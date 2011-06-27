  1. Home
2005 Hyundai Elantra Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Solidly built, powerful engine for its class, long list of standard features, comfortable interior, ultralow price tag, generous warranty.
  • Floaty ride on the freeway with base suspension, hard to find equipped with ABS, poor offset crash test score.
List Price Estimate
Edmunds' Expert Review

Between its low cost, solid performance, numerous features and long warranty, the Elantra presents one of the best values on the market in the economy class.

2005 Highlights

This year Hyundai adds a GLS version of the five-door hatchback to the Elantra line.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2005 Hyundai Elantra.

5(75%)
4(16%)
3(5%)
2(3%)
1(1%)
4.6
252 reviews
252 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Great car for the money and forgiving
aldvin,03/15/2013
I have had this car since it was new. I had to skip maintenance at times due to have a very small budget. Something I never recommend for any car if can be avoided, however this car has forgiven every time I have done it. I used to drive 1000 miles a week, and not once have I had to worry if I would get to where I needed to. I now have 174k miles on it and still get 29 mpg combined highway city driving. The only problem I have had is breaks...my fault...and had to rebuild top of engine due to my mistake with timing belt...again my fault. I have had a badly charging battery start in cold weather. I will keep this car until the tires fall off compared to a car payment.
174K miles and still strong!
eldom72,12/04/2012
I bought this car last year with 150K miles and I've already added up 24K miles to it and it still going strong. I was first skeptical before buying because it was a Hyundai but I was proved wrong, this car has been a blast to own.
Better than I could have asked for!
Amanda,06/29/2016
GT 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5M)
Last summer I was in the market for a 4,500 dollar car and I spent an hour or two a day on this website. I read the reviews on an '05 elantra because one was for sale close by- and they were all so positive- discussing how solid the engine is, how safe they feel in an accident etc. I purchased the car for 3,400 which was down from 3,800 because the family was leaving for Hawaii the next day. It had 105k miles and now has 120k miles. I was hit by a truck swinging back while I was parked- and the car didn't even dent. The car has made 2- thousand mile trips this last year and survived a Tahoe winter. It has been hearty, reliable and much more than I could have asked for in my price range. I receive a lot of compliments on it because it is so cute. Some people think I drive a Saab. I have had put $1,200 in repairs into the car- a new radiator and clutch about 5 months after buying it- those have been the only problems and it was very good about indicators and easy for mechanics to work on.*Update* it's a year later and Edmunds has asked me to update my review. The car is still so wonderful and reliable and has not needed any other repairs since the clutch and radiator and I have driven 8 thousand more miles and taken 2 more long distance trips. My friends are all a little in love with it for its cuteness and reliability.
Zero problems
morahno,03/30/2013
Bought with 128k miles on it. Changed the battery and windshield wipers 'cause they were old, that's it. After 8 months and 10k have had absolutely no problems.I get 28 mpg combined. The exterior is pretty cool comparing to other cars with same age imo, the interior of course is not good looking, in high speeds it shakes sometimes, the steering wheel shakes a little most of the time, but for the money I paid and the reliability I got, I can overlook those.
See all 252 reviews of the 2005 Hyundai Elantra
Write a review

Features & Specs

See all Used 2005 Hyundai Elantra features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Poor
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Poor
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2005 Hyundai Elantra

Used 2005 Hyundai Elantra Overview

The Used 2005 Hyundai Elantra is offered in the following submodels: Elantra Hatchback, Elantra Sedan. Available styles include GLS 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 4A), GT 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 4A), GLS 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M), GT 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 4A), GLS 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 4A), GLS SULEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 4A), GT 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5M), GT 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M), GT SULEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 4A), GLS SULEV 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 4A), GLS 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5M), and GT SULEV 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 4A).

What's a good price on a Used 2005 Hyundai Elantra?

Price comparisons for Used 2005 Hyundai Elantra trim styles:

  • The Used 2005 Hyundai Elantra GLS is priced between $3,900 and$5,995 with odometer readings between 67737 and118768 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2005 Hyundai Elantras are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2005 Hyundai Elantra for sale near. There are currently 3 used and CPO 2005 Elantras listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $3,900 and mileage as low as 67737 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2005 Hyundai Elantra.

Can't find a used 2005 Hyundai Elantras you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Hyundai Elantra for sale - 7 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $15,712.

Find a used Hyundai for sale - 9 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $16,092.

Find a used certified pre-owned Hyundai Elantra for sale - 3 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $10,471.

Find a used certified pre-owned Hyundai for sale - 1 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $24,954.

