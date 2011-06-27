2005 Hyundai Elantra Review
- Solidly built, powerful engine for its class, long list of standard features, comfortable interior, ultralow price tag, generous warranty.
- Floaty ride on the freeway with base suspension, hard to find equipped with ABS, poor offset crash test score.
$1,241 - $2,498
Edmunds' Expert Review
Between its low cost, solid performance, numerous features and long warranty, the Elantra presents one of the best values on the market in the economy class.
2005 Highlights
This year Hyundai adds a GLS version of the five-door hatchback to the Elantra line.
Consumer reviews
aldvin,03/15/2013
I have had this car since it was new. I had to skip maintenance at times due to have a very small budget. Something I never recommend for any car if can be avoided, however this car has forgiven every time I have done it. I used to drive 1000 miles a week, and not once have I had to worry if I would get to where I needed to. I now have 174k miles on it and still get 29 mpg combined highway city driving. The only problem I have had is breaks...my fault...and had to rebuild top of engine due to my mistake with timing belt...again my fault. I have had a badly charging battery start in cold weather. I will keep this car until the tires fall off compared to a car payment.
eldom72,12/04/2012
I bought this car last year with 150K miles and I've already added up 24K miles to it and it still going strong. I was first skeptical before buying because it was a Hyundai but I was proved wrong, this car has been a blast to own.
Amanda,06/29/2016
GT 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5M)
Last summer I was in the market for a 4,500 dollar car and I spent an hour or two a day on this website. I read the reviews on an '05 elantra because one was for sale close by- and they were all so positive- discussing how solid the engine is, how safe they feel in an accident etc. I purchased the car for 3,400 which was down from 3,800 because the family was leaving for Hawaii the next day. It had 105k miles and now has 120k miles. I was hit by a truck swinging back while I was parked- and the car didn't even dent. The car has made 2- thousand mile trips this last year and survived a Tahoe winter. It has been hearty, reliable and much more than I could have asked for in my price range. I receive a lot of compliments on it because it is so cute. Some people think I drive a Saab. I have had put $1,200 in repairs into the car- a new radiator and clutch about 5 months after buying it- those have been the only problems and it was very good about indicators and easy for mechanics to work on.*Update* it's a year later and Edmunds has asked me to update my review. The car is still so wonderful and reliable and has not needed any other repairs since the clutch and radiator and I have driven 8 thousand more miles and taken 2 more long distance trips. My friends are all a little in love with it for its cuteness and reliability.
morahno,03/30/2013
Bought with 128k miles on it. Changed the battery and windshield wipers 'cause they were old, that's it. After 8 months and 10k have had absolutely no problems.I get 28 mpg combined. The exterior is pretty cool comparing to other cars with same age imo, the interior of course is not good looking, in high speeds it shakes sometimes, the steering wheel shakes a little most of the time, but for the money I paid and the reliability I got, I can overlook those.
Features & Specs
MPG
21 city / 29 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
138 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety
