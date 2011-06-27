Vehicle overview

What do the life stories of Cinderella and the Hyundai Elantra have in common? More than you might think. You see, for years few people gave either of them a second thought as they toiled away in shadows, just waiting for their chance to shine.

For the fully redesigned 2011 Hyundai Elantra sedan, that moment is now. Like Cinderella ditching her rags, the Elantra sheds the frumpy exterior that frequently relegated an otherwise very likable car to afterthought status for many car shoppers. Its classy new styling may not be a sparkly blue dress on a statuesque blonde, but it's definitely sure to turn a few heads.

Pleasingly, this all-new Elantra is more than just a pretty face. Beneath that dolled-up exterior, the new Elantra sports a new 1.8-liter four-cylinder engine mated to a choice of six-speed manual or automatic transmissions. Unlike the Chevrolet Cruze Eco or Volkswagen Jetta TDI that require you to pay extra for their special high fuel economy, this new powertrain helps every single Elantra return impressive EPA estimates of 40 mpg on the highway.

While this all-new Elantra still competes in the compact category, the size of its passenger cabin (like those of several of its competitors) has grown to the point that the EPA now considers it a midsize car in terms of interior volume. The EPA says nothing of its rear seat headroom, though, which is a bit cramped compared to those competitors. On the upside, the interior can also be loaded up with high-end features that aren't even offered on some legitimate midsize cars, let alone compact ones: keyless ignition/entry, a rearview camera and heated rear seats.

Of course, this new 2011 Hyundai Elantra arrives at the Royal Ball only to find the dance floor crowded with attractive rivals. Compact sedan shoppers will certainly want to add the 2011 Chevrolet Cruze, 2011 Volkswagen Jetta, 2011 Mazda 3 and the completely redesigned 2011 Ford Focus and 2011 Honda Civic to their consideration lists. But overall we think that the new Elantra's combination of distinctive styling, fuel efficiency, a high-quality interior and an affordable price tag may very well help it become the belle of the ball.