This is my first brand new car to purchase. I may be a little biased due to the fact this was the first car that I looked at, first dealership that I went to, and I ended up buying the car. I have put 1600 miles on the car so far in the month I have owned it ( I know, my girlfriend loves it and always wants to drive it). The car has been great so far, it feels nice on the road, when i get on the highway going at a fast speed the tires grab the road very well when sliding, if i hit a bump i never feel like my tires aren't in contact with the road, I know this has to do with the traction control the car has. Once you get on the road or highway the drive is nice, its a little noisy but nothing you can't get used to, the stock radio/cd/xmsiruis rado is delightful. I got the base model SE which my only upgrades are rubber mats (highly recommend) and the auto-dimming mirror/compass. You can hear road noise but it's not overwhelming, I don't expect silence when I drive anyways, its really not safe when driving long distances and with this car you will get amazing gas mileage doing that. I have been getting around 38 MPG although I drive a lot of highway, once you put on the Active ECO you can get higher, my highest yet is 40 MPG. My only gripe with the model I got is there isn't automatic headlights and I would have liked the window lock button to light up the same way that the other window buttons on the driver side light up. The car drives great though even with a 1.8 liter 4 cylinder engine, the transmission shifts very smooth and I never have a problem merging with traffic or accelerating to make a lane change. The body of the car is very sexy. I chose the black version and with tinted windows its a very good looking car. If you are looking for a reliable car with a 100,000 mile power train warranty and a 60,000 mile bumper to bumper warranty that will definitely last the length of your car loan, this is a great choice.

