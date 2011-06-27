First thing is the SE trim is amazingly well equipped inside if you add the tech package. This is the best infotainment I have seen in an economy car or really any luxury car that was 2013 or prior. Large prominent full color display with seemless Pandora integration using Bluetooth or Android auto. Full phone navigation on the display is great as well even if potentially buggy depending on the phone. Cloth seats in 2017 models have come a long way even in the last few years. Usually cloth looks cheap and a little out of place. In this case the cloth looks durable and we'll suited to the clean new look of the car. The patterns are taste full and sharp while the added leather center console and wheel on the upgraded SE make the overall interior feel rich for such a budget car. The base sound system is also surprisingly punchy. My wife's 2013 sonata standard system doesn't have nearly as much body or as clear highs. The sound may not touch a premium set of speakers, but having turned down the limited trim with its upgradable speakers I have to say I am plenty happy with the base system. It seems like they must be pushing more wattage than older base head units because it gets loud enough to make your ears ring with only minor distortion. It reminds me of the difference of adding aftermarket speakers and a custom head unit without an amplifier. So better than expected. This car drives a lot more like my 2013 sonata with better electronic steering, than what I used to consider a compact car. I really happen to love the new feel of their steering and also the very quite ride compared to older models. I feel like the car has plenty of power especially in sport mode. I have no doubt a civic especially a si would destroy it but my car only cost 18k after tax and tag and both base packages with the base trim. Honda doesn't offer any breaks to compete with that price. Though I will say the car can cruise at 80 to 90 and still feel smooth and ready to go. Sport mode gives you passing power enough to feel confident in normal city driving so you are not a punching bag. The only time I would want more passing power would be to drive like a jerk. The car also feels very solid on high speed banks. Overall this is the most refined budget compact car I have ever driven. I also find the new civic extremely appealing but the price on the hyundai is infinitely better with all their incentives.

