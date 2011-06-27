Vehicle overview

Unless you know what to look for, you might not think much is different about the 2014 Hyundai Elantra, which appears to be the same sleekly styled sedan that has been out since 2011. But Hyundai has made a lot of little updates this year, and they bring about some noticeable improvements to an affordable compact sedan that was already worth your consideration.

In previous years, we found that the Elantra sedan wasn't as sporty to drive as some of its competitors. For 2014, however, there's a new Sport trim to remedy that. Fortunately, this trim doesn't amount to just a few extra body trim pieces and red interior stitching. No, the new Elantra Sport receives a more powerful engine and a sport-tuned suspension that may give it a level of driver engagement comparable to rivals.

Another point of contention we had with earlier Elantras was the higher than normal amount of road and engine noise that made its way into the cabin. This time around, Hyundai has packed more sound insulation into the car to deliver a quieter ride. You'll also find Hyundai's latest infotainment features, including new touchscreen displays. In addition, the Elantra still has all of its usual positive attributes, including a generous equipment list, an accommodating trunk, a long warranty and sharp styling -- all at a reasonable price. And if the sedan doesn't fit your taste, there's also a GT four-door hatchback and a coupe model, both of which are covered in separate reviews.

With the aforementioned improvements, the 2014 Hyundai Elantra sedan remains a contender among compact sedans, despite giving up some refinement to top rivals. Indeed, it earned a "B" rating from Edmunds.com and as such we recommend checking one out alongside the venerable 2014 Ford Focus and fully redesigned 2014 Mazda 3. Even against the top-selling 2014 Honda Civic, the Elantra may very well meet or exceed your expectations.