Used 2004 Hyundai Elantra for Sale Near Me

- 151,066 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$3,925
- 89,198 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,940
- 135,049 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$2,850
- 68,468 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$3,990
- 76,647 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,777
- 104,164 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,999$1,309 Below Market
- 63,309 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,999$1,309 Below Market
- 171,749 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$2,264$933 Below Market
- 83,345 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,995
- 37,126 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$5,494
- 148,105 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$2,490
- 90,932 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$6,950
- 103,045 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,195
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$5,000
- 94,270 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$3,498
- 162,537 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$6,999
- 88,266 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$3,900
- 80,333 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,998
CJMerry,07/13/2016
GLS 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M)
I'm a mechanic, and i have had this car since 180k. the engine is solid, no internal leaks except the valve cover gasket. The transmission with proper or improper maintenance, can last about 250k with little to no problems. the engine has original head gasket, intake gasket, and exhaust gaskets. the only common problem that I've seen is that the rear engine mount has a tendency to tear, causing shuddering during acceleration. the electronics are solid, no computer failures and I have not needed to replace the starter or have any problems starting. the aptitude needed to operate things inside the car is very simple. it has comfortable air conditioning that can last a long time with proper maintenance. I have gone on long road trips in this car and you could be able to stay in the drivers seat for a little bit over an hour and a half. the interior has no tears, stains, or sun damage, a simple vacuum can be able to make the car look like brand new. the steering wheel has a tendency to fall apart at about 150k, but it still works! also, the visibility is great! I have minimal blind spots, and great visibility. The acceleration is pretty decent too. I can be able to get to 60 mph in under 10 seconds with excellent control. I have had it up to 110 and it is pretty stable at high speeds. This car is the best car that I've ever owned for it's low pricing, and I will be buying this car again once my current elantra runs into the ground. Update: now at 286k and still going strong! Update of an update: the car has kicked the bucket at 302k miles. Head gasket and piston rings were failing, and blue smoke was being emitted from the backside of the car. All in all, that car was one of the longest lasting cars that I’ve ever bought.
