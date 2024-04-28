Nipped and tucked

Perhaps you'd be surprised to learn, as I was, that the design team that chiseled out the final form of the AMG CLE is completely different from the one that composed the standard CLE Coupe and Cabriolet. Maybe it's the tasteful restraint in evolving the design to the AMG aesthetic that suggests the original artist had a hand in it. The gain in muscularity is distinctive but never too exaggerated — more Captain America than Incredible Hulk.

The front end's bolder grille and accentuated contours give you the first hints that the AMG 53 is special. From some angles, you may even completely overlook the vent that's been added between the hood's two longitudinal power dome creases. It's harder to miss the bulging fenders stretching outward to house the front and rear wheels, which have been pushed out by 2.3 inches and 3 inches, respectively. Gorgeous 20-in deep dish wheels sporting meaty 265-millimeter section tires up front and 295-mm wide tires at the rear, do a great job of filling the wheel arches in addition to providing extra stick on the road. We're told the AMG wheelbase was lengthened by 10 millimeters to better accommodate the larger standard 19-inch and optional 20-inch wheels.