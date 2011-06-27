  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(78)
Appraise this car

2010 Hyundai Elantra Review

Pros & Cons

  • High-class cabin for the price, smooth and secure ride, spacious interior with adult-friendly backseat, generous features list, low price, long warranty.
  • A bit bland to drive, a few cheap interior bits, lackluster side-impact safety scores, engine gets noisy at higher rpm.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Even though the 2010 Hyundai Elantra is often overshadowed by more firmly entrenched competitors, its affordable price and relative refinement make it an ideal small sedan. It's worthy of serious consideration.

Vehicle overview

The 2010 Hyundai Elantra is one of those cars that will make you feel like you've found something special. It's like a little hole-in-the-wall restaurant that doesn't look like much from the outside but serves up tantalizing meals on the inside. The unassuming Elantra aces just about every test that really matters for economy car buyers. For a price comparable to the Honda Civic, Mazda 3 and Toyota Corolla, the Elantra delivers much more space and comfort for passengers. To further sweeten the deal, the Elantra also comes with a slightly lower price, respectable fuel economy, a capacious trunk and a generous warranty.

Hyundai hasn't tinkered much with the current-generation Elantra since it debuted back in 2007, but there are a few notable changes for 2010. This year's new entry-level Blue trim level provides enhanced fuel economy thanks to engine tweaks that include a "smart" alternator management system, lower-friction engine components, revised transmission gear ratios, engine calibration changes and a shift indicator for the manual transmission. The rest of the automatic-equipped Elantra line also receives these engine modifications to similarly raise fuel economy. The overall increase is modest -- just an extra mpg or two -- but it does help the Elantra stay competitive with other small sedans in terms of efficiency.

As with any car, there are some flaws, but the Elantra keeps these drawbacks to a minimum. Some interior materials are on the cheap side -- though this is hardly unusual in this price bracket -- and the vehicle's side-impact safety scores are disappointing. Another detriment is that the Elantra also doesn't inspire much in the way of excitement either through styling or driving dynamics. In exchange, though, you'll get an impressive amount of comfort and refinement normally found in much more expensive cars.

Overall, the Elantra remains one of our top choices in the compact sedan market even if it is often overshadowed by more prominent competition. We like it more than the current Corolla -- in fact, the Elantra does a better job of meeting the traditional Corolla strengths of refinement and comfort than the Toyota does. Only the more economical Honda Civic and the sportier Mazda 3 challenge the Hyundai for our top recommendation. In any case, the 2010 Hyundai Elantra delivers more than expected, just like your favorite hidden restaurant. The only question is whether you'll want to keep it a secret or not.

2010 Hyundai Elantra models

The 2010 Hyundai Elantra is a small sedan available in Blue, GLS and SE trim levels. The base Blue model is a bit of a stripper and only includes 15-inch steel wheels, full power accessories, keyless entry, a 60/40-split-folding rear seat and a tilt-only steering wheel. An optional Comfort package adds air-conditioning, cruise control and a CD/MP3 player with a USB/auxiliary audio jack. The GLS model includes all the Blue's standard and optional features plus foglights. The SE model tops off the features list with 16-inch alloy wheels, a sport-tuned suspension, a telescoping steering column and a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio controls. A power sunroof is optional on both GLS and SE trim levels, but heated front seats are only offered on SE models.

2010 Highlights

For 2010, the Hyundai Elantra adds a new, fuel-efficient Blue model along with improved fuel economy for all other models. A new grille and chrome trim spruce up the appearance, while iPod/USB connections are now standard down to the GLS trim.

Performance & mpg

The 2010 Hyundai Elantra is powered by a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that sends 138 horsepower and 136 pound-feet of torque to the front wheels. In California-emissions states, Elantras with automatic transmissions meet Partial Zero Emissions Vehicle (PZEV) standards, but output is reduced to 132 hp. The Blue model is offered only with a five-speed manual transmission, while GLS and SE models receive a four-speed automatic transmission as standard equipment. In a previous test of a five-speed manual Elantra, we reached 60 mph from a standstill in a respectable 8.4 seconds.

The EPA estimates fuel economy for the Elantra Blue at 26 mpg city/35 mpg highway and 29 mpg in combined driving. The GLS and SE models attain nearly identical numbers at 26/34/29 mpg.

Safety

Every Elantra comes standard with antilock disc brakes, active front head restraints, front-seat side airbags and side curtain airbags. Stability and traction control and brake assist are only available on the SE model.

In government crash testing, the 2010 Hyundai Elantra received five out of five stars for frontal protection and four stars for side protection. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety awarded the Elantra its top score of "Good" in its frontal-offset test but a second-worst score of "Marginal" in side impact testing. Rear-seat side protection was rated as "Good," though it was the "Poor" driver torso and "Average" pelvis and leg protection that brought down the overall score.

Driving

On the highway, the 2010 Hyundai Elantra treats occupants to a mostly quiet cabin. Wind and road noise are pleasantly abated, but the engine can be a bit noisy above 3,500 rpm. The Elantra does an admirable job of soaking up road imperfections while also maintaining its composure through tight turns with a decent amount of grip. But compared to cars like the Civic and Mazda 3, the Elantra comes off as rather spiritless.

Interior

Inside, the 2010 Hyundai Elantra exhibits the look and feel of a more expensive sedan. While there is a scattering of hard plastics and wobbly buttons, occupants are generally surrounded by well-textured panels that have been solidly assembled. Adding to the upscale ambience is a gracefully sculpted dash and cool blue lighting that we'd expect to find in more upscale brands like Acura.

Drivers and passengers alike will appreciate the spacious cabin with plentiful headroom and legroom -- even for taller folk. Storage is also quite good, with numerous pockets and bins, while the trunk ably contains up to 14 cubic feet of cargo. Rear 60/40-split-folding seats allow for even more cargo if needed.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2010 Hyundai Elantra.

5(47%)
4(30%)
3(14%)
2(6%)
1(3%)
4.1
78 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 78 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

2010 Elantra GLS PZEV - 11,000 Miles
njscorpio,12/28/2011
First I would like to address two issues mentioned in other reviews. Those with "bouncy" suspension seem to have the SE models. I haven't had those problems with the GLS. Also it was said that there is a delay in acceleration. That is true, but that is due to the ECO mode. There is a slight delay when accelerating from below (aprox) 3,000rpm to above 3,000. It has something to do with keeping your driving at low, gas conserving RPMs. Disable ECO mode (by hitting TRIP till you see ECO ON, then holding TRIP until off) and you will have much smoother acceleration.
Reliable, comfortable, but annoying
kmfdmdude,01/07/2011
Performance and realiability wise I really like this car, but sadly it does have it's flaws. I know I'm not alone but researching all the forums, Hyundai is known to have RATTLES. The dash board likes to rattle, glove box is REALLY noisy, the last two days I have heard my door panel rattle. I purchased this car in November 2010 and I have been to the dealership 3 times. Fourth time is tomorrow (thank god for the lemon law). Buyer beware...If you hate rattles in your NEW car, think twice...
Bought new and still own
ladybugshome,08/12/2017
SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 4A)
Car has 120,000 miles on it and did change transmission fluid and other items that were listed in manual to do. Car is running great still and looks great, yet it spends 9 months in Florida where there is no salt. Park it under carport and the paint has remained true to color since I purchased it. Gun metal I think was the color listed. Will probably still have it for years to come. On third set of tires and just general maintenance has been done on it. Timing belt was done at 93,000 and struts were replaced already. Brakes done once already..... will be re doing front ones this year. Well worth price paid for car. Still run it 1500 miles back and forth to Florida to NY~
a steal
elantrablueman,01/08/2014
Blue 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M)
Bought a leftover 2010 in Jan 2011 for $12,200, $13,200 otd. Have the conv. package and love the xm radio. Now have 57k and the car has been near flawless. Had a minor brake light switch recall although the switch had not failed. Averaging 30.9 mpg annually. Keeping records for taxes. Better mpg on hwy/trips. I change oil every 5k and keep on trucking. Still have original brake pads. Facing some big bills at 60 k: timing belt, trans fluid, probably brakes, too. Could go $1,200. However, with my new Michelins, I could go another 60k. 7/8/2016 96k and still near flawless performance. Timing belt most expensive service. Time for first brake pads at 96k. Must be some kind of record. I feel like I'm driving for free. 1/8/2018 114,345 miles. I'd like a new car but it's hard to trade such a reliable, low-maintenance, and economical car. It has been a great car. I attribute my pleasant experience to it's basic design and manual transmission. Still very pleased. I expect to drive it another year, maybe two. 1/9/2019 125,876 miles Just a solid, reliable car. Still running fine. No plans to trade. The monetary value is so low for a high miles 5 speed that I'll just keep it as long as it runs well. Garage kept so paint and interior look good. Best value in a car I've ever had. 1/9/2020 136,000 miles I'm semi retired now and driving fewer miles. No doubt, it's the most reliable car I've ever owned. Still no failures of any kind. Just fluid changes and driving like the old guy I am. No plans to trade.
See all 78 reviews of the 2010 Hyundai Elantra
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
26 city / 34 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
138 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2010 Hyundai Elantra features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2010 Hyundai Elantra
More About This Model

When it comes to purchasing a car on a budget, there are obvious compromises that must be made in the interest of affordability. A quick look at the current crop of compact sedans will reveal that performance, style and creature comforts are the first to be sacrificed at the altar of frugality. The 2010 Hyundai Elantra Blue, however, bucks the trend by offering more athleticism and standard features than the competition, while also maintaining very favorable pricing.

The Blue is the entry-level Elantra. Elsewhere in the world, blue is equated with environmental friendliness, and thus this Elantra gets its colorful moniker in reference to its slight increase in fuel economy over the rest of the Elantra lineup. This mileage increase — which accounts for 2 mpg in both city and highway driving — is attributed to a "smart" alternator management system, lower-friction engine components, taller gear ratios and other engine tweaks. We certainly welcome these small gains, but we were surprisingly more impressed by the Elantra Blue's spirited driving dynamics.

Engine output is a bit lower than other competing cars, but the 2010 Hyundai Elantra Blue feels much livelier and, dare we say, more fun to drive than those competitors. Handling is also surprisingly good, with plenty of confidence-inspiring grip and poise. Likewise, the interior is a cut above that of other economy sedans, with plenty of standard features that buyers would normally have to spend additional funds to obtain as options. Add in Hyundai's 10-year/100,000-mile warranty and that value gap widens even more.

When stacked up against the cheaper versions of firmly entrenched compact sedans like the Honda Civic and Toyota Corolla (let alone the similarly eco-themed Chevrolet Cobalt XFE, the 2010 Hyundai Elantra Blue rises to the top of the heap by making you sacrifice the least. In our opinion, the Blue delivers more of everything for less, and should be on the top of your list.

Used 2010 Hyundai Elantra Overview

The Used 2010 Hyundai Elantra is offered in the following submodels: Elantra Sedan. Available styles include GLS 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 4A), SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 4A), Blue 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M), GLS PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 4A), and SE PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 4A).

What's a good price on a Used 2010 Hyundai Elantra?

Price comparisons for Used 2010 Hyundai Elantra trim styles:

  • The Used 2010 Hyundai Elantra GLS is priced between $3,000 and$7,989 with odometer readings between 70340 and180085 miles.
  • The Used 2010 Hyundai Elantra GLS PZEV is priced between $4,495 and$8,598 with odometer readings between 99773 and120588 miles.
  • The Used 2010 Hyundai Elantra SE PZEV is priced between $6,319 and$6,319 with odometer readings between 100284 and100284 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2010 Hyundai Elantras are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2010 Hyundai Elantra for sale near. There are currently 10 used and CPO 2010 Elantras listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $3,000 and mileage as low as 70340 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2010 Hyundai Elantra.

