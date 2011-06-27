  1. Home
  2. Hyundai
  3. Hyundai Elantra
  4. Used 1993 Hyundai Elantra
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(8)
Appraise this car

1993 Hyundai Elantra Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
Hyundai Elantra for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$744 - $1,757
Used Elantra for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

1993 Highlights

Base model gets a black grille, while GLS features a body-color piece. GLS also gets new wheel covers and steering wheel. All automatic models and the five-speed GLS get a new 1.8-liter engine good for 124 horsepower.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1993 Hyundai Elantra.

5(87%)
4(13%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.9
8 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 8 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

very good car for its price
piotr borycki,04/18/2002
great car for it's price. it has lots of errors in design - however they affect only esthetics. the only mechanical feature is really bad is suspension. you feel avere turn and curve. but if you don't treat it as a sport car it's still accetable - just driving it is less comfortable and threathen passenger. engine is very good - for this light vehicle 124hp is completely enough to give you satisfactory acceleration even at 80- 90mph - which makes passing pretty safe operation
reliable!
amychen,05/05/2002
Best car I've ever owned--never needed any repairs beyond what is expected. I drove it about 1000 miles a week for more than two years, with no problems.
A damn good little car!
Scottimus,10/01/2002
This was one of the BEST cars I have ever owned! It was VERY reliable and a VERY quick little car. I drove this thing hard and it never quit. If I ever was in the market for another small car, I would definitely look into buying another one of these.
I love it!
kristinkm,12/04/2002
My friends had me talked into the Accent, I drove it, I hated it. They had the Elantra on the lot, I gave it a spin, and I loved it! I was looking for a manual transmission 4 door sedan, and this one had it all. It's been a good, reliable car, and really good mileage for its time (I've never gotten less than 25mpg, even with city and stop-and-go freeway driving with air conditioning). I'll be going up a class on my next car (next <2yrs), but I have NO regrets on my Elantra.
See all 8 reviews of the 1993 Hyundai Elantra
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
113 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
19 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
124 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 1993 Hyundai Elantra features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver1 / 5
    Passenger2 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 1993 Hyundai Elantra

Used 1993 Hyundai Elantra Overview

The Used 1993 Hyundai Elantra is offered in the following submodels: Elantra Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan, and GLS 4dr Sedan.

What's a good price on a Used 1993 Hyundai Elantra?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1993 Hyundai Elantras are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1993 Hyundai Elantra for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1993 Hyundai Elantra.

Can't find a used 1993 Hyundai Elantras you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Hyundai Elantra for sale - 12 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $22,916.

Find a used Hyundai for sale - 11 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $14,312.

Find a used certified pre-owned Hyundai Elantra for sale - 9 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $7,951.

Find a used certified pre-owned Hyundai for sale - 4 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $25,290.

Should I lease or buy a 1993 Hyundai Elantra?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Hyundai lease specials
Check out Hyundai Elantra lease specials

Related Used 1993 Hyundai Elantra info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles