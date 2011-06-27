Vehicle overview

Called the Hyundai Advantage, the new buyer-assurance program is a great incentive to buy a Hyundai over one of the many other compact choices on the market. With the purchase of any Hyundai vehicle, consumers will receive an awesome 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain warranty. If the car is sold within those first 10 years, the new owner will still be entitled to a 5-year/60,000-mile powertrain warranty. Also part of the program is 5-year/100,000-mile corrosion coverage and a limited bumper-to-bumper warranty for 5 years or 60,000 miles. Additionally, the program offers free 24-hour roadside assistance for five years, which includes towing and lockout service.

New under the hood of the Elantra is the 140-horsepower, 2.0-liter DOHC engine that powers the Tiburon. Riding on a four-wheel independent suspension, the Elantra features smooth, stable handling. A speed-sensitive rack-and-pinion steering system communicates improved road feel to the driver.

Designers fiddled around with the Elantra's exterior in 1999, restyling the front end with a bold new grille, sleek hood lines and a larger air-intake opening. Headlights feature a multifocus reflector system and the Elantra gets revised turn-signal lamps.

Inside the Elantra, consumers will find rotary-type climate controls and a steering wheel that uses a low-weight magnesium core for greater strength and durability. To enhance ride comfort, front seatbacks have been slightly widened. Dual airbags are standard on the Elantra, housed in a two-piece dashboard designed to reduce squeaks and rattles. Adjustable headrests and seatbelt anchors are standard, and all models come with driver side lumbar support and seat-height adjustments. Extensive use of sound-deadening materials helps quiet this compact car.

The five-speed sedan includes air conditioning, 5-mph bumpers, rear window defroster, dual remote control mirrors, rear-seat heating ducts, intermittent windshield wipers, remote fuel and trunk releases, cassette stereo, tilt steering column, and speed-sensitive steering. Option packages can add automatic transmissions, power door locks, power outside mirrors, six-way adjustable driver seat, 60/40-split folding rear seat, power windows, rear spoilers and antilock brakes.

The Hyundai Elantra is spunky, fun-to-drive and reliable, and has a buyer's program to prove it. If you're in the market for a compact sedan or wagon, Hyundai's Elantra is a serious contender.