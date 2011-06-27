1993 Hyundai Elantra Review
Other years
List Price Estimate
$744 - $1,757
Edmunds' Expert Review
1993 Highlights
Base model gets a black grille, while GLS features a body-color piece. GLS also gets new wheel covers and steering wheel. All automatic models and the five-speed GLS get a new 1.8-liter engine good for 124 horsepower.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1993 Hyundai Elantra.
Most helpful consumer reviews
piotr borycki,04/18/2002
great car for it's price. it has lots of errors in design - however they affect only esthetics. the only mechanical feature is really bad is suspension. you feel avere turn and curve. but if you don't treat it as a sport car it's still accetable - just driving it is less comfortable and threathen passenger. engine is very good - for this light vehicle 124hp is completely enough to give you satisfactory acceleration even at 80- 90mph - which makes passing pretty safe operation
amychen,05/05/2002
Best car I've ever owned--never needed any repairs beyond what is expected. I drove it about 1000 miles a week for more than two years, with no problems.
Scottimus,10/01/2002
This was one of the BEST cars I have ever owned! It was VERY reliable and a VERY quick little car. I drove this thing hard and it never quit. If I ever was in the market for another small car, I would definitely look into buying another one of these.
kristinkm,12/04/2002
My friends had me talked into the Accent, I drove it, I hated it. They had the Elantra on the lot, I gave it a spin, and I loved it! I was looking for a manual transmission 4 door sedan, and this one had it all. It's been a good, reliable car, and really good mileage for its time (I've never gotten less than 25mpg, even with city and stop-and-go freeway driving with air conditioning). I'll be going up a class on my next car (next <2yrs), but I have NO regrets on my Elantra.
Features & Specs
MPG
19 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
113 hp @ 6000 rpm
124 hp @ 6000 rpm
