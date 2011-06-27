  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(132)
Appraise this car

2012 Hyundai Elantra Review

Pros & Cons

  • Outstanding fuel economy on all models
  • lots of features for the money
  • comfortable and well-built cabin
  • large trunk
  • long warranty coverage
  • distinctive styling.
  • Limited rear headroom
  • not as sporty as some rivals.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Thanks to head-turning styling, a fuel-efficient engine and a long list of standard safety features and upscale options, the 2012 Hyundai Elantra is a top pick for a small sedan.

Vehicle overview

Once a crummy also-ran, then a dark-horse alternative and now one of the sales leaders, the Hyundai Elantra is quite the success story. After last year's complete redesign, the Elantra has shed its frumpy, anonymous styling and gained fluid curves and a coupelike roof line. The 2012 Hyundai Elantra looks good, and that counts for a lot in a segment not normally known for visual excitement.

Thankfully, there's substance to go along with the Elantra's new sheet metal. Its 1.8-liter engine delivers commendable power for its class, as well as thrifty fuel economy. The latter improves even further for 2012 thanks to a new system known as Active Eco. When the driver selects this mode, the Elantra's automatic transmission shift points and throttle response are adjusted to increase fuel economy by up to 7 percent. The downside, though, is more sluggish performance when the mode is engaged.

Inside the cabin, occupants are greeted by a bold dash design and controls that are still easy to use. Overall materials quality isn't quite best-in-class (that award goes to the Ford Focus), but the Elantra's cabin isn't bargain-basement either. The Elantra can also be loaded up with the sort of comfort and electronics features indicative of a luxury car. Other than a lack of rear headroom for taller folks, the cabin is generally quite spacious.

So the 2012 Hyundai Elantra is comfortable, well-built, fuel efficient, abundantly equipped, sharply styled and covered by Hyundai's long warranty coverage. Of course, other small cars like the 2012 Chevrolet Cruze, 2012 Ford Focus, 2012 Honda Civic and 2012 Mazda 3 are also great choices, making comparison shopping a must. But when it comes to the small sedan segment, we can finally endorse the Elantra as a top pick.

2012 Hyundai Elantra models

The 2012 Hyundai Elantra is available in GLS and Limited trims.

The base GLS comes standard with 15-inch steel wheels, keyless entry, heated mirrors, full power accessories, a height-adjustable driver seat, a tilt-only steering wheel, a 60/40 split-folding rear seat, a trip computer and a six-speaker sound system with a CD player, satellite radio, an auxiliary audio jack and an iPod/USB audio interface.

The GLS Comfort package adds 16-inch steel wheels, cruise control, air-conditioning, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, solar glass and, when equipped with an automatic transmission, Hyundai's Active Eco system. The GLS Preferred package adds 16-inch alloy wheels, foglamps, upgraded interior trim, a sliding front center armrest, illuminated vanity mirrors, steering wheel audio controls and Bluetooth.

The Elantra Limited adds all of the GLS Preferred equipment plus 17-inch alloy wheels, a sunroof, leather upholstery, heated front and rear seats, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shifter. The Limited Technology package adds automatic headlights, keyless ignition/entry, a rearview camera, an upgraded sound system, a touchscreen infotainment interface and a navigation system with real-time traffic, weather and other information.

2012 Highlights

After a complete redesign last year, the 2012 Hyundai Elantra gains an "Active Eco System" that modifies engine and transmission parameters at the push of a button to increase fuel economy by up to 7 percent. The names of option packages have also been changed.

Performance & mpg

Every 2012 Hyundai Elantra is front-wheel drive and comes standard with a 1.8-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 148 horsepower and 131 pound-feet of torque. Vehicles sold in California-emissions states get a partial zero-emissions vehicle (PZEV) version of this engine, which lowers output to 145 hp and 130 lb-ft of torque. On the GLS, a six-speed manual transmission is standard, and a six-speed automatic is optional. The Limited comes standard with the automatic.

In Edmunds performance testing with a non-PZEV engine, an Elantra Limited went from zero to 60 mph in 9.4 seconds -- slightly slower than average. No matter which engine/transmission combo you choose, you'll end up with impressive EPA fuel economy estimates of 28 mpg city/38 mpg highway and 32 mpg combined.

Safety

The 2012 Hyundai Elantra's list of standard safety features includes traction and stability control, antilock disc brakes, active front head restraints, front seat side-impact airbags and side curtain airbags. In Edmunds brake testing, an Elantra Limited needed 125 feet to stop from 60 mph -- a good distance for the segment.

In government crash testing, the 2012 Elantra received a perfect five stars for overall crash protection, with four stars for overall frontal impact protection and five stars for overall side impact protection. (It should be noted that some 2012 Elantras that Hyundai built early on received a lower, four-star overall rating resulting from a three-star frontal impact rating.) In Insurance Institute for Highway Safety crash tests, the Elantra earned a top score of "Good" for its performance in frontal-offset, side-impact and roof-strength tests.

Driving

While the 2012 Hyundai Elantra isn't quite as exciting to drive as it is to look at, it's certainly not dull. The new 1.8-liter engine has plenty of pep for daily driving, and the six-speed automatic transmission shifts smoothly and willingly downshifts. The cabin is a relatively quiet place, with little wind noise to speak of, though there is enough road and engine noise to remind you that the Elantra is still a compact economy car rather than the high-dollar sedan it appears to be.

If you're looking for some driving fun in your compact car, the Elantra doesn't have the outright handling abilities of the Chevy Cruze, Ford Focus and Mazda 3. Those cars quite simply feel a little more sophisticated. But in general, the Elantra's balance between ride and handling is one of the best in the segment.

Interior

The Elantra's interior features a curved center stack and stylized climate controls that provide a bit of extra flair while still being easy to use. The design is attractive and the materials, while not quite best-in-class, at least have a rich look to them. With available high-end features like leather, heated front and rear seats, an excellent navigation system and a rearview camera, you can even equip an Elantra to near-luxury levels.

In general, the Elantra offers a lot more space than you'd expect from a compact car. Headroom up front is plentiful for 6-footers and the steering wheel is a bit smaller in diameter than usual, which enhances the sense of space up front. The backseat is fine for kids and even most adults, though vertically gifted folks will find its abundant legroom and shortage of headroom a mixed blessing. The Elantra features a large trunk with 14.8 cubic feet of cargo room, a generous number for this segment. Its 60/40-split pass-through is also quite large.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2012 Hyundai Elantra.

Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

104,000 miles- still pleased.
Bradley Wood,02/05/2016
Limited 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6A)
I've seen that some people have gotten lemons, but most buyers are satisfied. I drive over 90 miles a day very aggressively. Appreciate the gas mileage rebate, but the way I drive I wouldn't ever expect anything near 40 mpg.. The interior is noisy and lacks a cushion-like feel, but the sound system with nav. is great. At 70 thousand I needed new tires,wipers and brakes. I exceeded recommendations and had to buy rotors, but that was my fault. I change the oil about every 4500 miles because all my miles are on the highway. No mechanical issues that I can fairly complain about. Had the dealer replace the serpentine belt at 75 thousand just to be safe. Update- 96,000 miles. I did as recommended and allowed Hyundai dealer service dept. to change engine coolant and transmission fluid at 85,000 miles. Got slammed with a bill for 550 bucks! Feel like that was excessive. Still, no repairs have been required - not even a bad light bulb. Update- 104,000 miles. Had a taillight bulb burn out. Had brake pads checked for wear. I don't want to buy rotors again, like I did at 70,000 due to my neglect. Pads are still good. Had to get all the tire pressure sensors replaced - two recently. These are fifty bucks apiece plus labor. I don't appreciate having to spend so much for what I think is unnecessary technology. I can tell by looking if a tire is soft. I think this is a widespread inconvenience not unique to this make and model car. I will need new tires again, in the next 5 or 10 thousand miles. Update: 134,000 miles. Have had to replace battery, another brake rotor and all brake pads. One ignition coil pack. A bunch of light bulbs and long piece of brake line. The ice melt chemical the state puts on the roads in the winter rotted out the brake rotors and the brake line. I was able to replace most of these items myself, so the expense wasn't too bad. Still running great!
Can NOT reccomend this car
veevolt,03/20/2013
I hope a ton of people read Edmunds reviews and will not be lured in by Hynundais pleasing designs and high option content. I see there are others here that are dissapointed! I had TWO 2012 Elantras, the first one bought back due a intermitent "no start" problem that the dealership cound not fix. We had car #1 for about 3 months. Car #2 has suffered from several stall outs, this happens in the City, or on the Highway. My bluetooth has never worked right, cruise control worked when it wanted to, had a clunk in the front suspension from 8k miles, the engine developed a nasty ticking sound at idle, and of course the fuel mileage, I've seen best 28 mpg while drafting a semi in Montana. avg is 25
2012 Elantra Limited - Fantastic Value
mrbill1950,10/02/2011
Traded in my 2006 Caddy STS (the money pit) last Friday for a 2012 Elantra Limited with all the bells and whistles. Things I love: push button start; nav system; great radio with XM, backup camera, etc. All the things that made the Caddy special are here in the Elantra. What's missing - climate control AC, power seats. I can live without both. The one thing that bothers me - when I opened the trunk and lifted the floor I found NO SPARE TIRE - just a compressor and a bottle of tire sealant. This I'm not happy about. The car drives well, and I don't think that there's anymore road noise than in the Caddy. Nice peppy engine, great brakes, but rather numb steering.
No buyers remorse!!
topoerman,09/12/2011
We put our first 1000 miles on our 2012 Elantra GLS after downsizing from a 2007 Sonata LTD. No regrets yet. The interior space is comparable to the Sonata giving me plenty of leg and head room for my 6'2" frame. Back seat space comfortably accommodates 2 adults. The new 148 hp 4 cylinder has plenty of pop and the 6 speed transmission operates smoothly. The eye-catching design is a real head turner. We did get the preferred package which adds a few extras. After reading a few reviews, I was concerned about the gas mileage being overstated, but we recently got over 41 mpg on a road trip and average about 36-38 on our first 3 tanks of gas. This is according to the on board avg indicator.
See all 132 reviews of the 2012 Hyundai Elantra
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
28 city / 38 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed manual
Gas
148 hp @ 6500 rpm
See all Used 2012 Hyundai Elantra features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat4 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover10.9%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2012 Hyundai Elantra

Used 2012 Hyundai Elantra Overview

The Used 2012 Hyundai Elantra is offered in the following submodels: Elantra Sedan. Available styles include GLS 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6M), GLS 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6A), Limited 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6A), Limited PZEV 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6A), and GLS PZEV 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2012 Hyundai Elantra?

Price comparisons for Used 2012 Hyundai Elantra trim styles:

  • The Used 2012 Hyundai Elantra GLS is priced between $6,300 and$9,998 with odometer readings between 71058 and138553 miles.
  • The Used 2012 Hyundai Elantra GLS PZEV is priced between $6,900 and$10,493 with odometer readings between 52892 and126307 miles.
  • The Used 2012 Hyundai Elantra Limited PZEV is priced between $5,995 and$10,998 with odometer readings between 91570 and165571 miles.
  • The Used 2012 Hyundai Elantra Limited is priced between $6,952 and$6,952 with odometer readings between 166719 and166719 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2012 Hyundai Elantras are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2012 Hyundai Elantra for sale near. There are currently 16 used and CPO 2012 Elantras listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $5,995 and mileage as low as 52892 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2012 Hyundai Elantra.

Can't find a used 2012 Hyundai Elantras you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Hyundai Elantra for sale - 4 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $20,640.

Find a used Hyundai for sale - 1 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $20,869.

Find a used certified pre-owned Hyundai Elantra for sale - 2 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $24,424.

Find a used certified pre-owned Hyundai for sale - 10 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $25,213.

Should I lease or buy a 2012 Hyundai Elantra?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

