Consumer Rating
(9)
Appraise this car

1995 Hyundai Elantra Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Hyundai Elantra for Sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

1995 Highlights

No changes.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1995 Hyundai Elantra.

5(45%)
4(33%)
3(22%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.2
9 reviews
9 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Very reliable
Reliable,10/25/2005
Never thought I'd drive a Hyundai. Wife bought new before we married. Been the most reliable car I've owned in 25 yrs, including Hondas, etc. Only major issue has been replacing the front wheel bearings 3 times (twice under warrenty). Has the usual list of TSB's issues on the transmission but it has not broken. Besides the hard shifting and occasional engine hesitations, been a great car.
Long lasting
Medina,11/07/2009
I have a 1995 Hyundai Elantra. This car has lasted longer than any car that I have ever had. My husband keeps up the regular maintenance and oil changes. It takes off like a jet and is a smooth ride even after 14 years. The only problem that we have had is the gear shift sticking and the door handles needing repair. When taking off this car leaves the others in the dust!
one lemon
roland,11/01/2002
This car is one lemon. The previous owner an old retiered school teacher had to replace the transmission under warrenty at 17000 miles. I bought the car with 50000 miles and I have had to replace the rear axel bushings,shocks an struts,check engine sensor,catalitic converter,o2 sensor,spark plug coil and now at 85000miles the transmission needs to be replaced for a second time and a break job. On the positive note the car always starts even in the cold and for a small car it's roomy and fairly comfortable.
Excellent car
Krek,05/12/2004
good car worth a test drive and for its money you cant get anything better so go and grab the keys
See all 9 reviews of the 1995 Hyundai Elantra
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 27 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
113 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 1995 Hyundai Elantra features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger1 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0

More about the 1995 Hyundai Elantra

Used 1995 Hyundai Elantra Overview

The Used 1995 Hyundai Elantra is offered in the following submodels: Elantra Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan, SE 4dr Sedan, and GLS 4dr Sedan.

What's a good price on a Used 1995 Hyundai Elantra?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1995 Hyundai Elantras are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1995 Hyundai Elantra for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1995 Hyundai Elantra.

Can't find a used 1995 Hyundai Elantras you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Hyundai Elantra for sale - 5 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $12,071.

Find a used Hyundai for sale - 10 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $15,721.

Find a used certified pre-owned Hyundai Elantra for sale - 6 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $16,028.

Find a used certified pre-owned Hyundai for sale - 4 great deals out of 5 listings starting at $24,866.

Should I lease or buy a 1995 Hyundai Elantra?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

