Consumer Rating
(48)
1999 Kia Sportage Review

Pros & Cons

  • Both the convertible and four-door models offer excellent standard features for a low price.
  • Not quite as capable off-road as the comparably priced Toyota RAV4.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

Part owned by Ford and Mazda before Hyundai acquired the company, Kia relies heavily on resources from all three companies as it struggles to its feet in a tough marketplace. The Sportage is the product of collaboration between Kia, Ford, Mazda and suspension-tuning guru Lotus. Designed from the start as a sport utility, the Sportage sports tough ladder frame construction, shift-on-the-fly four-wheel drive, and a Mazda-based 2.0-liter engine that makes 130 horsepower and 127 pound-feet of torque.

Two trim levels are available: base and EX. Base models are well-trimmed, including power windows, split-folding rear seats, a remote fuel door release, power mirrors, a rear defroster and air conditioning. Optional equipment includes four-wheel antilock brakes, leather interior, cruise control and an automatic transmission.

A wide variety of colors are available on the Sportage models, a few of which appear to have originated from the minds of the folks currently in charge of painting Hot Wheels cars. The look is rugged yet cute; perfect for family duty in the 'burbs. Off-road, we found the Sportage confidence inspiring, but it didn't feel as tight as a Toyota RAV4 or Honda CR-V.

For most owners, that won't matter. Few SUVs actually leave the pavement, and on the pavement is where the Sportage shines. Lotus engineers worked wonders here, and the Sportage is stable and comfortable. In the four-door model, the seating position is high and upright, visibility is outstanding, and the layout of the dashboard and controls makes the Sportage easy to manipulate. Rear seat riders enjoy lots of room and support, afforded by "stadium style" elevated seating. The convertible offers an easy-folding soft-top and a full-size spare tire mounted in an outside carrier. From the driver's seat, the Sportage looks and feels much more substantial than its low price would lead you to believe.

For young families and active singles looking to get into a sport-ute without getting into financial servitude, the Sportage is worth a look.

1999 Highlights

A new two-door convertible model joins the four-door Sportage in 1999. The convertible comes in either a 4x2 layout with automatic transmission or a 4x4 layout with five-speed manual transmission. It also boasts dual front airbags and a driver-side front knee bag.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1999 Kia Sportage.

5(15%)
4(33%)
3(27%)
2(19%)
1(6%)
3.3
48 reviews
See all 48 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Former Kia Sportage Owner
Allworld,02/03/2010
I owned a 1999 Kia Sportage for 18 months until I was hit by a drunk driver two months ago; the car was totaled. I purchased the car with 93,000 miles on it. My thoughts. Although my car was in the shop frequently, I chalked it up to the age of the car. 1.Alternator replaced. 2.Hose replaced leading from gas filler cap to the gas tank. 3.Fan Belts replaced. 4.Tires replaced. 5.Wire replaced under hood leading to starter. 6.A/C duct cleaned twice due to bad smell. 7.Stick shift knob replaced. 8.Electric motors to both rear windows replaced. $300.0 9.Valve cover gasket replaced along with other components $533.00 10.Engine service light was always on; mechanics couldn't fix it
1999 kia sportage
mike6801,09/20/2014
I just had to post this to you people who are unfortunate enough to own a 99" kia you more than likely having problems. If your car is loosing power giving different codes one thing that really should be replaced is the throttle position sensor it for some odd reason this was never a code after replacing aic,coils,plugs,batteries, and fuel pump with no changes and then by accident I bumped the tps and voila the kia is a new car to drive. Good luck
Never own a KIA EVER EVER EVER
gin9,03/25/2013
My 1999 Kia Sportage hasn't been anything except a total hassle since I bought it used 2 years ago. In the 2 years Ive owned the vehicle Ive had in out of the shop maybe 6 months the whole time. I just had a total overhaul done on it. They rebuilt the engine a new heater core break work YOU NAME IT and it has been done. The mechanic calls me today and tell me that its STILL sputtering and if its to the fuel pump then I am back to square one with this worthless vehicle. Ive put 5 grand into this car hoping everytime I WILL B REPAIRED and its yet to run correctly. I don't know when I will get it back on the roads if EVER.
Owner of a GREAT Sportage!
krystih1976,07/25/2012
Purchased my 99 Sportage used in 2005 with 83k miles. Over the past 7+ years of ownership, I can honestly say this - most reliable car I have EVER owned! Only had a few maintenance issues (timing belt @ 125k miles plus gaskets, wires, belts and tires) Today I have 220k miles and still going strong. I will not get rid of it, absolutely a good car/suv and will definitely buy another KIA!
See all 48 reviews of the 1999 Kia Sportage
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 21 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
130 hp @ 5500 rpm
See all Used 1999 Kia Sportage features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0

More about the 1999 Kia Sportage

