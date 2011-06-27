Used 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee Consumer Reviews

Compares nicely to more expensive competition Randy G. , 06/08/2016 Summit 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A) 48 of 50 people found this review helpful I did a lot of research and reviewed Mercedes, BMW, Volvo, Land Rover and Lexus online before narrowing things down to the Mercedes GLC and Jeep Grand Cherokee Summit due to number of factors including price, proximity to dealer, reviews, etc. My estimated budget was $50k. I test drove both cars and gave them both high marks. However, Jeep blew me away. It is a solid, quiet, well put together car with fit and finish as good as the Germans. While the Merc may have a slight edge on technology, ease of use goes to the Jeep. It is intuitive and requires little training to understand where all the controls are located. The Jeep is also a larger, more capable SUV than the Merc GLC which gives more flexibility. Value-wise, the Grand Cherokee Summit was several thousand less than the comparably equipped GLC and the dealer was willing to give me quite a bit more in trade than the Mercedes dealer. After a few weeks of owning the Jeep, I continue to be a happy owner. The car runs great and the 6 cylinder engine provides even more power and response than my previous Lincoln MKX 8 cylinder while getting around 22 mpg combined. I am also greatly enjoying the Harmon Kardon sound system that comes in the Summit version. One of the best factory installed car stereos I've heard. Update 6/9/17 - Still enjoying the Jeep very much. I have about 15k miles on it now and car has mostly been solid with one exception. Last fall and winter when the weather turned cold, my check engine light came on and my remote starter would not operate. Since that indicator light is multi-function, it was important to bring in the vehicle asap as I didn't want to void my warranty if it was something serious. It turned out that the problem occurred with several other Grand Cherokees that the dealer had sold as well and they were having difficulty diagnosing it. The diagnostics indicated a problem with a cam shaft timing sensor. They replaced a solenoid and reset the engine check light but the problem reoccurred several weeks later when the weather got cold again. Eventually after a couple of trips to the dealer they worked with Chrysler and after several more weeks, Chrysler was able to solve the problem. It took three, time consuming trips to the dealer to finally sort it out which was frustrating. However, the dealer was good about providing loaners and treated me well and eventually were able to fix the car. The problem did not reoccur for the rest of the winter. I remain quite happy with the vehicle. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

All Time Favorite Mid-Size SUV Anon , 05/21/2016 Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) 24 of 25 people found this review helpful The best mid-size SUV hands down. I've put a lot of miles on a 2014 Grand Cherokee and the 2016 is much improved. The power steering doesn't make that whirring noise (yet!), the shifter is SO much better than the previous electronic version, it's buttery smooth now. My only criticisms of the Grand Cherokee so far: The auto start/stop is not for everyone, there should be a way to disable it by default and not have to press the button on each start up. It's actually kind of safety hazard, I find myself making more rolling "California" stops so that I can avoid it from turning the engine off. No Apple CarPlay support, would love to see this supported on all Uconnect versions. They got rid of the dual exhaust, not a big deal but might be for some. They moved the backseat hand handles from the top roof to the front sides, not sure this was a great move seeing as the Grand Cherokee is more of a luxury SUV than off-road where you might need the forward handles. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

High Altitude *Eco Diesel* Homer , 02/06/2017 High Altitude 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) 13 of 13 people found this review helpful Been looking at this car since 2014 model and pulled the trigger on the 2016 because of replaced shifter and fixed bugs from previous model years. Fit and finish is fantastic so far. Chrysler took the Mercedes refinement and stuck it into JGC interior. Very nice. Seats are very comfortable (keeping an eye on Leather durability). Uconnect is intuitive. Italian EcoDiesel gets great highway mileage and tows like a champ . Astonishing actually. Pulls my 5500lb boat like its not even there. 8 speedTransmission (german I believe) works well. My only trepidation is all the electronics/computer components-- which is true for most cars these days. The Advanced Technology Group is very slick. I also like the fact that it can be turned off. Regardlesss, for the price I paid -- this Diesel is hard to beat. Pay no attention to the EPA accusations about the 3.0 Eco Diesel. Compared to my old Duramax-- the JGC emissions are non existent. IMHO My guess is FCA will be exonerated from EPA shakedown. The only Vehicle that could top this (for the money) would be a Diesel version of the Durango (which shares most components and has a third row)...... Stay tuned , I will update in 6 months. 2/1 /2019 Update : Mileage 25,652 I have yet to reset my mpg and I am averaging 26mpg. That is with towing a boat ocasionally and using the remote start( in winter mostly). Pretty darn good. Leather seats are holding up pretty well. The good and bad. Bad: The remote start did not work under 20dgrs and it took two trips to CJDR dealer to figure out it was a voltage problem and basically just a bad AGM battery. Passenger side rear seat heater crapped out. Fixed under warranty. Exterior Roof rails (which dont seem to have any purpose) cracked at front ends. Replaced under warranty. The OEM Tires (Bridgestone Ecopias) were good for the first year but were absolutely terrible in the snow this year. Replaced them with Continental Terrain/ Contacts A/T -- wow-- huge difference ! Better in every category including towing ride. Continentals are a tad more aggressive but no noticeable tire noise difference from OEM. Good: This JGC is a joy to drive....particularly on longer drives. We load this truck with kids,dogs ,paddleboards (roof rack) and sometimes tow a boat (6000lbs). The JGC takes it all in stride. The fit and finish are holding up nicely. The adjustable hydraulic suspension is a huge plus for easy in and out and automatic load leveling for towing. My wife loves both the Uconnect touch screen (very intuitive) and the fact that there are manual buttons and dials as well. Also the BSM, adjustable cruise control and safety sensors have saved us many times. The highway mpg registers 30+ at times. Crazy. So far the JGC is still the Goldilocks vehicle for our family. I still do recommend it (Diesel) -- particularly if you tow toys from time to time. Update 2/10/ 2020 : Lots to unpack since last update above. Contrary to my prediction above -FCM did settle with EPA On Diesel admissions . Good news / Bad news. Bad News first: The settlement includes a download update , extended warranty and $3000 to owner from FCA. Did the update and eventually received payout from FCA. The Download was not supposed to affect performance- - It absolutely reduced mpg and performance. The gas pedal ( Turbo lag ) was borderline dangerous. Not good. Good news: After researching JGC Diesel blogs I did the following. I purchased the “Green Diesel JGC Hot tune” for $700 and installed. Now the JGC performs better than It ever has. No turbo lag whatsoever and mpg is closer to 30mpg now. I’m still ahead about $2200. Other than the FCA gymnastics- - the Eco Diesel is still great. Highly recommend the 2016. Continental Tires are still great. 8/30/20 Update: 47892 mileage. Good News/ Bad News... Bad news: While loaded up and towing a boat- the check engine light came on. The dash read ," Service within 200 miles...". Took into nearest dealer and found I needed to replace the def Injector. Luckily under extended warranty. I asked mechanic to look around underneath for rattle near engine. Fortunately he noticed that a nut had come off exhaust manifold and had melted part of my engine harness. All replaced under warranty.... but a bit unnerving. At this point I would suggest anyone buying a Jeep product to buy the extended warranty or buy used with certified pre owned warranty ( I did same years ago on 1987 Grand Wagoneer Woody wagon). After this last episode - The warranty has paid off huge. Other than that-- still good on the Jeep. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Complete loss of power. Nice when it runs. Bob B , 07/01/2016 Laredo 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) 52 of 58 people found this review helpful Sitting on the side of the highway just an hour ago with no power and I haven't even received my payment book yet:( I really want to like this car, but sitting dangerously close to speeding traffic in the sweltering summer heat is really dulling my enthusiasm. When it runs, life is good. Life is hell when it doesn't. On Edit: After two weeks at the dealership, the problem could not be found. The dealer gave us another new Grand Cherokee with the same options. Chrysler gave us an extended warranty on the replacement car. We are happy with the new Jeep. The old one is still out there and the problem was never diagnosed. The dealer is using it as his daily driver and being diligent in witnessing the problem first hand. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse