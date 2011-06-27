  1. Home
  2. Hyundai
  3. Hyundai Elantra
  4. Used 2014 Hyundai Elantra
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(34)
Appraise this car

2014 Hyundai Elantra Review

Pros & Cons

  • Lots of features for the money
  • comfortable, quiet and well-built cabin
  • large trunk
  • long warranty coverage.
  • Limited headroom
  • so-so acceleration with the 1.8-liter engine
  • somewhat stiff ride quality.
Other years
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
Hyundai Elantra for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Range
$7,650 - $13,498
Used Elantra for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Although the 2014 Hyundai Elantra remains one of our top picks for an economical compact sedan, some newer rivals have eclipsed it in regards to refinement and comfort.

Vehicle overview

Unless you know what to look for, you might not think much is different about the 2014 Hyundai Elantra, which appears to be the same sleekly styled sedan that has been out since 2011. But Hyundai has made a lot of little updates this year, and they bring about some noticeable improvements to an affordable compact sedan that was already worth your consideration.

In previous years, we found that the Elantra sedan wasn't as sporty to drive as some of its competitors. For 2014, however, there's a new Sport trim to remedy that. Fortunately, this trim doesn't amount to just a few extra body trim pieces and red interior stitching. No, the new Elantra Sport receives a more powerful engine and a sport-tuned suspension that may give it a level of driver engagement comparable to rivals.

Another point of contention we had with earlier Elantras was the higher than normal amount of road and engine noise that made its way into the cabin. This time around, Hyundai has packed more sound insulation into the car to deliver a quieter ride. You'll also find Hyundai's latest infotainment features, including new touchscreen displays. In addition, the Elantra still has all of its usual positive attributes, including a generous equipment list, an accommodating trunk, a long warranty and sharp styling -- all at a reasonable price. And if the sedan doesn't fit your taste, there's also a GT four-door hatchback and a coupe model, both of which are covered in separate reviews.

With the aforementioned improvements, the 2014 Hyundai Elantra sedan remains a contender among compact sedans, despite giving up some refinement to top rivals. Indeed, it earned a "B" rating from Edmunds.com and as such we recommend checking one out alongside the venerable 2014 Ford Focus and fully redesigned 2014 Mazda 3. Even against the top-selling 2014 Honda Civic, the Elantra may very well meet or exceed your expectations.

2014 Hyundai Elantra models

The 2014 Hyundai Elantra sedan is available in three trims: SE, Limited and Sport. Standard SE features include 15-inch alloy wheels, heated mirrors, full power accessories, air-conditioning, cruise control, a trip computer, a tilt-telescoping steering wheel, 60/40-split folding rear seats and a six-speaker sound system with a CD player, satellite radio and USB/iPod interface.

For the SE, Hyundai offers the optional Preferred package, which includes 16-inch wheels, automatic headlights, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, voice controls, a 4.3-inch touchscreen audio interface, a rearview camera, heated front seats and minor interior trim and detail upgrades.

The Limited comes with those options as standard and adds 17-inch wheels, foglights, LED accent and taillights, integrated turn signal repeaters on the mirrors, an automatic transmission, leather upholstery, a six-way power driver seat (with power lumbar), heated rear seats and BlueLink telematics.

Except for the automatic transmission, heated rear seats and BlueLink, the Sport includes all of the above along with a new 2.0-liter engine, a sunroof, a sport-tuned suspension and keyless ignition/entry.

Available on the Limited trim only is the Technology package, which includes keyless entry/ignition, a larger 7-inch touchscreen display, dual-zone automatic climate control, a navigation system and an upgraded audio system with a Pandora Internet radio interface.

2014 Highlights

For 2014, the Hyundai Elantra sedan receives numerous changes, including slight cosmetic modifications inside and out, a new Sport trim level with a more powerful engine, upgraded infotainment features and a quieter cabin.

Performance & mpg

Powering the 2014 Hyundai Elantra SE and Limited models is a 1.8-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 145 horsepower and 130 pound-feet of torque. A six-speed manual transmission is standard on the SE, while a six-speed automatic is optional. The automatic is the only transmission offered on the Limited.

At Edmunds' test track, a Hyundai Elantra Limited sedan accelerated to 60 mph in 9.7 seconds, which is a little slower than average for the segment. The EPA estimates fuel economy at 31 mpg combined (27 mpg city/37 mpg highway) for the manual-transmission version, and 32 mpg combined (28 mpg city/38 mpg highway) for the automatic. These are solid numbers, though a handful of rival compact sedans offer special, fuel-economy-themed models with even better fuel economy.

The Elantra Sport has a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that is good for 173 hp and 154 lb-ft of torque. The manual transmission is standard, and the automatic is optional. The EPA estimates fuel economy at 28 mpg combined (24/34) for the manual version. The automatic is rated 28 mpg combined (24 mpg city/35 mpg highway).

Safety

Standard safety features for all 2014 Hyundai Elantra sedans include four-wheel antilock disc brakes, hill-start assist, stability and traction control, front-seat side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags. A rearview camera is optional on the SE and standard for the Limited and Sport trims. The BlueLink emergency telematics system is only available on the Limited trim and provides services such as remote access, emergency assistance, theft recovery and geo-fencing (allowing parents to set limits for teenage drivers).

In Edmunds brake testing, a Hyundai Elantra Limited sedan came to a stop from 60 mph in 126 feet, which is an average distance for cars in this class.

In government crash testing the Elantra received an overall five-out-of-five-star rating, with four stars for total frontal crash safety and five stars for total side-impact protection. In the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, the Elantra earned a second-best "Acceptable" rating in the small-overlap front-overlap crash test and the top "Good" rating in the moderate-overlap frontal-offset, side-impact and roof strength tests. Its seat/head restraint design also rates "Good" for whiplash protection in rear impacts.

Driving

With the introduction of the Sport trim this year, the 2014 Hyundai Elantra may be more of a match for the Ford Focus and Mazda 3, which have historically been more engaging to drive. We have yet to test this model, but the more powerful 2.0-liter engine and sport-tuned suspension are certainly good omens.

That said, the 1.8-liter engine on Elantra SE and Limited models will likely prove adequate for the majority of drivers. On the SE and Limited, however, the gas pedal's response will likely seem abrupt until one acclimates. And while the automatic transmission is usually a smooth operator, it can occasionally hunt between gears.

For 2014, Hyundai added more sound insulation to quell engine and tire noise, which was one of our previous gripes. As such, the Elantra is noticeably quieter at freeway speeds and is indeed one of the quieter cars in its segment in this regard. Through turns, it's also stable and secure, though not particularly engaging. The one gripe we have here is the car's ride quality over broken pavement -- it can be rather harsh over bigger bumps and potholes, making the Elantra feel unrefined compared to several key rivals.

Interior

The 2014 Hyundai Elantra's interior features a modern organic approach to design, with a swooping center stack that integrates well with the numerous other curves throughout the cabin. While there are some hard plastic elements here and there, they are convincingly grained to look a bit more upscale. The Limited trim is understandably more luxury-leaning than the others, and adding the optional Technology package enhances that feel.

Several changes this year improve the interior. The air vents in the middle of the dash are now higher up, improving airflow for both front and rear passengers. Limited and Sport trims feature a new 4.3-inch audio touchscreen interface that provides a larger, more modern display than seen previously. As before, the available navigation system is easy to use, with large virtual buttons and an intuitive layout. Opting for navi also gets you Pandora radio, giving music fans yet another source for their preferred tunes.

In general, the Elantra offers more space than you'd expect from a compact car. Headroom up front is good for those up to 6 feet tall, but taller folks may find it more difficult getting the seat as low as they'd like. The backseat is fine for kids and even most adults, though taller passengers will find its abundant legroom and shortage of headroom a mixed blessing.

The Elantra sedan features a large trunk with 14.8 cubic feet of cargo room, a generous number for this segment. The 60/40-split pass-through is also quite large.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2014 Hyundai Elantra.

5(56%)
4(12%)
3(14%)
2(8%)
1(10%)
4.0
34 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 34 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Great Car, Great Value
eflatblues,06/29/2015
SE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6M)
I wanted to wait till my first year of ownership was completed before offering my opinion. As of July 3rd I will have owned my 2014 Elantra SE Manual for a year and have put a little over 16,000 miles on it. My thoughts after a year is that this is a very good, solid, economical and reliable automobile and has been completely trouble free. I really like the styling and find the car very comfortable to drive. The fuel economy is fantastic. Mixed city/highway cycle returns 36.4 mpg and if I am keeping a steady 70  72 on the highway I consistently get 40.2. The Elantra is an exceptional value and is worthy of consideration in a new car purchase.
Love this car!
chrisw5000,08/05/2014
I bought my 2014 Elantra Sport one month ago. I have 1000 miles on it and have enjoyed every mile! I love the larger 2.0 engine and more power over the the 1.8 liter. Its like driving a sportscar with the functionality of a sedan. I have a 4 year old so you can see how functionality is important. I'm getting better gas milage than what was shown on the window sticker (with the Active ECO turned on). You do sacrifice power for the economy however. I almost bought a Sonata turbo but decided the Elantra Sport was a much better value for my budget and I still get the sporty feeling I was yearning for. The more I drive it, the more I like it. Get yours today, you'll like it too!
Love my 2014 Limited
William Rice,03/30/2015
Limited 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6A)
I am not sure about the bad reviews because I love mine. I owned everything from, Pintos to Caddys. I like the car all the way around and feel it is one of the most under rated cars out there.
Still in Love
LawtonLady,09/13/2015
Limited 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6A)
I purchased my elantra June 2014, 15 months and 12000 miles later, it is still a great vehicle. I have been through many cars, I get the car shopping itch almost yearly, and after checking out all the new models and value in the market, for the first time ever, I decided the vehicle I had already was still the best option. It's very stylish, my limited has all the sleek technology of any extremely pricey vehicles, but for a deal that can't be beat. It drives really well, I mainly use it for my daily work, school, and hoke trips, but I have taken long distance drives and it handles great. I was looking into a suv, for more room, better suspension, and less road noise, but unless your willing to pay $35,000 or more for the same features, you won't find a vehicle with a better bang for its buck. It's economical, save with price, save on gas, and I haven't had any maintenance issues so save on repairs.
See all 34 reviews of the 2014 Hyundai Elantra
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
24 city / 35 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
173 hp @ 6500 rpm
MPG
24 city / 34 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed manual
Gas
173 hp @ 6500 rpm
MPG
24 city / 35 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
166 hp @ 6500 rpm
MPG
27 city / 37 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
145 hp @ 6500 rpm
See all Used 2014 Hyundai Elantra features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat4 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover10.9%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2014 Hyundai Elantra

Used 2014 Hyundai Elantra Overview

The Used 2014 Hyundai Elantra is offered in the following submodels: Elantra Sedan. Available styles include Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6A), Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6M), Sport PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6A), Limited 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6A), SE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6A), Limited PZEV 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6A), and SE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6M).

What's a good price on a Used 2014 Hyundai Elantra?

Price comparisons for Used 2014 Hyundai Elantra trim styles:

  • The Used 2014 Hyundai Elantra SE is priced between $7,650 and$10,990 with odometer readings between 49344 and111866 miles.
  • The Used 2014 Hyundai Elantra Limited is priced between $9,981 and$10,500 with odometer readings between 68212 and70975 miles.
  • The Used 2014 Hyundai Elantra Sport PZEV is priced between $8,000 and$11,006 with odometer readings between 81150 and115137 miles.
  • The Used 2014 Hyundai Elantra Limited PZEV is priced between $13,498 and$13,498 with odometer readings between 26878 and26878 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2014 Hyundai Elantras are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2014 Hyundai Elantra for sale near. There are currently 13 used and CPO 2014 Elantras listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $7,650 and mileage as low as 26878 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2014 Hyundai Elantra.

Can't find a used 2014 Hyundai Elantras you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Hyundai Elantra for sale - 12 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $20,030.

Find a used Hyundai for sale - 2 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $16,835.

Find a used certified pre-owned Hyundai Elantra for sale - 7 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $15,542.

Find a used certified pre-owned Hyundai for sale - 9 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $12,316.

Should I lease or buy a 2014 Hyundai Elantra?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Hyundai lease specials
Check out Hyundai Elantra lease specials

Related Used 2014 Hyundai Elantra info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles