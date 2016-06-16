Used 2008 Hyundai Elantra for Sale Near Me

Ford of Kendall - Miami / Florida

Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! MUST SEE!, WON'T LAST!, All books & keys, All Routine Maintenance Up to Date!, Extended Warranty Available!, Service Records Available, 172-Watt AM/FM/XM/CD/MP3 Audio System, ABS brakes, ABS w/Electronic Brake Force Distribution (EBD), Alloy wheels, Electronic Stability Control, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Leather Package, Low tire pressure warning, Popular Equipment Package, Power Heated Mirrors, Remote keyless entry, Remote Keyless Entry System w/Alarm, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Traction control, Traction Control System.2008 Hyundai Elantra SE Apple Red Pearl 2.0L I4 MPI DOHC FWD

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2008 Hyundai Elantra SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

28 Combined MPG ( 25 City/ 33 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: KMHDU46D98U536811

Stock: 8U536811

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-01-2020