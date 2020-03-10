2021 Hyundai Elantra Review

The Hyundai Elantra has been fully redesigned for 2021, promising affordability while delivering a healthy list of standard features. This seventh-generation Elantra will also debut a new hybrid variant to squeeze the most out of every gallon of gas, plus a performance model to enhance the driving experience.

The standard Elantra uses the same 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that powers the 2020 model. It produces 147 horsepower and 132 lb-ft of torque and is mated to a continuously variable automatic transmission that sends power to the front wheels.

The Elantra Hybrid features a 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine paired to a 32-kilowatt electric motor. Combined, the engine and motor produce 139 hp and 195 lb-ft of torque, and the power is routed through a six-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. Hyundai estimates it will return an impressive 50 mpg in combined driving, or a touch less than a comparable Honda Insight or Toyota Corolla Hybrid.

New for 2021 is the performance-oriented Hyundai Elantra N Line. Its turbocharged 1.6-liter engine develops 201 horsepower and 195 lb-ft, and it powers the front wheels using your choice of a six-speed manual or a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. In addition to sporty bits inside — such as paddle shifters and selectable drive modes — the N Line includes a more aggressive aero body kit and dual exhaust pipes to look the part.

From the outside, the 2021 Elantra is marginally longer and wider but a tiny bit shorter in height and lighter than before. The interior is refreshingly simple with a dash that is dominated by digital displays. A single pane spans the length over the 10.25-inch digital instrument panel and 8-inch touchscreen. Buyers who require a strong sense of symmetry can opt for a 10.25-inch touchscreen in higher trims.

Feature highlights include standard wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration, the first time such a system has been introduced in a non-luxury car. Notable options include a hands-free digital key in a card or on your smartphone, dual Bluetooth connections, a wireless charging pad, and an enhanced voice recognition system that can control functions such as air conditioning.

Like all modern cars, the Elantra is equipped with a bevy of advanced driving aids. Forward collision warning and lane keeping assist are standard, while upper trims feature a blind-spot monitor, adaptive cruise control and rear collision mitigation.