2021 Hyundai Elantra
Release Date
- Late 2020
What to expect
- Generous list of standard and optional features
- Fuel-efficient hybrid model
- New performance-oriented N Line trim
- The start of the seventh-generation Elantra introduced for 2021
What is it?
The Hyundai Elantra has been fully redesigned for 2021, promising affordability while delivering a healthy list of standard features. This seventh-generation Elantra will also debut a new hybrid variant to squeeze the most out of every gallon of gas, plus a performance model to enhance the driving experience.
The standard Elantra uses the same 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that powers the 2020 model. It produces 147 horsepower and 132 lb-ft of torque and is mated to a continuously variable automatic transmission that sends power to the front wheels.
The Elantra Hybrid features a 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine paired to a 32-kilowatt electric motor. Combined, the engine and motor produce 139 hp and 195 lb-ft of torque, and the power is routed through a six-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. Hyundai estimates it will return an impressive 50 mpg in combined driving, or a touch less than a comparable Honda Insight or Toyota Corolla Hybrid.
New for 2021 is the performance-oriented Hyundai Elantra N Line. Its turbocharged 1.6-liter engine develops 201 horsepower and 195 lb-ft, and it powers the front wheels using your choice of a six-speed manual or a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. In addition to sporty bits inside — such as paddle shifters and selectable drive modes — the N Line includes a more aggressive aero body kit and dual exhaust pipes to look the part.
From the outside, the 2021 Elantra is marginally longer and wider but a tiny bit shorter in height and lighter than before. The interior is refreshingly simple with a dash that is dominated by digital displays. A single pane spans the length over the 10.25-inch digital instrument panel and 8-inch touchscreen. Buyers who require a strong sense of symmetry can opt for a 10.25-inch touchscreen in higher trims.
Feature highlights include standard wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration, the first time such a system has been introduced in a non-luxury car. Notable options include a hands-free digital key in a card or on your smartphone, dual Bluetooth connections, a wireless charging pad, and an enhanced voice recognition system that can control functions such as air conditioning.
Like all modern cars, the Elantra is equipped with a bevy of advanced driving aids. Forward collision warning and lane keeping assist are standard, while upper trims feature a blind-spot monitor, adaptive cruise control and rear collision mitigation.
Why does it matter?
Value is paramount in the compact class, and the Elantra has historically offered a greater set of features at a lower price compared to rivals. In recent years, that advantage has waned as competitors strengthened their own value propositions. Hyundai could again shift that advantage by delivering a more stylish and feature-rich car that is also more fun to drive. Our first impression is that this new Elantra has the potential to do so.
What does it compete with?
Among the class of small sedans, our favorites include the spacious Honda Civic, the stylish Kia Forte and the luxurious Mazda 3. As for the compact hybrid space, the Elantra Hybrid will go toe to toe with the Honda Insight and the Toyota Corolla Hybrid.
Edmunds says
The all-new 2021 Hyundai Elantra has huge potential to claim a top spot in its class thanks to its generous list of features and the addition of the fuel-efficient hybrid model. We'll know for sure after we get to drive and evaluate it for ourselves. Check back for more information and driving impressions as we get closer to the late 2020 launch.
