Consumer Rating
(112)
2000 Hyundai Elantra Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Solidly built, powerful engine for its class, plenty of standard features.
  • The price on this "inexpensive" Korean car keeps going up.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Though not as refined as some competitors, the 140-hp Elantra holds its own in the economy car segment. Besides offering a generous warranty, it's cheaper than comparably equipped Civics and Corollas.

Vehicle overview

Called the Hyundai Advantage, the new buyer-assurance program is a great incentive to buy a Hyundai over one of the many other compact choices on the market. With the purchase of any Hyundai vehicle, consumers will receive an awesome 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain warranty. If the car is sold within those first 10 years, the new owner will still be entitled to a 5-year/60,000-mile powertrain warranty. Also part of the program is 5-year/100,000-mile corrosion coverage and a limited bumper-to-bumper warranty for 5 years or 60,000 miles. Additionally, the program offers free 24-hour roadside assistance for five years, which includes towing and lockout service.

New under the hood of the Elantra is the 140-horsepower, 2.0-liter DOHC engine that powers the Tiburon. Riding on a four-wheel independent suspension, the Elantra features smooth, stable handling. A speed-sensitive rack-and-pinion steering system communicates improved road feel to the driver.

Designers fiddled around with the Elantra's exterior in 1999, restyling the front end with a bold new grille, sleek hood lines and a larger air-intake opening. Headlights feature a multifocus reflector system and the Elantra gets revised turn-signal lamps.

Inside the Elantra, consumers will find rotary-type climate controls and a steering wheel that uses a low-weight magnesium core for greater strength and durability. To enhance ride comfort, front seatbacks have been slightly widened. Dual airbags are standard on the Elantra, housed in a two-piece dashboard designed to reduce squeaks and rattles. Adjustable headrests and seatbelt anchors are standard, and all models come with driver side lumbar support and seat-height adjustments. Extensive use of sound-deadening materials helps quiet this compact car.

The five-speed sedan includes air conditioning, 5-mph bumpers, rear window defroster, dual remote control mirrors, rear-seat heating ducts, intermittent windshield wipers, remote fuel and trunk releases, cassette stereo, tilt steering column, and speed-sensitive steering. Option packages can add automatic transmissions, power door locks, power outside mirrors, six-way adjustable driver seat, 60/40-split folding rear seat, power windows, rear spoilers and antilock brakes.

The Hyundai Elantra is spunky, fun-to-drive and reliable, and has a buyer's program to prove it. If you're in the market for a compact sedan or wagon, Hyundai's Elantra is a serious contender.

2000 Highlights

In an effort to mold its image into that of a serious first-rate automobile manufacturer, Hyundai has recently added standard equipment and enhanced the performance of several of its cars. The redesigned Accent and new Sonata are proving that this South Korean automaker has finally learned how to build a good car. The current Elantra provides even more proof, and the company offers an industry-leading warranty program to back it up.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2000 Hyundai Elantra.

5(54%)
4(34%)
3(9%)
2(1%)
1(2%)
4.4
112 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

I Am Up And Down With My Car, But I Love It!
eddied1991,12/09/2011
I actually have an automatic. I bought this car completely on a whim, one because I was pressured to, and two, because it would have been my first car and I had recently got my license. The car ran great during the first year I had it, then I started noticing some transmission issues, but they are an easy but costly fix. I only had to replace the spark plugs and wires. I bought the car at 126k miles, and I now have 144k on it and it still runs like a charm. Both windows in the back have a shot motor, and the interior isn't the best, but I have driven this car everywhere and it still does me good.
A pleasent surprize! To be sure...
user560870,08/17/2012
This is a great car! Payed 1k for it about a month ago, it sat for a year w/174k. Yes, it needs some work but its a runner and will make a perfect "beater". Cars in this condition that have sat and have been taken off the road running are NOT for everbody. I am a mechanic and will do most of my own repairs. I will put 500 miles on this car every week. I expect after I finish the laundry list of things to do to get about 250k or so out of it. I have seen the reviews on this site and some are rather harsh and dont understand that things fail and must be maintained. NO CAR stays running w/o investment. If a car is neglected it will disapoint the owner. It is only a machine, designed by a human!
Sad to trade at 194,000
tommyz504,08/08/2013
This little car has performed so reliably I hate to see it go. Comfortable interior (though the cup holders are truly miserable), nice handling, zippier than you might expect. Bought used at 121,000; up to 185k car spent only one day out of service. New Orleans streets took out a U-joint at 125k; brakes at 150k, gasket at 175k, high pressure hose around the same time, 2 alternators in 6 years, and belts from time to time. Timing belt at 185k. Minor interior nuisances: rear window motors out at 130k, driver door handle failed, driver's window gasket out of line. City mpg was always a bit disappointing: steady at 18 mpg, much better on the hwy. Still, it was a great way to get around town.
Still going strong after 210,000 miles
Bought new,05/20/2008
Upon deciding if I wanted a new car or not, my thought was basically this: Invest 1,200 dollars into an 8 year old car with 209,000 miles, and drive it for 2 more years, or buy a new one and have a 500 a month car payment for 3 years. I no longer drive 35,000 miles a year, so the deciding factor for me was doing a compression test on the engine. It was still well within factory specs., and it uses NO oil between oil changes. The body is still in good shape, everything still works fine. Why buy a new one? I will say I have changed the oil every 3k miles with fully synthetic oil, Slick 50 every 50,000 miles, timing belt with exterior belts every 60k, and regular tune-ups.
Features & Specs

MPG
21 city / 30 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
140 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2000 Hyundai Elantra features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger1 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Acceptable

Used 2000 Hyundai Elantra Overview

The Used 2000 Hyundai Elantra is offered in the following submodels: Elantra Sedan, Elantra Wagon. Available styles include GLS 4dr Sedan, and GLS 4dr Wagon.

