Used 2008 Hyundai Elantra for Sale Near Me

  • 2008 Hyundai Elantra GLS
    used

    2008 Hyundai Elantra GLS

    100,102 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $4,399

    Details
  • 2008 Hyundai Elantra SE in Red
    used

    2008 Hyundai Elantra SE

    106,322 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $3,000

    $1,843 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Hyundai Elantra GLS in Black
    used

    2008 Hyundai Elantra GLS

    90,686 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,712

    $1,315 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Hyundai Elantra GLS in Silver
    used

    2008 Hyundai Elantra GLS

    186,043 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,300

    $985 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Hyundai Elantra GLS in Purple
    used

    2008 Hyundai Elantra GLS

    139,081 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $3,957

    $1,063 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Hyundai Elantra SE in Gray
    used

    2008 Hyundai Elantra SE

    139,396 miles
    1 Accident, 6 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $2,998

    $802 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Hyundai Elantra GLS in Red
    used

    2008 Hyundai Elantra GLS

    94,713 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,500

    $576 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Hyundai Elantra SE in Red
    used

    2008 Hyundai Elantra SE

    92,603 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Five Star Dealer

    $4,590

    $397 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Hyundai Elantra GLS in Silver
    used

    2008 Hyundai Elantra GLS

    45,320 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $7,960

    $458 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Hyundai Elantra GLS in Dark Blue
    used

    2008 Hyundai Elantra GLS

    162,052 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $3,995

    Details
  • 2008 Hyundai Elantra SE in Silver
    used

    2008 Hyundai Elantra SE

    186,955 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,687

    Details
  • 2008 Hyundai Elantra SE in Red
    used

    2008 Hyundai Elantra SE

    41,998 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,995

    Details
  • 2008 Hyundai Elantra GLS in Black
    used

    2008 Hyundai Elantra GLS

    115,677 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,988

    Details
  • 2008 Hyundai Elantra SE
    used

    2008 Hyundai Elantra SE

    109,695 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $5,359

    Details
  • 2008 Hyundai Elantra GLS in Gray
    used

    2008 Hyundai Elantra GLS

    115,912 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $4,913

    Details
  • 2008 Hyundai Elantra GLS in Black
    used

    2008 Hyundai Elantra GLS

    227,623 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,500

    Details
  • 2008 Hyundai Elantra GLS PZEV in Dark Blue
    used

    2008 Hyundai Elantra GLS PZEV

    149,909 miles

    $3,999

    Details
  • 2008 Hyundai Elantra GLS
    used

    2008 Hyundai Elantra GLS

    128,015 miles

    $5,599

    Details

  1. Home
  2. Hyundai
  3. Hyundai Elantra
  4. Used 2008 Hyundai Elantra

Consumer Reviews for the Hyundai Elantra

Read recent reviews for the Hyundai Elantra
Overall Consumer Rating
4.7199 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 199 reviews
  • 5
    (75%)
  • 4
    (18%)
  • 3
    (6%)
  • 2
    (2%)
Excellent workhorse for the price
4356pats,01/19/2015
SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 4A)
I've had this car since 2008, and have put it to the test. It has 112,000 miles on it, including a 6-day drive from the east coast to the west coast, back to Denver, and back to the west coast. Never driven a car that is this reliable. It's not fast, it's not flashy, but it goes and keeps going. It has literally never left me on the side of the road except once, for a punctured tire. Practical, perfect for a young person, perfect for a small family. It's likable, it has character, and it's surprisingly comfortable and sharp.
Report abuse
