Edmunds Rating
6.9 / 10
Consumer Rating
(26)
2019 Hyundai Elantra

What's new

  • Refreshed for 2019
  • New exterior appearance
  • More standard technology features and new infotainment system
  • Active safety features standard on more trim levels
  • Part of the sixth Elantra generation introduced for 2017

Pros & Cons

  • Offers broad range of technology and safety features
  • Comfortable ride
  • Quiet cabin with simple, intuitive controls
  • Offers one of the best warranties in its segment
  • Lackluster performance from base 2.0-liter engine
  • Seven-speed automatic can be clunky at low speeds
  • Rear end feels skittish over broken pavement
  • Back seat is smaller than some rivals
Select your model:
2019 Hyundai Elantra pricing

Build & price

Which Elantra does Edmunds recommend?

This year, we think the Value Edition is the trim to get for the Elantra. Last year we picked the SEL. It's still a good deal, but for about $1,000 more, the Value Edition adds items such as a sunroof, heated seats, dual-zone auto climate control and even rear cupholders. It's worth the stretch.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

6.9 / 10

Variety and value are the main ingredients in the 2019 Hyundai Elantra's appeal. Three available engines and six configurations mean it's easy to find an Elantra to suit your needs, whether that's you're focused on fuel economy or just something fun to drive. As for value, the Elantra doesn't deal in subtlety. The aptly named Value Edition, for example, comes standard with several desirable features, including a sunroof, keyless touch entry, hands-free trunk release, heated seats, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration.

For 2019, the Elantra gets a significant new exterior look, with a reshaped hood, front end, fenders, rear bumper, and even a new wheel design. Interior changes are less drastic, but they include a revised center console with new controls, vents, storage tray and updated gauges. These changes come after a complete redesign two years earlier, an indication of just how quickly the compact sedan class evolves.

The new Elantra also comes with expanded convenience and safety tech, including a standard rearview camera with guidelines, a larger infotainment display and Bluetooth phone connectivity on base models. Moving up the trim ladder brings features such as wireless device charging and an 8-inch infotainment display. All trims except the SE base model receive driver aids including forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, blind-spot and rear cross-traffic alert, lane keeping assist, and a drowsy driver warning system.

Despite extensive changes, the Elantra remains the same under the hood. The 2.0-liter four-cylinder base engine carries over with its underwhelming 147 horsepower, but it returns a respectable 32 mpg combined. The turbocharged four-cylinder engines in the Eco and Sport trims are more satisfying but come saddled with clunky-shifting seven-speed automatic transmissions.

Ultimately, the Elantra's value isn't enough to vault it to a podium finish in its class. Alternatives such as the Honda Civic, Mazda 3 and Volkswagen Golf simply drive better and offer nice interiors. But the Elantra remains a solid pick behind the front-runners, offering a lot of features for less money. If you're open to getting a hatchback, the Elantra GT (reviewed separately) is worth consideration. Essentially the European version of the Elantra, the GT is livelier than its sedan counterpart.

2019 Hyundai Elantra models

The 2019 Hyundai Elantra comes in six trim levels, with three engines and three transmissions shared among them. The base SE offers a pretty limited feature set, but moving up to the SEL, the Value Edition and finally the Limited nets many improvements. The Eco offers a more fuel-efficient engine with midlevel equipment, and the Sport comes with a strong turbocharged engine.

The base engine, and the only option for the SE, SEL, Value Edition and Limited trims, is a 2.0-liter four cylinder (147 horsepower, 132 pound-feet of torque). The SE trim comes standard with a six-speed manual transmission, but an upgrade to a six-speed automatic is offered.

The SE trim is somewhat minimally equipped, with 15-inch steel wheels, front disc and rear drum brakes, power mirrors, a rearview camera, height-adjustable front seats, air conditioning, a 60/40-split folding rear seat, Bluetooth, and a six-speaker sound system with a 5-inch display and a USB port. Adding the optional automatic transmission also adds cruise control and a selectable Sport driving mode.

Stepping up to the SEL trim adds 16-inch alloy wheels, rear disc brakes, automatic headlights and heated side mirrors. Rounding out the SEL's upgrades are a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment display, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay smartphone integration, and satellite radio. You also get a suite of driver safety aids including blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning, lane keeping assist, and a drowsy driver alert system.

From there, the Value Edition adds a sunroof, LED daytime running lights, door-handle approach lights, keyless entry with push-button start, and hands-free trunk release. Inside are heated front seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob, rear-seat cupholders and — a special treasure for those who live in sunny climates — sun visor extensions.

Hyundai's Blue Link Connected Car system is also included, and it offers the ability to start the car, set the climate control, lock and unlock the doors, and perform several other functions from a smartphone app.

As its name suggests, the Eco gets a more fuel-efficient engine: a turbocharged 1.4-liter four-cylinder (128 hp, 156 lb-ft of torque) paired with a seven-speed automatic transmission. It's equipped similarly to the Value Edition and adds dual USB ports, but it doesn't get the sunroof. It also rolls on 15-inch alloy wheels.

Compared to the Value Edition, the Elantra Limited upgrades include 17-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights and automatic high beams. The cabin gets leather upholstery, a power-adjustable driver's seat, a sliding armrest, adjustable rear headrests, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, dual USB ports, a wireless charging pad, and an eight-speaker Infinity premium audio system.

The optional Limited Ultimate package adds further refinements with the sunroof, an 8-inch touchscreen, a navigation system, driver-seat memory settings, and additional safety features such as adaptive cruise control, pedestrian detection and Safe Exit Assist, which alerts exiting passengers of potential oncoming cars before they open the doors.

The Elantra Sport, whether you get it with an automatic or a manual, is equipped largely like the Limited. It loses the dual-zone automatic climate control, includes the sunroof, and offers several sport-oriented changes such as a turbocharged 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine (201 hp and 195 lb-ft of torque, with either the six-speed manual or a seven-speed automatic), a more sophisticated rear suspension with firmer tuning, 18-inch alloy wheels with grippier tires, stronger brakes, and chrome exterior accents.

The sporty theme continues inside with a flat-bottomed steering wheel, unique gauge cluster, leather-upholstered front sport seats with heating, and a black headliner.

The optional Sport Premium package offers an 8-inch touchscreen, navigation, the Infinity audio system, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, dual-zone automatic climate control, and Blue Link Connected Car services.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the Hyundai Elantra Limited (2.0L inline-4 | 6-speed automatic | FWD).

Scorecard

Overall6.9 / 10
Driving6.0
Comfort6.0
Interior6.5
Utility7.5
Technology7.5

Driving

6.0
In most cases, the Elantra is adequate but far from impressive. With only 147 horsepower, it's at a power disadvantage for the class, and it shows in the slow acceleration. Handling is also lackluster, and the Elantra can get unsettled when driving on imperfect road surfaces.

Acceleration

5.0
There's a good initial response right off the line, but there's not a lot of power afterward. Passing slower traffic requires a heavy foot and some patience since this is one of the slowest sedans in the class. It took 9.8 seconds for this Elantra to reach 60 mph, which is 2 to 3 seconds slower than its chief rivals.

Braking

7.5
In everyday driving, the moderately firm pedal is reassuring and easy to modulate in stop-and-go traffic. Press harder and the vehicle remains composed and controllable. Our test Elantra required 121 feet to come to a stop from 60 mph in our emergency braking test, which is average for cars in this class.

Steering

7.0
There's not much steering feel to report, but that's not unusual for any car today. The effort in the wheel is pleasantly light at parking lot speeds and builds to appropriate levels on streets and highways. The small turning circle makes maneuvering in tight spaces easy.

Handling

5.0
The Elantra corners with a fair amount of stability when you're on smooth pavement. But on choppy, pockmarked or uneven pavement, the rear suspension struggles to keep the tires solidly planted. The resulting jitters sap driver confidence.

Drivability

6.5
It's pretty effortless to drive the Elantra but not particularly pleasurable. Gear changes from the conventional automatic transmission are smooth but noticeably deliberate and slow. That said, you might like this traditional feel more than the elastic-like power delivery of some continuously variable automatic transmissions found in many other small sedans.

Comfort

6.0
The Elantra isn't uncomfortable, but it falls well short of the benchmark set by the competition. In many ways, it has maintained its position, but rivals from Mazda and Honda have made significant improvements.

Seat comfort

6.5
The front seats have an appropriate amount of padding and support to keep occupants comfortable for a few hours at a time. The rather flat cushions tend to cause some hard spots on longer drives. The leather upholstery breathes well enough in warm weather that you won't miss that ventilation isn't an option.

Ride comfort

6.0
The Elantra doesn't have a firm ride, but you still feel many pavement flaws. There's no real impact harshness, but there are some residual body motions after bumps. The skittish rear suspension further degrades ride comfort.

Noise & vibration

6.0
There's a noticeable amount of wind and road noise, though it's not intrusive enough to cause any fatigue. The engine sounds coarse and loud when you get on it. Unfortunately, that's pretty often as you wring out every bit of the engine's meager power.

Climate control

7.0
The layout of controls is more straightforward than before and makes it easy to operate. The vents do a good job of evenly dispersing cool or warm air. Once set, you rarely need to adjust the temperature.

Interior

6.5
Not a lot has changed inside with the 2019 refresh, which isn't such a bad thing for the Elantra. It remains straightforward and easy to use, though it's not visually exciting and the materials are only about average for the class.

Ease of use

8.0
The primary controls are just where you want them. Buttons and knobs are logically placed and well-labeled, too. It's refreshing to see a cabin that prioritizes functionality over gimmickry or fashion.

Getting in/getting out

6.5
The doors are fairly short in length, facilitating entry in tight spots. The sloping rear roofline will require passengers to stoop quite a bit to keep from whacking their heads.

Driving position

7.0
There are just enough adjustments to find your ideal seating position quickly, but initially the seat height felt a little too tall. Tall drivers may wish the seat cushion would drop an inch or two more.

Roominess

6.5
Up front, there's a good sense of spaciousness. The rear seats lack headroom for passengers who are 5-foot-9 or taller. The low and short rear seat cushion lacks thigh support, but that's not all that uncommon in the class.

Visibility

6.5
Forward visibility is good, with sensibly sized front roof pillars and mirrors. The high rear decklid obscures the view when backing into a spot, but the rearview camera alleviates any guesswork.

Quality

7.0
A few short years ago, the Elantra's interior may have been considered slightly above average. Recent redesigns from rivals, Mazda in particular, have raised the bar, making the quality of Hyundai's interior materials acceptably average. It is nonetheless solidly built.

Utility

7.5
The Elantra isn't class-leading if you're looking at specs alone, but its smart use of space gives it an edge in real-world usability. There's more than enough space for your stuff, whether in the trunk or in the cabin. Child seat space isn't abundant, but few vehicles in the class are much better.

Small-item storage

7.5
Smartly sized and placed cupholders, a deep center armrest bin, large door pockets, and a wireless charging pad all come together to give you an abundance of places to store your personal effects.

Cargo space

8.0
The Elantra's 14.4-cubic-foot trunk capacity is average for the class, but its shape makes it more convenient than that number suggests. The wide area behind the wheel humps easily holds a full-size golf bag. And remote release levers allow for easy seat folding when it's time to expand the space and load larger objects.

Child safety seat accommodation

7.0
Although the car seat anchors are marked well, it'll take a little fishing to get to them. Forward-facing seats and boosters fit well enough, but rear-facing infant seats may require front passengers to scoot forward and sit upright more than they'd prefer.

Technology

7.5
In the top Limited trim with the optional Ultimate package, the Elantra meets expectations for a contemporary sedan in this class in regard to infotainment technology. It may not be impressive in its presentation, but the ease of use and tuning more than make up for any missing wow factor. As for active safety tech, the majority of trims are well-stocked with standard equipment.

Smartphone integration

7.5
Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard, but Hyundai's infotainment system is so easy to use, some may be fine with the native system. The top Limited trim further benefits from a wireless charging pad that doesn't demand precise phone placement.

Driver aids

8.0
All Elantras except the bargain-basement SE come standard with automatic emergency braking, lane keeping assist, driver alertness monitoring, blind-spot monitoring, and rear cross-traffic alert systems. The Limited can be further equipped with optional enhanced forward collision pedestrian detection and adaptive cruise control (ACC). Others offer ACC as standard and do not omit lower trims, but Hyundai is still above average in this category.

Voice control

7.0
Voice recognition is accurate, but the amount of system control isn't all that impressive. Apple CarPlay responds better to natural conversational speech, but as always, you'll need an internet connection.
Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2019 Hyundai Elantra.

5 star reviews: 69%
4 star reviews: 19%
3 star reviews: 8%
2 star reviews: 4%
1 star reviews: 0%
Average user rating: 4.5 stars based on 26 total reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, My 2nd elantra
Alan,
Limited 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6A)

replaced our 2017 Elantra limited with the 2019 Elantra limited.both great gas mileage, very reliable,great controls.pickup is okay, ride and handling very good.the 19 has a nicer interior and more comfortable seats.the 19 seems a little quieter.has a heated steering wheel and better safety features.for the price it is a great value, and very inexpensive maintenance.within the compact class of cars the Elantra should be a strong contender.

5 out of 5 stars, Great car! Very affortable, comfortable, strong!!
Christopher R.,
SEL 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6A)

When I buy a car, I spend at least 1-2 weeks everyday searching, test driving and reading reviews before I buy. I never gave Hyundai a thought until I drove one. Their quality, looks, design, options are so much better now than 10 years ago. WOW is all I can say. The 2019 is very nice. I love the new body trims, style and features. The 2019 is way different than the 2018. I test drove both and I bought the 2019 Elantra SEL. For the money you get a great reasonable price car. I was shocked to find the insurance very low on these as well. I always get insurance quotes before I buy a car, that is huge. The warranty was another factor why I bought this car. No one can beat the warranties on this car. This car ride is very smooth and powerful. It has three modes: ECO, SMART and SPORT!! I love them all. The sport mode is awesome!! It has so much power to it. I am getting 36-37MPG combined city and Highway. I drive 85% highway. I dropped in a K&N Filter and now I get 38MPG. The car seats are sport seats and are good quality. They hug you where you need it. Overall, I like the features of this car. Everything in the cabin is positioned at arm’s length. That's a plus. It has a lot of upgraded options for an excellent price. I bought this car before the 4 Hyundai rebates ended. I even got this car for Invoice price before the rebates. That is why I bought it. Who wouldn't buy it if you get some much off. The trick is to buy a car 1-2 days before the end of the month. The dealers want to increase their car sales. That is where you get the best price!! I HIGHLY RECOMMEND HYUNDAI TO ANYONE WHO IS LOOKING. THESE ARE FUN TO DRIVE AS WELL AS BEING VERY REALIABLE. Pros Great Price for the 2019 cars! Great gas mileage Smooth ride Awesome modes: SPORT, ECO and SMART!! Great Quality in seats. They huge you like sport seats Nice quiet engine Comfortable cabin with buttons all at arms reach

5 out of 5 stars, Nice car and good value.
Traci F.,
SEL 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6A)

Good gas mileage. Comfortable seats, ease to use controls and infotainment center. You may want to add internal memory if you have an older phone to get all the Android auto features. Also, more memory will help Google maps work faster as well.

5 out of 5 stars, One of the Best Buy in its class !!!Elantra
Saptarshi Sarkar,
Value Edition 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6A)

If you are looking for some additional features, good gas mileage and good warranty you should go for this car without any second thought.

Write a review

See all 26 reviews

Features & Specs

SE 4dr Sedan features & specs
SE 4dr Sedan
2.0L 4cyl 6A
MSRP$18,200
MPG 29 city / 38 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower147 hp @ 6200 rpm
See all for sale
SEL 4dr Sedan features & specs
SEL 4dr Sedan
2.0L 4cyl 6A
MSRP$19,500
MPG 28 city / 37 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower147 hp @ 6200 rpm
See all for sale
Value Edition 4dr Sedan features & specs
Value Edition 4dr Sedan
2.0L 4cyl 6A
MSRP$20,500
MPG 28 city / 37 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower147 hp @ 6200 rpm
See all for sale
Limited 4dr Sedan features & specs
Limited 4dr Sedan
2.0L 4cyl 6A
MSRP$22,700
MPG 28 city / 37 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower147 hp @ 6200 rpm
See all for sale
See all 2019 Hyundai Elantra features & specs

Safety

Our experts' favorite Elantra safety features:

Blind-Spot Monitoring
Alerts the driver when vehicles are in the adjoining lanes and sounds a warning if a lane change might cause a collision.
Safe Exit Assist
Alerts passengers exiting the car of an oncoming vehicle approaching alongside from the rear.
Hyundai Blue Link System
Notifies emergency services in case of a collision and sends an alert to your phone if the car is crashed by another driver.

NHTSA Overall Rating 4 out of 5 stars

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
Overall4 / 5
Driver4 / 5
Passenger4 / 5
Side Crash RatingRating
Overall4 / 5
Side Barrier RatingRating
Overall4 / 5
Driver5 / 5
Passenger4 / 5
Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
Front Seat5 / 5
Back Seat4 / 5
RolloverRating
Rollover4 / 5
Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
Risk Of Rollover10.7%
IIHS Rating

The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

Side Impact Test
Good
Roof Strength Test
Good
Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good

Hyundai Elantra vs. the competition

Hyundai Elantra vs. Mazda 3

The Mazda 3 delivers the goods in a few key areas, namely performance, driving excitement and interior quality. The 3 is simply one of the most pleasurable cars to drive in its class, with engaging handling and steering that elevate it beyond a basic compact sedan. The interior is also a cut above in fit and finish. But the Mazda doesn't offer as many features as you might find on the Elantra, especially some of the safety aids on the lower trim levels.

Compare Hyundai Elantra & Mazda 3 features

Hyundai Elantra vs. Honda Civic

The Civic has been the class benchmark for decades. It's what every compact sedan, including the Elantra, aspires to. An expert blend of performance, comfort and fuel economy keeps the Civic on top, yet it's not infallible. The in-cabin tech and touchscreen can be puzzling to use, and some of its safety systems are sensitive to the point of annoyance. The Elantra's systems, by comparison, are easy and intuitive. The Civic costs more than the Elantra, but it offers a better driving experience and overall quality.

Compare Hyundai Elantra & Honda Civic features

Hyundai Elantra vs. Kia Forte

The Elantra and the Forte are pretty similar under the sheet metal since both come from the same parent company. Like the Elantra, the Forte offers a lot of features for the money, an intuitive tech interface, and a quiet, roomy cabin. But the Forte leans toward more sportier performance than the Elantra, and its firm ride quality and lackluster fuel economy show it. The Elantra is also a bit better feature for feature than the Forte, which requires stepping up a trim level to get some of the same features available on a more affordable Elantra. Still, if you're looking for an Elantra near-equivalent, the Forte is a solid pick.

Compare Hyundai Elantra & Kia Forte features

FAQ

Is the Hyundai Elantra a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2019 Elantra both on the road and at the track, giving it a 6.9 out of 10. You probably care about Hyundai Elantra fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Elantra gets an EPA-estimated 25 mpg to 33 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Elantra has 14.4 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Hyundai Elantra. Learn more

What's new in the 2019 Hyundai Elantra?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Hyundai Elantra:

  • Refreshed for 2019
  • New exterior appearance
  • More standard technology features and new infotainment system
  • Active safety features standard on more trim levels
  • Part of the sixth Elantra generation introduced for 2017
Learn more

Is the Hyundai Elantra reliable?

To determine whether the Hyundai Elantra is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Elantra. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Elantra's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2019 Hyundai Elantra a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2019 Hyundai Elantra is a good car. Edmunds' expert testing team reviewed the 2019 Elantra and gave it a 6.9 out of 10. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2019 Elantra is a good car for you. Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2019 Hyundai Elantra?

The least-expensive 2019 Hyundai Elantra is the 2019 Hyundai Elantra SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6M). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $17,200.

Other versions include:

  • SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $18,200
  • SEL 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $19,500
  • Value Edition 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $20,500
  • Limited 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $22,700
  • SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6M) which starts at $17,200
  • Sport 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) which starts at $23,700
  • SE SULEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $18,200
  • Eco 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) which starts at $21,050
  • Sport 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M) which starts at $22,600
  • Limited SULEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $22,700
  • SEL SULEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $19,500
  • Value Edition SULEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $20,500
Learn more

What are the different models of Hyundai Elantra?

If you're interested in the Hyundai Elantra, the next question is, which Elantra model is right for you? Elantra variants include SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6A), SEL 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6A), Value Edition 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6A), and Limited 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6A). For a full list of Elantra models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

