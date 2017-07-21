  1. Home
  2. Hyundai
  3. Hyundai Elantra
  4. Used 2018 Hyundai Elantra
  5. Review
Edmunds Rating
3.5 / 5
Consumer Rating
(67)
Appraise this car

2018 Hyundai Elantra Review

Pros & Cons

  • Offers broad range of technology and safety features
  • Comfortable ride
  • Quiet cabin with simple, intuitive controls
  • Offers one of the best warranties in its segment
  • Lackluster performance from the base 2.0-liter engine
  • Seven-speed automatic's slow shifts during low-speed acceleration
Other years
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
Hyundai Elantra for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Range
$9,900 - $18,997
Used Elantra for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Which Elantra does Edmunds recommend?

Hyundai's changes to the Elantra's trim levels for 2018 mean that the SEL gives you everything you really need. From safety features such as blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert to technology features such as Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, niceties such as push-button start and a leather-wrapped steering wheel to necessities such as sun-visor extensions, the Elantra SEL is a compelling package for the price

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

3.5 / 5

Last year's full redesign gave the Hyundai Elantra a new look, a more refined interior and an improved ride quality. The changes have made the Elantra downright pleasant to live with, and all but the base trim come with extensive technology upgrades. Take a look at the aptly named Value Edition trim level, for instance. For a reasonable price it comes with all sorts of desirable features, such as a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a sunroof, heated seats, and keyless entry and ignition.

If the Elantra has a downside, it's performance. The 2.0-liter engine that most Elantras come with isn't as powerful as those in some other top small sedans. Hyundai does offer two optional turbocharged engines, which might have added appeal, but the dual-clutch automatic transmission that they come with doesn't have the smoothest-shifting characteristics.

During your search, there are some other top sedans to take a look at. The Honda Civic is unquestionably the benchmark for the class given its mix of power, features and wide range of available trim levels. We also like the Mazda 3 and the Volkswagen Golf hatchback for their engaging driving experiences and upscale interiors. Overall, though, the Elantra has a lot to offer, and it is particularly worth checking out if you're looking for a comfortable sedan that has a lot of features for an agreeable price.

2018 Hyundai Elantra models

There are six trim levels for the 2018 Hyundai Elantra, with three engines and three transmissions shared among them. The base SE has a pretty limited equipment list, but moving up to the SEL, the Value Edition and finally the Limited nets quite a few improvements. The Eco offers a more fuel-efficient engine with midlevel equipment, and the Sport comes with a strong turbocharged engine.

The base engine, and the only option for the SE, SEL, Value Edition and Limited trims, is a 2.0-liter four-cylinder (147 horsepower, 132 pound-feet of torque). The SE trim comes standard with a six-speed manual transmission but can be upgraded to a six-speed automatic. The other four trims all use the automatic transmission.

The SE trim is somewhat minimally equipped, with 15-inch steel wheels, front disc and rear drum brakes, power mirrors, a height-adjustable driver seat, air-conditioning, a 60/40-split folding rear seat, and a six-speaker sound system with a 3.5-inch display and a USB port. Adding the optional automatic transmission also adds cruise control, steering-wheel audio controls and Bluetooth phone connectivity.

Stepping up to the SEL trim adds 16-inch alloy wheels, rear disc brakes, automatic headlights, heated side mirrors, blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, and a rearview camera, keyless entry with push-button start, dual-zone automatic climate control, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, and rear seat cupholders. Rounding out the SEL's upgrades are keyless entry with push-button start, a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment display, Bluetooth audio streaming, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay smartphone integration, satellite radio and — a special treasure for those who live in sunny climates — sun visor extensions.

From there, the Value Edition adds a sunroof, LED daytime running lights, door-handle approach lights, and hands-free trunk release. Inside, the Value Edition gets heated front seats and an auto-dimming rearview mirror.

As its name suggests, the Eco gets a more fuel-efficient engine: a turbocharged 1.4-liter four cylinder (128 hp, 156 lb-ft of torque) paired with a seven-speed automatic transmission. It's equipped similarly to the Value Edition, but it doesn't get the sunroof or the auto-dimming rearview mirror and rolls on 15-inch alloy wheels.

Compared to the Value Edition, the Elantra Limited moves up to 17-inch alloy wheels, LED taillights and unique appearance tweaks. It gets a power driver seat and leather upholstery, but it keeps the sunroof for its solitary option package. It also comes with three USB ports and Hyundai's Blue Link system. Blue Link connects your car to an app that allows you to control some basic functions such as locking and unlocking, receive diagnostic information, and search for destinations with Google.

Only one option package is available for the Limited trim, the Limited Ultimate package. This package ups the infotainment screen to 8 inches and adds navigation and a premium eight-speaker stereo system. You also get the sunroof, driver-seat memory settings, heated rear seats, a larger gauge cluster information screen, the sunroof, and a full set of active driver aids: adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning and intervention, and forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking.

The 2018 Elantra Sport, whether you get it with an automatic or manual, is equipped largely like the Limited. (It loses the dual-zone automatic climate control but it comes with the sunroof.) There also also quite a few sport-oriented changes, including a turbocharged 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine (201 hp and 195 lb-ft of torque, with either the six-speed manual or a seven-speed automatic), a more sophisticated rear suspension with firmer tuning, 18-inch alloy wheels with grippier tires, stronger brakes, an appearance package and xenon headlights. Inside, the sporty theme continues with a flat-bottomed steering wheel, special gauge cluster and leather-upholstered, heated front sport seats.

One package is available for the Sport trim: the Sport Premium package. It includes the 8-inch touchscreen with navigation, 8-speaker premium sound system, Blue Link telematics, dual-zone climate control and auto-dimming rearview mirror.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the Hyundai Elantra Limited (2.0L inline-4 | 6-speed automatic | FWD).

Driving

3.0
Of the three engines available in the Elantra, the base 2.0-liter is our least favorite. Acceleration is leisurely and has unfortunate effects on other areas. We like the well-tuned steering and the brakes better.

Acceleration

2.0
The Elantra's 2.0-liter is uninspiring, especially when cars such as the Mazda 3 and the Honda Civic exist. Accelerating to 60 mph takes a sluggish 9.7 seconds, a full second longer than the identically priced Elantra GT hatchback. It has one upside: It doesn't drone like the GT's more powerful engine.

Braking

3.5
The brakes are easy to modulate, with no excess play or squishiness. They aren't performance-oriented brakes, but they feel nice and are predictable to use. In our panic-braking test, the Elantra needed 126 feet to stop from 60 mph, which is average for the class.

Steering

4.0
As in other Hyundais, the Elantra's steering feels direct and builds effort naturally. It still lacks road feedback, but for the most part this is a well-tuned steering system. The Sport mode's increased steering effort feels appropriate.

Handling

3.0
It's difficult to truly exploit this car's handling capabilities mainly due to its powertrain shortcomings and low-grip tires. The Elantra feels composed in most cases, with the potential to be playful if it had the proper tires for it.

Drivability

3.0
At slow or highway cruising speeds, drivability is fine. But the lack of engine power often results in a downshift at the smallest request for more speed. Sport mode helps since it keeps the transmission a gear lower than normal, but it also makes the throttle too sensitive for casual use.

Comfort

The highlights include easy-to-use climate controls with great temperature regulation, a comfy ride and a quiet, rattle-free cabin. The seats are also more comfortable for longer drives than the ones found in the comparable Elantra GT hatchback model.

Seat comfort

3.5
The seats are comfortable and offer a nice balance between soft and firm to help you out on longer rides. There's not a lot of lateral support, but it's enough for the Elantra's driving purposes. Lumbar support is adjustable but not repositionable. The armrest padding is sufficient even if the material isn't that nice.

Ride comfort

4.5
The Elantra has a pretty nice ride for a compact car. Sharp impacts are softened to a pleasant degree without the suspension feeling overly mushy. It remains composed over bumpy sections of road. It's one of the most appealing aspects of the car.

Noise & vibration

4.5
There's some mild wind and road noise at highway speeds, but overall the cabin is quieter than average among compact cars. At lower city speeds, road noise is particularly well-isolated, and there are no discernible interior rattles or creaks. It feels well put together in that regard.

Climate control

4.0
Climate controls are straightforward, well-labeled and easy to operate. There's nothing fancy about the design, but we appreciate the simplicity and clarity. Auto temperature settings work great. There are no ventilated seats, but the front seats offer three-level heating and the rear seats two-level heating.

Interior

Hyundai's cabin controls are always easy to figure out and use. There's nothing sleek or fancy about them, but we can't fault the functionality. Taller folks may find the door openings too short and little headroom in the front.

Ease of use

4.0
The Elantra has the standard Hyundai button layout. It's not fancy, but all the usual assortment of controls are clearly marked and easy to figure out. There are quick access buttons for most of the driver assist functions, and the menus are easy to navigate and find what you're looking for. Nicely done.

Getting in/getting out

3.0
The doors swing open pretty wide, but the height of the apertures are a little short and may feel small for taller adults, both in front and in back. The step-over height is nice and low with an easy sill to cross.

Driving position

3.0
There is more seat height adjustment than you'd guess based on the available headroom, presumably to cater to shorter drivers who want to sit higher up. There's plenty of fore-aft adjustment, and the steering wheel reach and tilt is adequate.

Roominess

3.0
Front legroom is generous, but headroom is somewhat limited. Rear kneeroom, headroom and under-the-seat toe room are all decent. Middle passengers will appreciate the nearly flat floor in back. Three smaller adults would likely fit in the back given the amount of seat width, but two would be ideal.

Visibility

3.5
For the most part, you won't have trouble seeing out of the Elantra. The rear view is unobstructed and the rear side windows are pulled back far, helping thin out the rear roof pillars. The side mirrors and front pillars don't obscure too much when the driver's making left turns. A backup camera and rear cross-traffic alert are usable bonuses.

Quality

3.0
There are areas of this cabin that look nice and others that appear cheaply made. Hyundai spent money in the right places, such as the leather-wrapped steering wheel and gearshift knob, encouraging forgiveness of the surrounding hard plastic bits. But, unlike the Elantra GT, it does not emit a quality feel.

Utility

3.0
The Elantra's trunk is above average for the class, and the rear seatback releases are easy to access. In-cabin storage is decent, but there are cars that do it better in the class, especially with the lack of anti-tip design for the cupholders. If you're looking to fit a car seat, there are some concerns.

Small-item storage

3.5
The center armrest bin is a decent size, and the sliding drawer up front is big enough to hold a phone and wallet. The door pockets are average and fit a standard water bottle. There are two cupholders both front and back, without anti-tip design.

Cargo space

4.0
At 14.4 cubic feet, the trunk isn't the largest, but it's above average. It has a nice wide opening and a short liftover, but it narrows a bit toward the rear seatbacks. The split-fold seat releases are in the trunk and easy to access, though you have to push the seats down from the rear doors.

Child safety seat accommodation

3.0
LATCH anchors are buried in the seat cushions and are a little difficult to get to. They are easy to locate thanks to markers, but hooking them in will be a task. The top tethers are located under plastic flip doors and easier to access. Rear-facing car seats may be a squeeze.

Technology

3.5
Hyundai was one of the first to offer Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and it continues to provide smart, well-integrated solutions to connect and use your smartphone. Driver aids tend not to be as user-friendly, but they have improved with this Elantra model.

Audio & navigation

3.5
The audio system produces decent sound, but because the door speakers point toward your legs, you don't get quite the surround effect audiophiles may be looking for. The factory navigation system is standard issue from Hyundai — easy to use and straightforward but nothing remarkable.

Smartphone integration

4.0
Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are included as standard on all but the base SE. On the Limited you get two USB ports. There are no phone accessory plugs for the rear passengers. Bluetooth pairs quickly.

Driver aids

3.5
Hyundai has improved the performance of the Elantra's driving aids in recent years. The lane-keeping assist system has various settings and works well. Adaptive cruise control works OK, though sometimes it does not look far enough ahead when adjusting speed.

Voice control

3.5
Apple CarPlay and Android Auto voice controls become the default if plugged in. The native voice control system takes a little longer to process commands than some other systems in rival cars.

EdmundsScorecard

Overall3.5 / 5
Driving3.0
Utility3.0
Technology3.5

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2018 Hyundai Elantra.

5(61%)
4(16%)
3(11%)
2(9%)
1(3%)
4.2
67 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 67 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Pleasantly surprised.
Brian McDonald ,01/20/2018
Value Edition 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
This is my first Hyundai vehicle after much research and i am pleased with my purchase. There are great discounts on this model in my case 3k discount. I wanted a reliable comfortable car with decent room and great gas mileage. The Value Edition Elantra fit the bill. My test drive revealed an uncommonly quiet and smooth ride for the class. Im 6 ft tall and was able to easily find a comfortable driving position. Once warmed up engine was smooth and quiet for a four cylinder. The performance for me was more than satisfactory as im not heavy on the gas. If i wanted more performance i would have opted for the sport version but you also pay more for it in gas and insurance. The sport driving mode gives this car a decent amount of pep if you want it but you take a hit in gas mileage. Regular mode is just fine with me. Ive been averaging 34 mpg in mixed driving. I hit 41 mpg in just hwy driving at one point. In addition this car has a real spare tire, a hand brake as opposed to electronic , real knobs for tuning , volume and other functions! Apple car play works flawlessly as with Bluetooth and phone functions. The fit and finish are top notch. I am impressed with Hyundai and will likely buy another one fir my next vehicle.
Nice car. Questionable Engineering.
palebeachbum,12/14/2018
SEL 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
*ORIGINAL REVIEW* I've only owned my Elantra SEL for about two weeks at the time of writing this, so this review is based solely on my initial impressions of the car. PROS: It's an excellent value in its class. The Elantra offers almost everything I want and expect from a car, except for a couple of gripes below. It looks good inside and out. The build quality seems top-notch. The interior is a very attractive and comfortable place to spend time. Passengers comment on it seeming much more upscale than they'd expect for a compact economy car. The driver's seat is a nice balance of comfort and support. My bad back and hip seem to have no issue with this seat. I've done a couple of 5+hr drives with no discomfort. Ergonomics are very good overall, though I do dislike how high the window sill is. I can't comfortably rest my arm on it, even with the seat height raised up significantly. It's not hard to find a comfortable driving position. The driver's seat is height adjustable and the steering wheel both tilts and telescopes. The manual climate control is simple and easy to use, though I often find myself flip-flopping between fan speeds 2 and 3 to keep a comfortable cabin temp when it's above 90F outside. The 2.0L Atkinson-cycle 4cyl. engine is smooth and has plenty of pep for my taste. I've been averaging 37-38 MPG in mixed driving. The 6-spd automatic transmission feels weird. It's my least favorite aspect of the car. It downshifts aggressively when I'm decelerating to a stop. I feel It bumping down through every gear. I should note that this transmission has 3 drive modes: Eco, Normal and Sport. The issue of bumping down through the gears aggressively is not apparent in Eco mode, only Normal and Sport. It also has a weird delay of power when upshifting from one gear to another, as if it cuts throttle during the upshifts. Overall, it's just an odd feeling transmission, especially in city driving where your speed fluctuates a lot below 40mph. The ride quality is a nice balance of firm and stable, yet smooth and relatively absorbent. A nice balance. The 4-wheel disc brakes are strong and the brake pedal has good feel, if maybe slightly spongy. I'm appreciating the Rear Cross Traffic Alert, which beeps inside the car when it detects a vehicle or pedestrian crossing behind me with the car in Reverse. It's saved me more than once. The maintenance required is very infrequent, making it a cheaper car to run. Oil changes once every 7,500 miles. The transmission fluid doesn't require changing for the first 150k miles, according to the owners manual. There is no timing belt to replace at regular intervals, since it has a timing chain. It has traditional multipoint fuel injection, so there is no extra maintenance required for GDI like on some other vehicles. *UPDATE 12/14/19* I've driving my Elantra for 1 year and about 12k miles now. My opinion hasn't changed regarding the pros and cons mentioned above. Since the first week of ownership, however, there have been 2 persistent problems that both of my local Hyundai dealers have been unable or unwilling to fix. First, the engine has random temper tantrums. The engine runs perfectly one day, then the next it exhibits multiple symptoms. It sputters slightly, acts like it wants to stall, makes horrible rattling noise while accelerating and feels it's lacking power compared to usual. The check engine light has never illuminated during these times, which I find very odd. The lesser issue, but still annoying, has been a creaking noise coming from the front of the car while driving over dips and bumps in pavement while turning, such as entering and exiting my driveway. I guess both problems have to get worse before either of my local dealerships will be able to properly diagnose and repair. There were initially a couple of interior rattles, but those seem to have sorted themselves out. *UPDATE 6/16/20* 1.5yrs and 16k miles into my ownership now. Still loving the car for all the positive points mentioned above. No new issues to report, though the above mentioned poor running symptoms persist regularly. That has been the Achilles heel detracting from my complete love of this car. One new negative point to mention is the low ground clearance. I have to be hyper-vigilant every time I pull into a parking space facing a raised concrete sidewalk. The chin of the car is extremely low and scrapes the concrete. I've never had this problem in any of the dozen cars I've owned in the past.
Way Better Than I Would Have Thought
John,04/06/2018
Value Edition SULEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
A 2018 Elanta was the last car that I thought I would buy. I owned a 2008 Elantra which was the only new car that I could afford at the time. It was an okay budget car, but I have driven golf carts with better driving dynamics. Ten years later, I wanted something more upscale with better road manners. My research led me to believe that the Civic or Jetta would be my best choices. But the Civic looks to me like a weird insect and the seats are really low. And the new Jetta has promise, but the old maxim of not buying a redesigned car in its first year lead me away. I was thinking of buying the current Jetta model assuming that I could negotiate a great deal on a discontinued car. Then I was on vacation and the rent-a-car place allowed me to choose which car I wanted in the aisle. I saw the new Elantra and thought it would be interesting to see what it is like to drive. I was totally blown away. Inside the car is really nicely designed and looks sporty. The value edition feels like a luxury car. And the way it rides is so improved over previous models. It is quiet and holds the road well. A number of the professional reviews say that it is not fun to drive, which compared to other new compact cars on the market (Golf, Civic, Mazda 3) is probably correct, but I think it is fun enough. It’s certainly a refined driving experience. Gas mileage is really good. I’m getting over 45 MPG on highway drives. The engine is a little slow at lower speeds but not at all a problem on the highway when you are already over 50+ miles per hour. I would recommend taking it for a test drive. Hyundai seems to realize that once you drive you, you will actually like it. I guess that is why they are giving out $40 gift cards with test drives. Hey, that is nice of them as well. I suggest calling around to various dealers to get the best price. It was not too hard for me to get $4500 off MSRP for the value edition.
check it out for yourself
MICHAEL SMIETANA,12/28/2017
Value Edition 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
the vehicle is awesome.great ride and comfortable on long trips.handling is superb.but had my first problem ever was the lights went out on me when i used my turn signals.and it happened at night.now my elantra is in the shop having a turn signal harness installed.havent even made my first payment yet.very frustrating.
See all 67 reviews of the 2018 Hyundai Elantra
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
28 city / 37 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
147 hp @ 6200 rpm
MPG
28 city / 37 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
147 hp @ 6200 rpm
MPG
29 city / 38 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
147 hp @ 6200 rpm
MPG
26 city / 33 hwy
Seats 5
7-speed automated manual
Gas
201 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2018 Hyundai Elantra features & specs

Safety

Our experts like the Elantra models:

Blind-Spot Monitoring
Alerts the driver when vehicles are in the adjoining lanes and sounds a warning if a lane change might cause a collision.
Adaptive Cruise Control
Maintains a set speed and distance from the car in front of you, even if traffic slows down or speeds up.
Hyundai Blue Link System
Notifies emergency services in case of a collision and sends an alert to your phone if the car is crashed by another driver.

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat4 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover10.7%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2018 Hyundai Elantra

Used 2018 Hyundai Elantra Overview

The Used 2018 Hyundai Elantra is offered in the following submodels: Elantra Sedan. Available styles include SEL 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6A), Value Edition 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6A), SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6A), Sport 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM), Limited 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6A), SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6M), Value Edition SULEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6A), SEL SULEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6A), SE SULEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6A), Eco 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 7AM), Sport 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M), and Limited SULEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2018 Hyundai Elantra?

Price comparisons for Used 2018 Hyundai Elantra trim styles:

  • The Used 2018 Hyundai Elantra SEL is priced between $11,444 and$17,590 with odometer readings between 10632 and61242 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Hyundai Elantra SE is priced between $9,900 and$15,000 with odometer readings between 17350 and87555 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Hyundai Elantra Value Edition is priced between $13,195 and$17,000 with odometer readings between 7102 and47192 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Hyundai Elantra SEL SULEV is priced between $11,950 and$15,500 with odometer readings between 12904 and50829 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Hyundai Elantra SE SULEV is priced between $12,998 and$14,998 with odometer readings between 25843 and41818 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Hyundai Elantra Sport is priced between $18,000 and$18,997 with odometer readings between 13681 and33556 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Hyundai Elantra Limited is priced between $13,863 and$13,863 with odometer readings between 36491 and36491 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2018 Hyundai Elantras are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2018 Hyundai Elantra for sale near. There are currently 104 used and CPO 2018 Elantras listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $9,900 and mileage as low as 7102 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2018 Hyundai Elantra.

Can't find a used 2018 Hyundai Elantras you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Hyundai Elantra for sale - 1 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $19,078.

Find a used Hyundai for sale - 11 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $17,887.

Find a used certified pre-owned Hyundai Elantra for sale - 2 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $24,501.

Find a used certified pre-owned Hyundai for sale - 8 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $15,781.

Should I lease or buy a 2018 Hyundai Elantra?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Hyundai lease specials
Check out Hyundai Elantra lease specials

Related Used 2018 Hyundai Elantra info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles