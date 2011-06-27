Estimated values
2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,255
|$22,035
|$23,826
|Clean
|$19,696
|$21,415
|$23,142
|Average
|$18,578
|$20,176
|$21,775
|Rough
|$17,460
|$18,938
|$20,407
Estimated values
2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee 75th Anniversary 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,590
|$20,559
|$22,541
|Clean
|$18,077
|$19,981
|$21,894
|Average
|$17,050
|$18,825
|$20,600
|Rough
|$16,024
|$17,670
|$19,306
Estimated values
2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee High Altitude 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,705
|$29,611
|$31,532
|Clean
|$26,940
|$28,779
|$30,627
|Average
|$25,411
|$27,114
|$28,817
|Rough
|$23,882
|$25,449
|$27,007
Estimated values
2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,689
|$23,447
|$25,218
|Clean
|$21,090
|$22,788
|$24,494
|Average
|$19,893
|$21,470
|$23,047
|Rough
|$18,696
|$20,152
|$21,599
Estimated values
2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,589
|$20,342
|$22,107
|Clean
|$18,076
|$19,770
|$21,473
|Average
|$17,050
|$18,627
|$20,204
|Rough
|$16,024
|$17,483
|$18,935
Estimated values
2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee Overland 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,827
|$25,655
|$27,498
|Clean
|$23,169
|$24,934
|$26,709
|Average
|$21,854
|$23,492
|$25,131
|Rough
|$20,539
|$22,049
|$23,552
Estimated values
2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited 75th Anniversary 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,423
|$25,167
|$26,925
|Clean
|$22,777
|$24,459
|$26,152
|Average
|$21,484
|$23,044
|$24,607
|Rough
|$20,191
|$21,630
|$23,061
Estimated values
2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee Summit 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,995
|$29,679
|$31,378
|Clean
|$27,223
|$28,844
|$30,477
|Average
|$25,677
|$27,176
|$28,676
|Rough
|$24,132
|$25,508
|$26,875
Estimated values
2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee 75th Anniversary 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,033
|$22,844
|$24,669
|Clean
|$20,453
|$22,202
|$23,961
|Average
|$19,292
|$20,918
|$22,545
|Rough
|$18,131
|$19,633
|$21,129
Estimated values
2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee Summit 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,770
|$27,884
|$30,014
|Clean
|$25,059
|$27,101
|$29,153
|Average
|$23,636
|$25,533
|$27,430
|Rough
|$22,214
|$23,965
|$25,707
Estimated values
2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,983
|$18,784
|$20,596
|Clean
|$16,515
|$18,256
|$20,005
|Average
|$15,577
|$17,200
|$18,823
|Rough
|$14,640
|$16,144
|$17,641
Estimated values
2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee Overland 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,669
|$27,443
|$29,231
|Clean
|$24,961
|$26,671
|$28,392
|Average
|$23,544
|$25,128
|$26,714
|Rough
|$22,127
|$23,586
|$25,036
Estimated values
2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited 75th Anniversary 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,975
|$23,523
|$25,082
|Clean
|$21,369
|$22,862
|$24,362
|Average
|$20,156
|$21,539
|$22,923
|Rough
|$18,943
|$20,217
|$21,483
Estimated values
2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee High Altitude 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,384
|$26,229
|$28,087
|Clean
|$23,711
|$25,492
|$27,281
|Average
|$22,365
|$24,017
|$25,669
|Rough
|$21,019
|$22,543
|$24,057