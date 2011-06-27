  1. Home
  2. Hyundai
  3. Hyundai Elantra
  4. Used 2011 Hyundai Elantra
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(97)
Appraise this car

2011 Hyundai Elantra Review

Pros & Cons

  • Outstanding fuel economy on all models
  • lots of features for the money
  • comfortable and well-built cabin
  • large trunk
  • long warranty coverage
  • distinctive styling.
  • Limited rear headroom
  • not as sporty as some rivals.
Other years
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
Hyundai Elantra for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Range
$7,000 - $10,598
Used Elantra for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

With head-turning new styling, a fuel-efficient new engine and a long list of standard safety features and upscale options, the 2011 Hyundai Elantra is ready to give any compact sedan on the road a run for its money.

Vehicle overview

What do the life stories of Cinderella and the Hyundai Elantra have in common? More than you might think. You see, for years few people gave either of them a second thought as they toiled away in shadows, just waiting for their chance to shine.

For the fully redesigned 2011 Hyundai Elantra sedan, that moment is now. Like Cinderella ditching her rags, the Elantra sheds the frumpy exterior that frequently relegated an otherwise very likable car to afterthought status for many car shoppers. Its classy new styling may not be a sparkly blue dress on a statuesque blonde, but it's definitely sure to turn a few heads.

Pleasingly, this all-new Elantra is more than just a pretty face. Beneath that dolled-up exterior, the new Elantra sports a new 1.8-liter four-cylinder engine mated to a choice of six-speed manual or automatic transmissions. Unlike the Chevrolet Cruze Eco or Volkswagen Jetta TDI that require you to pay extra for their special high fuel economy, this new powertrain helps every single Elantra return impressive EPA estimates of 40 mpg on the highway.

While this all-new Elantra still competes in the compact category, the size of its passenger cabin (like those of several of its competitors) has grown to the point that the EPA now considers it a midsize car in terms of interior volume. The EPA says nothing of its rear seat headroom, though, which is a bit cramped compared to those competitors. On the upside, the interior can also be loaded up with high-end features that aren't even offered on some legitimate midsize cars, let alone compact ones: keyless ignition/entry, a rearview camera and heated rear seats.

Of course, this new 2011 Hyundai Elantra arrives at the Royal Ball only to find the dance floor crowded with attractive rivals. Compact sedan shoppers will certainly want to add the 2011 Chevrolet Cruze, 2011 Volkswagen Jetta, 2011 Mazda 3 and the completely redesigned 2011 Ford Focus and 2011 Honda Civic to their consideration lists. But overall we think that the new Elantra's combination of distinctive styling, fuel efficiency, a high-quality interior and an affordable price tag may very well help it become the belle of the ball.

2011 Hyundai Elantra models

The 2011 Hyundai Elantra is a compact sedan that's offered in two trim levels. The GLS base model comes standard with 15-inch steel wheels, heated mirrors, keyless entry, a 60/40 split-folding rear seat, trip computer, full power accessories, a tilt-only steering wheel and a six-speaker sound system with a CD player, satellite radio and an iPod/USB audio interface.

Options for the GLS include the Popular Equipment package that adds 16-inch steel wheels, air-conditioning, cruise control and a telescoping steering wheel. The Preferred Equipment package includes 16-inch alloy wheels, Bluetooth, illuminated vanity mirrors and sun visor extensions, a sliding armrest on the center console and steering-wheel-mounted audio controls.

Spring for the top-of-the-line Limited model and you'll get the above equipment as standard plus 17-inch alloy wheels, foglamps, a sunroof, leather upholstery, and heated front and rear seats. An available Navigation package (called the Premium package for the Limited) for both trim levels adds automatic headlights, keyless ignition/entry (Limited only), a navigation system, a rearview camera, real-time traffic and weather updates and a premium 360-watt audio system.

2011 Highlights

The 2011 Hyundai Elantra has been fully redesigned, with an attractive design, new features, an efficient 1.8-liter four-cylinder engine and new six-speed transmissions.

Performance & mpg

Powering the 2011 Hyundai Elantra is an all-new 1.8-liter inline four-cylinder that's rated at 148 horsepower and 131 pound-feet of torque. Vehicles sold in California and the other states that follow the same emissions laws get a PZEV (partial zero-emissions vehicle) version of this engine, which lowers output to 145 hp and 130 lb-ft of torque. GLS models come standard with a six-speed manual transmission, with a six-speed automatic being available as an option. The Limited has the auto as standard.

In Edmunds performance testing with a non-California Limited model, the Elantra went from zero to 60 mph in 9.4 seconds -- a slightly slower than average time. No matter which engine/transmission combo you choose, you'll end up with impressive fuel economy. EPA estimates are 29 mpg city/40 mpg highway and 33 mpg combined.

Safety

The 2011 Hyundai Elantra's list of standard safety features includes traction and stability control, antilock disc brakes, active front head restraints, front seat side-impact airbags and side curtain airbags that cover both rows. In Edmunds brake testing, an Elantra Limited needed 125 feet to stop from 60 mph -- a good distance for the segment.

Driving

While the 2011 Hyundai Elantra isn't quite as exciting to drive as it is to look at, it's certainly no pumpkin. The new 1.8-liter engine has plenty of pep for daily driving, and the six-speed automatic transmission shifts smoothly and willingly downshifts. The cabin is a relatively quiet place, with little wind noise to speak of, though there is enough road and engine noise to remind you that the Elantra is still a compact economy car rather than the high-dollar sedan it appears to be.

Compared to last year's car, this new Elantra is more fun to drive. It doesn't have the outright handling abilities of the Chevy Cruze, Ford Focus and Mazda 3, but in general, its balance between ride and handling is one of the best in the segment.

Interior

The Elantra's interior features a curved center stack and stylized climate controls that provide a bit of extra flair while still being easy to use. The design is attractive and the materials, while not quite best-in-class, at least have a rich look to them. Despite the deep cowl, the interior feels breezy and spacious -- headroom up front is plentiful for 6-footers and the steering wheel is a bit smaller in diameter than usual, which enhances the sense of space up front. The backseat is fine for kids and even most adults, though vertically gifted princes will find its abundant legroom and shortage of headroom a mixed blessing.

The Elantra features a large trunk with 14.8 cubic feet of cargo room, a generous number for this segment. Its 60/40 split pass-through is also quite large.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2011 Hyundai Elantra.

5(50%)
4(28%)
3(14%)
2(5%)
1(3%)
4.2
97 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 97 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

My Experience with 2011 Elantra GLS Manual
allen51,05/16/2011
After about a month of on-line research, I test drove the 2011 Elantra GLS, Fiesta, Civic, and Kia Forte. All were fine cars, but in terms of value and the entire package, I was left wondering why anyone would buy a Civic. I now have purchased and driven the Elantra for over 5000 miles. It handles well, have not noticed the road noise some folks mention, and my gas mileage has exceeded expectations (I do a great deal of highway travel, and average between 43 and 46 MPG). The interior feels about the same size as my old BMW 325I.
Wow!
buddy904,01/06/2011
Just bought a 2011 Elantra on the 23rd of December. It is my wife's car - she traded in a 2008 Civic Coupe (we've had 5 Hondas). This is our 1st Hyundai, and it is very impressive. It is quieter than the Civic (which I expected - Civics are loud & I like them anyway) - it drives beautifully, smooth, a bit more powerful than the Civic, and it handles very well. We drove to South Florida for New Years - about a 600 mile round trip - and got 37 MPG overall. When I kept it at 70, I was getting 41-44 MPG. Of course, I usually drive 80+ down I-95. It has safety features only available on top level Hondas, it looks great, is comfy has features I never would have dreamed of for 18K. I am a Honda guy and a Ford guy, and was considering the redesigned 2012 Focus, Civic, or an Accord. But the new Focus seems like it will never be released, Civic apparently won't be redesigned for another year, and frankly, the Accord - as good as it is - is too big, and doesn't do it for me style wise (except for the coupe). I sold Hondas and Fords, and like both companies. I never saw a Hyundai in my future, or my driveway. That has definitely changed. This is a truly nice automobile, loaded with features, my wife loves it. It is safe, efficient, a smooth driver and a good looker. Look out, I think I'm hooked.
A lot of car for the money, & FORTY mpg!!!
pud2,03/17/2011
Just got my 2011 Elantra limited, with Nav, blutooth,back-up camera, heated leather seats front and back...I love it! EXCELLENT vehicle, and my first 140 mile run on a hwy, got a little OVER 40mpg!(freeway). It is a beautiful car, everyone who see's it loves it... So far, I am VERY satisfied! Did I say the car is beautiful?!
Elantra Rock's
elantrarocks,03/29/2011
I recently went to Pensacola Florida. I rented a mid size Car. When I went to pick it up I thought they gave me the wrong car. It was sleek and very stylish. I am a 6'1" man about 280lbs. I could not believe I had enough head room and the seat was sturdy and felt very comfortable. The cars not perfect but it's close. I then drove from Pensecola to Tallahasse and got 42 miles per gallon. WOW! I did all kinds of milage comparisions while I had the car for a week. In general it gets 32mpg mixed driving. At 75 mph hwy it gets about 35-37mpg. I drove a 17 mile stretch of flat road and it aveaged 55mpg. I was driving a Mazda RX-8. Now I bought a new Elantra for 18,000.00. I would have paid more!
See all 97 reviews of the 2011 Hyundai Elantra
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
28 city / 38 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
148 hp @ 6500 rpm
MPG
28 city / 38 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
145 hp @ 6300 rpm
MPG
28 city / 38 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
148 hp @ 6500 rpm
MPG
28 city / 38 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
145 hp @ 6300 rpm
See all Used 2011 Hyundai Elantra features & specs

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2011 Hyundai Elantra
More About This Model

It's hard to imagine lusting after an economy car. You typically purchase one only because you have a limited amount of money to spend, and the car in question ultimately provides the most bang for your buck. Yet there is such a thing as a great economy car: one that makes you not only forget about that humble price you paid for it, but also makes you wonder why someone would pony up for something more expensive. The fully redesigned 2011 Hyundai Elantra is such a car.

It starts the moment you lay your eyes on the sculpted curves of the Elantra's body and the dramatically raked roof line that almost gives it the profile of a coupe. Climb inside and you're greeted with a bold dash design that still manages to be easy to use. The materials that surround it aren't quite best-in-class, but they aren't bargain-basement either, and this Elantra Limited's leather upholstery, heated seats and various electronic toys certainly help as well. Start the car down the road and the Elantra manages to be refined and comfortable without making you feel as if you're driving a dull moving appliance.

Now, the Elantra is not alone among the ranks of great economy cars. This segment is stronger than ever, boasting far more hits than duds. And even if the Elantra doesn't quite qualify as the greatest economy car (the new Ford Focus is a tough car to beat), this Hyundai has the style and substance to stand tall amid a very tough crowd.

Used 2011 Hyundai Elantra Overview

The Used 2011 Hyundai Elantra is offered in the following submodels: Elantra Sedan. Available styles include GLS 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6A), GLS PZEV 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6A), Limited 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6A), Limited PZEV 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6A), and GLS 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6M).

What's a good price on a Used 2011 Hyundai Elantra?

Price comparisons for Used 2011 Hyundai Elantra trim styles:

  • The Used 2011 Hyundai Elantra GLS PZEV is priced between $7,020 and$10,598 with odometer readings between 96560 and166355 miles.
  • The Used 2011 Hyundai Elantra GLS is priced between $7,000 and$7,500 with odometer readings between 90525 and106597 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2011 Hyundai Elantras are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2011 Hyundai Elantra for sale near. There are currently 6 used and CPO 2011 Elantras listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $7,000 and mileage as low as 90525 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2011 Hyundai Elantra.

Can't find a used 2011 Hyundai Elantras you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Hyundai Elantra for sale - 3 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $19,623.

Find a used Hyundai for sale - 8 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $21,597.

Find a used certified pre-owned Hyundai Elantra for sale - 7 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $24,088.

Find a used certified pre-owned Hyundai for sale - 5 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $15,043.

Should I lease or buy a 2011 Hyundai Elantra?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Hyundai lease specials
Check out Hyundai Elantra lease specials

Related Used 2011 Hyundai Elantra info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles