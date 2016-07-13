Used 2004 Hyundai Elantra for Sale Near Me

8,883 listings
Elantra Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 8,883 listings
  • 2004 Hyundai Elantra GLS in Silver
    used

    2004 Hyundai Elantra GLS

    151,066 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $3,925

    Details
  • 2004 Hyundai Elantra GT
    used

    2004 Hyundai Elantra GT

    89,198 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,940

    Details
  • 2004 Hyundai Elantra GT in Silver
    used

    2004 Hyundai Elantra GT

    135,049 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,850

    Details
  • 2004 Hyundai Elantra GT in Red
    used

    2004 Hyundai Elantra GT

    68,468 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $3,990

    Details
  • 2004 Hyundai Elantra GLS
    used

    2004 Hyundai Elantra GLS

    76,647 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $5,777

    Details
  • 2005 Hyundai Elantra GLS in Silver
    used

    2005 Hyundai Elantra GLS

    104,164 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,999

    $1,309 Below Market
    Details
  • 2005 Hyundai Elantra GLS in Light Brown
    used

    2005 Hyundai Elantra GLS

    63,309 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,999

    $1,309 Below Market
    Details
  • 2005 Hyundai Elantra GLS in Silver
    used

    2005 Hyundai Elantra GLS

    171,749 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,264

    $933 Below Market
    Details
  • 2003 Hyundai Elantra GLS in Gray
    used

    2003 Hyundai Elantra GLS

    83,345 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,995

    Details
  • 2003 Hyundai Elantra GLS in Silver
    used

    2003 Hyundai Elantra GLS

    37,126 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,494

    Details
  • 2005 Hyundai Elantra GLS in Red
    used

    2005 Hyundai Elantra GLS

    148,105 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $2,490

    Details
  • 2005 Hyundai Elantra GLS in White
    used

    2005 Hyundai Elantra GLS

    90,932 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $6,950

    Details
  • 2005 Hyundai Elantra GT in Silver
    used

    2005 Hyundai Elantra GT

    103,045 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $4,195

    Details
  • 2005 Hyundai Elantra GT in Silver
    used

    2005 Hyundai Elantra GT

    Not Provided
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $5,000

    Details
  • 2005 Hyundai Elantra GLS
    used

    2005 Hyundai Elantra GLS

    94,270 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $3,498

    Details
  • 2005 Hyundai Elantra GLS in Dark Blue
    used

    2005 Hyundai Elantra GLS

    162,537 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,999

    Details
  • 2005 Hyundai Elantra GLS in Red
    used

    2005 Hyundai Elantra GLS

    88,266 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease

    $3,900

    Details
  • 2003 Hyundai Elantra GLS
    used

    2003 Hyundai Elantra GLS

    80,333 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,998

    Details

Showing 1 - 18 out of 8,883 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Hyundai Elantra

Read recent reviews for the Hyundai Elantra
Overall Consumer Rating
4.7292 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 292 reviews
  • 5
    (77%)
  • 4
    (17%)
  • 3
    (4%)
  • 2
    (1%)
  • 1
    (1%)
easily a 300k+ car
CJMerry,07/13/2016
GLS 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M)
I'm a mechanic, and i have had this car since 180k. the engine is solid, no internal leaks except the valve cover gasket. The transmission with proper or improper maintenance, can last about 250k with little to no problems. the engine has original head gasket, intake gasket, and exhaust gaskets. the only common problem that I've seen is that the rear engine mount has a tendency to tear, causing shuddering during acceleration. the electronics are solid, no computer failures and I have not needed to replace the starter or have any problems starting. the aptitude needed to operate things inside the car is very simple. it has comfortable air conditioning that can last a long time with proper maintenance. I have gone on long road trips in this car and you could be able to stay in the drivers seat for a little bit over an hour and a half. the interior has no tears, stains, or sun damage, a simple vacuum can be able to make the car look like brand new. the steering wheel has a tendency to fall apart at about 150k, but it still works! also, the visibility is great! I have minimal blind spots, and great visibility. The acceleration is pretty decent too. I can be able to get to 60 mph in under 10 seconds with excellent control. I have had it up to 110 and it is pretty stable at high speeds. This car is the best car that I've ever owned for it's low pricing, and I will be buying this car again once my current elantra runs into the ground. Update: now at 286k and still going strong! Update of an update: the car has kicked the bucket at 302k miles. Head gasket and piston rings were failing, and blue smoke was being emitted from the backside of the car. All in all, that car was one of the longest lasting cars that I've ever bought.
Report abuse
