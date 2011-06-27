Close

Buy this car online and have it delivered to your home. An online or over the phone live assistant will walk you through a simple process without ever leaving your home. Prior to delivery, your car will be fully detailed and sanitized for your safety. If you love it, keep it, if not, exchange it with our 5-Day Exchange Policy. It is that easy!Florida Fine Cars has over +1700 vehicles in stock and works with more Banks to help give you as many options as possible. All locations are BBB Accredited; BBB Rating: A+. Come in person or call ahead to set an appointment for a test drive. Buy online and get a car on your time.Our 2018 Hyundai Elantra SEL is offered in stylish Symphony Silver. Motivated by a 2.0 Liter 4 Cylinder that produces 147hp which is coupled to a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. Our Front Wheel Drive sedan offers up to 37mpg on the highway, a smooth ride, and attractive styling enhanced by daytime running lights and split-spoke alloy wheels.Step into our Elantra SEL's cabin to find generous head and legroom for all passengers. You'll appreciate the full-color touchscreen infotainment system with Bluetooth, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, AM/FM/HD/available satellite radio, and USB inputs on every journey as well as the incredible niceties on offer. Some of the many amenities include supportive front seats, air conditioning, a multi-function steering wheel, and a remarkably spacious trunk.Our Hyundai also features blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, a back-up camera, advanced airbags, anti-lock brakes, and traction/stability control for your peace of mind. Our Elantra stands out from the competition thanks to its superb blend of style, comfort, and capability! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Rental Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2018 Hyundai Elantra SEL with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Trip Computer .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

32 Combined MPG ( 28 City/ 37 Highway)

VIN: 5NPD84LF4JH369904

Stock: 113563

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 05-04-2020