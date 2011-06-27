  1. Home
2002 Hyundai Elantra Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Solidly built, powerful engine for its class, plenty of standard features, ultra-low price tag.
  • Funky front styling details.
Edmunds' Expert Review

An undeniable bargain at first glance. If the Elantra turns out to be as reliable as Hyundai's warranty suggests, we see no reason to buy the Japanese competition.

Vehicle overview

Already a winner in our opinion, the amazingly competent Elantra got a complete overhaul last year, adding interior space and exterior size, along with a full load of standard equipment, without a substantial boost in the price. Stickering for less than $13,000 and sold in a single trim level with a handful of options, the refined Elantra competes head-to-head with the best in the compact sedan class, beating everyone on price if not overall quality.

Elantra's 135-horsepower 2.0-liter DOHC engine provides decent acceleration. A four-speed automatic transmission is optional and features fuzzy-logic software to optimize shifting and hold a gear on hills, but we'd go with the less expensive manual transmission to extract maximum acceleration and value.

A four-wheel independent suspension, multi-link with an antiroll bar at the rear, makes for smooth, stable handling, while the speed-sensitive rack-and-pinion steering system communicates improved road feel to the driver. Four-wheel disc ABS is optional, as is traction control.

Inside the Elantra, consumers will find a roomy cabin with supportive, comfortable seats front and rear. Extensive use of sound-deadening materials helps quiet this formerly buzzy compact car. Equipment levels are impressive, with power windows, locks and mirrors; side airbags; air conditioning; a cassette player; and 15-inch wheels standard. Options, aside from the ABS and traction control previously mentioned, are limited to a power moonroof, CD player, cruise control and a smattering of port- and dealer-installed goodies.

Hyundai introduced the Elantra GT as a mid-year addition. Configured as a five-door hatchback, the GT is designed to appeal to those who might have purchased the discontinued station wagon model, as well as buyers who desire the utility of a hatchback configuration. The GT gets rear disc brakes, a sport-tuned suspension, alloy wheels and a host of other standard items such as leather seating, a CD player and fog lamps.

Elantra also comes with an outstanding warranty. Called the Hyundai Advantage, this buyer-assurance program is a great incentive to buy a Hyundai over one of the many other compact choices on the market. Consumers receive an awesome 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain warranty. If the car is sold within those first 10 years, the new owner will still be entitled to the balance of a 5-year/60,000-mile powertrain warranty. Also part of the program is 5-year/100,000-mile corrosion coverage and a limited bumper-to-bumper warranty for 5 years or 60,000 miles. Additionally, the program offers free 24-hour roadside assistance for 5 years, which includes towing and lockout service.

Attractive, well-equipped and backed up by one of the most extensive warranties in America, Hyundai has a winner in the upgraded and redesigned Elantra. Though it likely won't match the refinement or attention to detail found in segment leaders like the Honda Civic and Ford Focus, the savings to be found up front will certainly sway buyers for whom every penny spent up front counts.

2002 Highlights

Hyundai's Elantra sedan was redesigned last year, but the big news for 2002 is the release of the GT version, an all-new five-door hatchback that boasts such upscale standard equipment as a leather-trimmed interior, European suspension tuning, four-wheel disc brakes, 15-inch wheels, foglamps and a CD player. In September 2002, Hyundai announced that it had misstated the horsepower ratings for all of the models in its lineup -- the Elantra is now rated at 135 hp, rather than 140. To compensate, the company is offering owners (of 2000 models and newer) three options: 10 years of roadside assistance, 6-year/72,000-mile basic warranty coverage or 12-year/120,000-mile powertrain coverage.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2002 Hyundai Elantra.

5(74%)
4(19%)
3(5%)
2(0%)
1(2%)
4.6
302 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Takes my beatings, and keeps on ticking!
washadair,01/25/2014
Bought new, and never babied! It gets neglected and abused! So the fact that it's still going strong, with nearly 230,000 miles on it, and hasn't needed any major repairs, is AMAZING! Oil changes done when I get around to it, often after 10-15k miles. Never brought it in for scheduled maintenance, but did get a complete Tune-Up once or twice. Original clutch lasted for over 200k miles! The radiator and thermostat were replaced the year prior. A few things have worn out, or about to: Driver's door won't lock (bad relay switch) making key fobs useless; the motor for the driver's power window is slowly dying; can't change time on clock; high-beams turn on randomly when using the turn signal.
Best Car I've owned
inlinewhine,12/30/2011
Bought this car Feburary 2003 with 7k miles on for $11,300 and still own it into 2012 and don't plan on selling it. It has 106k miles on it now and the only problems i've had with the car were the e-brake cable boot came off when driving in snowy conditions and the cable froze. Warenty covered it. My blower motor quit working on low speed which was also replaced under warrenty. My map sensor failed at 98k miles and the vehicle died. it started up 20 minutes later and was able to make it to a repair shop. I am hard on vehicles and I will admit I bought this vheichle for the warrenty. I drive it hard everyday and it keeps on running smooth averageing 33 mpg.
an absolute beast
jameyjame,04/04/2016
GLS 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M)
what can i say?, this car has been stupid reliable. 14 years old and i have literally put less than $2000 into the car. snow? rain? beast mode.
Good if there's no rust
pmak1,01/31/2015
GLS 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M)
Had this car only a short time due to an unfortunate accident but put 15000km in that short time and the car was very reliable only problems were the the radio/cd player died and the rust ate through the left lower control arm. So if your looking at getting one just look for rust around the suspension.
See all 302 reviews of the 2002 Hyundai Elantra


Features & Specs

MPG
21 city / 30 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
135 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
21 city / 30 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
135 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2002 Hyundai Elantra features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Poor
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Poor
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Poor

Used 2002 Hyundai Elantra Overview

The Used 2002 Hyundai Elantra is offered in the following submodels: Elantra Hatchback, Elantra Sedan. Available styles include GLS 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 4A), GLS 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M), GT 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 4A), and GT 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 2002 Hyundai Elantra?

Price comparisons for Used 2002 Hyundai Elantra trim styles:

  • The Used 2002 Hyundai Elantra GLS is priced between $6,225 and$6,225 with odometer readings between 67670 and67670 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2002 Hyundai Elantras are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2002 Hyundai Elantra for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2002 Elantras listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $6,225 and mileage as low as 67670 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2002 Hyundai Elantra.

Can't find a used 2002 Hyundai Elantras you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Hyundai Elantra for sale - 11 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $8,148.

Find a used Hyundai for sale - 12 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $11,050.

Find a used certified pre-owned Hyundai Elantra for sale - 3 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $19,542.

Find a used certified pre-owned Hyundai for sale - 7 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $19,394.

Should I lease or buy a 2002 Hyundai Elantra?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

