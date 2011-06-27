Vehicle overview

The 2010 Hyundai Elantra is one of those cars that will make you feel like you've found something special. It's like a little hole-in-the-wall restaurant that doesn't look like much from the outside but serves up tantalizing meals on the inside. The unassuming Elantra aces just about every test that really matters for economy car buyers. For a price comparable to the Honda Civic, Mazda 3 and Toyota Corolla, the Elantra delivers much more space and comfort for passengers. To further sweeten the deal, the Elantra also comes with a slightly lower price, respectable fuel economy, a capacious trunk and a generous warranty.

Hyundai hasn't tinkered much with the current-generation Elantra since it debuted back in 2007, but there are a few notable changes for 2010. This year's new entry-level Blue trim level provides enhanced fuel economy thanks to engine tweaks that include a "smart" alternator management system, lower-friction engine components, revised transmission gear ratios, engine calibration changes and a shift indicator for the manual transmission. The rest of the automatic-equipped Elantra line also receives these engine modifications to similarly raise fuel economy. The overall increase is modest -- just an extra mpg or two -- but it does help the Elantra stay competitive with other small sedans in terms of efficiency.

As with any car, there are some flaws, but the Elantra keeps these drawbacks to a minimum. Some interior materials are on the cheap side -- though this is hardly unusual in this price bracket -- and the vehicle's side-impact safety scores are disappointing. Another detriment is that the Elantra also doesn't inspire much in the way of excitement either through styling or driving dynamics. In exchange, though, you'll get an impressive amount of comfort and refinement normally found in much more expensive cars.

Overall, the Elantra remains one of our top choices in the compact sedan market even if it is often overshadowed by more prominent competition. We like it more than the current Corolla -- in fact, the Elantra does a better job of meeting the traditional Corolla strengths of refinement and comfort than the Toyota does. Only the more economical Honda Civic and the sportier Mazda 3 challenge the Hyundai for our top recommendation. In any case, the 2010 Hyundai Elantra delivers more than expected, just like your favorite hidden restaurant. The only question is whether you'll want to keep it a secret or not.