2018 Hyundai Elantra Review
Pros & Cons
- Offers broad range of technology and safety features
- Comfortable ride
- Quiet cabin with simple, intuitive controls
- Offers one of the best warranties in its segment
- Lackluster performance from the base 2.0-liter engine
- Seven-speed automatic's slow shifts during low-speed acceleration
Get More For Your Trade-In
Which Elantra does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating3.5 / 5
Last year's full redesign gave the Hyundai Elantra a new look, a more refined interior and an improved ride quality. The changes have made the Elantra downright pleasant to live with, and all but the base trim come with extensive technology upgrades. Take a look at the aptly named Value Edition trim level, for instance. For a reasonable price it comes with all sorts of desirable features, such as a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a sunroof, heated seats, and keyless entry and ignition.
If the Elantra has a downside, it's performance. The 2.0-liter engine that most Elantras come with isn't as powerful as those in some other top small sedans. Hyundai does offer two optional turbocharged engines, which might have added appeal, but the dual-clutch automatic transmission that they come with doesn't have the smoothest-shifting characteristics.
During your search, there are some other top sedans to take a look at. The Honda Civic is unquestionably the benchmark for the class given its mix of power, features and wide range of available trim levels. We also like the Mazda 3 and the Volkswagen Golf hatchback for their engaging driving experiences and upscale interiors. Overall, though, the Elantra has a lot to offer, and it is particularly worth checking out if you're looking for a comfortable sedan that has a lot of features for an agreeable price.
2018 Hyundai Elantra models
There are six trim levels for the 2018 Hyundai Elantra, with three engines and three transmissions shared among them. The base SE has a pretty limited equipment list, but moving up to the SEL, the Value Edition and finally the Limited nets quite a few improvements. The Eco offers a more fuel-efficient engine with midlevel equipment, and the Sport comes with a strong turbocharged engine.
The base engine, and the only option for the SE, SEL, Value Edition and Limited trims, is a 2.0-liter four-cylinder (147 horsepower, 132 pound-feet of torque). The SE trim comes standard with a six-speed manual transmission but can be upgraded to a six-speed automatic. The other four trims all use the automatic transmission.
The SE trim is somewhat minimally equipped, with 15-inch steel wheels, front disc and rear drum brakes, power mirrors, a height-adjustable driver seat, air-conditioning, a 60/40-split folding rear seat, and a six-speaker sound system with a 3.5-inch display and a USB port. Adding the optional automatic transmission also adds cruise control, steering-wheel audio controls and Bluetooth phone connectivity.
Stepping up to the SEL trim adds 16-inch alloy wheels, rear disc brakes, automatic headlights, heated side mirrors, blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, and a rearview camera, keyless entry with push-button start, dual-zone automatic climate control, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, and rear seat cupholders. Rounding out the SEL's upgrades are keyless entry with push-button start, a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment display, Bluetooth audio streaming, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay smartphone integration, satellite radio and — a special treasure for those who live in sunny climates — sun visor extensions.
From there, the Value Edition adds a sunroof, LED daytime running lights, door-handle approach lights, and hands-free trunk release. Inside, the Value Edition gets heated front seats and an auto-dimming rearview mirror.
As its name suggests, the Eco gets a more fuel-efficient engine: a turbocharged 1.4-liter four cylinder (128 hp, 156 lb-ft of torque) paired with a seven-speed automatic transmission. It's equipped similarly to the Value Edition, but it doesn't get the sunroof or the auto-dimming rearview mirror and rolls on 15-inch alloy wheels.
Compared to the Value Edition, the Elantra Limited moves up to 17-inch alloy wheels, LED taillights and unique appearance tweaks. It gets a power driver seat and leather upholstery, but it keeps the sunroof for its solitary option package. It also comes with three USB ports and Hyundai's Blue Link system. Blue Link connects your car to an app that allows you to control some basic functions such as locking and unlocking, receive diagnostic information, and search for destinations with Google.
Only one option package is available for the Limited trim, the Limited Ultimate package. This package ups the infotainment screen to 8 inches and adds navigation and a premium eight-speaker stereo system. You also get the sunroof, driver-seat memory settings, heated rear seats, a larger gauge cluster information screen, the sunroof, and a full set of active driver aids: adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning and intervention, and forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking.
The 2018 Elantra Sport, whether you get it with an automatic or manual, is equipped largely like the Limited. (It loses the dual-zone automatic climate control but it comes with the sunroof.) There also also quite a few sport-oriented changes, including a turbocharged 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine (201 hp and 195 lb-ft of torque, with either the six-speed manual or a seven-speed automatic), a more sophisticated rear suspension with firmer tuning, 18-inch alloy wheels with grippier tires, stronger brakes, an appearance package and xenon headlights. Inside, the sporty theme continues with a flat-bottomed steering wheel, special gauge cluster and leather-upholstered, heated front sport seats.
One package is available for the Sport trim: the Sport Premium package. It includes the 8-inch touchscreen with navigation, 8-speaker premium sound system, Blue Link telematics, dual-zone climate control and auto-dimming rearview mirror.
Trim tested
Driving3.0
Comfort
Interior
Utility3.0
Technology3.5
Scorecard
|Overall
|3.5 / 5
|Driving
|3.0
|Utility
|3.0
|Technology
|3.5
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2018 Hyundai Elantra.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Safety
Our experts like the Elantra models:
- Blind-Spot Monitoring
- Alerts the driver when vehicles are in the adjoining lanes and sounds a warning if a lane change might cause a collision.
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Maintains a set speed and distance from the car in front of you, even if traffic slows down or speeds up.
- Hyundai Blue Link System
- Notifies emergency services in case of a collision and sends an alert to your phone if the car is crashed by another driver.
People who viewed this also viewed
Sponsored cars related to the Elantra
Related Used 2018 Hyundai Elantra info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Toyota 4Runner 2004
- Used Chevrolet Spark 2018
- Used Nissan Pathfinder 2014
- Used Nissan Altima 2006
- Used Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2014
- Used Volvo XC60 2017
- Used Dodge Charger 2007
- Used Hyundai Sonata 2014
- Used GMC Terrain 2013
- Used Honda Civic 2011
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Audi R8
- Kia Sedona 2020
- 2019 Nissan Versa
- 2020 FIAT 124 Spider
- 2019 Ram 1500
- Ford Ranger 2020
- 2021 BMW X7 News
- Mercedes-Benz Maybach 2020
- 2020 Nissan Titan XD News
- BMW 7 Series 2020
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Hyundai NEXO
- Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid 2019
- 2019 Hyundai Elantra
- 2019 Hyundai Kona
- 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe
- Hyundai Tucson 2021
- 2019 Tucson
- 2020 Veloster
- Hyundai Veloster 2020
- 2019 Hyundai Veloster