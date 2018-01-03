Used 2017 Volkswagen Touareg for Sale Near Me
- 48,559 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$24,749$3,057 Below Market
Orlando Volkswagen North - Orlando / Florida
**VOLKSWAGEN CERTIFIED**, **NAVIGATION**, **BLIND SPOT MONITOR**, **Alloy Wheels**, **ONE OWNER VEHICLE**, **ALL USED VEHICLES SERVICED**, **LEATHER SEATS**, **BACKUP CAMERA**, **BLUETOOTH**, Touareg V6 Sport 4Motion, 4D Sport Utility, 3.6L VR6, 8-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic, AWD, Cornsilk Beige w/V-Tex Leatherette Seating Surfaces. Certified. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Deep Black Pearl 2017 Volkswagen Touareg V6 Sport 4Motion AWD 8-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic 3.6L VR6 Florida fun driving in the sun ! Recent Arrival! Odometer is 2500 miles below market average! Orlando VW North on Lee Road proudly serving the following communities. Orlando, Lake Mary, Longwood, Altamonte Springs, Winter Park, Ocala, Dr Phillips, Windermere, Daytona, Lakeland, Deland, Deltona, Leesburg, Sanford, Kissimmee, Mt Dora, The Villages, Heathrow, Winter Garden, Clermont, New Smyrna Beach, Groveland, Eustis, and Many other Central Florida areas! We thank you in advance for the opportunity! Reviews: * Classy interior is near-luxury impressive handling when going around turns high towing capacity could be useful for large trailers huge amount of standard features. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volkswagen Touareg V6 Sport w/Technology with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVGEF7BP2HD000167
Stock: 200494A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 36,605 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$25,575$2,627 Below Market
Sunrise Chevrolet Of Forest Hills - Forest Hills / New York
Everyone's a winner at Sunrise Chevrolet! Red 2017 Volkswagen Touareg V6 4Motion AWD 8-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic 3.6L VR6 Leather. Odometer is 8900 miles below market average! Over 300 used vehicles available for immediate delivery! Reviews: * Classy interior is near-luxury; impressive handling when going around turns; high towing capacity could be useful for large trailers; huge amount of standard features. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volkswagen Touareg V6 Wolfsburg Edition with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVGRF7BPXHD003822
Stock: 427703
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- 57,251 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$24,841$2,147 Below Market
Brighton Ford - Brighton / Colorado
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Advertised Price Includes $589.50 Delivery and Handling Charge, ACCIDENT FREE AUTO CHECK, ACTIVE PARK ASSIST, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL, LANE MANAGEMENT SYSTEM, COLLISION WARNING SYSTEM, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, ONE OWNER, TWIN PANEL MOONROOF, LEATHER, REARVIEW CAMERA SYST, BLUETOOTH HANDS FREE, DUAL FACTORY AIR, HTD/COOLED SEAT PKG, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, POWER LIFTGATE, PREMIUM WHEELS/TIRES, PARKING SENSORS, PREMIUM AUDIO, POWER FOLDING SIDE MIRRORS, TRAILER HITCH, ALL WHEEL DRIVE, KEYLESS ENTRY, ORIGINAL MSRP $54,125. Moonlight Blue Pearl 2017 Volkswagen Touareg V6 AWD 8-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic 3.6L VR6Please call our internet department for more details. 303-800-3235.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volkswagen Touareg V6 Wolfsburg Edition with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVGRF7BP6HD001372
Stock: L9740A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-13-2020
- 41,270 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$26,980
Jack O Diamonds Lincoln - Tyler / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volkswagen Touareg V6 Wolfsburg Edition with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVGRF7BP2HD002891
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 18,195 milesLemon history, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$28,995
Automotive Avenues - Wall / New Jersey
Just arrived is this technology-packed, NO-ACCIDENT, ONE-OWNER, NONSMOKER 2017 Volkswagen Touareg Wolfsburg Edition SUV (AWD). This luxury midsize SUV boasts a wealth of standard driver assistance features, a high-end interior, and a comfortable ride. The Wolfsburg Edition trim only adds a few comfort features: leather upholstery, 14-way power-adjustable front seats, second-row air vents, power-folding rear seats, and a sunroof. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the 2017 VW Touareg its top rating of Good in all four crash evaluations. With its odometer now reading 18,195, it is STILL COVERED under the balance of the factory BUMPER-TO-BUMPER warranty until June 2021 or 36,000 miles (whichever comes first)! Additionally, this Wolfsburg-built SUV will be covered by the remainder of the POWERTRAIN warranty until 2023 or 60,000 miles! It comes pleasantly equipped with: - SATELLITE NAVIGATION - AN 8-INCH TOUCH SCREEN - BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY - SATELLITE RADIO - EIGHT SPEAKERS - PROXIMITY KEYLESS ENTRY - A HEATED STEERING WHEEL - HEATED & VENTILATED FRONT SEATS (EIGHT-WAY POWER-ADJUSTABLE) - LEATHERETTE UPHOLSTERY - A POWER TAILGATE - HEATED AND POWER-ADJUSTABLE SIDE MIRRORS - 20-INCH ALLOY WHEELS - A TRAILER HITCH - A REARVIEW CAMERA - RAIN-SENSING WIPERS - ADAPTIVE HEADLIGHTS - FOG LIGHTS with CORNERING LAMPS - FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS - BLIND SPOT MONITORING - LANE DEPARTURE WARNING - FORWARD COLLISION WARNING - AUTOMATIC EMERGENCY BRAKING - ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL - AUTOMATIC POST-COLLISION BRAKING ...and so much more! Please check out the window sticker for additional features. If you're on a desktop or laptop, it is just above Basic Info--to the far right. Please note that in February 2020 Volkswagen Group of America reacquired this vehicle due to customer complaints in regards to the sunroof not closing properly. Volkswagen fully resolved this matter under warranty by simply cleaning and greasing the sunroof track. Regardless, in the interest of customer satisfaction, Volkswagen agreed to repurchase the vehicle. We have all the documentation from Volkswagen Group of America on file. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE AS THE FACTORY WARRANTY IS STILL INTACT! This is an exceptional opportunity to take this one home; don't hesitate or you will surely miss out! SAVE THOUSANDS off retail pricing with this magnificent condition 2017 Volkswagen Touareg Wolfsburg Edition SUV! We will happily size up TRADE-IN OFFERS and have EXCELLENT FINANCE OPTIONS as well, so please give us a call TODAY at 732-919-0707!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Lemon History
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: Yes
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volkswagen Touareg V6 Wolfsburg Edition with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVGRF7BP0HD004929
Stock: 24671
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 27,484 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$27,999$1,595 Below Market
Sunshine Toyota - Battle Creek / Michigan
LEATHER, HEATED SEATS, LOCAL TRADE, NAVIGATION, GREAT VEHICLE HISTORY, BLUETOOTH, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLIND SPOT MONITOR, USB PORT, Black Anthracite w/V-Tex Leatherette Seating Surfaces, ABS brakes, Active Cruise Control, Alloy wheels, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power steering, Power windows, Remote keyless entry, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Traction control.Sunshine Toyota proudly serving communities for over 34 years of Battle Creek, Kalamazoo, Portage, Lansing, Grand Rapids, Coldwater, Bronson, Three Rivers, Paw Paw, Oshtemo, Plainwell, Otsego, Richland, Hastings, Delton, Charlotte, Eaton Rapids, Jackson, Parma, Galesburg, Augusta, Climax, Vicksburg, Schoolcraft, Comstock, Parchment, Dowling, Marshall, Gull Lake, East Leroy, Athens, Ceresco, Union City, Albion, Burr Oak, and Homer. Visit http://www.sunshinetoyota.com to view all inventory and see why Customers have voted Sunshine Toyota as a Preferred Dealership to do business with. Michigan's #1 TCUV dealer based on 2019 year end sales data from TMS Cincinnati region.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volkswagen Touareg V6 Sport w/Technology with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVGEF7BP6HD002438
Stock: 19259A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-16-2020
- 29,080 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$29,363$349 Below Market
Germain Lexus of Naples - Naples / Florida
** ONE OWNER **, ** LEATHER **, ** MOONROOF SUNROOF **, ** NAVIGATION GPS NAV **, ** CLEAN VEHICLE HISTORY...NO ACCIDENTS **, Black Anthracite w/Vienna Leather Seating Surfaces. Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 8872 miles below market average! 2017 Volkswagen Touareg V6 4Motion For your peace of mind we have included over 35+ photos, for you to judge the condition yourself. As you do your comparison shopping, you will see Germain Lexus of Naples offers some of the best values in the market. We will provide you a Carfax, Comprehensive Vehicle Inspection, and a Market report on how we arrived at the price. Call 239 592 5533 or Stop by Germain Lexus of Naples at 13491 Tamiami trail, To schedule a test drive today. Serving Naples and Southwest Florida . Out of town buyer's free pick-up at the airport. We can help arrange delivery right to your front door too! Reviews: * Classy interior is near-luxury; impressive handling when going around turns; high towing capacity could be useful for large trailers; huge amount of standard features. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volkswagen Touareg V6 Wolfsburg Edition with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVGRF7BP4HD001743
Stock: X68349XA
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- 26,661 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$29,900
Monroe Nissan - Monroe / North Carolina
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Deep Black Pearl 2017 Volkswagen Touareg V6 4Motion / WOLFSBURG EDITION / NAVIGATION / LEATHER AWD 8-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic 3.6L VR6 **LOCAL TRADE-IN,, **ONE OWNER,, **MORE PHOTOS COMING SOON,, **PREMIUM AUDIO SYSTEM w/CD,, **PREMIUM WHEELS,, **NAVIGATION,, **LIKE NEW CONDITION,, **FULLY SERVICED w/RECORDS AVAILABLE,, **REAR BACKUP CAMERA,, **REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY w/PANIC ALARM,, **CLEAN CARFAX REPORT,, **AWD,, **REMAINDER OF THE FACTORY WARRANTY,, **NON SMOKER,, Touareg V6 4Motion / WOLFSBURG EDITION / NAVIGATION / LEATHER, 4D Sport Utility, 3.6L VR6, 8-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic, AWD, Deep Black Pearl, Navigation System. Recent Arrival! Odometer is 25608 miles below market average! **WE OFFER MARKET BASED PRICING, PLEASE CALL TO CHECK ON THE AVAILABILITY OF THIS VEHICLE. WE'LL BUY YOUR VEHICLE EVEN IF YOU DONT BUY OURS. OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK TO SERVE YOU. STOP BY OUR NEW STATE OF THE ART FACILITY AND EXPERIENCE OUR AWARD WINNING CUSTOMER SERVICE! Reviews: * Classy interior is near-luxury; impressive handling when going around turns; high towing capacity could be useful for large trailers; huge amount of standard features. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volkswagen Touareg V6 Wolfsburg Edition with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVGRF7BP7HD002871
Stock: P2508A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 27,998 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$30,665$421 Below Market
Colonial Volkswagen - Westborough / Massachusetts
: Colonial Volkswagen of Westborough, Our sales teams will be available to assist you with your vehicle needs. For our valued sales customers shopping online, our sales staff will assist in any way remotely to ensure your vehicle needs can be met. Our sales team members are prepared to work with you on any finance needs and value your trade-in from your home or office. Highlights of this 2017 Volkswagen Touareg include: CARFAX 1-Owner, Volkswagen Certified, LOW MILES - 27,998! Nav System, Heated Seats, Power Liftgate, Back-Up Camera, Hitch, Aluminum Wheels, All Wheel Drive. WHY BUY FROM COLONIAL VOLKSWAGEN OF WESTBOROUGH?: Whether you are in Westborough, Auburn, Worcester or anywhere in the Metrowest or Worcester County area, we are a call, click or a short drive away! We are conveniently located on Rte 9, just off Rte 495 and just one exit north of the Mass Pike. Come by and experience the Colonial Difference! SHOP WITH CONFIDENCE: All Certified Volkswagen vehicles must pass a detailed 100+ point inspection, 2-Year or 24,000-Mile (whichever occurs first) Comprehensive Limited Warranty, 24/7 Roadside and Towing Assistance includes, lockouts, flat tires, fuel delivery, and jump starts, Complimentary 3-month trial subscription to SiriusXM Satellite Radio All-Access programming, Carfax Vehicle History Report, Any necessary repairs and maintenance are completed using Genuine Volkswagen parts EXPERTS ARE SAYING: Edmunds.com explains "It has responsive steering with plenty of road feel, and it stays stable and secure when you're going around turns. Luckily, none of this means it's uncomfortable on the highway. It's also quiet, smooth and confident over bumpy roads, all of which contribute to its luxury feel.". Sale price reflects standard incentives available from Volkswagen. Certain finance options are in lieu of incentives. See dealer for complete incentive details, or visit www.vw.com/the-community-driven-promise/ for complete details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volkswagen Touareg V6 Sport w/Technology with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVGEF7BP5HD001961
Stock: 7131
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 50,626 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$26,133$704 Below Market
DeNooyer Chevrolet - Albany / New York
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Pure White 2017 Volkswagen Touareg V6 4Motion AWD 8-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic 3.6L VR6 ***CLEAN CARFAX***, ***ONE OWNER TRADE***, Monster Mats Rubber Mats Kit (Set of 4), Trailer Hitch Extras. Reviews: * Classy interior is near-luxury; impressive handling when going around turns; high towing capacity could be useful for large trailers; huge amount of standard features. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volkswagen Touareg V6 Wolfsburg Edition with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVGRF7BP1HD000324
Stock: 33270
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 41,880 milesLemon history, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$27,777
LeSueur Car Company - Tempe / Arizona
The Touaareg is among the family of the Volkswagen SUVs. Being in between the Tiguan and the Atlas models, you get the spacy interior and power of the Atlas and the snappy and sporty drivestyle of the Tiguan. This Touareg includes the Wolfsburg package which includes a redesigned, more advanced interior. This comes with a bigger touch screen display with navigation, bluetooth, and a back-up camera. The cabin also features cooled and heated leather seats as well as Dual-Zone A/C and a heated steering wheel. If that's not enough, you also get plenty of drivers assist options including Lane Departure Warning and Blind Spot Monitors. To wrap it up, under the hood of this off-road 4motion All Wheel Drive SUV, it's packing a 3.6L V6 engine that never fails to leave the driver satisfied. Come check out our latest and greatest cars here at Lesueur Car Company!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Lemon History
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: Yes
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volkswagen Touareg V6 Wolfsburg Edition with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVGRF7BP4HD002410
Stock: 002410
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 50,157 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$25,695$1,187 Below Market
Great Neck Car Buyers and Sellers - Great Neck / New York
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volkswagen Touareg V6 Wolfsburg Edition with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVGRF7BP6HD001033
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 46,633 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$26,696$451 Below Market
NJStateAuto Used Cars - Jersey City / New Jersey
This 2017 Volkswagen Touareg 4dr V6 Wolfsburg Edition features a 3.6L V6 CYLINDER 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 8 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Pure White with a Two-Tone Gray & Black Full Leather interior. It is covered by a limited warranty. - --- CALL NOW at 201-200-1100 or visit www.NJStateAuto.com --- You can SEE MORE PHOTOS of this vehicle, Free CARFAX Reports and over 300 more Cars, Trucks, Vans and SUVs. AUTO FINANCING is available on most vehicles - All Credit Accepted. --- We provide all the paperwork, bill of sale, titles, reassignments and temp tags. BUY RIGHT OFF THE LOT - We Open at 9am everyday. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Roof Rack, Clock, Tachometer, Homelink System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Full Leather Interior Surface, 12v Power Outlet, Adaptive headlights, Air Conditioned Seats, Aux. Audio Input, Blind Spot Monitor, Bluetooth, Body Side Moldings, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Compass And Temperature Display, Compass And Temperature Display, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Front AC Seats, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Panoramic Roof, Parking Sensors, Power Lift Gate, Premium Sound, Premium Wheels, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - This 2017 Volkswagen Touareg 4dr V6 Wolfsburg Edition features a 3.6L V6 CYLINDER 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 8 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Pure White with a Two-Tone Gray & Black Full Leather interior. It is covered by a limited warranty. - --- CALL NOW at 201-200-1100 or visit www.NJStateAuto.com --- You can SEE MORE PHOTOS of this vehicle, Free CARFAX Reports and over 300 more Cars, Trucks, Vans and SUVs. AUTO FINANCING is available on most vehicles - All Credit Accepted. --- We provide all the paperwork, bill of sale, titles, reassignments and temp tags. BUY RIGHT OFF THE LOT - We Open at 9am everyday. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Roof Rack, Clock, Tachometer, Homelink System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Full Leather Interior Surface, 12v Power Outlet, Adaptive headlights, Air Conditioned Seats, Aux. Audio Input, Blind Spot Monitor, Bluetooth, Body Side Moldings, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Compass And Temperature Display, Compass And Temperature Display, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Front AC Seats, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Panoramic Roof, Parking Sensors, Power Lift Gate, Premium Sound, Premium Wheels, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volkswagen Touareg V6 Wolfsburg Edition with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVGRF7BP8HD004189
Stock: 45922
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-11-2020
- 66,289 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$24,791$386 Below Market
Genesis of Downers Grove - Downers Grove / Illinois
Certified. Red 2017 Volkswagen Touareg V6 4Motion AWD 8-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic 3.6L VR6 Navigation / GPS, Bluetooth, Leather, Panoramic Roof, Touch Screen Radio, Awd, Heated Seats, Two-Tone Gray & Black w/Vienna Leather Seating Surfaces. Ask about certification and 0% financingRecent Arrival!Volkswagen Certified Pre-Owned Model Year 2017 and earlier gas, hybrid and electric vehicles Details:* Vehicle History* 100+ Point Inspection* Model Specific Limited Warranty, 24 Month/24,000 Mile beginning on the new certified purchase date or expiration of new car warranty expires (whichever occurs later), 2 Years of 24-Hr Roadside Asst. Transferability See Dealer for Details* Warranty Deductible: $50* Roadside Assistance
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volkswagen Touareg V6 Wolfsburg Edition with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVGRF7BP2HD002759
Stock: V14401XA
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 12-13-2019
- 9,831 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$34,000
Volkswagen of Crystal Lake - Crystal Lake / Illinois
Certified. Call 815-455-9600 Volkwagen of Crystal Lake. NEW LOWER PRICE, Backup Camera!!, Bluetooth!!, Touareg V6 Sport 4Motion, 4D Sport Utility, 3.6L VR6, 8-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic, AWD, Deep Red Metallic, Black Anthracite w/V-Tex Leatherette Seating Surfaces, Blind spot sensor: Side Assist warning, Brake assist, Distance-Pacing Cruise Control, Front dual zone A/C, Fully automatic headlights, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon, Navigation System, Power Liftgate, Rain sensing wipers, Trailer Hitch Extras.Clean CARFAX.2017 Deep Red Metallic Volkswagen V6 Sport Touareg17/23 City/Highway MPGReviews:* Classy interior is near-luxury; impressive handling when going around turns; high towing capacity could be useful for large trailers; huge amount of standard features. Source: Edmunds3.6L VR6 8-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic AWDMarket pricing guarantee - We compare our prices daily with similar vehicles within a 250 mile radius. We guarantee a great deal for our customers. Contact us at 815-455-9600 to schedule your test-drive today! Our Crystal Lake dealerships have been serving the area since 1983 and have happy customers in our used cars from Crystal Lake, Chicago, Algonquin, Lake in the Hills, Lake Geneva, Woodstock, Huntley, McHenry County and beyond!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volkswagen Touareg V6 Sport w/Technology with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVGEF7BP8HD004904
Stock: V51641
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-03-2020
- 30,298 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$33,490
City Volkswagen of Chicago - Chicago / Illinois
JUST ARRIVED!! 1 OWNER!! VR6!! WOLFSBURG EDITION!! 4 BRAND NEW TIRES!! BRAND NEW FRONT BRAKE PADS & ROTORS!! 2 YR/24,000 MILE CERTIFIED WARRANTY INCLUDED IN SALE PRICE!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volkswagen Touareg V6 Wolfsburg Edition with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVGRF7BP7HD002773
Stock: CP853
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 63,694 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$27,785
Volkswagen of Abilene - Abilene / Texas
2017 Volkswagen Touareg V6 iPhone & Android compatible, Bluetooth, Hands-Free connectivity, Cornsilk Beige w/V-Tex Leatherette Seating Surfaces, 8 Speakers, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Blind spot sensor: Side Assist warning, Brake assist, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front dual zone A/C, Heated front seats, Memory seat, Navigation System, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Rain sensing wipers, Ventilated front seats, Vienna Leather Seating Surfaces. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.We have a strong and committed sales staff with many years of experience satisfying our customers' needs. Feel free to browse our inventory online, request more information about vehicles, set up a test drive or inquire about financing! Visit us online at http://www.volkswagenofabilene.com/ or stop by our showroom located on 1350 South Clack Street in Abilene, Texas.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volkswagen Touareg V6 Wolfsburg Edition with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVGRF7BP3HD004603
Stock: 2A2363
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- 37,637 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$29,998
CarMax Tulsa - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Tulsa / Oklahoma
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in OK, and excludes tax, title, tags and $299 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volkswagen Touareg V6 Wolfsburg Edition with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVGRF7BP3HD004584
Stock: 19076483
Certified Pre-Owned: No
