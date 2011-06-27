Last summer I was in the market for a 4,500 dollar car and I spent an hour or two a day on this website. I read the reviews on an '05 elantra because one was for sale close by- and they were all so positive- discussing how solid the engine is, how safe they feel in an accident etc. I purchased the car for 3,400 which was down from 3,800 because the family was leaving for Hawaii the next day. It had 105k miles and now has 120k miles. I was hit by a truck swinging back while I was parked- and the car didn't even dent. The car has made 2- thousand mile trips this last year and survived a Tahoe winter. It has been hearty, reliable and much more than I could have asked for in my price range. I receive a lot of compliments on it because it is so cute. Some people think I drive a Saab. I have had put $1,200 in repairs into the car- a new radiator and clutch about 5 months after buying it- those have been the only problems and it was very good about indicators and easy for mechanics to work on.*Update* it's a year later and Edmunds has asked me to update my review. The car is still so wonderful and reliable and has not needed any other repairs since the clutch and radiator and I have driven 8 thousand more miles and taken 2 more long distance trips. My friends are all a little in love with it for its cuteness and reliability.

