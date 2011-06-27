  1. Home
2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,255$22,035$23,826
Clean$19,696$21,415$23,142
Average$18,578$20,176$21,775
Rough$17,460$18,938$20,407
Sell my 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee with Edmunds
Estimated values
2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee 75th Anniversary 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,590$20,559$22,541
Clean$18,077$19,981$21,894
Average$17,050$18,825$20,600
Rough$16,024$17,670$19,306
Sell my 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee with Edmunds
Estimated values
2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee High Altitude 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,705$29,611$31,532
Clean$26,940$28,779$30,627
Average$25,411$27,114$28,817
Rough$23,882$25,449$27,007
Sell my 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee with Edmunds
Estimated values
2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,689$23,447$25,218
Clean$21,090$22,788$24,494
Average$19,893$21,470$23,047
Rough$18,696$20,152$21,599
Sell my 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee with Edmunds
Estimated values
2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,589$20,342$22,107
Clean$18,076$19,770$21,473
Average$17,050$18,627$20,204
Rough$16,024$17,483$18,935
Sell my 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee with Edmunds
Estimated values
2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee Overland 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,827$25,655$27,498
Clean$23,169$24,934$26,709
Average$21,854$23,492$25,131
Rough$20,539$22,049$23,552
Sell my 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee with Edmunds
Estimated values
2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited 75th Anniversary 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,423$25,167$26,925
Clean$22,777$24,459$26,152
Average$21,484$23,044$24,607
Rough$20,191$21,630$23,061
Sell my 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee with Edmunds
Estimated values
2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee Summit 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,995$29,679$31,378
Clean$27,223$28,844$30,477
Average$25,677$27,176$28,676
Rough$24,132$25,508$26,875
Sell my 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee with Edmunds
Estimated values
2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee 75th Anniversary 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,033$22,844$24,669
Clean$20,453$22,202$23,961
Average$19,292$20,918$22,545
Rough$18,131$19,633$21,129
Sell my 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee with Edmunds
Estimated values
2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee Summit 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,770$27,884$30,014
Clean$25,059$27,101$29,153
Average$23,636$25,533$27,430
Rough$22,214$23,965$25,707
Sell my 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee with Edmunds
Estimated values
2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,983$18,784$20,596
Clean$16,515$18,256$20,005
Average$15,577$17,200$18,823
Rough$14,640$16,144$17,641
Sell my 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee with Edmunds
Estimated values
2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee Overland 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,669$27,443$29,231
Clean$24,961$26,671$28,392
Average$23,544$25,128$26,714
Rough$22,127$23,586$25,036
Sell my 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee with Edmunds
Estimated values
2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited 75th Anniversary 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,975$23,523$25,082
Clean$21,369$22,862$24,362
Average$20,156$21,539$22,923
Rough$18,943$20,217$21,483
Sell my 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee with Edmunds
Estimated values
2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee High Altitude 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,384$26,229$28,087
Clean$23,711$25,492$27,281
Average$22,365$24,017$25,669
Rough$21,019$22,543$24,057
Sell my 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee with Edmunds

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $16,515 for one in "Clean" condition and about $18,256 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Jeep Grand Cherokee is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $16,515 for one in "Clean" condition and about $18,256 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $16,515 for one in "Clean" condition and about $18,256 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee ranges from $14,640 to $20,596, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.