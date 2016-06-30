Used 2016 Volvo S80 for Sale Near Me
63 listings
- 33,970 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$20,583
- 31,862 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$17,930
- 49,215 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$19,998
- 59,481 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$17,950
- 129,858 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,995
- 35,982 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$15,500
- 85,578 milesDelivery Available*
$14,990
- 75,730 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$13,888
- 127,059 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,995
- 102,216 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,897
- 143,015 miles
$7,849
- 90,213 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$11,795
- 85,000 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$9,999
- 70,800 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$11,295
- 99,005 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,995
- 92,361 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$12,000
- 134,206 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,972
- 78,219 miles
$12,495$211 Below Market
I transitioned from a 2015 Volvo XC60 to this 2016 Volvo S80 Sedan and I'm so glad I did. Almost the same engine as the XC60 (except no supercharger - just the turbocharger) - but the S80 seems lighter and faster. I really enjoy the quiet cabin and the way the controls are laid out. There is a smallish-7 inch screen in the center of the dash for Navigation which is good - not distracting, just helpful. The Bluetooth works great - the stereo sounds wonderful. Nice, smooth drive and although others have said this is a 'boring car' - I find it just a pleasure to drive. No drama - just a well thought out, luxury car. And - at least 10-15K less expensive than a comparable BMW or MBZ. The best 5 star crash safety ratings too! The only 'minor' issue is that I know these cars lose value quickly - which makes them an absolute STEAL of a used car. I plan to keep this car for at least 5 years so no worries about that for me.
* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.