The 2019 Hyundai Elantra helps to prove that compact sedans have come a long way. Once they might have been little more than barebones, budget-minded transportation, but the current crop offers a lot of quality and value for the money. To make the Elantra stand out in this crowd, Hyundai packed it with features, making for a good-looking small car that does more than you might expect. A complete redesign three years ago improved everything about the Elantra, yet Hyundai still unleashed its designers to update the Elantra's exterior styling for 2019. The interior also receives some updates, along with tech improvements and additional driver safety aids. But the strengths remain. The interior is still comfortable and surprisingly quiet, with well-laid-out and easy-to-understand controls. Space is used efficiently, with lots of clever compartments for small items and enough room to carry adults in the rear seat. Six trim levels are available. The base SE comes with a pretty limited set of features and really is the budget option. You get a stereo, Bluetooth phone connectivity, air conditioning, and a manually adjustable driver's seat — just what's needed and not much more. Move up to the SEL, and you get alloy wheels, disc brakes at all four corners, and technologies such as blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, and a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The Value Edition adds keyless entry with push-button start, a hands-free trunk, dual-zone climate control and a power sunroof. Finally, there's the Limited, which Hyundai has loaded with leather, LED headlights, a premium audio system, and an optional set of active driver aids such as adaptive cruise control and pedestrian detection. If the Elantra has a weakness, it's the performance of its base engine. All four of these trims come with a 2.0-liter four-cylinder making 147 horsepower. That means these Hyundai Elantra trims are slower than average for the class. Still, they return good fuel economy, and there are two alternate engines for buyers looking for more grunt but who still want that Hyundai value. The Eco trim is equipped similarly to the Value Edition but minus the sunroof. And it comes with a thrifty turbocharged 1.4-liter engine that returns 35 mpg combined (32 city/40 highway) and still produces more torque than the base motor. There's also the Sport trim, with a 201-hp turbocharged 1.6-liter engine, which comes with many of the Limited's upscale features. The Elantra has a lot to offer tech-savvy and value-oriented buyers, and if you're looking for a compact sedan it's definitely worth checking out. Make sure to read our full review to find out more and take advantage of our shopping tools for the best deal on a 2019 Hyundai Elantra near you.

2019 Hyundai Elantra Overview

The 2019 Hyundai Elantra is offered in the following submodels: Elantra Sedan. Available styles include SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6A), SEL 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6A), Value Edition 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6A), Limited 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6A), SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6M), Sport 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM), SE SULEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6A), Eco 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 7AM), Sport 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M), Limited SULEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6A), SEL SULEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6A), and Value Edition SULEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6A).

