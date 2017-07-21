*ORIGINAL REVIEW* I've only owned my Elantra SEL for about two weeks at the time of writing this, so this review is based solely on my initial impressions of the car. PROS: It's an excellent value in its class. The Elantra offers almost everything I want and expect from a car, except for a couple of gripes below. It looks good inside and out. The build quality seems top-notch. The interior is a very attractive and comfortable place to spend time. Passengers comment on it seeming much more upscale than they'd expect for a compact economy car. The driver's seat is a nice balance of comfort and support. My bad back and hip seem to have no issue with this seat. I've done a couple of 5+hr drives with no discomfort. Ergonomics are very good overall, though I do dislike how high the window sill is. I can't comfortably rest my arm on it, even with the seat height raised up significantly. It's not hard to find a comfortable driving position. The driver's seat is height adjustable and the steering wheel both tilts and telescopes. The manual climate control is simple and easy to use, though I often find myself flip-flopping between fan speeds 2 and 3 to keep a comfortable cabin temp when it's above 90F outside. The 2.0L Atkinson-cycle 4cyl. engine is smooth and has plenty of pep for my taste. I've been averaging 37-38 MPG in mixed driving. The 6-spd automatic transmission feels weird. It's my least favorite aspect of the car. It downshifts aggressively when I'm decelerating to a stop. I feel It bumping down through every gear. I should note that this transmission has 3 drive modes: Eco, Normal and Sport. The issue of bumping down through the gears aggressively is not apparent in Eco mode, only Normal and Sport. It also has a weird delay of power when upshifting from one gear to another, as if it cuts throttle during the upshifts. Overall, it's just an odd feeling transmission, especially in city driving where your speed fluctuates a lot below 40mph. The ride quality is a nice balance of firm and stable, yet smooth and relatively absorbent. A nice balance. The 4-wheel disc brakes are strong and the brake pedal has good feel, if maybe slightly spongy. I'm appreciating the Rear Cross Traffic Alert, which beeps inside the car when it detects a vehicle or pedestrian crossing behind me with the car in Reverse. It's saved me more than once. The maintenance required is very infrequent, making it a cheaper car to run. Oil changes once every 7,500 miles. The transmission fluid doesn't require changing for the first 150k miles, according to the owners manual. There is no timing belt to replace at regular intervals, since it has a timing chain. It has traditional multipoint fuel injection, so there is no extra maintenance required for GDI like on some other vehicles. *UPDATE 12/14/19* I've driving my Elantra for 1 year and about 12k miles now. My opinion hasn't changed regarding the pros and cons mentioned above. Since the first week of ownership, however, there have been 2 persistent problems that both of my local Hyundai dealers have been unable or unwilling to fix. First, the engine has random temper tantrums. The engine runs perfectly one day, then the next it exhibits multiple symptoms. It sputters slightly, acts like it wants to stall, makes horrible rattling noise while accelerating and feels it's lacking power compared to usual. The check engine light has never illuminated during these times, which I find very odd. The lesser issue, but still annoying, has been a creaking noise coming from the front of the car while driving over dips and bumps in pavement while turning, such as entering and exiting my driveway. I guess both problems have to get worse before either of my local dealerships will be able to properly diagnose and repair. There were initially a couple of interior rattles, but those seem to have sorted themselves out. *UPDATE 6/16/20* 1.5yrs and 16k miles into my ownership now. Still loving the car for all the positive points mentioned above. No new issues to report, though the above mentioned poor running symptoms persist regularly. That has been the Achilles heel detracting from my complete love of this car. One new negative point to mention is the low ground clearance. I have to be hyper-vigilant every time I pull into a parking space facing a raised concrete sidewalk. The chin of the car is extremely low and scrapes the concrete. I've never had this problem in any of the dozen cars I've owned in the past.

