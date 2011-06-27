Get a 4 door. I bought a 2 door for my daughter because I thought it was "cool", found out 4 door better, even for her, dealer let me switch to a comparable 4 door. I have bought cars from this Used Car Dealer, now my friend, since 1989. He finds the cleanest, low mileage cars around. This 2013 Elantra had 9,500 miles when I bought 4 months ago. Now, under 11,000 miles. It has leather, seat warmers, blue tooth for phone, sunroof, great back seat leg room and huge trunk for my daughter's guitar, amp and equipment. I paid $13,800 for the car. Do not tell on me, but while test driving it on the Interstate, I punched it and the car went quickly to 120 miles per hour. It sips gas. I usually do not get extended warranties, but for a few bucks, I got a 100,000 mile, cover everything warranty and my daughter has to make one phone call if anything goes wrong. This should last her through college and beyond. I am very pleased. By the way, it has a snappy design that is an eye catcher. This is a great car. Now after almost a year later, still very happy with the car. No issues whatsoever. I drove it while my own "Real Man Tahoe" was in the shop, on a short 130 mile trip. It is a pleasure on the Interstate. Stable, feels safe and plenty of punch to pass in a hurry. At one point, I had 3 others in the car and there was plenty of back room leg room. The tire air pressure is a little sensitive and will come on if you are only 2 psi above or below the recommended amount. I actually like that vs. checking tire pressure often. I have never checked the mileage myself, but I know I drove 130 miles on less than $12!

Read more