful turbocharged 2.0-liter engine that puts out an impressive 260 hp and 269 lb-ft of torque. In Edmunds testing, it went from zero to 60 mph in a very quick 6.5 seconds. EPA estimated fuel economy is 21/28/24 with front-wheel drive and 20/25/22 with AWD, although we've found the Sportage SX struggles to match these numbers in real-world driving.

Safety

Standard safety features on all 2013 Kia Sportage models include antilock disc brakes, traction control and stability control, as well as hill descent and hill start control. Inside are front-seat side airbags, full-length side curtain airbags and active front head restraints.

In Edmunds brake testing, an EX came to a stop from 60 mph in 120 feet -- a better-than-average performance for this type of vehicle. The sport-oriented SX was better at 117 feet. In government crash tests, the Sportage received an overall rating of four stars (out of five) for front-wheel-drive models and five stars for all-wheel-drive versions, plus solid five-star ratings for frontal and side impacts. In Insurance Institute for Highway Safety crash testing, the Sportage received the highest rating of "Good" in the frontal-offset, side-impact and roof strength tests.

Driving

The 2013 Kia Sportage isn't exactly sporty, but it is more fun to drive than you might expect from a small crossover. Handling is quite good, a benefit from the firmly tuned suspension. Naturally there's a price to be paid here in the form of a ride quality that can be a tad on the rough side, especially with the SE model's sport suspension and 18-inch wheels.

Acceleration with the 2.4-liter engine is decent enough and the transmission works well in both manual and fully automatic modes. The SE's turbocharged 2.0-liter delivers a healthy dose of acceleration and is a worthy alternative to the V6s found in competing crossovers.

Interior

Just as the 2013 Kia Sportage's aggressive exterior styling helps it stand out in a crowd, the handsome passenger cabin gives it an edge over several better-known competitors. There's no shortage of hard plastic, but it's nicely textured and there's a good amount of padding where it's needed.

Front seats are comfortable and supportive, with decent head- and legroom. The 60/40-split rear seats are a bit tighter, with room for a couple of smaller adults. The fact that these seats don't slide up and back like those in some competitors is a weakness.

Behind those rear seats is the Sportage's other principal shortcoming, namely its relatively small cargo hold. With just 26.1 cubic feet of cargo room with the seats up and 54.6 with both sections folded down, the interior has roughly 15 cubic feet of space (picture the trunk of a good midsize sedan) less than its larger rivals.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2013 Kia Sportage.

5(48%)
4(18%)
3(11%)
2(4%)
1(19%)
3.7
27 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 27 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

2013 LX Kia Sportage AWD
Atvings@verizon.net,12/25/2015
LX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
I have a 2013 Sportage AWD, I have over 70,000 miles and drive it every day. I have no complaints about this car. I am 6 ft 1" and feel very comfortable driving this car anywhere, even on long trips. You can't beat the AWD, it's actually better than the Suburus AWD system. As long as you do the regular oil changes and tire rotation, this car will perform the way you want it to.I would highly recommend this car to anyone, this is more bang for the buck without a doubt. And once again the AWD system is awesome, you will be surprised too. I will say a 5 star all the way around.
I would buy it all over again
brookea,10/11/2014
Kia has a great warranty first and foremost. This car is stylish and convenient. For being an SUV it can make pretty sharp turns. It is spacious yet not monstrous. I am averaging about 27-29 highway and 22-23 in the city. I like the convenience of there being AC vents in the middle around the knee area so the back seat stays cool as well. It gets up and goes yet runs very quietly and smooth.
Not covered under the great 10yr 100k warranty
Doug,07/12/2017
EX 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
This car has not been a bad car until the engine light appeared, P2006 is the code, runner control stuck closed. Only way to repair is replace the intake manifold which cost $1000 for the part and roughly 4-5hrs labor to accomplish. Oh and this is not covered by the "Great" warranty. Our Sportage has 85k miles we are the first owners bought it with 13 miles on it, 3 years and 10 months in first major repair is not covered under the warranty.... this is why we bought the car to avoid this situation with repair costs early on. I have learned my lesson. Go with the cars that are reliable and have a good reputation i.e. Honda, Toyota. dont trust the 10yr 100k mile warranty it doesn't cover a major component to the engine. **update at 110k the engine needed to be replaced and of course it is out of warranty. We provided all of our oil change records as this issue was a problem with models that had the turbo engine Kia, again did not stand by their product and hid behind “its out warranty, nothing we can do”. Please stay away from KIA, it may be less expensive in the beginning but will surpass the expense of a quality vehicle throughout its short life. If you are looking to break down on a highway somewhere and find yourself stranded, buy a Kia. If you want to spend money on costly repairs, buy a Kia. If you want to find yourself renting a car, while costly and time consuming repairs are being done on your car, that was sold as being reliable, go to Kia.
Fun driving but seats are awful
latteaddict,02/03/2013
I waited for about a month to pass so I can review it better. We tried Ford Escape, Mitsubishi Outlander, Subaru CrossTrek - and finally given Sportage a shot since they updated their MPG ratings. (FYI, Kia has been sued and EPA made them update their MPG on the stickers.) Styling is great; it's designed by Peter Schreyer, brains behind Audi fame. I owned Audi and I find lot of cosmetic similarities. Performance is acceptable, does well in corners. No interior noise, like in some other 20K cars. I'm getting average 26MPG, with mindful driving. Only thing that peeves me so far is the interior seats are SPARTAN!!l i hate bucket seats period, but these are very firm and uncomfortable.
See all 27 reviews of the 2013 Kia Sportage
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
21 city / 30 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
176 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
20 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
176 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
21 city / 30 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
176 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
20 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
176 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2013 Kia Sportage features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover17.4%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2013 Kia Sportage

Used 2013 Kia Sportage Overview

The Used 2013 Kia Sportage is offered in the following submodels: Sportage SUV. Available styles include LX 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A), LX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A), EX 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A), EX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A), SX 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), SX 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), and 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6M).

What's a good price on a Used 2013 Kia Sportage?

Price comparisons for Used 2013 Kia Sportage trim styles:

  • The Used 2013 Kia Sportage EX is priced between $10,500 and$12,990 with odometer readings between 69963 and114945 miles.
  • The Used 2013 Kia Sportage LX is priced between $10,000 and$11,950 with odometer readings between 59779 and92058 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2013 Kia Sportages are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2013 Kia Sportage for sale near. There are currently 4 used and CPO 2013 Sportages listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $10,000 and mileage as low as 59779 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2013 Kia Sportage.

Can't find a used 2013 Kia Sportages you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Kia Sportage for sale - 10 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $22,074.

Find a used Kia for sale - 7 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $9,622.

Find a used certified pre-owned Kia Sportage for sale - 11 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $20,009.

Find a used certified pre-owned Kia for sale - 5 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $11,232.

Should I lease or buy a 2013 Kia Sportage?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Kia lease specials
Check out Kia Sportage lease specials

