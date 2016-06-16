Used 2008 Hyundai Elantra for Sale Near Me
- 100,102 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,399
Henna Chevrolet - Austin / Texas
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! TAN/BEIGE 2008 Hyundai Elantra GLS FWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 2.0L I4 MPI DOHC 25/33 City/Highway MPG 15' Steel Wheels w/Full Covers, 4 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 4-Wheel Independent Suspension, 60/40 Split Fold-Down Rear Seat, ABS brakes, ABS w/Electronic Brake Force Distribution (EBD), Active Front Head Restraints, Adjustable Head Restraints, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Bumpers: body-color, Deluxe Armrest Console w/Storage Box, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front Door Map Pockets, Front reading lights, Front Variable Intermittent Wipers, Front, Front Seat Side & Side Curtain Airbags, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Map Lights, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power Door Locks, Power door mirrors, Power Heated Mirrors, Power steering, Power Windows, Power windows, Premium Cloth Seat Trim, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Center Armrest, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Remote Keyless Entry System w/Alarm, Security system, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Tinted Glass, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, and Variably intermittent wipers. Ask us about our low, low finance rates! LIMITED TIME ONLY!!! Call today to verify availability before someone else claims your next vehicle! 512.832.1888.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Hyundai Elantra GLS with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHDU46D08U277724
Stock: 8U277724
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 106,322 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$3,000$1,843 Below Market
Greenacres Nissan - Greenacres / Florida
Elantra SE, 4D Sedan, 2.0L I4 MPI DOHC, 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, FWD, Red, Beige w/Premium Cloth Seat Trim, 172-Watt AM/FM/XM/CD/MP3 Audio System, ABS brakes, ABS w/Electronic Brake Force Distribution (EBD), Alloy wheels, Electronic Stability Control, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Leather Package, Low tire pressure warning, Popular Equipment Package, Power Heated Mirrors, Remote keyless entry, Remote Keyless Entry System w/Alarm, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Traction control, Traction Control System. 2008 Hyundai Elantra SE Red 2.0L I4 MPI DOHC FWD THIS VEHICLE INCLUDES THE FOLLOWING FEATURES AND OPTIONS: Leather Package, Popular Equipment Package (Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Dual Front Illuminated Vanity Mirrors, Fog Lights, and Windshield Shade Band), Elantra SE, 4D Sedan, 2.0L I4 MPI DOHC, 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, FWD, Red, Beige w/Premium Cloth Seat Trim, 172-Watt AM/FM/XM/CD/MP3 Audio System, ABS brakes, ABS w/Electronic Brake Force Distribution (EBD), Alloy wheels, Electronic Stability Control, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Power Heated Mirrors, Remote keyless entry, Remote Keyless Entry System w/Alarm, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Traction control, Traction Control System, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 4-Wheel Independent Suspension, 6 Speakers, 60/40 Split Fold-Down Rear Seat, Active Front Head Restraints, Adjustable Head Restraints, AM/FM radio: XM, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Deluxe Armrest Console w/Storage Box, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front Door Map Pockets, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Front Variable Intermittent Wipers, Front, Front Seat Side & Side Curtain Airbags, Leather Shift Knob, Leather-Wrapped Shift Knob, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Manual Telescoping Steering Wheel, Map Lights, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power Door Locks, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power Windows, Power windows, Premium Cloth Seat Trim, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Center Armrest, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Tinted Glass, Trip Computer, Trip computer, and Variably intermittent wipers. Please call to check on the availability of this vehicle. We'll buy your vehicle even if you don't buy ours! Open 7 days a week to serve you. Prices do not include tax, tag, dealer fees, reconditioning and certification if applicable. *COMPLIMENTARY LOANERS AND CAR WASHES FOR LIFE! **3 DAY LOVE IT OR EXCHANGE IT ON ALL NEW AND USED VEHICLES!! *Ask about our 4D Purchase Experience: Door-Step In-House Delivery, Dealer Direct Pricing, Door-Step Service Pickup.**Customer must trade-in a vehicle to receive $1,500 Trade Assist Credit. Trade Assist credit is provided by this dealership and not all trades qualify for savings. Must finance with dealer. See Dealer for complete details.***WE ARE NOW THE EXCLUSIVE HOME OF THE LIFETIME WARRANTY - UNLIMITED TIME & MILES ****ASK YOUR SALES REP. FOR DETAILS!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Hyundai Elantra SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHDU46D68U430221
Stock: 8U430221T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-25-2020
- 90,686 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$4,712$1,315 Below Market
Ken Garff St. George Ford Lincoln - Saint George / Utah
Black 2008 Hyundai Elantra GLS FWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 2.0L I4 MPI DOHCRecent Arrival! Odometer is 30369 miles below market average! 24/33 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Hyundai Elantra GLS with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHDU46D48U444635
Stock: 5068841
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 186,043 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$2,300$985 Below Market
Dan Cummins Georgetown Chevrolet Buick - Georgetown / Kentucky
THIS IS A FRESH TRADE THAT HAS NOT AND WILL NOT BE SERVICED. SOLD COMPLETELY AS IS AS WAS TRADED. SOLD WITH ABSOLUTELY NO GUARANTEES AT ALL. THIS IS JUST AN ALTERNATIVE TO TAKING IT TO THE AUCTION. PREVIOUS OWNER INFORMATION AVAILABLE. HERE ARE SOME THINGS ABOUT THE VEHICLE THAT WE NOTICED AND THERE COULD BE OTHER ISSUES PRESENT! Carfax minor, Runs and drives OK, AC not cold, Tires OK,Rear bumper dented, Engine and airbag lights on, Missing rear spoiler and two hubcaps, Interior stains, Scratches and dings throughout (see pics) AS TRADED $2300 OUT THE DOOR!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Hyundai Elantra GLS with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHDU46D68U307650
Stock: 10561A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- 139,081 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$3,957$1,063 Below Market
DiLeo Auto Sales - Norristown / Pennsylvania
* !!!!!!!!!!!THIS IS A MANUAL STICK SHIFT TRANSMISSION!!!!!!!!**WE JUST ACQUIRED THIS WELL SERVICED, WELL PRICED, FUEL SAVER 5 SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION ELANTRA.**WE SERVICED THE CAR IN OUR OWN SHOP AND IT COMES WITH JULY 2021 PA STATE INSPECTION AND EMISSION STICKERS. THE CARFAX SHOWS 2 PREVIOUS OWNERS WITH THE MOST RECENT HAVING THE CAR FOR OVER 10 YEARS, A GREAT 21 SERVICE HISTORY RECORDS, AND REPORTED DAMAGE ON 6/16/16 AND 10/2/13. THE SUMITOMO HTR ENHANCE 195/65/15" MUD AND SNOW TIRES HAVE PLENTY OF TREAD. **NICELY EQUIPPED WITH TILT STEERING WHEEL WITH CRUISE CONTROL, POWER WINDOWS, LOCKS, OUTSIDE MIRRORS, AM/FM/CD/XM SAT RADIO WITH AUX, REMOTE TRUNK RELEASE, AND FOG LIGHTS. FOR YOUR SAFETY FRONT, SIDE, HEAD CURTAIN AIRBAGS. WE ALSO HAVE CARPET MATS, RUBBER MATS, AND MANUALS.**PLEASE CONTACT ELLIOT AT 610-539-2535 OR DAS2231@COMCAST.NET FOR ASSISTANCE.*
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Hyundai Elantra GLS with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHDU46D08U296404
Stock: 6404
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 139,396 miles1 Accident, 6 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$2,998$802 Below Market
Retek Auto Sales - Mchenry / Illinois
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Hyundai Elantra SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHDU46D78U348482
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 94,713 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,500$576 Below Market
Bachman Subaru - Louisville / Kentucky
2008 Hyundai Elantra GLS, FWD... This Elantra is a Local 1-Owner Used Car Trade-in with a Clean CARFAX. It comes equipped with Front Bucket Seats, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Remote Keyless Entry, Heated and Powered Door Mirrors, and more. Please note this vehicle is straight from our Bachman BARGAIN LOT! Before these vehicles are taken to auction, we offer them to the public at a great price. They HAVE NOT been inspected and may have mechanical defects. This vehicle has been PRICED ACCORDINGLY and we encourage potential buyers to have it inspected at their (the buyer's) expense. Stop by and visit us at Bachman Subaru, 9800 Bluegrass Parkway, Louisville, KY 40299.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Hyundai Elantra GLS with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHDU46D28U299322
Stock: P14272A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 92,603 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal UseFive Star Dealer
$4,590$397 Below Market
Ford of Kendall - Miami / Florida
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! MUST SEE!, WON'T LAST!, All books & keys, All Routine Maintenance Up to Date!, Extended Warranty Available!, Service Records Available, 172-Watt AM/FM/XM/CD/MP3 Audio System, ABS brakes, ABS w/Electronic Brake Force Distribution (EBD), Alloy wheels, Electronic Stability Control, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Leather Package, Low tire pressure warning, Popular Equipment Package, Power Heated Mirrors, Remote keyless entry, Remote Keyless Entry System w/Alarm, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Traction control, Traction Control System.2008 Hyundai Elantra SE Apple Red Pearl 2.0L I4 MPI DOHC FWD** Let Ford of Kendall be your #1 choice for your next Pre-owned vehicle. At Ford of Kendall we take pride in everything we do and strive to not only to be the best Florida dealership but to be the best in the nation. CARFAX-Certified, Trades welcomed, Financing Available. All Pre-owned vehicles are offered with 162-point inspection, and CARFAX vehicle report. Before you sell your trade let one of our Sales consultants offer you the most for your car without the hassle. And whether you are looking for a Lincoln, Honda, Mercedes-Benz, Toyota, Ford, Hyundai, Lexus or BMW, we will have what you want and if we don't, we will find it for you. Call us today! Call or see dealer for details. Valid only to internet customers who provide printed offer. Not valid in conjunction with any other offer. Price is subject to change without notice.**
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Hyundai Elantra SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHDU46D98U536811
Stock: 8U536811
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- 45,320 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,960$458 Below Market
Simotes Motor Sales & Service - Minooka / Illinois
** This vehicle is covered by our 15-day or 500 mile limited warranty! There may also be factory warranty remaining and most vehicles are eligible for extended service contracts. Ask for more details when you stop in or over the phone when you call to schedule your appointment. ** Simotes Motor Sales has been a family owned business for over 33 years in Minooka, IL. We have a full service department with certified technicians, five lifts and 10 service bays. All of our vehicles receive several hours of reconditioning to make sure they are ready for the next owner, you! We are a hassle-free pricing store and spend tens of hours each week to make sure you are receiving the best value in the entire Midwest. Being a local business for 33 years has allowed us to obtain some of the best auto lenders in the country. We have lenders with interest rates as low as 2.99% and also offer financing to customers with insufficient credit, at interest rates you would be surprised by! We have great relationships with smaller credit unions and large national banks, with everything in between. Ask about our financing options today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Hyundai Elantra GLS with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHDU46D48U342882
Stock: 342882
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 162,052 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$3,995
AutoNation Toyota Pinellas Park - Pinellas Park / Florida
This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. You won't find a better price for this vehicle anywhere. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Hyundai Elantra GLS with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHDU46D28U374956
Stock: 8U374956
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 186,955 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$2,687
Superior Hyundai Of Beavercreek - Beavercreek / Ohio
Recent Arrival! 2008 Hyundai Elantra SE Quicksilver Metallic HEATED SEATS, GAS SIPPER, LIKE NEW CONDITION!, PROFFESIONALLY DETAILED!!, GREAT TIRES!, GUARANTEED FINANCING! NO MATTER YOUR SITUATION!, BEAUTIFUL CONDITION, 172-Watt AM/FM/XM/CD/MP3 Audio System, ABS brakes, ABS w/Electronic Brake Force Distribution (EBD), Alloy wheels, Electronic Stability Control, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Leather Package, Low tire pressure warning, Popular Equipment Package, Power Heated Mirrors, Remote keyless entry, Remote Keyless Entry System w/Alarm, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Traction control, Traction Control System.Beavercreek rolls with Superior! Visit us online at www.superiorhyundaibeavercreek.com ! Proudly Serving: Cincinnati, Dayton, Columbus, Louisville, Lexington, Indianapolis, Hamilton, Florence, Alexandria, Beavercreek, Springdale, West Chester, Monroe, Fairfield, Kenwood, Newport and all of greater Cincinnati Ohio, Indiana, and Northern Kentucky. PROUDLY SERVING: CINCINNATI, DAYTON,COLUMBUS, LOUISVILLE, LEXINGTON, INDIANAPOLIS,HAMILTON, FLORENCE, ALEXANDRIA, BEAVERCREEK, SPRINGDALE, WEST CHESTER, MONROE, FAIRFIELD, KENWOOD, NEWPORT AND ALL OF GREATER CINCINNATI OHIO, INDIANA, AND NORTHERN KENTUCKY.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Hyundai Elantra SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHDU46D68U511171
Stock: B3801
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 41,998 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,995
Robin Ford - Glenolden / Pennsylvania
Don't miss out on this 2008 Hyundai Elantra GLS! It comes with a braking assist, anti-lock brakes, dual airbags, side air bag system, and airbag deactivation for an even better ride. With a crash test rating of 4 out of 5 stars, everyone can feel secure. Flaunting a sleek red exterior and a gray interior, this car is a sight to see from the inside out. It has mileage with 24 MPG in the city and 33 MPG on the highway. Don't sit on this decision for long...schedule your test drive today! Contact Information: Robin Ford, 100 N MacDade Blvd, Glenolden, PA, 19036, Phone: (610) 586-1559.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Hyundai Elantra SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHDU46D48U446062
Stock: 11485U
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-02-2020
- 115,677 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,988
North Freeway Hyundai - Spring / Texas
We have changed the oil and performed a Texas state safety/emissions inspection (our emissions laws are as strict as California's). Runs and drives well. Minor blemishes inside and out. About North Freeway Hyundai; They are one of only a very few members of the Better Business Bureau Online Reliability Program, they have an A+ rating with the BBB, www.bbb.org/houston, they are a winner of the BBB Gold Star Award and they are the only winner in Houston of Hyundai's Board of Excellence Award 4 yrs straight. See our inventory at www.NorthFreewayHyundai.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Hyundai Elantra GLS with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHDU46D38U485516
Stock: U485516
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- 109,695 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$5,359
Mazzei Chevrolet - Vacaville / California
FROM OUR FLOOR, TO YOUR DOOR!!!!!*APPRAISALS OVER PHONE/E-MAIL/EVEN TEXT-YOU CHOICE WE ARE HERE FOR YOU!!!!! 2.0L I4 MPI DOHC, 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, 172-Watt AM/FM/XM/CD/MP3 Audio System, ABS brakes, ABS w/Electronic Brake Force Distribution (EBD), Alloy wheels, Electronic Stability Control, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Leather Package, Low tire pressure warning, Popular Equipment Package, Power Heated Mirrors, Remote keyless entry, Remote Keyless Entry System w/Alarm, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Traction control, Traction Control System. FWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 25/33 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Hyundai Elantra SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHDU46D08U338456
Stock: P2852B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 115,912 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,913
Van Horn Budget Auto of Plymouth - Plymouth / Wisconsin
CLEAN VEHICLE HISTORY, LOCAL TRADE, ONE OWNER, 15 Steel Wheels w/Full Covers, 4-Wheel Independent Suspension, ABS brakes, Power Heated Mirrors, Speed-sensing steering. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!CERTIFIED 3 MONTH / 3000 MILE WARRANTY IS INCLUDED (with qualifying vehicles) Remainder of Factory Warranty if Applicable. Van Horn is an Employee Owned Automotive Group with ties to all of the Communities we serve. Please call to confirm it is still available! Price does not include sales tax, title, service fee, finance charges, documentation charges, and any other fee required by law. *See Dealer For Details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Hyundai Elantra GLS with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHDU46D48U314998
Stock: G709437
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 227,623 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,500
Warren Midtown Motors - Warren / Pennsylvania
AS-IS VEHICLE THIS IS A FRESH TRADE THAT HAS NOT AND WILL NOT BE SERVICED. SOLD COMPLETELY AS TRADED. SOLD WITH ABSOLUTELY NO GUARANTEES AT ALL. THIS IS JUST AN ALTERNATIVE TO TAKING IT TO THE AUCTION. HERE ARE SOME THINGS ABOUT THE VEHICLE THAT WE NOTICED AND THERE COULD BE OTHER ISSUES PRESENT. THIS VEHICLE WILL NOT PASS PA INSPECTION ITEMS NEEDED:LEFT RIGHT PLATE LIGHT, CAT CONVERTER, BOTH FRONT STABILIZER LINKSRecent Arrival! 2008 Hyundai Elantra GLS Black 4D Sedan FWD 2.0L I4 MPI DOHC 5-Speed Manual4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 4-Wheel Independent Suspension, ABS brakes, ABS w/Electronic Brake Force Distribution (EBD), Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Front Bucket Seats, Heated door mirrors, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Remote Keyless Entry System w/Alarm, Security system, Tilt steering wheel, 15" Steel Wheels w/Full Covers, 4 Speakers, 60/40 Split Fold-Down Rear Seat, Active Front Head Restraints, Adjustable Head Restraints, Bumpers: body-color, Deluxe Armrest Console w/Storage Box, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front Door Map Pockets, Front reading lights, Front Variable Intermittent Wipers, Front, Front Seat Side & Side Curtain Airbags, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Map Lights, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power Door Locks, Power door mirrors, Power Heated Mirrors, Power steering, Power Windows, Power windows, Premium Cloth Seat Trim, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Center Armrest, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Tinted Glass, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Variably intermittent wipers, As-Is, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 4-Wheel Independent Suspension, ABS brakes, ABS w/Electronic Brake Force Distribution (EBD), Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Front Bucket Seats, Heated door mirrors, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Remote Keyless Entry System w/Alarm, Security system, Tilt steering wheel.BUY FROM AN AWARD WINNING DEALER Here at Warren Midtown Motors Inc, we know that you can visit any number of dealerships when shopping for a car. That's why we always make sure go above and beyond for our loyal customers throughout Warren, Jamestown NY, Bradford and Kane. It's our world class customer service that helps us earn your business time and again while serving your driving needs!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Hyundai Elantra GLS with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHDU46D08U333080
Stock: P6301B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- 149,909 miles
$3,999
XDrive Motors - West Bridgewater / Massachusetts
WOW! GREAT DEAL! : 2008 Hyundai Elantra GLS Sedan 4DDRIVER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENT!We are proud to present this beautiful 2008 Hyundai Elantra. Looks great, runs great, ready to go! 'A roomy and well-built economy car with surprisingly sharp reflexes, the 2008 Hyundai Elantra is a must-drive if you're shopping for a compact sedan.' Edmund's expert reviewPros- Smooth and secure ride- attractive cabin design- roomy interior with adult-friendly backseat- solid construction- responsive handling- low price- long warranty.______________________________________________________________________Test drive is always free! DO YOU WANT TO SCHEDULE ONE?CALL NOW(508) 505-4555 !!!________________________________________________________________________EASY FINANCINGHave NO credit ? . . .You are APPROVED!Have BAD credit ? . . . You are APPROVED!Have GOOD credit ? . . . You are APPROVED!We offer GUARANTEED FINANCING on our entire selection of used cars for sale. ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED! GUARANTEED credit APPROVAL!USE TRADE-IN AS DOWN PAYMENT ! __________________________________________________________________________________________What are you waiting for? Call today (508) 505-4555 or visit our website: www.XDriveMotors.com ONE CLICK APPROVAL ON OUR WEBSITE XDriveMotors.com _______________________________________________________________________________________XDrive Motors Inc 436 South Main St, W.Bridgewater, MA 02379 Call us at (508) 505-4555 XDriveMotors.com Monday-Saturday 10am-7pm Sunday 11am-4pmTO SEE MORE GREAT CARS FOR SALE PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSITE www.XDriveMotors.com *Terms & Disclosures & DisclaimerAll pricing and details are believed to be accurate, but we do not warrant or guarantee such accuracy. Vehicle information is based off standard equipment and may vary from vehicle to vehicle. Call or email for complete vehicle specific information. Sales Tax, Title, License Fee, Registration Fee, Dealer Documentation Fee $487, Finance Charges, Emission Testing Fees and Compliance Fees are additional to the advertised price. Every qualified vehicle purchased at the advertised price will receive a complimentary 6 month/ 6,000 mile power train dealer warranty. This offer is not redeemable for cash and may not be combined with any other discount or offer
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Hyundai Elantra GLS PZEV with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHDU46DX8U580820
Stock: 31-3598
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 128,015 miles
$5,599
CarMax Merrillville - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Merrillville / Indiana
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in IN, and excludes tax, title and tags. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Hyundai Elantra GLS with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHDU46D18U439392
Stock: 17555132
Certified Pre-Owned: No
