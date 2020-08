Used 2003 Hyundai Elantra for Sale Near Me

Rick Hendrick Chevrolet - Norfolk / Virginia

FUEL EFFICIENT 33 MPG Hwy/24 MPG City! GLS trim, Midnight Gray exterior and Gray interior. Clean. Edmunds Editors' Most Wanted Sedan Under $15,000, Serviced here. 4 Star Driver Front Crash Rating.KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Child Safety Locks, Heated Mirrors, Bucket Seats, Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes. Hyundai GLS with Midnight Gray exterior and Gray interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 135 HP at 6000 RPM*.EXPERTS ARE SAYINGEdmunds Editors' Most Wanted Sedan Under $15,000. 4 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 5 Star Driver Side Crash Rating. Great Gas Mileage: 33 MPG Hwy.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2003 Hyundai Elantra GLS with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

25 Combined MPG ( 22 City/ 30 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: KMHDN45D23U648888

Stock: 201443A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-09-2020