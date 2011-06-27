  1. Home
Used 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo Features & Specs

More about the 2016 Grand Cherokee
Overview
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG22
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)467.4/639.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity24.6 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Torque260 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
Base engine size3.6 l
Horsepower290 hp @ 6400 rpm
Turning circle37.1 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
emergency braking preparationyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
MOPAR Chrome Edition Groupyes
Security and Convenience Groupyes
Trailer Tow Group IVyes
Quick Order Package 23Ayes
MOPAR Exterior Appearance Groupyes
18" Wheel And 8.4" Radio Groupyes
Quick Order Package 23Eyes
In-Car Entertainment
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Single Disc Remote CD Playeryes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room39.9 in.
bucket front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room58.7 in.
Front leg room40.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room57.0 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.2 in.
Rear hip Room56.2 in.
Rear leg room38.6 in.
Rear shoulder room58.0 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Power Sunroofyes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity68.3 cu.ft.
Curb weight4545 lbs.
Gross weight6500 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place36.3 cu.ft.
Angle of approach26.2 degrees
Maximum payload1180 lbs.
Angle of departure24.0 degrees
Length189.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity6200 lbs.
Ground clearance8.6 in.
Height69.3 in.
EPA interior volume140.5 cu.ft.
Wheel base114.8 in.
Width76.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • True Blue Pearl Coat
  • Light Brownstone Pearl Coat
  • Recon Green Clear Coat
  • Velvet Red Pearl Coat
  • Granite Crystal Metallic Clear Coat
  • Maximum Steel Metallic Clear Coat
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl Coat
  • Bright White Clear Coat
  • Billet Silver Metallic Clear Coat
Interior Colors
  • Black/Light Frost Beige, cloth
  • Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
P245/70R17 tiresyes
17 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All terrain tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
