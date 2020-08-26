Used 2014 Hyundai Elantra for Sale Near Me

Ally Motors - Whitman / Massachusetts

ALLY MOTORS PRESENTS : 2014 Hyundai Elantra Sport Sedan 4D6 MONTHS WARRANTY*!!! 6-speed MANUAL TRANSMISSION! FWD W/ TRACTION CONTROL/STABILITY ASSISTDRIVER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENT! HEATED SEATS! SUNROOF! PREMIUM LEATHER INTERIOR! PUSH BUTTON START!NO ACCIDENT! RELIABLE! ECONOMICAL! AFFORDABLE! PACKED FULL OF OPTIONS!CALL 774-447-4442 NOW!!!!!!NEW!!! BUY CAR@HOME! We will deliver it to you!With 6 months/6000 miles WARRANTY* and WORRY FREE exchange program!How it works?Step 1. Choose a carStep 2. Inspect the car using FaceTime or VideoStep 3. Prepare for your deliveryStep 4. Request deliveryStep 5. Drive it,love it, make it yoursQuestions?Call 774-447-44422014 Hyundai Elantra is in Excellent condition inside and out, drives and looks GREAT. It has been well maintained and well taken care of, fully serviced and ready to go. One of the nicest vehicle you will find, Priced to Sell!!! This car is so clean and sturdy - you'll feel like it is brand new. This vehicle won't last long, take it home today!!! Don't wait no more, stop by and check it out - you can't lose on this deal. You will be happy!'For 2014, the Hyundai Elantra sedan receives numerous changes, including slight cosmetic modifications inside and out, a new Sport trim level with a more powerful engine, upgraded infotainment features and a quieter cabin.' Edmund's expert reviewPros:- Lots of features for the money- comfortable, quiet and well-built cabin- large trunk- long warranty coverage.Vehicle was registered as lease vehicle.CALL NOW 774-447-4442 for appointment!Go to AllyMotors.com today and pick up your own car!Why people buy from us?-OVER 200 QUALITY PRE-OWNED CARS AND TRUCKS- BEST DEALS based upon up to date market research and analysis- 3DAYS/100 MILES EXCHANGE PROGRAM! Like your vehicle or exchange it! WORRY FREE!- EASY FINANCING for good,bad,no credit. We have 98% approval rate- FREE AUTOCHECK REPORT- WE TAKE ANY TRADE-INS! We want to buy your car even if you don't buy from us- QUALITY SERVICE________________________________________________________________________________________________________GOOD - BAD - NO CREDIT - GET GUARANTEED APPROVAL NOW!EASY FINANCING with AllyMotors.com!We have a 98% approval rate!Low monthly payments!Use trade-in as down payment!Zero application fee!Pick your own car!Please, get a pencil and paper to write down what you need to bring in so you can take immediate delivery of the vehicle you selected:Driver licenceTwo recent paystubsReferencesPhone or utility bill (in customer name)Title for your trade_______________________________ALLY MOTORS INC934 Temple St,Whitman, MA 02382www.AllyMotors.comCall us at 774-447-4442Monday-Sunday by 9:30am-7pmSunday 11am-4pm*Terms & Disclosures & DisclaimerAll pricing and details are believed to be accurate, but we do not warrant or guarantee such accuracy. Vehicle information is based off standard equipment and may vary from vehicle to vehicle. Call or email for complete vehicle specific information. Sales Tax, Title, License Fee, Registration Fee, Dealer Documentation Fee $487, Finance Charges, Emission Testing Fees and Compliance Fees are additional to the advertised price. Every qualified vehicle purchased at the advertised price will receive a complimentary 6 month/ 6,000 mile power train dealer warranty. This offer is not redeemable for cash and may not be combined with any other discount or offer.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2014 Hyundai Elantra Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat .

Transmission: Manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

28 Combined MPG ( 24 City/ 34 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: KMHDH4AH5EU075553

Stock: 21-2785

Certified Pre-Owned: No

