Used 2017 Volkswagen Touareg for Sale Near Me

Automotive Avenues - Wall / New Jersey

Just arrived is this technology-packed, NO-ACCIDENT, ONE-OWNER, NONSMOKER 2017 Volkswagen Touareg Wolfsburg Edition SUV (AWD). This luxury midsize SUV boasts a wealth of standard driver assistance features, a high-end interior, and a comfortable ride. The Wolfsburg Edition trim only adds a few comfort features: leather upholstery, 14-way power-adjustable front seats, second-row air vents, power-folding rear seats, and a sunroof. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the 2017 VW Touareg its top rating of Good in all four crash evaluations. With its odometer now reading 18,195, it is STILL COVERED under the balance of the factory BUMPER-TO-BUMPER warranty until June 2021 or 36,000 miles (whichever comes first)! Additionally, this Wolfsburg-built SUV will be covered by the remainder of the POWERTRAIN warranty until 2023 or 60,000 miles! It comes pleasantly equipped with: - SATELLITE NAVIGATION - AN 8-INCH TOUCH SCREEN - BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY - SATELLITE RADIO - EIGHT SPEAKERS - PROXIMITY KEYLESS ENTRY - A HEATED STEERING WHEEL - HEATED & VENTILATED FRONT SEATS (EIGHT-WAY POWER-ADJUSTABLE) - LEATHERETTE UPHOLSTERY - A POWER TAILGATE - HEATED AND POWER-ADJUSTABLE SIDE MIRRORS - 20-INCH ALLOY WHEELS - A TRAILER HITCH - A REARVIEW CAMERA - RAIN-SENSING WIPERS - ADAPTIVE HEADLIGHTS - FOG LIGHTS with CORNERING LAMPS - FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS - BLIND SPOT MONITORING - LANE DEPARTURE WARNING - FORWARD COLLISION WARNING - AUTOMATIC EMERGENCY BRAKING - ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL - AUTOMATIC POST-COLLISION BRAKING ...and so much more! Please check out the window sticker for additional features. If you're on a desktop or laptop, it is just above Basic Info--to the far right. Please note that in February 2020 Volkswagen Group of America reacquired this vehicle due to customer complaints in regards to the sunroof not closing properly. Volkswagen fully resolved this matter under warranty by simply cleaning and greasing the sunroof track. Regardless, in the interest of customer satisfaction, Volkswagen agreed to repurchase the vehicle. We have all the documentation from Volkswagen Group of America on file. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE AS THE FACTORY WARRANTY IS STILL INTACT! This is an exceptional opportunity to take this one home; don't hesitate or you will surely miss out! SAVE THOUSANDS off retail pricing with this magnificent condition 2017 Volkswagen Touareg Wolfsburg Edition SUV! We will happily size up TRADE-IN OFFERS and have EXCELLENT FINANCE OPTIONS as well, so please give us a call TODAY at 732-919-0707!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Lemon History Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : Yes Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2017 Volkswagen Touareg V6 Wolfsburg Edition with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 23 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WVGRF7BP0HD004929

Stock: 24671

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-20-2020