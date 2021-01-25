What is the Elantra?

The 2022 Hyundai Elantra is a small sedan that was just redesigned last year. The sleek and modern styling is a standout in the class, and even at its affordable price, it comes with an impressive list of standard features. Those features include a complete suite of advanced safety features and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

With its redesign in 2021, the Elantra shot toward the top of the small sedan class, bolstered by its undeniable value, spacious interior and efficient engines. A rather anemic base engine (a 147-horsepower four-cylinder) and an overabundance of hard plastic inside kept it from claiming the top spot. It's currently placed in a very respectable third, just behind the Kia Forte and the top-ranked Honda Civic.

Happily, you are not locked into the standard engine. You can step up to the N Line model with a 201-hp turbocharged 1.6-liter engine or even a hybrid electric variant. The big news for 2022 is the addition of the Elantra N, a high-performance model with a 276-hp turbocharged 2.0-liter engine. No matter which powertrain you go with, you'll have the assurance that comes with a 10-year/100,000-mile warranty.