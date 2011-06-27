Used 2006 Hyundai Elantra for Sale Near Me
- Price Drop$3,500Great Deal
2006 Hyundai Elantra GLS121,138 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Gene Messer Hyundai - Lubbock / Texas
We are excited to offer this 2006 Hyundai Elantra. Only the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee can offer you the comfort of knowing you made the right purchase. The 2006 Hyundai offers compelling fuel-efficiency along with great value. You will no longer feel the need to repeatedly fill up this Hyundai Elantra GLS's gas tank, in part because of it's superb EPA rating. The Elantra GLS is well maintained and has just 121,138mi. This low amount of miles makes this vehicle incomparable to the competition. Just what you've been looking for. With quality in mind, this vehicle is the perfect addition to take home.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Hyundai Elantra GLS with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHDN46D46U231002
Stock: 6U231002
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- Price Drop$4,782Good Deal | $1,165 below market
2006 Hyundai Elantra GLS82,259 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Towne Mazda - Orchard Park / New York
Odometer is 39252 miles below market average! Clean CARFAX. 2006 Hyundai Elantra GLS 2.0L I4 MPI DOHC 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive FWD ***JUST FULLY SERVICED AND NYS INSPECTED***, ***SOLD BRAND NEW RIGHT HERE AT TOWNE HYUNDAI***, Air Conditioning, AM/FM/CD Audio System w/6 Speakers, Cloth Seat Trim, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Remote keyless entry, Remote Keyless Entry System w/Alarm, Speed-sensing steering. Purchase in Confidence Using Our State of the Art Internet Pricing System, Assuring You the Best Market Price in Towne, Just One More Reason - We Love Our Towne !!! IMPORTANT RECALL INFORMATION. SOME VEHICLES MAY BE SUBJECT TO SAFETY RECALLS. GO TO WWW.SAFERCAR.GOV TO LEARN WHETHER AN INDIVIDUAL VEHICLE IS SUBJECT TO AN OPEN RECALL.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Hyundai Elantra GLS with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHDN46DX6U281953
Stock: SP05552A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-11-2020
- $3,980Good Deal | $891 below market
2006 Hyundai Elantra GLS115,911 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Starfire Auto - Santa Clarita / California
PLEASE READ THIS SECTION! * 2 OWNER CAR * CLEAN CARFAX * * SERVICE RECORDS * - VERY WELL KEPT INSIDE AND OUT! - 2 BRAND NEW TIRES - WE HAVE RECORDS FROM THE PREV OWNER! - CLEAN CARFAX, NO ACCIDENTS - CALIFORNIA CAR - Runs very well, these are great commuter/first cars - Side Airbags - 2 Keys, and all manuals - Cruise Control and CD Player WE ARE BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. FINANCING IS AVAILABLE! PLEASE SEE OUR FAQ SECTION. OUR PRICES ARE NOT NEGOTIABLE!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Hyundai Elantra GLS with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHDN46D06U364128
Stock: AL3142122
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $4,499
2006 Hyundai Elantra GLS146,865 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Performance Auto - Bohemia / New York
100% Clean Carfax! Great Gas Saver! 2006 Hyundai Elantra GLS! Automatic Transmission! Runs and Drives Great! Come in for a Test Drive! - OVER 150 CARS AT OUR DEALERSHIP RIGHT ON SUNRISE HIGHWAY IN BOHEMIA! REMEMBER THE PERFORMANCE DIFFERENCE!! NO PREP FEES! NO DELIVERY FEES! AND OUR PRICES DO NOT NEED TO REFLECT A TRADE IN VALUE OR DOWN PAYMENT! Our Prices are the "REAL DEAL"! DON'T BE SCAMMED BY OTHERS FINEPRINT! And now please beware of the newest scam started recently, Dealers offering a "promotional price" and long as you purchase their Extended warranty at regular price! You also do NOT need to finance to get this price! A price should be exactly that, A PRICE! Performance Auto has been selling quality pre-owned automobiles since October 2000. You will feel no pressure when you enter our facility and meet one of our friendly sales representatives. All of the vehicles that we sell have to be NYS Inspected! As a Licensed New York State Dealer (Facility #7095633), we are required to provide you with a Clear Lien Free Title. As a Certified Plate program dealer, we also have the ability to issue new license plates or transfer your existing plates to your new vehicle. Please be aware of other "so called dealers" that are selling vehicles on Long Island and using "out of state" dealer licenses to avoid inspecting vehicles!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Hyundai Elantra GLS with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHDN46D06U233989
Stock: 233989
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $5,995Fair Deal
2006 Hyundai Elantra GLS101,623 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Bud Clary Auburn Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Auburn / Washington
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Odometer is 38854 miles below market average! 27/34 City/Highway MPG Every car is completely inspected, reconditioned and detailed to our extremely high standards and all cars come with the availability of a warranty, for an additional cost.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Hyundai Elantra GLS with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHDN46D56U214161
Stock: AH201509A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- New Listing$2,994
2006 Hyundai Elantra GLS142,620 milesDelivery available*
Don Mealey Chevrolet - Clermont / Florida
***ONLY 10 MINUTES WEST OF ORLANDO...NEVER UNDERSOLD***Recent Arrival! GLS FWD24/32 City/Highway MPGCall NOW, this vehicle is a "Last Chance" unit and is going to Auction this week. Internet Listing must be printed to qualify for "Last Chance", Liquidation pricing... Visit us at 17185 West State Rd. 50 Clermont, FL 34711, or call us at (352) 394-6176 to schedule a visit with one of our Product Specialists.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Hyundai Elantra GLS with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHDN46D46U288171
Stock: T6U288171
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- $4,131
2006 Hyundai Elantra GLS127,025 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Larry H. Miller Used Car Supermarket Sandy - Sandy / Utah
Located at Sandy this 2006 Hyundai Elantra GLS FWD is well equipped and includes these features and benefits: 15 x 5.5j Steel Wheels w/Full Covers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, AM/FM/CD Audio System w/6 Speakers, Bodyside moldings, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Cloth Seat Trim, Cruise Control, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual Front Airbags, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front Cupholders, Front reading lights, Front Side-Impact Airbags, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Occupant sensing airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power Door Locks, Power door mirrors, Power Mirrors, Power steering, Power Windows, Power windows, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Rear Window Wiper/Washer, Remote keyless entry, Remote Keyless Entry System w/Alarm, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Sport-Tuned Suspension & Steering, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, and Variably intermittent wipers.Clean CARFAX.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Hyundai Elantra GLS with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHDN56D36U189119
Stock: R5032B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-25-2020
- $5,500Fair Deal
2006 Hyundai Elantra GLS93,157 miles2 AccidentsDelivery available*
Crain Hyundai of Bentonville - Bentonville / Arkansas
2006 Hyundai Elantra FWD 2.0L I4 MPI DOHC 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive CARFAX One-Owner. new car trade, LOW MILES, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Remote keyless entry, Remote Keyless Entry System w/Alarm. This vehicle has been through a multi-point inspection by an ASE Certified Mechanic. Oil and filter changed. All maintenance items deemed necessary for this year model and miles have been performed. Fully detailed and ready for immediate delivery. Large Northwest Arkansas Used Car Supercenter. We work with all credit types including bad credit. Our Finance Professionals believe they can get approval for everybody. Get Pre-Approved at: https://www.crainhyundaibentonville.com/Car-Loan-Application Crain Automotive has over 1200 used cars available at any given moment. We are sure to have the exact used car you are looking for in stock at one of our dealerships. If you don't see what you want, Call Us Now! Payments have been figured at 4.5% apr for 75 months with $1500 down. With approved credit.Prices do not include any tax, license fees, reconditioning fees, or $129 doc feE.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Hyundai Elantra GLS with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHDN46D96U316448
Stock: 0HS4856A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-26-2020
- $4,995
2006 Hyundai Elantra GLS127,523 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Chevrolet of Twin Falls - Twin Falls / Idaho
CHAMPAGNE exterior and BEIGE interior, GLS trim. EPA 32 MPG Hwy/24 MPG City! CD Player. 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. CLICK ME! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE CD Player. Remote Trunk Release, Keyless Entry, Alarm, Heated Mirrors, Bucket Seats. Hyundai GLS with CHAMPAGNE exterior and BEIGE interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 138 HP at 6000 RPM*. EXPERTS ARE SAYING 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 5 Star Driver Side Crash Rating. Great Gas Mileage: 32 MPG Hwy. WHO WE ARE At Chevrolet of Twin Falls, we are focused on providing customers with an honest and simpler buying and service experience. We are giving customers straightforward information so that they can make confident decisions. We believe that our local communities are our lifeblood. In addition to the employment opportunities we provide in each of our neighborhoods, we also provide contributions to charitable organizations that serve our families, friends, and customers. Price does not include taxes, title, license and $399 Dealer Doc Fee. Price contains all applicable dealer incentives and non-limited factory rebates. You may qualify for additional rebates; see dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Hyundai Elantra GLS with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHDN46D26U359755
Stock: 6U359755U
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- $3,595Fair Deal
2006 Hyundai Elantra GLS128,675 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Best Buy Auto Sales - Murphysboro / Illinois
New clutch and new brake and rototrs
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Hyundai Elantra GLS with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHDN46D76U304153
Stock: 20090
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $3,999Great Deal | $1,309 below market
2005 Hyundai Elantra GLS104,164 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Your Choice Auto Sales of Posen - Posen / Illinois
This 2005 Hyundai Elantra 4dr GT 4dr Sedan features a 2.0L 4 Cylinder 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 4 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Silver with a Gray interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Clock, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, 12v Power Outlet, Body Side Moldings, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Console, Heated Mirrors, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Neil Bianco at 708-769-7305 or neil@trexmarketing.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Hyundai Elantra GLS with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm, 2500lb Towing Capacity.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHDN46D45U150631
Stock: YC-150631
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- $3,999Great Deal | $1,309 below market
2005 Hyundai Elantra GLS63,309 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Peterson Toyota of Sarasota - Sarasota / Florida
Champagne 2005 Hyundai Elantra FWD 2.0L I4 MPI DOHCRecent Arrival!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Hyundai Elantra GLS with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm, 2500lb Towing Capacity.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHDN46D55U938768
Stock: 5U938768
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-16-2020
- Price Drop$2,264Good Deal | $933 below market
2005 Hyundai Elantra GLS171,749 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Medina Buick GMC - Medina / Ohio
KBB Fair Market Range High: $3,394 Sterling 2005 Hyundai Elantra GLS FWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 2.0L I4 MPI DOHC Elantra GLS, 4D Sedan, 2.0L I4 MPI DOHC, 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, FWD, Sterling, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Remote keyless entry, Remote Keyless Entry System w/Alarm. We are Ohio's #1 Buick GMC Cadillac dealer & Ohio's fastest growing Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram dealer. Come see why we have the #1 deals in Ohio! Nobody can beat a Medina Price. We have the best lease deals in Cleveland Ohio. You HAVE TO check out our lease specials. We advertise with TAX included! NO HIDDEN FEES! We know you are SICK of the hidden lease fees so we INCLUDE THEM unlike other dealers! We are #1 in OHIO for a reason! Medina Buick GMC Cadillac - Medina Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Medina Auto Mall www.medinaautomall.net - Check out our 1500 car inventorY.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Hyundai Elantra GLS with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm, 2500lb Towing Capacity.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHDN46D55U174016
Stock: B201339A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-06-2020
- $2,778
2007 Hyundai Elantra GLS365,615 miles2 AccidentsDelivery available*
D-Patrick Nissan - Evansville / Indiana
2007 Hyundai Elantra GLS Recent Arrival! We want you to shop confidently for your next used car at D-Patrick Nissan. Our premium used vehicles are put through an extensive inspection before hitting our lot. Because of this, we are able to offer a 30-day warranty on all used vehicles, unless clearly offered as-is . We also offer extended warranties, additional protection plans and offer a free to you CarFax vehicle history report. We have a large selection of all makes and models, all in one location. Including a large selection of Certified Pre-Owned Nissan vehicles. Get your next used vehicle where customer service matters, D-Patrick Nissan. *Disclaimer - Price listed does not include a $199 documentation fee, applicable tax, title, tags, license, destination charges, $150 service and preparation, and any dealer installed options. ABS brakes, ABS w/EBD & 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Power Heated Mirrors, Remote keyless entry, Remote Keyless Entry System w/Alarm. 4D Sedan GLS 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 2.0L I4 MPI DOHC FWD Silver CALL TODAY 812-473-6500 and shop online at www.dpatricknissan.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Hyundai Elantra GLS with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHDU46D87U061120
Stock: Z6700
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-01-2020
- $2,490
2005 Hyundai Elantra GLS148,105 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Starfire Auto - Santa Clarita / California
PLEASE READ THIS SECTION! * ONE OWNER CAR * CLEAN CARFAX * * SERVICE RECORDS * - WELL MAINTAINED - TIMING BELT HAS BEEN DONE BEFORE - AN INEXPENSIVE, EFFICIENT LITTLE COMMUTER! - RARE 5 SPEED MANUAL - POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS - SIDE AIRBAGS - COLD AC - CLEAN TITLE, CLEAN CARFAX - PAINT HAS OXIDATION ON SOME SPOTS, SEE PICS - PRICED ACCORDING TO CONDITION, IT RUNS BUT ITS NOT GOING TO WIN ANY BEAUTY CONTESTS. JUST A GOOD BASIC SIMPLE SEDAN - ADD ~20% TO THE PRICE TO GET THE TOTAL AFTER TAXES/DMV FEES WE ARE BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. FINANCING IS AVAILABLE! PLEASE SEE OUR FAQ SECTION. OUR PRICES ARE NOT NEGOTIABLE!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Hyundai Elantra GLS with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm, 2500lb Towing Capacity.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHDN46D35U942799
Stock: DF392531H
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $6,950
2005 Hyundai Elantra GLS90,932 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Top Quality Motors - Ashland / Missouri
+ This vehicle has been inspected, including an oil change, new oil, air and cabin filters(cabin filters on applicable vehicles only) + FREE CarFax available at www.topqualitymotors.com + This is CLEAN TITLE vehicle, meaning it has NOT been salvaged. + Check with Salesperson for Dealership Warranty information. + Ask about Service contracts available
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Hyundai Elantra GLS with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm, 2500lb Towing Capacity.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHDN46D85U985695
Stock: 10637
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $4,195
2005 Hyundai Elantra GT103,045 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
GT Motor Cars - Bellmore / New York
SUPER CLEAN ELANTRA GT WITH 103,000 WELL CARED FOR MILES. 1 OWNER WITH A CLEAN PERFECT CARFAX HISTORY REPORT. VERY NICELY EQUIPPED WITH LEATHER INTERIOR, POWER MOON ROOF, ALLOY WHEELS AND MUCH MORE. RUNS AND DRIVES AS GOOD AS IT LOOKS. GIVE US A CALL OE-MAIL FOR A CLOSER LOOK AND TEST DRIVE.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Hyundai Elantra GT with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Trip Computer, Alarm, Leather Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHDN56D25U176828
Stock: 176828
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Price Drop$5,000
2005 Hyundai Elantra GTNot providedNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Subaru City of Milwaukee - Milwaukee / Wisconsin
2005 Hyundai Elantra GT Silver FWD 2.0L I4 MPI DOHC This Hyundai Elantra is well equipped and includes these key features, Cruise Control, Dual Front Airbags, Power door mirrors, Power Mirrors, Power steering, Power Windows, Power windows, Remote keyless entry, Spoiler. Schlossmann Subaru City of Milwaukee in Milwaukee, WI treats the needs of each individual customer with paramount concern. We know that you have high expectations, and as a car dealer we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding those standards each and every time. Allow us to demonstrate our commitment to excellence! Our experienced sales staff is eager to share its knowledge and enthusiasm with you. We encourage you to browse our online inventory, schedule a test drive and investigate financing options. You can also request more information about a vehicle using our online form or by calling 888-864-8183. This vehicle also may include the following Cruise Control, Dual Front Airbags, Power door mirrors, Power Mirrors, Power steering, Power Windows, Power windows, Remote keyless entry, Spoiler, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, Body-Color Rear Lip Spoiler, Bodyside moldings, Bumpers: body-color, Carpeted Floor Mats, CD player, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Fog Lights, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Front Seat-Mounted Side Airbags, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Leather Seat Trim, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Occupant sensing airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power Door Locks, Purple Illuminated Gauges w/Trip Computer, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Rear Wiper w/Washer, Remote Keyless Entry System w/Alarm, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Sport-Tuned Suspension & Steering, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Trip computer, and Variably intermittent wipers Please confirm actual equipment at the time of inspection.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Hyundai Elantra GT with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Trip Computer, Alarm, Leather Seats.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHDN56D25U171239
Stock: J7747
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-17-2020