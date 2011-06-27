Used 2009 Jeep Grand Cherokee Consumer Reviews

I absoltuely love my JGC fingaz , 08/22/2014 Laredo 4dr SUV 4WD (3.7L 6cyl 5A) 36 of 36 people found this review helpful I bought a used 2009 Jeep Grand Cherokee 2.5 years ago and I couldn't be happier with my purchase. It is a very comfortable vehicle, drives great... with the upgraded interior (leather, navi) a rather luxurious, smooth riding truck. Its VERY reliable, too. Currently I am at 75,000mi and other than normal maintenance (change the oil every 3,000 miles), I haven't had any problems what-so-ever. Edit: Now up to 120,000 miles and the Jeep is running stronger than ever. Hoping to keep it around for another 120,000 miles. Best car I've ever owned!!! Edit: Now at 150,000 and things are starting to go. Needed to replace the fuel injectors and the starter. Still running strong and still love the Jeep! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Very poor reliability morzh , 06/29/2015 Laredo 4dr SUV 4WD (3.7L 6cyl 5A) 16 of 17 people found this review helpful Well, I have been a Jeep fan for a long time. Owned a Cherokee before, was a decent car. I knew the reliability reputation full well and bought this GC against my better judgement. Let's say, I have paid. Right after 4 years of very mild driving and not even 40K on odometer things started happening. The speed sensor. $1000. The starter. $800. A pressure sensor leaking air. $90. Today - another pressure sensor leaking air (the car will be 6 years old this August). $150. A $150 tire flat fix. No more Chrysler products for me. Update: three pressure sensors leaked with two of them having been replaced before. Two weeks ago I was about to add some air and when unscrewing the cap, the whole threaded part of the barrel broke off so I could not even inflate the tire and was driving with it underinflated untill the weekend when I replaced all 4 at Midas at half price of what the dealer charges. Oh... did I mention the A/C compressor went in the beginning of September of the same year I wrote the initial review? After 6 years and 1 month? Like I sad before....No. More. Chrysler. Period. Update 12/2017 : 4 months after the last review, the driver's side window electric lift mechanism is gone: the cable got all chewed up, first making grinding noises and eventually barely moving, even refusing to close. Five month after it started, the mechanism was replaced as the block, $610 installed. Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Report Abuse

Jeep grand repairs D Easley , 10/16/2015 Laredo 4dr SUV 4WD (3.7L 6cyl 5A) 17 of 19 people found this review helpful Bought mine from one owner used. Had just over 100000. Since January 2015-Oct 2015 have replaced the clock speed sensor, the starter, wheel bearing, now the transmission is starting to slip. Chrysler jacked up the jeep name. Used to be a dependable vehicle. Stay far away from this vehicle. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

disappointed on my2009 jeep oliva1 , 08/19/2011 11 of 12 people found this review helpful I bought a new 2009 Gand Cher. Laredo and have problems with it starting at about 6,000 miles. When I acclerate going into the highway it does nothing and than all of sudden it shoots out. It does not happen all the time, but it is dangerous when you have only a certain amount of time to acclerate before a car comes up on you behind. I have complained to the dealership for over a year and half and all they have told me is they cann't find anything wrong (the computer does not regester it). I have almost had 3 accidents because of this and yesterday I had to go the side of the road in order for a truck not to plow into my rear end as we were getting on the interstate. It is at the dealer Report Abuse