1997 Hyundai Elantra Review

Pros & Cons

  • Powerful engine, reasonable price, comfortable front seats, attractive design
  • Spotty Hyundai reliability record, poor predicted resale value
Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

The Excel is long dead, and it's time to stop thinking of Hyundai as a second-rate automobile manufacturer. Last year, the Accent and Sonata provided a strong hint that this South Korean automaker was finally learning how to build a good car. This Elantra provides the proof. Larger and more powerful than the first-generation Elantra, this car offers quite a bit of bang-for-your-buck in either sedan or wagon bodystyles.

Under the hood is a 130-horsepower 1.8-liter Hyundai-designed "Beta" engine, which produces 90 percent of its torque at 2,300 rpm, resulting in snappy around-town performance. Riding on a four-wheel independent suspension, the Elantra features a longer wheelbase and wider track than the original model, which contributes to smoother, more stable handling. A speed-sensitive rack and pinion steering system communicates improved road feel to the driver. GLS models can be ordered with four-channel antilock brakes, which read each wheel separately.

Dual airbags are standard on the Elantra, housed in a two-piece dashboard designed to reduce the development of squeaks and rattles. Adjustable headrests and seatbelt anchors are standard, and all models come with driver's side lumbar support and seat height adjustments. GLS models get a 60/40 split folding rear seat. Extensive use of sound deadening materials helps quiet this compact car.

Base price for a 5-speed sedan is $11,100. This price includes five-mph bumpers, rear window defroster, dual remote control mirrors, rear seat heat ducts, remote fuel and trunk releases, tilt steering, and speed-sensitive steering. Another $2,250 nets buyers a GLS model with an automatic transmission, cassette stereo, power door locks, power outside mirrors, six-way adjustable driver's seat, split fold rear seat, power windows, four-wheel disc brakes, and performance-oriented tires. Option Packages can add air conditioning, cruise control, and anti-lock brakes for less than $1,600 more.

Good value? Let's take a look. A Civic LX sedan equipped with air conditioning, automatic, and antilock brakes runs about $16,500. A similarly equipped Dodge Neon Highline comes in around $15,000, including ABS. A sporty Pontiac Sunfire SE sedan with a powerful 2.4-liter engine stickers near $16,000 and includes traction control. A fully loaded Kia Sephia GS will cost $13,500.

The Hyundai Elantra is much-improved over its predecessor. But like other Hyundai products, once a few options are added, the value disappears. The Pontiac offers superior content, the Dodge superior performance, the Honda a better reputation, and the Kia better value. If Hyundai had priced the Elantra a bit more down market, it would make a compelling choice. We like this Hyundai, but as it stands, the Elantra is likely to be passed over by most consumers, simply because of the nomenclature affixed to the decklid.

1997 Highlights

Elantra rolls into 1997 with zero changes, save for a slight price increase.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1997 Hyundai Elantra.

5(31%)
4(57%)
3(3%)
2(3%)
1(6%)
4.1
26 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

I will never purchase another Hyundai!
UNHAPPY,09/01/2002
I would not recommend this car to even my worst enemy. The transmission has failed twice. All of the paint (original paint) is chipping off. It makes horrible banging noises when turning and no mechanic (not even Hyundai dealer mechanics)can figure out why. The steering column shakes (another "feature" thank no one can seem to fix). We have done all we can to no avail. I will never EVER buy another.
Best car I've ever had
elalove,04/14/2012
I've owned my 1997 hyundai for 5 years-- I bought it with 116, 000kms on it and it's at 270, 000 kms right now I originally paid 2500$ for it. This car is manual and I replaced the clutch in the first year because I was a new driver and I burnt it out and it only cost me 600$. In the winter I get through heavy snow that trucks can't even get through. Everyone who calls this car the little tug that could or a trooper is RIGHT! This is the most reliable, sweetest little car of all time. I'm SO SO SO depressed that my baby is at the end of it's life. in 5 years I've had ZERO engine repairs (it's a 15 year old car). I adore this thing!
Great Little Car
Richard135,07/27/2008
Bought the car off of Ebay, (after examining it), and did some repairs as expected. This car is a trooper. It has never failed me and even when it needed something replaced, it STILL got me where I needed to go. When I bought it the windows were darkly tinted and believe that has saves the interior, which is in real good shape as well. I did get the 5-speed, as I love manual transmissions, even in the city. I get an average of 33 mpg to which I am thrilled with. This includes using the a/c half of the time.
Almost my last
CloseCall,02/12/2010
This car pretty much drove me from high school through the Navy and nearly 6 years of DC area drivers. Its made long trips from Virginia to Texas and back. It spent good stretches just sitting parked for months at a time and nearly daily trips verging on 70 miles both ways. At 130,000 miles I had to finally get the transmission replaced after having let it sit nearly a year without getting the oil changed. I would still be driving it today if that where possible, but alas snow/ice/and a plow truck combined to take it away from me in rough wreck. It was good. not always comfortable or good looking but it served well.
See all 26 reviews of the 1997 Hyundai Elantra
Features & Specs

MPG
21 city / 29 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
130 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
21 city / 29 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
130 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Acceptable

Used 1997 Hyundai Elantra Overview

The Used 1997 Hyundai Elantra is offered in the following submodels: Elantra Sedan, Elantra Wagon. Available styles include GLS 4dr Sedan, 4dr Wagon, GLS 4dr Wagon, and 4dr Sedan.

