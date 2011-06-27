  1. Home
2015 Hyundai Elantra Review

Pros & Cons

  • Generous features for the money
  • large trunk
  • quiet and well-built cabin
  • long warranty coverage.
  • Limited headroom
  • so-so acceleration with the 1.8-liter engine
  • somewhat stiff ride quality.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Although the 2015 Hyundai Elantra remains a solid choice for a small sedan, some newer rivals have eclipsed it in regards to refinement and comfort.

Vehicle overview

If you're interested in buying a compact sedan, high fuel economy and good value are probably right at the top of your list of requirements. And wouldn't it be nice to get something stylish and entertaining to drive as added bonuses? If that's your thinking, Hyundai may have you covered with the 2015 Elantra.

For starters, the 2015 Hyundai Elantra does indeed represent a pretty good value. The large number of standard features Hyundai includes is welcome, and you can even add niceties like Bluetooth and a rearview camera without breaking the bank. The Elantra also comes with a roomy trunk, excellent warranty coverage, and, although it's always a subjective discussion, sharp styling that gives the Elantra one of the most distinctive looks you'll find in this class.

Below the surface, however, there are some issues. The Elantra's stylish, sloping roof line limits headroom up front for taller folks and makes for a difficult entry into the backseat. Also, although the Elantra's 1.8-liter engine returns pretty good fuel economy (a combined EPA-estimated 31 mpg) its acceleration is lackluster compared to more sprightly rivals like the Mazda 3. The Elantra Sport's larger engine provides quicker acceleration, but fuel economy drops as a result. An occasionally stiff ride quality is another downside.

When you look into the sea of compact cars available today, several stand out as worthy rivals to the 2015 Hyundai Elantra. The Ford Focus and Mazda 3 are two of our top choices, as they are supremely refined for the class and fun to drive. The well-rounded Honda Civic, value-packed Kia Forte and peppy Volkswagen Jetta are also worth a look. Overall, though, the 2015 Hyundai Elantra, which earned an Edmunds.com "B" rating, is capable enough that we recommend considering it among your top choices in the segment.

2015 Hyundai Elantra models

The 2015 Hyundai Elantra comes in three trims levels: SE, Limited and Sport.

Standard SE features include 15-inch alloy wheels, heated mirrors, full power accessories, air-conditioning, cruise control, a trip computer, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, 60/40-split-folding rear seats and a six-speaker sound system with a CD player, satellite radio and a USB/iPod interface.

There are two options packages available for the SE (only with the automatic transmission): the Popular Equipment package and the Style package. The Popular Equipment package adds 16-inch wheels, automatic headlights, foglights, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, voice controls, a 4.3-inch touchscreen audio interface and a rearview camera. The Style package adds a sunroof, leather-wrapped steering wheel and LED headlight accents.

Except for the sunroof, the Limited comes with those options as standard and adds 17-inch wheels, foglights, LED taillights, leather upholstery, a six-way power driver seat (with power lumbar), heated front and rear seats and Blue Link telematics.

The Sport trim level loses the heated seats and Blue Link but otherwise includes all of the above, along with a 2.0-liter engine, the sunroof, a sport-tuned suspension and keyless ignition and entry.

For the Limited trim level, the Limited Ultimate package adds the keyless ignition and entry plus a larger 7-inch touchscreen display, dual-zone automatic climate control, a navigation system and an upgraded audio system. For the Sport, the available Tech package is similar and also adds in Blue Link telematics.

2015 Highlights

Aside from some minor changes to options packages, the 2015 Hyundai Elantra carries over unchanged.

Performance & mpg

The 2015 Hyundai Elantra SE and Limited models are powered by a 1.8-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 145 horsepower and 130 pound-feet of torque. A six-speed manual transmission is standard on the SE, while a six-speed automatic is optional. The automatic is the only transmission offered on the Limited.

During Edmunds testing, a Hyundai Elantra Limited sedan accelerated to 60 mph in 9.7 seconds, which is slower than average for the segment. The EPA estimates fuel economy at 31 mpg combined (27 city/37 highway) for the manual-transmission SE and automatic-equipped Limited version, and 32 mpg combined (28/38) for the automatic-equipped SE. These are solid numbers, though a handful of rival compact sedans offer special, fuel-economy-themed models with even better fuel economy.

The Elantra Sport has a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that is good for 173 hp and 154 lb-ft of torque. The manual transmission is standard and the automatic is optional. The EPA estimates fuel economy at 28 mpg combined (24/34) for the manual version. The automatic is also rated 28 mpg combined but achieves 1 mpg more on the highway. At our test track, an Elantra Sport with the automatic zipped to 60 mph in 8.2 seconds, which puts it on the quicker side of the compact-sedan average.

Safety

Standard safety features for all 2015 Hyundai Elantra sedans include antilock disc brakes, hill-start assist, stability and traction control, front-seat side airbags and side curtain airbags. A rearview camera is optional on the SE and standard for the Limited and Sport trims. The Blue Link emergency telematics system (standard on the Limited and optional on the Sport) provides services such as remote access, emergency assistance, theft recovery and geo-fencing (allowing parents to set limits for teenage drivers).

In Edmunds brake testing, a Hyundai Elantra Limited sedan came to a stop from 60 mph in 126 feet, which is just a bit longer than average for cars in this class, where an Elantra Sport needed just 118 feet.

In government crash testing, the Elantra sedan received five out of five stars in overall testing, with four stars for total frontal crash protection and five stars for total side-impact protection. In Insurance Institute for Highway Safety testing, the Elantra earned a second-best "Acceptable" rating in the small-overlap frontal-offset crash test and the top "Good" rating in the moderate-overlap frontal-offset crash test. The IIHS also awarded it a "Good" rating in the side-impact, roof strength and head restraint and seats (rear-impact whiplash protection) tests.

Driving

The 1.8-liter engine on Elantra SE and Limited models should provide adequate performance for the majority of drivers. If you do find it lacking, the Sport trim level's larger 2.0-liter engine will likely be a worthwhile upgrade. On the SE and Limited, however, the gas pedal's response will likely seem abrupt until one acclimates. And while the automatic transmission is usually a smooth operator, it can occasionally seesaw between gears. It was for these reasons that an Elantra Limited earned an Edmunds "B" rating.

The Elantra is noticeably quiet at freeway speeds and is indeed one of the quieter cars in its segment in this regard. Through turns, it's also stable and secure, though not particularly engaging. The one gripe we have here regards the car's ride quality over broken pavement -- it can be rather harsh over bigger bumps and potholes, making the Elantra feel unrefined compared to several key rivals.

Interior

The 2015 Hyundai Elantra pulls its exterior design inside, with lots of swooping lines and attractive surfaces to match the generally pleasing aesthetic of the car. The center stack integrates well with the numerous other curves throughout the cabin, while the buttons and knobs are easy to find and feel generally sturdy. While there are some hard plastic elements here and there, they are convincingly grained to look a bit better. The available 7-inch touchscreen and navigation system are easy to use thanks to large virtual buttons and an intuitive menu layout.

The Elantra's interior is spacious, but taller drivers may have difficulty getting the seat as low as they'd like. As such, headroom up front can feel limited for those over 6 feet tall. The backseat is roomy and great for kids, though again, a lack of headroom might be an issue for taller adults. The Elantra sedan features a large trunk when compared to its rivals -- 14.8 cubic feet -- and the liftover height is low.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2015 Hyundai Elantra.

5(33%)
4(29%)
3(4%)
2(13%)
1(21%)
3.4
24 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

2015 Hyundai Elantra SE
jmarie3,08/19/2014
I love this car! I was going to get the 2014,but these just came out so I decided to go with the 2015 Elantra SE. I just came out of the 2009 Hyundai Elantra GLS, which I loved as well. So sticking with an Elantra was no question for me. There is no difference really with the 2014 and 2015. But, the car I bought had a package with bluetooth, touch screen, rear view camera, and 16 in alloy wheels, which is all fantastic to have. The car was around 20k. If you are looking to get a newer Elantra, the 2014 is cheaper and pretty much the same except the extra package options of course. The car has very good get-up-and-go, awesome updated features, large back seat room and roomy trunk.
Solid Purchase - Limited
Tj,08/06/2015
SE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6A)
I purchased in May of 2015 and have since taken it to 2 road trips and accumulated 6k miles on it. I can honestly say its a solid purchase. Comfortable, full of features, handles well (not sporty) looks amazing. Its fuel economy is "OK", only because it was rated at 27-37 city/hwy mpg, but I calculated 24-26 overall in mostly city/some highway driving but factored in is the traffic of Las Vegas. I love the drive selectable steering, the transmission is okay, you can on some occasions feel the transmission shift harshly, but rarely. My passengers and I both agree that the back seats are not comfortable on long road trips, they're leather so I'm not sure this could be said about cloth seats. Our butts and backs were very sore at the 2 hour mark, stretching at each rest stop was a must, but the two front seats were Okay for the road trip. ***update around 10k miles the car had made a short whining noise which disappeared instantly, but then the a/c started getting hot. I called Hyundai roadside and they towed to the dealership because at that point I wasn't sure if it was going to make the 20 mile trek. The a/c compressor had given out at 10,000 miles is what they told me. This was covered under warranty and cost me nothing. This was just one of those 0.001% of products might fail situations is what I'm what I'm guessing as they never really gave me an explanation why it had given out. Now at 17500 miles, car is still going strong, more road trips around Cali were done and this car still proves to be good all around. Fuel economy on the highway (75-80mph) was 32 mpg at each gas station.
I Love My Hyundai Elantra Sport
GSuzu,10/13/2015
Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
! am thankful each and every day I get behind the wheel of my 2015 Hyundai Elantra Sport. Everything from my original review still applies. I read in all of the auto reviews that my Elantra is not fun to drive. Really? I feel like a kid again each time I buckle up and go for a spin. My car has always gotten me words of approval, especially from the younger guys. The headlights are especially noteworthy as illuminating the road without interfering with others coming at me head on. I still say the the head-on look of my Elantra is the most striking of any vehicle, not just other Elantra vintages. My car has "bells and whistles" that I haven't even begun to use, simply because I haven't had the need. As for my dealer, Tony Hyundai, they have been super great. I'm treated like family whenever I bring my car in for servicing. Oil changes, an adjustment to my moon-roof (not really used thus far) and a safety check is all I've had to bring my car in for. They too have kept me appraised of changes/updates on a regular basis. My car is FUN TO DRIVE. Let me say that again, my car is FUN TO DRIVE.
just purchased
mrsbarr0802,12/15/2014
SE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6A)
My husband and I bought two new Hyundais this past Saturday we purchased a 2014 accent and a 2015 elantra se I am driving the elantra so far I love the way it handles the seats are comfortable, as far as head room it seems to be plenty. It is a great fit for three children in the back or will seat or two adults comfortably with plenty of leg room all the way around. The radio sounds great from the speakers there is plenty of storage also all the way around the overall style of the elantra is great inside and out. One thing I have noticed that I don't like is all the road noise inside the cabin at highway speeds almost as if I have the Windows down. We can also feel and hear every bump
Features & Specs

MPG
24 city / 35 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
173 hp @ 6500 rpm
MPG
24 city / 35 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
166 hp @ 6500 rpm
MPG
24 city / 34 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed manual
Gas
173 hp @ 6500 rpm
MPG
28 city / 38 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
145 hp @ 6500 rpm
See all Used 2015 Hyundai Elantra features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat4 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover10.9%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

