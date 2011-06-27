  1. Home
2003 Hyundai Elantra Review

  • Solidly built, powerful engine for its class, plenty of standard features, ultralow price tag.
  • Poor offset crash test score, ABS available only as a package option.
Edmunds' Expert Review

An undeniable bargain at first glance, the Elantra is a well-rounded economy car. If it turns out to be as reliable as Hyundai's warranty suggests, there will be few reasons to spend more on its Japanese competitors.

2003 Highlights

Hyundai has added a GT sedan to the lineup. It has the same price and equipment as the GT hatchback, save for a rear wiper, and it gets a body-color rear spoiler. The hatchback will wear a black rear lip spoiler, and both GTs will come with floor mats. Meanwhile, the value-packed GLS sedan remains unchanged, except ABS will be slightly more affordable, as it has been added to the Accessory Group 3 options package, which costs $925. Finally, Hyundai announced that it had misstated the horsepower ratings for all of the models in its lineup -- the Elantra is now rated at 135 hp, rather than 140, though the engine itself is unchanged.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2003 Hyundai Elantra.

5(72%)
4(23%)
3(4%)
2(1%)
1(0%)
4.6
377 reviews
377 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Basic commute
Kalyan C Jagarlamudi,10/25/2010
The car is a reliable, spacious and economical mode of transport. It is no looker and the interiors are dull and grey. Build quality is at par with industry average but surprisingly the car does not feel tinny. The 4 cylinder is very smooth but gets buzzy at high revs and power delivery is linear as expected from a compact sedan with economy in mind. The ride is neither too harsh nor too plush. It is somewhere in between. Handling is abysmal in tight turns though the steering is well weighted. Fuel economy is good. All electricals work seamlessly. It is very reliable and starts at the first crank every time. Cheap to own and run as well. Overall a perfect car on a shoe-string budget!
Owned 4.5 years
pencemen,08/09/2014
I purchased my blue 2003 Elantra GT hatchback with 65,000 miles, and it now has 135,000 miles. The leather seats and sunroof give you amenities not seen in cheaper vehicles like this one. Hyundai parts are easy to find, and repairs are cheap. I bought this car just before I went to college to use while in school. I replaced the audio unit with an updated one, so I could play pandora and hook in my maps. It comfortably seats 4, but fits 5 people. The size of the trunk is nice and not typically seen in hatchbacks. I've replaced a section of the exhaust pipe for $200, valve cover gasket $25, brake caliper assembly $110. I can foresee that I will have to replace the timing belt and struts soon.
Great car
Kevin,11/30/2010
My wife bought this car used in 2006 after her 1999 Elantra was totaled. It had about 35,000 miles on it and we put another 85,000 on it. I put new brake pads on it one time, new plugs twice, changed the oil every 3 to 5000 miles, and we went through 1 and a half sets of tires. This car was super reliable and I would still be driving it at 120,000 miles if it had not been totaled recently. I have no doubt that this car would have made it to 200,000 or more miles. Was hit twice at high speed on a rainy day on HWY 210 and I walked away with no major injuries.
Great MPG/Great Bang for the Buck
rkovach51,12/18/2010
Love it.I bought my 2003 Elantra 5-speed manual w/35,000 miles in March 2003 from the dealership; have 7000 more miles on it. (Hyundai is THE benchmark for customer service in this market!!!). I get 31+ mpg city/hwy and 33+ mpg on freeway travel from Chicago to Northern Ohio at 75+ mph. Great car! Room enough for the single person or small family; great handling; heater brings up good heat in cold weather within 1/2 mile or so; front SIDE airbags. A little noisy in the manual 5-speed. Runs remarkably smooth on mid-priced tires (Barum Tires). Caution: It does take a crowbar and body builder to yank the tire off the wheel! I would buy a new (and now larger) Elantra in a heartbeat. Enjoy.
See all 377 reviews of the 2003 Hyundai Elantra
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
22 city / 30 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
135 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2003 Hyundai Elantra features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Poor
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Poor
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Poor

Used 2003 Hyundai Elantra Overview

The Used 2003 Hyundai Elantra is offered in the following submodels: Elantra Hatchback, Elantra Sedan. Available styles include GLS 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 4A), GT 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 4A), GLS 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M), GT 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 4A), GT 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5M), and GT 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 2003 Hyundai Elantra?

Price comparisons for Used 2003 Hyundai Elantra trim styles:

  • The Used 2003 Hyundai Elantra GLS is priced between $5,494 and$5,494 with odometer readings between 37126 and37126 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2003 Hyundai Elantras are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2003 Hyundai Elantra for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2003 Elantras listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $5,494 and mileage as low as 37126 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2003 Hyundai Elantra.

Can't find a used 2003 Hyundai Elantras you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Hyundai Elantra for sale - 10 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $12,970.

Find a used Hyundai for sale - 1 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $20,016.

Find a used certified pre-owned Hyundai Elantra for sale - 8 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $18,899.

Find a used certified pre-owned Hyundai for sale - 3 great deals out of 5 listings starting at $22,492.

