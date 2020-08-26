Used 2014 Hyundai Elantra for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 26,518 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,950$2,686 Below Market
Shift - San Diego - San Diego / California
----------------See the full listing at shift.com/s/1109421 -------------- Shift offers no contact test drives and delivery and provides financing at competitive rates. All cars pass a 150+ point inspection and come with a 7-day return guarantee. Want to see this car? Visit the URL above and schedule a test drive brought to your driveway. All cars are disinfected. List prices do not include taxes, registration, Shift Service fee, or optional Vehicle Protection Plan. Please refer to Shift’s website to view the total price and estimate your monthly payment.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Hyundai Elantra Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (27 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHDH4AE4EU104322
Stock: c135717
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- 73,393 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,450$1,883 Below Market
Napleton Northlake Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Lake Park / Florida
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 2014 Hyundai Elantra SE Indigo Blue Pearl FWD 1.8L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V Dual CVVT 4D Sedan BLUE TOOTH HANDS FREE CALLING, PASSED RIGOROUS SAFETY INSPECTION PERFORMED BY CERTIFIED TECHNICIAN, METICULOUSLY MAINTAINED, LOCAL TRADE, Outside temperature display, Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3 w/SiriusXM Satellite. Odometer is 1429 miles below market average! 27/37 City/Highway MPG #1 since 1931! Shop with us and experience the NAPLETON ADVANTAGE. Call 561-622-0101. We proudly serve the following communities West Palm Beach, Wellington, Boynton Beach, Delray, Royal Palm Beach, Ft. Pierce, Stuart, Jupiter, Pembroke Pines, Green Acres, Palm Springs & Palm Beach Gardens.At Ed Napleton's Northlake Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram you can buy with confidence as every pre-owned vehicle gets a 110 point inspection. We provide excellent financing for everyone!!! See us today at WWW.NORTHLAKECJD.COM!!!!!!! All prices are plus tax, tag and 1098.00 dealer fees. Plus Napleton Experience and reconditioning fees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Hyundai Elantra SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (27 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHDH4AEXEU066000
Stock: ATJH066000
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-18-2020
- 96,493 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,699$1,107 Below Market
Ally Motors - Whitman / Massachusetts
ALLY MOTORS PRESENTS : 2014 Hyundai Elantra Sport Sedan 4D6 MONTHS WARRANTY*!!! 6-speed MANUAL TRANSMISSION! FWD W/ TRACTION CONTROL/STABILITY ASSISTDRIVER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENT! HEATED SEATS! SUNROOF! PREMIUM LEATHER INTERIOR! PUSH BUTTON START!NO ACCIDENT! RELIABLE! ECONOMICAL! AFFORDABLE! PACKED FULL OF OPTIONS!CALL 774-447-4442 NOW!!!!!!NEW!!! BUY CAR@HOME! We will deliver it to you!With 6 months/6000 miles WARRANTY* and WORRY FREE exchange program!How it works?Step 1. Choose a carStep 2. Inspect the car using FaceTime or VideoStep 3. Prepare for your deliveryStep 4. Request deliveryStep 5. Drive it,love it, make it yoursQuestions?Call 774-447-44422014 Hyundai Elantra is in Excellent condition inside and out, drives and looks GREAT. It has been well maintained and well taken care of, fully serviced and ready to go. One of the nicest vehicle you will find, Priced to Sell!!! This car is so clean and sturdy - you'll feel like it is brand new. This vehicle won't last long, take it home today!!! Don't wait no more, stop by and check it out - you can't lose on this deal. You will be happy!'For 2014, the Hyundai Elantra sedan receives numerous changes, including slight cosmetic modifications inside and out, a new Sport trim level with a more powerful engine, upgraded infotainment features and a quieter cabin.' Edmund's expert reviewPros:- Lots of features for the money- comfortable, quiet and well-built cabin- large trunk- long warranty coverage.Vehicle was registered as lease vehicle.CALL NOW 774-447-4442 for appointment!Go to AllyMotors.com today and pick up your own car!Why people buy from us?-OVER 200 QUALITY PRE-OWNED CARS AND TRUCKS- BEST DEALS based upon up to date market research and analysis- 3DAYS/100 MILES EXCHANGE PROGRAM! Like your vehicle or exchange it! WORRY FREE!- EASY FINANCING for good,bad,no credit. We have 98% approval rate- FREE AUTOCHECK REPORT- WE TAKE ANY TRADE-INS! We want to buy your car even if you don't buy from us- QUALITY SERVICE________________________________________________________________________________________________________GOOD - BAD - NO CREDIT - GET GUARANTEED APPROVAL NOW!EASY FINANCING with AllyMotors.com!We have a 98% approval rate!Low monthly payments!Use trade-in as down payment!Zero application fee!Pick your own car!Please, get a pencil and paper to write down what you need to bring in so you can take immediate delivery of the vehicle you selected:Driver licenceTwo recent paystubsReferencesPhone or utility bill (in customer name)Title for your trade_______________________________ALLY MOTORS INC934 Temple St,Whitman, MA 02382www.AllyMotors.comCall us at 774-447-4442Monday-Sunday by 9:30am-7pmSunday 11am-4pm*Terms & Disclosures & DisclaimerAll pricing and details are believed to be accurate, but we do not warrant or guarantee such accuracy. Vehicle information is based off standard equipment and may vary from vehicle to vehicle. Call or email for complete vehicle specific information. Sales Tax, Title, License Fee, Registration Fee, Dealer Documentation Fee $487, Finance Charges, Emission Testing Fees and Compliance Fees are additional to the advertised price. Every qualified vehicle purchased at the advertised price will receive a complimentary 6 month/ 6,000 mile power train dealer warranty. This offer is not redeemable for cash and may not be combined with any other discount or offer.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Hyundai Elantra Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (24 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHDH4AH5EU075553
Stock: 21-2785
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 66,802 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$8,995$1,669 Below Market
Brick City Motors - Newark / New Jersey
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Hyundai Elantra Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (24 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHDH4AH7EU162810
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 40,116 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,995$2,340 Below Market
McCafferty Hyundai - Langhorne / Pennsylvania
Fred Beans Hyundai of Langhorne, home of the 100,000 Mile Warranty! All Pre-owned Q-Certified vehicles sold with NEW PA state inspection and emissions! All Pre-owned Q-certified Certified vehicles sold with 2 yr/100,000 warranty! 128-Point Inspection! Fred Beans Customer Rewards Program, 30 Day Exchange Policy Internet Price!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Hyundai Elantra Limited PZEV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (27 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5NPDH4AE7EH463288
Stock: HL011031
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 84,168 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$7,991$1,521 Below Market
Northwest Autoway - Puyallup / Washington
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Hyundai Elantra Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (27 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5NPDH4AE5EH497469
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 100,917 milesFrame damage, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,688
Haims Motors - Lauderdale Lakes / Florida
~~~VEHICLE LOCATED IN FORT LAUDERDALE~~~ 2000 North State Road 7 Lauderdale Lakes, FL 33313 BEST DEAL DURING THESE TOUGH TIMES*** LIKE NEW*** BLOWOUT PRICES*** BUY HERE PAY HERE***EVERYONE IS APPROVED*** BACKUP CAMERA*** Won't last long 2014 Hyundai Elantra. Fast approval guarantee. Drives and Looks Like New. Ice cold A/C. Well maintained interior. Front wheel drive. Full inspection performed by our technicians. Visit www.haimsmotors.com for more great deals. Contact us today to schedule a test drive. Non-Smoker, Dealer inspection, Dealer maintained, This Hyundai is in Excellent overall exterior condition, Excellent overall interior condition, Cloth seats - Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Cloth Interior Surface, Aux. Audio Input, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, Overhead Console, Premium Sound, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales LL at 954-308-8580 or sales2@haimsmotors.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Hyundai Elantra SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5NPDH4AE1EH481477
Stock: 481477
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-10-2020
- 18,121 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$12,855$480 Below Market
Carr Chevrolet - Beaverton / Oregon
CARFAX 1-Owner, GREAT MILES 18,115! WAS $17,888, FUEL EFFICIENT 37 MPG Hwy/27 MPG City! Heated Leather Seats, iPod/MP3 Input, CD Player, Onboard Communications System, Back-Up Camera, Alloy Wheels, Satellite Radio, Heated Rear Seat VISIT US TODAY: Carr Chevrolet is with you all the way. Every mile. Every day. We have been in business in Beaverton for over 75 years and we truly care about our customers, that's why nearly every new and used vehicle comes with a LIFETIME POWERTRAIN WARRANTY plus 10 YEARS ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE at NO EXTRA COST! We are Oregon's largest volume Chevy dealer and carry more new Chevrolet and pre-owned vehicles than any other dealer in the area. Our salaried sales consultants have helped thousands of customers. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Back-Up Camera, Heated Driver Seat, Heated Rear Seat, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, CD Player, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels, Heated Seats, Heated Leather Seats MP3 Player, Remote Trunk Release, Keyless Entry, Child Safety Locks. AFFORDABILITY: Was $17,888. PURCHASE WITH CONFIDENCE: CARFAX 1-Owner AutoCheck One Owner Prices after all available factory rebates. Some rebates may require factory financing or trade-in/ownership of specific make vehicle. Some rebates have residency restrictions. Documentation fee in the amount of up $150 may apply. Pricing analysis performed on 8/26/2020. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Hyundai Elantra Limited PZEV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (27 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5NPDH4AE1EH472214
Stock: G200253AA
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 90,398 milesFrame damage, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,800
Auto Boutique - Columbus / Ohio
Auto Boutique is proud to offer excellent, pre-owned vehicles. With our no haggle pricing policy you can be sure you're getting the best deal possible on every car as they already discounted and thousands below market value. Buying a car from us is easy. You can purchase the vehicle by paying cash or let our experienced business managers get you the best rate through our lending partners. We make these banks compete for your business so you get the best rate: Capital One, Wells Fargo, Ally Financial, TD Bank, Wright-Patt Credit Union, Santander, USAA and more! Give us a call to confirm if we are partnered with your lender. Visit our web site to fill out an application for a quick and easy approval. Thank you for considering Auto Boutique for your next vehicle purchase.*Disclaimer*Price listed does not include tax, title, registration, AutoXCel paint & fabric protection ($495) & documentation fees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Hyundai Elantra SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5NPDH4AE1EH522772
Stock: R7101
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 84,709 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,995
Baha Auto Group Inc. - Burbank / Illinois
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Hyundai Elantra SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHDH4AE9EU172003
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 91,625 milesFrame damage, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,995
Best Buy Motors - Lafayette / Indiana
AUTOMATIC CLOTH INTERIOR GREAT ON GAS COME AND CHECK IT OUTINTERESTED CONTACT MARCO AT (765) 449-0490 OR TEXT (765) 201-5355
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 3 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Hyundai Elantra Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (27 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5NPDH4AE8EH475899
Stock: 3991
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 92,380 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$8,388
Randall Noe Subaru - Terrell / Texas
15' Alloy Wheels, ABS brakes, Electronic Stability Control, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. Here at Randall Noe Subaru we pride ourselves on our wide selection of quality inventory at competitive prices. Every vehicle goes through a rigorous inspection process to insure peace of mind to our customers. All of this combined with our top notch customer service helps us create customers for life, not just a day. Come see us and experience it first hand! Randall Noe Subaru 1501. E. Interstate 30 Rockwall, TX 75087 469-651-6333.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Hyundai Elantra SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5NPDH4AE4EH485281
Stock: 96324A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 53,740 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$10,399$570 Below Market
AutoNation Toyota Arapahoe - Centennial / Colorado
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: all new tires! Option Group 02 Bluetooth Connection Cargo Net Beige; Premium Cloth Seat Trim Desert Bronze This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. This wonderfully fuel-efficient vehicle offers a supple ride, quick acceleration and superior styling without sacrificing MPGs. This is the one. Just what you've been looking for. Just what you've been looking for. With quality in mind, this vehicle is the perfect addition to take home. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Hyundai Elantra SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5NPDH4AE4EH476046
Stock: EH476046
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 116,145 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$7,930$743 Below Market
McDonald Hyundai - Littleton / Colorado
20 Service Records on Carfax!! **** 2014 Hyundai Elantra SE ** Mechanically Inspected * Affordable * Easy to Maintain ** VALUE PRICED due to some Colorado Hail. *** McDonald Hyundai specializes in the very best Pre-Owned vehicles of every make. All of our Pre-Owned vehicles are fully inspected and reconditioned to our high standard. McDonald Automotive is a family owned dealer group, dedicated to community involvement and ensuring that we provide the very best quality vehicles for over 50 years. Please call us today at 303-376-4731 for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Hyundai Elantra SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5NPDH4AE6EH465680
Stock: HPEH465680
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 83,628 milesTitle issue, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,995
Auto Provider - Fort Lauderdale / Florida
THIS VEHICLE DRIVES GREAT, ENGINE SOUNDS PERFECT AND THE TRANSMISSION SHIFTS SMOOTHLY, AU T TOMATIC, VERY CLEAN INTERIOR WITH AM/FM/CD RADIO, POWER WINDOWS, POWER DOOR LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, ICE COLD A/C, GOOD TIRES. Auto Provider also has many financing options to choose from with interest rates as low as 2.9 %. Ask us about your auto financing needs and we will provide you with your solutions. WE FINANCE! YOU'RE APPROVED! CALL US OR STOP BY FOR A TEST DRIVE. SE HABLA ESPAÑOL. FALAMOS PORTUGUESE. CALL US NOW AT 954-740-3461! - LOW DOWN PAYMENT! - RATES AS LOW AS 2.9 %! - NO CREDIT, BAD CREDIT! - NO-HASSLE CAR BUYING AND FINANCING EXPERIENCE! - GUARANTEED APPROVAL! - BUILD OR RE-BUILD YOUR CREDIT! - Baja Cuota Inicial! - Tarifas desde 2.9 %! - Sin Credito, Mal Crédito! - Una Experiencia de Compra de Auto y Financiamiento, Sin Problemas! - No se deje rechazar mas! - APROBACIÓN GARANTIZADA! - Construya o reconstruya SU CRÉDITO! Llámenos ya al 954-740-3461 Disclaimer: Price excludes tax, tag, and any other applicable fees related to purchase. Price is a cash price or with approved credit. Price is subject to change without notice. Auto Provider Inc. 5350 North State Road 7, North Lauderdale, FL, 33319 WWW.YOURAUTOPROVIDER.COM 954-740-3461
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Hyundai Elantra SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5NPDH4AE8EH462411
Stock: 462411
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 50,235 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,995$381 Below Market
Luther Hopkins Honda - Hopkins / Minnesota
: PRICED TO MOVE $400 below Kelley Blue Book! EPA 37 MPG Hwy/27 MPG City! SE trim, TITANIUM GRAY METALLIC exterior and GRAY interior. Extra Clean, CARFAX 1-Owner, ONLY 50,231 Miles! Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, CD Player, MP3 Player, AUTO-DIMMING MIRROR W/HOMELINK, Alloy Wheels, Edmunds.com explains The Elantra sedan features a large trunk with 14.8 cubic feet of cargo room, a generous number for this segment. The 60/40-split pass-through is also quite large.. AND MORE! DISCOVER THE LUTHER ADVANTAGE: The Luther Advantage is a complete and comprehensive package of benefits designed to make buying-and driving-a vehicle from the Luther dealerships a pleasant and convenient experience. From the peace of mind that comes with a 5 Day-500 Mile Return or Exchange Policy, 30 Day 1,500 miles Full Warranty and 60 Day 2,500 miles Limited Powertrain Warranty and Free CARFAX Reports & Clean Title Guarantee on pre-owned vehicles, as well as providing Luther customers with full range of valuable savings at participating Holiday Stationstores including 10 cents off a gallon, $6 for “The Works” car wash among other advantages and guarantees. As much as we like satisfying customers, we like keeping them even more. OPTION PACKAGES: Check whether a vehicle is subject to open recalls for safety issues at safercar.gov
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Hyundai Elantra SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (27 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHDH4AE2EU146942
Stock: 200448B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 37,083 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$12,988
North Freeway Hyundai - Spring / Texas
This one has the optional Tech Pkg which gets: Sunroof, Navigation, Backup camera, Dual auto climate control, 360-watt audio & Proximity key w/push-button start so you never have to take your key out of your pocket or purse. The Limited gets; Leather seats, 17 inch alloys, Sunroof, Leather steering wheel & Heated front AND rear seats, Bluetooth hands-free phone w/streaming audio, Steering wheel audio controls, Sliding center armrest, Illuminated mirrors/ignition, Tilt & telescoping steering wheel. ALL the safety features; 6 airbags, Elec. Stability Control, ABS, Traction Control, Elec. Brake Force Distribution, One owner car we sold originally. 5-star government crash-test rating. 38 mpg highway! Interior; Very nice fit and finish. Exterior; No dents, no dings. It has non-accident damage reported on Carfax. About North Freeway Hyundai; They're one of only a very few members of the Better Business Bureau Online Reliability Program, they have an A+ rating with the BBB, www.bbb.org/houston, they're a winner of the BBB Gold Star Award and they're the only winner in Houston of Hyundai's Board of Excellence Award 4 yrs straight. See our inventory at www.NorthFreewayHyundai.com
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Hyundai Elantra Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (27 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5NPDH4AEXEH486709
Stock: U486709
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 114,910 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,996$227 Below Market
Motorcars Toyota - Cleveland / Ohio
Here at Motorcars Toyota we are proud to follow a Velocity pricing model. VELOCITY pricing means you NEVER pay above market for a pre-owned vehicle at Motorcars Toyota. All of our inventory is priced to sell immediately with LIVE MARKET DATA that is updated daily. We know you have many options when purchasing a pre-owned vehicle. That is why our goal is to be priced under market, provide you with all vehicle information from the comfort of your home, and make this a true HASSLE FREE experience.Recent Arrival! 2014 Hyundai Elantra SEThis Hyundai Elantra has many features and is well equipped including, **Priced FAR BELOW market with LIVE MARKET DATA to sell FAST**, Nationwide shipping is available!, Buy from the comfort of your own home!. 4D Sedan Indigo Blue Pearl FWD1.8L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V Dual CVVT 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 28/38 City/Highway MPGMotorcars Toyota is located at 2950 Mayfield Rd. Please stop in and see us today or call is directly at (216) 265-5818!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Hyundai Elantra SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5NPDH4AE2EH475445
Stock: P6546
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-30-2020
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Hyundai Elantra searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Hyundai Elantra
- 5(54%)
- 4(14%)
- 3(14%)
- 2(9%)
- 1(9%)
Related Hyundai Elantra info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Mercedes-Benz S-Class 2014
- Used Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class 2017
- Used Acura TL 2010
- Used Nissan GT-R 2015
- Used Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class 2012
- Used BMW 7 Series 2015
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty 2016
- Used Dodge Challenger 2010
- Used Ford Ranger 2010
- Used Volkswagen Golf R 2017
- Used BMW i3 2014
- Used Volkswagen Golf 2017
- Used Chevrolet Cruze 2011
- Used Cadillac CTS-V 2016
- Used Lexus NX 300h 2016
- Used GMC Acadia 2014
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe
- Used Jeep Commander
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- Used Ford Taurus
- Used Ford C-Max Hybrid
- Used Jeep Wrangler JK
- Used Volkswagen Eos
- Used Genesis G70
- Used Lexus RC 350
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class
- Used Kia Sedona
- Used INFINITI QX80
- Used Maserati Quattroporte
Shop used models by city
- Used Hyundai Azera Jacksonville FL
- Used Hyundai Azera Tucson AZ
- Used Hyundai Equus San Jose CA
- Used Hyundai Elantra Brooklyn NY
- Used Hyundai Elantra Fayetteville NC
- Used Hyundai Accent Ocala FL
- Used Hyundai Elantra Lakeland FL
- Used Hyundai Elantra Salem OR
- Used Hyundai Sonata Santa Monica CA
- Used Hyundai Ioniq Electric Garden Grove CA
Shop used model years by city
- Used Hyundai Sonata 2012 Newport News VA
- Used Hyundai Veloster 2013 Sacramento CA
- Used Hyundai Azera 2016 Bradenton FL
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- BMW i8 2019
- 2019 BMW X1
- 2019 Volvo XC90
- 2019 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen
- 2020 Defender
- 2021 Mercedes-Benz EQC News
- BMW 2 Series 2019
- 2019 Renegade
- 2019 Toyota Prius c
- Kia Cadenza 2019
- Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid 2020
- Audi S8 2020
- 2019 Subaru Outback
- Lexus GS 300 2019
- 2020 MINI Hardtop 2 Door
- 2020 GLE-Class
- Kia K900 2019
- 2019 Mazda 3
- 2019 Volkswagen Atlas
- BMW X3 2019