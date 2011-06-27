  1. Home
2017 Hyundai Elantra Review

Pros & Cons

  • Quiet, comfortable cabin, especially at highway speeds
  • Lots of available technology and safety features
  • Classy and thoughtfully laid-out interior design
  • Underwhelming performance from base engine
  • Dual-clutch transmission feels clunky during slow-speed acceleration
  • More steering effort required than in most cars in this class
Which Elantra does Edmunds recommend?

Though the entry-level Elantra SE doesn't have an abundance of standard equipment, if you add the Popular Equipment package you'll get some very desirable tech upgrades and you'll keep your monthly payments pretty low. That's the Elantra we'd get.

The Popular equipment package adds stuff such as Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, satellite radio and a rearview camera. And if that's not enough, you can always upgrade to the Value Edition, which includes blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, heated front seats and dual-zone automatic climate control.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

Fully redesigned for 2017, the Hyundai Elantra gets a fresh new look, three new engines and a slew of impressive tech features. The 2017 Elantra is classier looking on the outside and more refined on the inside than ever before.

For starters, ride quality has been improved, making the Elantra more livable during daily driving. The Elantra's three new engines include a new base 2.0-liter engine, a turbocharged 1.4-liter engine tuned for fuel economy, and a sporty 1.6-liter turbocharged four-cylinder designed to raise pulses. Unfortunately, with a few early tests of the Elantra, we've found acceleration to be behind that of class leaders. Somehow that doesn't feel like such a big letdown, though, thanks to qualities such as a quiet cabin and a long list of tech features. At the top trim levels you can get items such as adaptive cruise control, lane departure intervention and forward collision mitigation. But no matter how you equip it, the 2017 Hyundai Elantra is as good as it's ever been and it's a strong contender in the compact car segment.

2017 Hyundai Elantra models

The 2017 Hyundai Elantra is a four-door compact sedan offered in four main trim levels: SE, Eco, Limited and Sport.

As the base trim level, the SE is sparsely equipped, especially if you get it with the standard six-speed manual transmission. It comes with a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (147 horsepower, 132 pound-feet of torque), 15-inch steel wheels, air-conditioning, full power accessories, cloth upholstery, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a 60/40-split folding rear seatback, and a six-speaker sound system with satellite radio and a CD player.

Automatic-transmission SE models also offer a Popular Equipment package that adds a lot of desirable features. It's our recommendation for the one to buy if you're getting into an Elantra. It includes 16-inch alloy wheels, heated side mirrors, automatic headlights, cruise control, a 7-inch touchscreen (but no CD player), a rearview camera, Bluetooth connectivity, and smartphone integration with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

With the Popular Equipment package added, you can also get the SE with the Tech package. Those extras include LED daytime running lights, keyless ignition and entry, a hands-free trunk opener, blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, heated front seats and dual-zone automatic climate control.

Next up in the Elantra lineup is the SE Value Edition. It's basically an SE with all of the above included as standard. It also has a sunroof.

The most fuel-efficient model in the lineup is appropriately named the Eco. It comes with the same equipment as the Value Edition but with 15-inch alloy wheels and without the sunroof. It also adds a turbocharged 1.4-liter engine (128 hp, 156 lb-ft) paired to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

To maximize the number of creature comforts in your Elantra, there's the Limited model. It comes with everything found on the Value Edition (including the standard 2.0-liter engine), plus 17-inch alloy wheels, additional chrome body trim, adaptive xenon headlights, LED taillights, leather upholstery, a power-adjustable driver seat (with power lumbar adjustment), Hyundai's Blue Link system and a second (charge-only) USB port.

Limited models have two options packages: the Limited Tech package and the Limited Ultimate package. The Limited Tech package adds a sunroof, heated rear seats, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a bigger driver information display, an 8-inch touchscreen, voice commands, a navigation system and an eight-speaker Infinity sound system. The Limited Ultimate package (which requires the Limited Tech package) bundles adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning and mitigation, lane departure warning and intervention, automatic high beams and driver-seat memory settings.

For a more powerful and sporty version of the Elantra, there's the aptly named Sport. It is equipped similar to the Limited, but it has a turbocharged 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine (201 hp, 195 lb-ft), a six-speed manual transmission (the seven-speed dual-clutch automatic is optional), 18-inch alloy wheels, sport-tuned suspension and steering, bigger brakes, special front and rear fascias, xenon headlights, and some interior touches such as alloy pedals and a black headliner. The Sport Premium package essentially adds the same equipment as the Limited Tech package.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions, although trim levels share many aspects. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the 2017 Hyundai Elantra Eco (turbo 1.4L inline-4 | 7-speed automatic | FWD).

Driving

Your driving experience with the Elantra will largely depend on which trim level and engine you choose. The seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission is a bit clunky, but handling and braking are better than average.

Acceleration

The standard 2.0-liter engine is disappointing, with some of the slowest 0-60 mph times in the class, while the Eco has good midrange power and is a bit faster. Expect the Sport to be significantly quicker.

Braking

The SE, Value Edition and Eco come with less sophisticated rear drum brakes, but on the whole the brakes perform with consistency. The pedal feel is good, and stopping power is easy to modulate.

Steering

There's not much feel to be had through the steering wheel, but that doesn't take away from its accuracy. The modes (Normal, Eco and Sport) don't differ very much from one another, but Sport makes the Elantra's already strangely heavy steering almost comically difficult.

Comfort

The Elantra is quiet, with comfortable front seats and an above-average ride quality. The Sport model will likely be a bit rougher around the edges, but overall this is a pretty cushy compact sedan.

Seat comfort

Most trim levels come with cloth upholstery, and even without power adjustment (which is optional), the seats are accommodating and comfortable. The cloth offers enough grip to hold you in place and does not look or feel down-market.

Ride comfort

The base SE and Eco trim levels both come with tall sidewalls on their tires. These tires absorb so many of the commonly encountered road irregularities. When the road is smooth and the speeds are high, however, the Elantra could use some better body control, especially in the rear.

Noise & vibration

The Elantra is largely free of wind noise and vibration, even at elevated highway speeds. The tires, too, are quiet and keep unwanted ride harshness from the cabin.

Interior

The Elantra's interior is definitely a top selling point. It's well built, attractive and spacious. In addition, the controls are logically placed, and getting in and out is a breeze.

Ease of use

The Elantra's cabin is well laid out and easy to use. There's not much visual clutter, the buttons are all well marked, and the center screen is easy to read. The gauges are bright and simple as well, so they are easy to read at a glance.

Getting in/getting out

The door openings are sizable, so it's easy to get in and out of the Elantra for both front and rear seat passengers.

Driving position

With six-way-adjustable seating and a long-reaching telescoping steering column, the driving position can be tailored to suit a wide variety of people. It's easy to get comfortable behind the wheel with few adjustments.

Roominess

The compact Elantra makes good use of space and gives the driver and passengers plenty of room. Two passengers in the rear seat should find enough space and good visibility, but adding a third might cause some discomfort.

Visibility

The low hood and thin windshield pillars give you good forward visibility, and the side windows are big enough to easily check your blind spot. The slightly high trunk line is a bit tough to see over, but the rearview camera alleviates that problem when parking.

Quality

Fit and finish in the Elantra is on par with the class leaders. Material quality is generally good, even though you'll find some hard plastics here and there. Even the base cloth seats do not feel or look cheap, and the various buttons and knobs work smoothly.

Utility

A large trunk, plenty of small item storage in the cabin, and decent room in the back for child safety seats make the Elantra very utilitarian. Competitors, however, offer hatchback configurations that offer more space.

Small-item storage

There's no shortage of door storage, cupholders or other compartments in the Elantra. Just below the center console is a concealable compartment to plug in and hide your phone or sunglasses.

Cargo space

Access to the trunk is good, the liftover height is low and the 14.4 cubic feet of storage is near the top of its class. Split-and-folding rear seats give you added flexibility, though you won't be hauling anything too large because of the sedan body style.

Child safety seat accommodation

Good access to the rear seats, along with good rear seat legroom, makes for easy installation.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2017 Hyundai Elantra.

5(65%)
4(14%)
3(10%)
2(5%)
1(6%)
4.3
103 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

I LOVE this CAR!
Kimmy G.,05/23/2016
SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
I was looking for a car with upgraded technology- My must haves were Back up camera, Navigation, lane change alerts and heated seats. I got the best of all of these along with dual A/C which means I can stop arguing with my spouse about the interior temperature. I cannot believe we got all this in an Elantra! This is my 3rd Elantra (2008/2012) and I honestly wasn't going to get another until I saw this beauty on the lot (shimmery beige). My 2012 got horrible gas mileage, so i wasn't expecting much. To my amazement, I have been getting 33-35 mpg every tank, so that is a mix of all driving. I don't gun it to accelerate, but my husband does, so it is truly a combination of all driving. This week, 35.7! I am not reading the MPG that is on the screen, I am calculating it when I fill my tank, based on miles i drove, so it is completely accurate! It took me awhile to figure out the navigation, but it high quality and great graphics. My only tiny complaint, is that the screen is so sensitive, it is not easy to touch and scroll. I still haven't gotten used to that. It has way better acceleration than my '08I have never been happier with a car. Definitely a "BUY!"
Doesn't feel or look anything like old compacts
Steve W,10/10/2016
SE PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
First thing is the SE trim is amazingly well equipped inside if you add the tech package. This is the best infotainment I have seen in an economy car or really any luxury car that was 2013 or prior. Large prominent full color display with seemless Pandora integration using Bluetooth or Android auto. Full phone navigation on the display is great as well even if potentially buggy depending on the phone. Cloth seats in 2017 models have come a long way even in the last few years. Usually cloth looks cheap and a little out of place. In this case the cloth looks durable and we'll suited to the clean new look of the car. The patterns are taste full and sharp while the added leather center console and wheel on the upgraded SE make the overall interior feel rich for such a budget car. The base sound system is also surprisingly punchy. My wife's 2013 sonata standard system doesn't have nearly as much body or as clear highs. The sound may not touch a premium set of speakers, but having turned down the limited trim with its upgradable speakers I have to say I am plenty happy with the base system. It seems like they must be pushing more wattage than older base head units because it gets loud enough to make your ears ring with only minor distortion. It reminds me of the difference of adding aftermarket speakers and a custom head unit without an amplifier. So better than expected. This car drives a lot more like my 2013 sonata with better electronic steering, than what I used to consider a compact car. I really happen to love the new feel of their steering and also the very quite ride compared to older models. I feel like the car has plenty of power especially in sport mode. I have no doubt a civic especially a si would destroy it but my car only cost 18k after tax and tag and both base packages with the base trim. Honda doesn't offer any breaks to compete with that price. Though I will say the car can cruise at 80 to 90 and still feel smooth and ready to go. Sport mode gives you passing power enough to feel confident in normal city driving so you are not a punching bag. The only time I would want more passing power would be to drive like a jerk. The car also feels very solid on high speed banks. Overall this is the most refined budget compact car I have ever driven. I also find the new civic extremely appealing but the price on the hyundai is infinitely better with all their incentives.
The new 17 is better that previous model
reperoni@hotmail.com,02/17/2016
Limited PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
So I drove a Silver Limited the other day, I have to say it drives and feels way better than either my 12 or 13 limited. It does feel more like a luxury sedan. For people who say the looks are not as good go see it in person, after the test drive I parked it next to my Silver 12 limited and I can say the new one is more attractive. The side view is similar but the new one is slightly more aerodynamic looking. The front end looks a lot better and the rear end looks wider and slightly better. I am not going to jump in right away but I may trade one of our cars for a new one.
Really like the new Elantra
VS,07/27/2016
SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
The Elantra is probably the best bang for the buck as far as bells and whistles are involved. We got ours for 19k out the door. The infotainment system is great. Sleek styling and easy to use. The 6-speed auto transmission shifts smoothly and on time. Gives you 40 MPGs on the highway. The ride is comfortable with a little wind noise. Plenty of room in the back, as opposed to the Corollas. This is a great family sedan.
See all 103 reviews of the 2017 Hyundai Elantra
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
29 city / 38 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
147 hp @ 6200 rpm
MPG
28 city / 37 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
147 hp @ 6200 rpm
MPG
28 city / 37 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
147 hp @ 6200 rpm
MPG
26 city / 33 hwy
Seats 5
7-speed automated manual
Gas
N/A
See all Used 2017 Hyundai Elantra features & specs

Safety

Our experts like the Elantra models:

Blind-Spot Monitoring
Alerts you when a vehicle is hidden from view in the next lane.
Adaptive Cruise Control
Maintains a set speed while also keeping a set distance from a car in front of you.
Hyundai Blue Link System
Provides emergency assistance, automatic crash notification and stolen vehicle recovery.

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat4 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover10.7%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2017 Hyundai Elantra

Used 2017 Hyundai Elantra Overview

The Used 2017 Hyundai Elantra is offered in the following submodels: Elantra Sedan. Available styles include SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6A), Value Edition 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6A), Limited 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6A), Sport 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM), SE PZEV 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 10/16 (2.0L 4cyl 6A), Limited PZEV 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 10/16 (2.0L 4cyl 6A), Sport 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M), SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6M), and Eco 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 7AM).

What's a good price on a Used 2017 Hyundai Elantra?

Price comparisons for Used 2017 Hyundai Elantra trim styles:

  • The Used 2017 Hyundai Elantra SE is priced between $7,450 and$16,383 with odometer readings between 4017 and127945 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Hyundai Elantra Value Edition is priced between $10,430 and$16,998 with odometer readings between 5274 and96287 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Hyundai Elantra Limited is priced between $10,999 and$19,000 with odometer readings between 7497 and61121 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Hyundai Elantra SE PZEV is priced between $6,990 and$17,000 with odometer readings between 10359 and110140 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Hyundai Elantra Limited PZEV is priced between $13,897 and$16,998 with odometer readings between 5100 and50396 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Hyundai Elantra Sport is priced between $15,900 and$18,583 with odometer readings between 28397 and41361 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Hyundai Elantra Eco is priced between $13,990 and$15,998 with odometer readings between 14229 and26355 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2017 Hyundai Elantras are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2017 Hyundai Elantra for sale near. There are currently 360 used and CPO 2017 Elantras listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $6,990 and mileage as low as 4017 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2017 Hyundai Elantra.

Can't find a used 2017 Hyundai Elantras you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Hyundai Elantra for sale - 3 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $9,138.

Find a used Hyundai for sale - 9 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $15,728.

Find a used certified pre-owned Hyundai Elantra for sale - 8 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $23,189.

Find a used certified pre-owned Hyundai for sale - 3 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $11,937.

Should I lease or buy a 2017 Hyundai Elantra?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Hyundai lease specials
Check out Hyundai Elantra lease specials

