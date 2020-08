Used 2017 Volkswagen Touareg for Sale Near Me

Orlando Volkswagen North - Orlando / Florida

**VOLKSWAGEN CERTIFIED**, **NAVIGATION**, **BLIND SPOT MONITOR**, **Alloy Wheels**, **ONE OWNER VEHICLE**, **ALL USED VEHICLES SERVICED**, **LEATHER SEATS**, **BACKUP CAMERA**, **BLUETOOTH**, Touareg V6 Sport 4Motion, 4D Sport Utility, 3.6L VR6, 8-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic, AWD, Cornsilk Beige w/V-Tex Leatherette Seating Surfaces. Certified. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Deep Black Pearl 2017 Volkswagen Touareg V6 Sport 4Motion AWD 8-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic 3.6L VR6 Florida fun driving in the sun ! Recent Arrival! Odometer is 2500 miles below market average! Orlando VW North on Lee Road proudly serving the following communities. Orlando, Lake Mary, Longwood, Altamonte Springs, Winter Park, Ocala, Dr Phillips, Windermere, Daytona, Lakeland, Deland, Deltona, Leesburg, Sanford, Kissimmee, Mt Dora, The Villages, Heathrow, Winter Garden, Clermont, New Smyrna Beach, Groveland, Eustis, and Many other Central Florida areas! We thank you in advance for the opportunity! Reviews: * Classy interior is near-luxury impressive handling when going around turns high towing capacity could be useful for large trailers huge amount of standard features. Source: Edmunds

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2017 Volkswagen Touareg V6 Sport w/Technology with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 23 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WVGEF7BP2HD000167

Stock: 200494A

Certified Pre-Owned: Yes

Listed since: 08-18-2020