Used 2018 Hyundai Elantra for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
10mi
50mi
100mi
500mi
Make | Model | Year
Condition
Price and Payment
Rating
Mileage
Vehicle History
Type
Trim
Fuel Economy
Exterior Color
Interior Color
Engine and Drivetrain
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
Features
Options & Packages
Vehicle Listing Details
- Price Drop$10,899Great Deal | $3,108 below market
2018 Hyundai Elantra SEL17,028 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Florida Fine Cars - Miami / Florida
Buy this car online and have it delivered to your home. An online or over the phone live assistant will walk you through a simple process without ever leaving your home. Prior to delivery, your car will be fully detailed and sanitized for your safety. If you love it, keep it, if not, exchange it with our 5-Day Exchange Policy. It is that easy!Florida Fine Cars has over +1700 vehicles in stock and works with more Banks to help give you as many options as possible. All locations are BBB Accredited; BBB Rating: A+. Come in person or call ahead to set an appointment for a test drive. Buy online and get a car on your time.Our 2018 Hyundai Elantra SEL is offered in stylish Symphony Silver. Motivated by a 2.0 Liter 4 Cylinder that produces 147hp which is coupled to a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. Our Front Wheel Drive sedan offers up to 37mpg on the highway, a smooth ride, and attractive styling enhanced by daytime running lights and split-spoke alloy wheels.Step into our Elantra SEL's cabin to find generous head and legroom for all passengers. You'll appreciate the full-color touchscreen infotainment system with Bluetooth, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, AM/FM/HD/available satellite radio, and USB inputs on every journey as well as the incredible niceties on offer. Some of the many amenities include supportive front seats, air conditioning, a multi-function steering wheel, and a remarkably spacious trunk.Our Hyundai also features blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, a back-up camera, advanced airbags, anti-lock brakes, and traction/stability control for your peace of mind. Our Elantra stands out from the competition thanks to its superb blend of style, comfort, and capability! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Hyundai Elantra SEL with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5NPD84LF4JH369904
Stock: 113563
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-04-2020
- $10,993Great Deal | $3,267 below market
2018 Hyundai Elantra SEL34,797 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Karplus Warehouse - Pacoima / California
2018 Hyundai Elantra SEL 2.0L Auto (Alabama)..."PRICED TO SELL"...***EZ FINANCING WITH LOW RATES***BAD CREDIT OR TIN NUMBER WELCOME***Public, Dealer's, Wholesaler's welcome to the largest Pre-owned Dealership of over 500 Cars, Suvs, Trucks and Vans with 2 convenience locations to serve you in Pacoima and in Van Nuys. All our vehicles smoged, safety and available for buyer's mechanic inspection. We have financing available for all our vehicles, we have more banks with the best rates available for everyone. We provide Carfax history reports for all our vehicles. Visit our two great convenient locations in Pacoima and Van Nuys. ALL PRICES ARE FINAL, PLUS ANY AFTER MARKET WHEELS, LIFT KITS, TINT, ACCESSORIES, $395 DOOR EDGE GUARD, PRELOADED ANTI-THEFT DETERRENT SYSTEM, VEHICLE LOCATOR DEVICE, TAX, DOCUMENTATION FEES, SMOG FEES, LICENSE, AND REGISTRATION FEES. The pricing, equipment, specifications, and photos shown above are believed to be accurate, but are provided "AS IS" and are subject to change without notice. We do not warrant or guarantee such accuracy.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Hyundai Elantra SEL with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5NPD84LF2JH314822
Stock: X314822
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-15-2020
- $13,780Great Deal
2018 Hyundai Elantra SEL4,328 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Vroom - Get It Delivered Nationwide, Contact-Free - Houston / Texas
Vroom is a national online retailer that allows you to shop thousands of high-quality vehicles online, delivered straight to you contact-free. With Vroom, browse and shop through an extensive inventory of low-mileage, competitively priced cars, and trucks available for purchase, with easy online financing and new inventory added every day. No haggling. No pressure. Buy your next vehicle from Vroom, have it delivered straight to you, and never visit a dealership again. Have a car to trade-in? Vroom offers hassle-free, no obligation quotes and they will even pick it up. Learn more at Vroom.com. Vroom only sells cars and trucks with clean titles, that are free of fire, flood and frame damage and have accident-free CARFAX vehicle history reports at the time of purchase and sale. Every Vroom vehicle must also pass safety, mechanical and cosmetic inspections before it is sold. If a vehicle does not meet Vroom's retail standards, they do not list the vehicle for sale on the site.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Hyundai Elantra SEL with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Trip Computer.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHD84LF1JU609069
Stock: 10426496
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-10-2020
- $9,900Great Deal | $2,545 below market
2018 Hyundai Elantra SE38,208 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Napleton Northlake Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Lake Park / Florida
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Clean CARFAX. 2018 Hyundai Elantra SE Scarlet Red Pearl FWD 2.0L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V 4D Sedan 29/38 City/Highway MPG #1 since 1931! Shop with us and experience the NAPLETON ADVANTAGE. Call 561-622-0101. We proudly serve the following communities West Palm Beach, Wellington, Boynton Beach, Delray, Royal Palm Beach, Ft. Pierce, Stuart, Jupiter, Pembroke Pines, Green Acres, Palm Springs & Palm Beach Gardens.At Ed Napleton's Northlake Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram you can buy with confidence as every pre-owned vehicle gets a 110 point inspection. We provide excellent financing for everyone!!! See us today at WWW.NORTHLAKECJD.COM!!!!!!! All prices are plus tax, tag and 1098.00 dealer fees. Plus Napleton Experience and reconditioning fees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Hyundai Elantra SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
33 Combined MPG (29 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5NPD74LF0JH286036
Stock: AP286036
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-08-2020
- $10,995Great Deal | $2,839 below market
2018 Hyundai Elantra SEL21,810 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Bolufe Auto Sales - Miami / Florida
BOLUFE AUTO SALES has been a well respectable dealership in the local community for over 26 years. We help our customers purchase their dream car no matter their financial background. We work with a vast variety of lenders to ensure the best financing options for those with bad credit, no credit or good credit at the best interest rates available in the market. Our entire inventory goes through a complete safety inspection certification prior to making it available for sale. This inspection is to ensure the complete safety of the vehicle and to satisfy you our valuable customer. TAKE ADVANTAGE OF OUR FINANCIAL OPTIONS AND OUR EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE FOR YOUR PEACE OF MIND. We have programs for First Time buyers and Bad Credit Scores. We approve beacon scores as low 350 and higher. *FREE VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT AVAILABLE. EVERYONE QUALIFIES! No Credit, Bankruptcy, previous repossessions, first time buyers, and students. Buy Here - Pay Here - Option available. If you want a hassle free car buying experience with a large selection of vehicles and ample financing options with competitive rates, stop looking any further you found BOLUFE AUTO SALES.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Hyundai Elantra SEL with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5NPD84LF7JH236540
Stock: 18279
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-29-2020
- Price Drop$13,954Great Deal | $1,984 below market
2018 Hyundai Elantra SEL8,654 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Kuni Honda on Arapahoe - Centennial / Colorado
**BACK UP CAMERA**, APPLE CAR PLAY - ANDROID AUTO, Elantra Value Edition, 4D Sedan, FWD, 16 x 6.5 Alloy Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Blind spot sensor: Blind Spot Detection (BSD) with Lane Change Assist (LCA) warning, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front Bucket Seats, Fully automatic headlights, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Power steering, Radio: AM/FM/HD/SiriusXM/MP3 Display Audio, Remote keyless entry, Speed-sensing steering, Steering wheel mounted audio controls. Kuni Honda is pleased to offer this wonderful-looking 2018 Hyundai Elantra. GO Secure 6 month or 6,000 miles Limited Powertrain Warranty!!! Coverage includes: Engine, Transmission, Front Wheel Drive, Rear Wheel Drive and Hybrid/Electric vehicle components. Also includes rental reimbursement, nationwide coverage with only a $100 deductible. Coverage ends 6 months or 6,000 miles from vehicle purchasing date. Phantom Black 2018 Hyundai Elantra Value Edition Value Edition FWD Odometer is 35296 miles below market average!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Hyundai Elantra SEL with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5NPD84LFXJH397349
Stock: TJH397349
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-16-2020
- $7,995Great Deal | $3,702 below market
2018 Hyundai Elantra SE56,302 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Belle Glade Chevrolet Buick - Belle Glade / Florida
In our friendly country setting here at Belle Glade Chevrolet Cadillac And Buick we will make your shopping experience friendly, easy and, painless. Naturally, you want to avoid paying too much for your next car, but you also want to be sure you're driving off in the best vehicle for you. We're here to make that process easier. From city-friendly subcompacts to luxurious SUVs, Trucks and sports cars for those weekend getaways, our vehicles will have what you need.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Hyundai Elantra SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
33 Combined MPG (29 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5NPD74LF8JH302791
Stock: 5302791
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-18-2020
- $9,985Great Deal | $2,644 below market
2018 Hyundai Elantra SEL62,004 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
NYC Motorcars of Freeport - Freeport / New York
Customer satisfaction and selling quality Certified Pre-owned vehicles with guaranteed clean carfax for your peace of mind. We have excellent relationship with our Nationwide lenders and Credit unions to get you approved at the lowest rate available, Guaranteed Approval Regardless of your past negative credit history, Please make appointment immediately and take advantage of our reduced prices today while this promotion last, Please come and test drive the vehicle of your choice and be prepared to drive home in 60 minutes, We have reduced our profit margin to the lowest by offering our customers hassle-free Non-Negotiable One fixed price, We believe in Full transparency, You can have Zero down or more down your choice, Must finance when applicable and take same-day delivery. Monthly payments are only estimates derived from the vehicle price and do not include Down payment, Your local sales tax, Title, Plates, & Dmv prep fees Our focused sales process with complete honesty and integrity has earned us an A+ rating with BBB. For our bi-lingual customers, Se Habla Espanol.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Hyundai Elantra SEL with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5NPD84LF2JH304971
Stock: 2640A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-06-2020
- $12,488Great Deal | $2,160 below market
2018 Hyundai Elantra SEL30,359 miles2 AccidentsDelivery available*
National Motors of Ellicott City - Ellicott City / Maryland
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!This 2018 Hyundai Elantra SEL will not make it to the weekend!! Please call now to reserve your test drive appointment!! (410) 465-4545. Odometer is 4689 miles below market average!28/37 City/Highway MPG 28/37 City/Highway MPGPrices subject to change without notice and do not include Title, License, Registration Fees, State or Local Taxes or Processing Fees or average Reconditioning Fee of $1295.. Please contact seller first for vehicle availability.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Hyundai Elantra SEL with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5NPD84LF9JH287263
Stock: 287263
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-16-2020
- Price Drop$12,222Great Deal | $1,606 below market
2018 Hyundai Elantra SE19,851 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Star Auto Mall 512 - Bethlehem / Pennsylvania
CARFAX One-Owner.29/38 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Hyundai Elantra SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
33 Combined MPG (29 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHD74LF5JU537926
Stock: UP3503
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-04-2020
- Price Drop$12,495Great Deal | $1,905 below market
2018 Hyundai Elantra SE SULEV26,382 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Sunnyside Chevrolet - Elyria / Ohio
Enrich and enhance your driving experience with our great looking One Owner, Clean CarFax 2018 Hyundai Elantra SE Sedan shown in stunning Lakeside Blue! Powered by a 2.0 Liter 4 Cylinder that offers 147hp while tethered to a smooth shifting 6 Speed Automatic transmission. Our Front Wheel Drive Sedan achieves up to 37mpg on the open road. Technology, performance, and style make this Elantra the whole package. As you observe the exterior, the well-placed curves and muscular stance of this elegant sedan are mesmerizing. Inside the SE cabin, you are surrounded with a variety of amenities such as premium cloth seats, air conditioning, a fantastic 6-speaker audio system with MP3 and USB and auxiliary input jacks, convenient keyless entry, and power accessories. Our Hyundai Elantra also rewards you with peace of mind thanks to brake assist, traction control, and multiple airbags. Safe, stylish, and efficient, our Elantra certainly stands out, and is an intelligent choice for you! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! The most trusted Chevy dealer in the Cleveland area 'Sunny will save you money' Call 440-328-8485
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Hyundai Elantra SE SULEV with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
33 Combined MPG (29 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5NPD74LF0JH234163
Stock: C3523
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-15-2020
- $11,888Great Deal | $2,843 below market
Certified 2018 Hyundai Elantra Value Edition45,617 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Orlando Hyundai - Orlando / Florida
CERTIFIED BY HYUNDAI. 10 YEARS OR 100,000 MILES WARRANTY. SUNROOF, 16" ALLOY WHEELS, 7" DISPLAY, 6 SPEAKERS, APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO, BLIND SPOT DETECTION WITH REAR CROSS TRAFFIC ALERT, REARVIEW CAMERA WITH DYNAMIC GUIDELINES, HEATED FRONT SEATS, BLUETOOTH, HEATED OUTSIDE MIRRORS
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Hyundai Elantra Value Edition with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5NPD84LF2JH274970
Stock: LU100825A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- $9,900Great Deal | $2,023 below market
2018 Hyundai Elantra SE46,661 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Napleton Northlake Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Lake Park / Florida
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 2018 Hyundai Elantra SE Symphony Silver FWD 2.0L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V 4D Sedan BLUE TOOTH HANDS FREE CALLING, *CARFAX - ONE OWNER*, LOCAL TRADE, Brake assist, Electronic Stability Control, Front wheel independent suspension, Illuminated entry, Outside temperature display, Remote keyless entry. 29/38 City/Highway MPG #1 since 1931! Shop with us and experience the NAPLETON ADVANTAGE. Call 561-622-0101. We proudly serve the following communities West Palm Beach, Wellington, Boynton Beach, Delray, Royal Palm Beach, Ft. Pierce, Stuart, Jupiter, Pembroke Pines, Green Acres, Palm Springs & Palm Beach Gardens.At Ed Napleton's Northlake Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram you can buy with confidence as every pre-owned vehicle gets a 110 point inspection. We provide excellent financing for everyone!!! See us today at WWW.NORTHLAKECJD.COM!!!!!!! All prices are plus tax, tag and 1098.00 dealer fees. Plus Napleton Experience and reconditioning fees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Hyundai Elantra SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
33 Combined MPG (29 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHD74LF0JU588993
Stock: ATJH588993
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- $13,499Great Deal | $1,833 below market
2018 Hyundai Elantra Limited26,883 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Off Lease Only Palm Beach - West Palm Beach / Florida
THIS VEHICLE IS PRICED $2842 BELOW KBB Suggested Retail Price*!WE ARE OPEN & NOW OFFERING FREE LOCAL DELIVERY & STORE TO STORE TRANSFERS! See this vehicle and THOUSANDS more at OffLeaseOnly.com! Shop THE MOST INCREDIBLE SELECTION of LOW MILEAGE 2016 to 2020 Cars, Trucks, SUVs and Vans all priced THOUSANDS below retail! OffLeaseOnly.com is The Nation's Online Used Car Destination with Newer Cars, Lower Miles & Better Prices! You can DO IT ALL ONLINE with virtual video walkarounds on your vehicle of interest or visit one of our four huge state-of-the-art locations in Florida! Nationwide shipping is also available. Get Pre-Qualified right now on OffLeaseOnly.com & ask about NO PAYMENTS FOR 90 DAYS! Trade-ins wanted and we are now doing VIRTUAL TRADE APPRAISALS! No hidden fees and no minimum credit score is required to receive the advertised price! Complete Transparency - Free Carfax, Free AutoCheck and Free True 360 inspection reports on any car with a previous accident. Off Lease Only is proud to offer a 5 Day/500 Mile Free Exchange Policy so you can shop with PEACE OF MIND. Plus we are proudly A+ Rated on the Better Business Bureau, DealerRater's Used Car Dealer of the Year and an Edmunds Five-Star Premier Dealer. START ONLINE NOW at OffLeaseOnly.com!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Hyundai Elantra Limited with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5NPD84LF5JH377994
Stock: C300279
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-09-2020
- $11,495Great Deal | $2,290 below market
2018 Hyundai Elantra SEL41,557 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
International Auto Outlet - Hamilton / Ohio
2018 Hyundai Elantra SEL --- CLEAN CAR FAX --- ONE OWNER --- 2.0L I4 ---- 6 SPEED AUTOMATIC ---BACK UP CAMERA --- SIRIUS XM --- AUX ---- BLUETOOTH ---- USB PORT ---ALLOY WHEELS ---EXCELLENT CONDITION --- WE FINANCE ----MOST OF OUR VEHICLES ARE HIGH QUALITY, HAND PICKED, ONE OWNER IN A LIKE NEW CONDITION WITH A CLEAN CAR FAX. MOST OF OUR VEHICLES ARE COVERED WITH THE MANUFACTURER WARRANTY OR A 3 MONTHS/4500 MILE WARRANTY. FINANCING IS AVAILABLE AND TRADES ARE ALWAYS WELCOMED. FOR SIMILAR GREAT DEALS PLEASE CONTACT US. -- INSTALLED FEATURES: Air filtration, Front air conditioning, Front air conditioning zones: single, Rear vents: second row, Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger, Front airbags: dual, Knee airbags: driver, Side airbags: front, Side curtain airbags: front, Antenna type: diversity, Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth, Radio: AM/FM, Satellite radio: SiriusXM, Speed sensitive volume control, Total speakers: 6, ABS: 4-wheel, Braking assist, Electronic brakeforce distribution, Front brake diameter: 11.0, Front brake type: ventilated disc, Power brakes, Rear brake diameter: 8.0, Rear brake type: disc, Door sill trim: scuff plate, Floor material: carpet, Interior accents: metallic-tone, Shift knob trim: urethane, Steering wheel trim: urethane, Assist handle: front, Cargo area light, Center console: front console with armrest and storage, Cruise control, Cupholders: front, Multi-function remote: fuel filler door release, One-touch windows: 1, Overhead console: front, Power outlet(s): two 12V front, Power steering, Power windows: lockout button, Reading lights: front, Rearview mirror: manual day/night, Retained accessory power, Steering wheel mounted controls: audio, Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic, Storage: accessory hook, Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating, Axle ratio: 3.07, Drive mode selector, Alternator: 150 amps, Battery saver, Battery: maintenance-free, Door handle color: body-color, Exhaust tip color: chrome, Exhaust: dual tip, Front bumper color: body-color, Grille color: black, Mirror color: body-color, Rear bumper color: body-color, Window trim: black, Infotainment screen size: 7 in., Infotainment: Android Auto ready, Clock, Digital odometer, Driver information system, External temperature display, Fuel economy display: MPG, Gauge: tachometer, Instrument cluster screen size: 3.5 in., Multi-function display, Trip computer, Trip odometer, Warnings and reminders: lamp failure / low fuel / engine oil / coolant, Daytime running lights, Headlights: auto on/off, Taillights: rear center, Side mirror adjustments: manual folding, Side mirrors: heated, Blind spot safety: sensor/alert, Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams, Camera system: rearview, Child safety door locks, Child seat anchors: LATCH system, Cross traffic alert: rear, Crumple zones: front, Emergency interior trunk release, Energy absorbing steering column, Impact absorbing bumpers, Rearview monitor: in dash, Emergency locking retractors: driver, Front seatbelts: 3-point, Rear seatbelts: 3-point, Seatbelt force limiters: front, Seatbelt pretensioners: front, Seatbelt warning sensor: front, Driver seat manual adjustments: height, Front headrests: adjustable, Front seat type: bucket, Passenger seat manual adjustments: height, Rear headrests: fixed, Rear seat folding: split, Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench, Upholstery: premium cloth, 2-stage unlocking doors, Anti-theft system: alarm with remote, Power door locks: auto-locking, Hill holder control, Stability control, Traction control, Steering ratio: 13.9, Turns lock-to-lock: 2.7, Front shock type: twin-tube gas, Front spring type: coil, Front stabilizer bar: diameter 22 mm, Front struts: MacPherson, Front suspension classification: independent, Front suspension type: lower control arms, Rear shock type: monotube, Rear spring type: coil, Rear suspension classification: semi-independent, Rear suspension type: torsion beam, Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated, Phone: voice operated, Wireless data link: Bluetooth, Spare tire mount location: inside, Spare tire size: temporary, Spare wheel type: steel, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Tire type: all season, Wheels: alloy, Front wipers: variable intermittent, Power windows: safety reverse, Solar-tinted glass, Window defogger: rear
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Hyundai Elantra SEL with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5NPD84LF2JH248353
Stock: 22790
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Price Drop$17,910Great Deal | $1,753 below market
2018 Hyundai Elantra Sport16,849 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Ed Martin Toyota - Noblesville / Indiana
CLEAN CARFAX! 2018 Hyundai Elantra Sport FWD 7-Speed Automatic 1.6L Turbo GDI 4-Cylinder BlueNavigation System AVN 4.0 w/ 8-Inch TouchscreenInfinity Premium Audio System w/ 8 speakers inc.Center Channel & SubwooferClari-Fi (TM) Music Restoration TechnologyBlue Link® Connected ServicesBlue Link Remote PackageBlue Link Multimedia/Map UpdateDual Automatic Temperature ControlAuto-dimming Rearview Mirror w/ Blue Link & Home LinkCargo PackageCargo Tray, Cargo Net & Trunk HooksCarpeted Floor MatsAlloy Wheel Locks7-Inch Display Audio System w/ AM/FM/HD Radio & 6 SpeakersSiriusXM® Radio w/90 Day TrialAndroid Auto (TM) & Apple CarPlay (TM)Dual Charging USB (Power x2 / Data x1)Bluetooth Hands-free Phone SystemPower SunroofFlat Bottom Leather-wrapped Sport Steering WheelLeather Seating Surfaces & Sport Heated Front SeatsSport Instrument Gauge Cluster & Black HeadlinerAlloy Sport PedalsRearview Camera w/ Dynamic GuidelinesRear Center Armrest w/ Integrated Cup HoldersHands-free Smart TrunkProximity Key w/ Push Button StartTemporary Compact Spare TireOdometer is 27466 miles below market average! 26/33 City/Highway MPGEd Martin Auto Group! Doing business in the Indianapolis, Anderson, Pendleton, Carmel, Geist, Noblesville, Westfield, Lawrence, Speedway area for over 63 YEARS!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Hyundai Elantra Sport with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHD04LB8JU528400
Stock: 601898A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- $16,788Great Deal | $2,406 below market
2018 Hyundai Elantra Limited8,307 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Reedman Toll Chevrolet of Springfield - Springfield / Pennsylvania
Welcome to Reedman-Toll Auto Group, where EVERY VEHICLE PURCHASED COMES WITH A 2 YEAR MAINTENANCE PLAN! We treat the needs of each individual customer with paramount concern. We know that you have high expectations, and as a car dealer we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding those standards each and every time. Allow us to demonstrate our commitment to excellence! When it comes to high fuel economy, plenty of versatility and a great looks, this HyundaiElantra Limited cannot be beat. This Hyundai Elantra's superior fuel-efficiency is proof that not all vehicles are created equal. The Hyundai Elantra Limited will provide you with everything you have always wanted in a car -- Quality, Reliability, and Character. The quintessential Hyundai -- This Hyundai Elantra Limited speaks volumes about its owner, about uncompromising individuality, a passion for driving and standards far above the ordinary. You can finally stop searching... You've found the one you've been looking for. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained in these pages. Please verify any information in question with dealer.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Hyundai Elantra Limited with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5NPD84LF0JH263224
Stock: 2000549A-D
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-23-2020
- $12,500Great Deal | $2,395 below market
2018 Hyundai Elantra SEL18,100 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Zezo's Exclusive Auto Group - Newark / New Jersey
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Hyundai Elantra SEL with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Trip Computer.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5NPD84LF5JH295523
Certified Pre-Owned: No