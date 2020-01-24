Used 2016 Volkswagen Touareg for Sale Near Me

289 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Touareg Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 289 listings
  • 2016 Volkswagen Touareg VR6 Executive in Dark Blue
    used

    2016 Volkswagen Touareg VR6 Executive

    41,053 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $25,990

    $2,453 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Volkswagen Touareg VR6 Lux in Black
    used

    2016 Volkswagen Touareg VR6 Lux

    29,522 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $26,600

    $2,004 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Volkswagen Touareg VR6 Sport w/Technology in Black
    used

    2016 Volkswagen Touareg VR6 Sport w/Technology

    59,377 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $19,850

    $1,561 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Volkswagen Touareg TDI Lux in Black
    used

    2016 Volkswagen Touareg TDI Lux

    33,751 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $32,276

    Details
  • 2016 Volkswagen Touareg VR6 Lux in Dark Brown
    used

    2016 Volkswagen Touareg VR6 Lux

    38,901 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $24,981

    $2,138 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Volkswagen Touareg TDI Lux in Black
    used

    2016 Volkswagen Touareg TDI Lux

    51,958 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $29,992

    $2,817 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Volkswagen Touareg VR6 Executive in White
    used

    2016 Volkswagen Touareg VR6 Executive

    34,050 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $28,950

    $497 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Volkswagen Touareg VR6 Lux in White
    certified

    2016 Volkswagen Touareg VR6 Lux

    33,081 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $28,248

    $1,806 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Volkswagen Touareg VR6 Lux in Black
    certified

    2016 Volkswagen Touareg VR6 Lux

    45,533 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $26,986

    $1,028 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Volkswagen Touareg TDI Lux in Silver
    used

    2016 Volkswagen Touareg TDI Lux

    35,059 miles
    No accidents, Personal Use

    $34,900

    $509 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Volkswagen Touareg VR6 Sport w/Technology in Black
    certified

    2016 Volkswagen Touareg VR6 Sport w/Technology

    48,861 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $23,888

    $1,340 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Volkswagen Touareg VR6 Lux in White
    certified

    2016 Volkswagen Touareg VR6 Lux

    59,778 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $24,999

    $1,380 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Volkswagen Touareg VR6 Executive in White
    used

    2016 Volkswagen Touareg VR6 Executive

    58,482 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $25,750

    Details
  • 2016 Volkswagen Touareg VR6 Sport w/Technology in White
    used

    2016 Volkswagen Touareg VR6 Sport w/Technology

    90,799 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $19,800

    Details
  • 2016 Volkswagen Touareg TDI Lux in Black
    used

    2016 Volkswagen Touareg TDI Lux

    15,011 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $38,000

    Details
  • 2016 Volkswagen Touareg TDI Lux in Silver
    used

    2016 Volkswagen Touareg TDI Lux

    12,014 miles
    Lemon history, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $42,000

    Details
  • 2016 Volkswagen Touareg TDI Lux in Dark Brown
    used

    2016 Volkswagen Touareg TDI Lux

    78,088 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $26,385

    $855 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Volkswagen Touareg VR6 Lux in Black
    used

    2016 Volkswagen Touareg VR6 Lux

    38,457 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $27,000

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Volkswagen Touareg searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 289 listings
  1. Home
  2. Volkswagen
  3. Volkswagen Touareg
  4. Used 2016 Volkswagen Touareg

Consumer Reviews for the Volkswagen Touareg

Read recent reviews for the Volkswagen Touareg
Overall Consumer Rating
4.429 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 29 reviews
  • 5
    (69%)
  • 4
    (21%)
  • 1
    (10%)
Best Kept Secret in the SUV Universe -
George,06/10/2017
TDI Lux 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
Driving the amazing VW Touareg TDI is like no other driving experience I've ever had. Prior to the Touareg, I drove Audi A6 bi-turbo and A4 for nearly 11 years. Eventually, I decided that I wanted something that would allow me to enjoy the sporty ride of the Audi's, but give me capable off-roadability. Well, I found this in spades with the VW Touareg. (Confession: I was so absorbed in the Audi universe, the Touareg was completely off my radar.) When I decided to acquire an off-road capable SUV, I looked at all the usual suspects, but after driving Audi sport sedans for so long, nothing in the SUV market really grabbed me. I did test drive the gorgeous Audi Q5, but found it too cramped inside. I test drove the Q7 and although it was plenty spacious and a beautiful vehicle, it was just much more vehicle than I needed and didn't smack of the off-road prowess I was seeking. At one point in my search for my next ride, I saw an Ad for a VW Touareg TDI turbo diesel. Hmmmmm . . . I thought to myself - wondering what this is about? So off to the VW dealer for a test drive. My first impression was extremely positive as I checked out the exterior lines and the interior accoutrements. So, pulling out of the dealer's lot and onto the highway, I'm pushed back into my very comfy seat as the turbo diesel with it 407 lb. feet of torque accelerates like my Audi A6 and instantly, I can sense a creation of huge smile sneaking-up on my face combined with thoughts of 'WTF', this thing is amazing! The ride was incredibly quiet, smooth and planted. The torky TDI provides instant power delivery to the wheels with absolutely no hesitation or lag. The test drive route the sales person guided me through consisted of stop-and-go traffic, open highway and a section of twisty county road. All I could think about is how slot-car like planted, precise and fun to drive the Touareg was. Serious Wow factor to be found here (Akin to a huge Audi A6). Later that day, I went on YouTube and reviewed the numerous videos of the Touareg performing off-road and I was sold! I now have 62,000 miles on my Touareg TDI Lux trim and I plan on driving it until the wheels fall off. It's just that good! As for problems, I've replace 2 light bulbs and had a problem that had nothing to do with the vehicle, but everything to do with the outdated urea the dealer sold me. But problem was fixed and that has been the extent of the issues.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Volkswagen
Touareg
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Volkswagen Touareg info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings